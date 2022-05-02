U.S. Federal Courts
Draft of Supreme Court opinion that overturns Roe leaked
LGBTQ activists, allies condemned reported decision
In a stunning revelation published Monday evening in Politico, an initial draft majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito disclosed that the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to strike down the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.
According to Politico’s reporting; “The draft opinion is a full-throated, unflinching repudiation of the 1973 decision which guaranteed federal constitutional protections of abortion rights and a subsequent 1992 decision — Planned Parenthood v. Casey — that largely maintained the right. ‘Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,'” Alito writes.
The unprecedented disclosure marks the first time in the modern history of the court that an opinion has leaked while a case is still pending. If issued, the ruling would pave the way for a majority of states to criminalize abortion — a devastating reality for millions of American women and transgender and non-binary people who rely on safe, legal abortion care.
Slate Senior Legal Writer Mark Joseph Stern noted that Alito’s draft opinion explicitly criticizes Lawrence v. Texas (legalizing sodomy) and Obergefell v. Hodges (legalizing same-sex marriage.) He says that, like abortion, these decisions protect phony rights that are not “deeply rooted in history.”
A lawyer contacted by the Washington Blade who asked to speak on background said that the greater issue for the LGBTQ community and Americans in general is that should the court proceed with the draft in present form, which although may seem unlikely, it sends a clear signal that the high court cannot be trusted to protect and preserve the rights of minority citizens.
In the draft Alito writes; “We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled. It is time to heed the constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.” With the current political climate leaning against LGBTQ Americans as evidenced by passage of a litany of anti-trans laws, ‘don’t say gay’ measures, and book bans, “this points to the immediate need to raise the alarm,” the lawyer continued.
Equality California, the nation’s largest statewide LGBTQ civil rights organization released the following statement from Executive Director Tony Hoang in reaction to Politico’s reporting and the draft opinion:
“Abortion is healthcare. Abortion is essential. Abortion is a fundamental human right.
“There is nothing the Supreme Court can do to change that. There is nothing five or six justices can do to stop people from needing and seeking abortion care. What they can do — and what overturning Roe will do — is cost people their lives and livelihoods. Women. Transgender and non-binary people. Our mothers and sisters and friends and neighbors and colleagues.
“Shame on us if we let this stand. We must organize, mobilize and vote like our lives depend on it. Because they do.”
Reaction to the leaked document from politicians and others came swiftly as word spread of the Politico report.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, released a statement saying;
“I am horrified by the apparent draft Supreme Court opinion leaked this evening that would overturn the right to abortion guaranteed by Roe v. Wade. For the sake of women across the country, this should not be the Supreme Court’s final opinion when it comes to abortion rights.
“We have been fighting this battle for too long. I refuse to go backwards. I refuse to let my new granddaughter have to fight for the rights generations have fought for and won, rights that she should be guaranteed.
“For anyone who needs access to care, our state will welcome you with open arms. New York will always be a place where abortion rights are protected and where abortion is safe and accessible. Just as the Statue of Liberty lifts her lamp tall in our harbor, New York will never stop fighting for what’s right — unafraid and undeterred.”
Politico did point out that deliberations on controversial cases have in the past been fluid. Justices can and sometimes do change their votes as draft opinions circulate and major decisions can be subject to multiple drafts and vote-trading, sometimes until just days before a decision is unveiled. The court’s holding will not be final until it is published, likely in the next two months.
The court is expected to rule on the case before its term is up in late June or early July.
The Blade spoke with Shannon Minter, the legal director of the National Center for Lesbian Rights (NCLR) who said;
“That someone leaked this opinion — violating the court’s most sacrosanct rule of confidentiality — speaks volumes about how extreme and dangerous much of the court’s jurisprudence has become. We don’t know if this will be the final decision, but it is shocking to read this assault on an established fundamental right. A court that would issue an opinion like this — if it does — is a court that has abandoned any pretense of protecting individual freedom.
It would be harder for the court to hold that there is no fundamental right to marry or to sexual privacy, as any such decision would apply to both gay and straight people, but it would be foolhardy to predict how extreme this court may become. LGBTQ people should recognize that we are once again in the crosshairs and that all of our hard-won protections are under serious threat.
We have become too accustomed to counting on the courts for protection, and we must realize the days when we could safely do so are past. Our hope lies in joining forces with others who are fighting to protect democracy and the rule of law and to prevent our country from sliding into the same authoritarianism that is rising across the globe.”
In Sacramento Monday evening, California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statement:
“This draft opinion is an appalling attack on the rights of women across this country and if it stands, it will destroy lives and put countless women in danger. It will be the end of fundamental constitutional rights that American women have had for nearly 50 years.
“This is not an isolated incident, and it is not the end. We have a Supreme Court that does not value the rights of women, and a political minority that will stop at nothing to take those rights away. This won’t stop with choice and the right to privacy. They are undermining progress, and erasing the civil protections and rights so many have fought for over the last half century.
“I’m furious that my own daughters and sons could grow up in an America that is less free than the one they were born into. We have to wake up. We have to fight like hell. We will not be silenced.”
California state Sen. Scott Wiener noted; “California unequivocally stands for the right to an abortion, no matter what the right-wing zealots on the Supreme Court say. We will fight hard to expand abortion access, here and in other states.”
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, (D-Wisc.), who is openly lesbian, tweeted her disgust at the leaked draft.
If #SCOTUS is going to legislate from the bench and turn back the clock 50 years on #RoeVWade, then the Senate needs to pass my Women’s Health Protection Act, and if we need to eliminate the filibuster to get it done, we should do that too. #WHPA— Sen. Tammy Baldwin (@SenatorBaldwin) May 3, 2022
“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start. Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences. And far from bringing about a national settlement of the abortion issue, Roe and Casey have enflamed debate and deepened division.”Justice Samuel Alito in an initial draft majority opinion
Politico received a copy of the draft opinion from a person familiar with the court’s proceedings in the Mississippi case along with other details supporting the authenticity of the document. The draft opinion runs 98 pages, including a 31-page appendix of historical state abortion laws. The document is replete with citations to previous court decisions, books and other authorities, and includes 118 footnotes. The appearances and timing of this draft are consistent with court practice.
Link to full Politico article and the draft document here: https://www.politico.com/news/2022/05/02/supreme-court-abortion-draft-opinion-00029473
National
Homophobic attack on Delta flight attendant leads to arrest
The incident occurred aboard Delta Air Lines flight 2908 when he allegedly became uncooperative with flight attendants even before take off
The Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested a passenger flying from Atlanta to Phoenix last Friday, after the man who was traveling first class, allegedly unleashed a tirade using homophobic epithets and assaulting a male flight attendant who refused to serve him more alcohol.
According to the FBI affidavit unsealed Monday, Christopher Alexander Morgan screamed at the attendant calling him a “fag” and a “queer” and then throwing a throwing a glass of ice at him- finally assaulting him with an onboard telephone the Daily Beast reported Tuesday.
The incident occurred aboard Delta Air Lines flight 2908 when Morgan allegedly became uncooperative with flight attendants even before the plane took off.
He “reclined his (1D) seat all the way back and refused to put on his seatbelt,” according to the outlet, which cited an FBI affidavit unsealed Monday.
Two flight attendants told him to bring his seatback to the upright position for takeoff, but he refused, became “uncooperative and would not comply with their instructions,” the affidavit states.
He later ordered and received an alcoholic drink, but was angered when a flight attendant – cited as “H.D.” — offered him a non-alcoholic beverage when he ordered another one, according to the document.
“Morgan called H.D. the f-word and a ‘queer’ and threw a glass of ice at H.D.,” the affidavit says.
“When passenger R.O., who was sitting in seat 2G, said something to Morgan to deescalate Morgan’s display of aggression, Morgan became angry with the passenger R.O. and held the glass he was holding up to R.O.’s face,” it states.
The flight attendant then went to inform the captain about what Morgan was doing.
“According to H.D., Morgan then got out of his seat, grabbed the telephone from H.D., and hit H.D. in the chest with the telephone,” the affidavit continues. “Passenger R.O. reported that he heard Morgan call H.D. a ‘fag’ and that he observed Morgan take the airplane phone from H.D. and throw it at him.”
Morgan was arrested upon arrival at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members or attendants, a felony which carries up to 20 years in prison.
National
Ohio university to pay $400k to professor who misgendered student
Meriwether told the un-named Trans student that using her correct pronouns would “violate his conscience & sincerely held religious beliefs”
A southern Ohio university agreed to a $400,000 settlement in a lawsuit brought forward by a professor who refused to use a Trans student’s correct pronouns.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit reversed a district court’s decision in March 2021, ruling Shawnee State University professor Nicholas Meriwether’s First Amendment rights to free speech and religion were violated when the school disciplined him for misgendering a Trans student, according to a ruling. The three-judge panel, made up of two Donald Trump appointees and a George W. Bush appointee, sent the case back to the district court.
After more than a year, the case was dismissed last Thursday after the university agreed to pay Meriwether $400,000. As part of the settlement, the school agreed that Meriwether will not be forced to use pronouns that coincide with a student’s gender identity, according to his lawyers.
The lawsuit, which dates back to 2018, argued Shawnee State University’s nondiscrimination policy, introduced in 2016, requiring pronouns to match gender identity was unconstitutional, violating the First Amendment. He named the school’s trustees as defendants.
Meriwether told the un-named Trans student that using her correct pronouns would “violate his conscience and sincerely held religious beliefs,” said court documents. He did offer a “compromise,” according to the lawsuit, offering to refer to the student by her last name, with no gendered title. But the student refused.
“This case forced us to defend what used to be a common belief—that nobody should be forced to contradict their core beliefs just to keep their job,” said Travis Barham, senior counsel at Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), a conservative Christian legal advocacy group, adding: “We’re pleased to see the university recognize that the First Amendment guarantees Dr. Meriwether – and every other American – the right to speak and act in a manner consistent with one’s faith and convictions.”
Shawnee State called the settlement an “economic decision” in a statement while “adamantly” denying it deprived Meriwether of his First Amendment rights.
“Over the course of this lawsuit, it became clear that the case was being used to advance divisive social and political agendas at a cost to the university and its students,” school officials said. “That cost is better spent on fulfilling Shawnee State’s mission of service to our students, families and community.”
The statement added: “Shawnee State followed its policy and federal law that protects students or any individual from bigotry and discrimination. We continue to stand behind a student’s right to a discrimination-free learning environment as well as the rights of faculty, visitors, students and employees to freely express their ideas and beliefs.”
Last June, the U.S. Department of Education clarified that Title IX protections also cover discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. The department cited the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Bostock v. Clayton County, which recognized that sex-based discrimination includes LGBTQ+ people.
“Today, the Department makes clear that all students – including LGBTQ+ students – deserve the opportunity to learn and thrive in schools that are free from discrimination,” said Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona at the time.
U.S. Federal Courts
Federal appeals court rules trans Honduran woman should have received asylum in U.S.
Kelly González Aguilar spent nearly three years in ICE custody
A federal appeals court on Tuesday ruled a transgender woman from Honduras should have received asylum in the U.S. because of “extensive evidence of widespread violence against transgender individuals” in her homeland.
The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver ruled in favor of Kelly González Aguilar, who is from San Pedro Sula in Honduras’ Cortés department.
González claims her uncle beat her because of her “feminine behavior.”
She fled to Mexico with her sister when she was 12. They tried to find her mother, but the ruling notes González and her sister “suffered further abuse in Mexico, leading them to flee again — this time for the United States.” González transitioned once she arrived in the U.S.
An immigration judge denied González’s asylum claim. She appealed the decision to the Virginia-based Board of Immigration Appeals, which also rejected it.
“Any reasonable adjudicator would be compelled to find a pattern or practice of persecution against transgender women in Honduras,” reads the 10th Circuit ruling.
González spent nearly three years in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody until her release from the Aurora Contract Detention Center, a privately-run facility in suburban Denver, on July 14, 2020. González currently lives in the San Francisco Bay Area.
“This is an important decision that recognizes what it is like for people like me in Honduras, and I am happy that other trans people will be able to benefit from my experience,” said González in a press release the National Immigrant Justice Center, which represents her, issued after the 10th Circuit issued its ruling. “Waiting for three years in detention for this decision to come was very hard, but I am proud and grateful for all of the activists, campaign partners and lawyers who helped me along the way. I hope that with this decision they change many laws that violate human rights of LGBTQI immigrants who only ask for refuge.”
Violence and discrimination based on gender identity remains commonplace in Honduras.
Thalía Rodríguez, a prominent trans activist who led Asociación Cozumel Trans, a trans advocacy group, was murdered outside her home in Tegucigalpa, the country’s capital, on Jan. 11. A trans man who was a bus driver in San Pedro Sula fled to the U.S. in February in order to escape persecution and harassment that he and his family suffered because of his gender identity.
The Inter-American Court of Human Rights last June issued a landmark ruling that found the Honduran state responsible for the murder of Vicky Hernández, a trans activist who was killed in San Pedro Sula, the country’s second largest city, after the 2009 coup that ousted then-President Manuel Zelaya.
Zelaya’s wife, Xiomara Castro, took office as Honduras’ first female president on Jan. 26.
Cattrachas, a lesbian feminist human rights group in Tegucigalpa, notes Hernández and Rodríguez are two of the more than 400 LGBTQ people who have been reported killed in Honduras since 2009.
Alma Rosa Silva-Bañuelos, trans asylum advocacy director for the [email protected] Coalition, in the press release said the 10th Circuit decision “will save transgender lives.”
“I recall my visits inside detention and weekly phone calls with Kelly while she survived three years in ICE detention,” said Silva-Bañuelos. “Her courage, strength and kindness are part of her resilience, as she waited for her case to be decided she supported other transgender asylum seekers while they were in detention. Kelly became a pillar of strength and support for other trans siblings and with this decision her determination will continue to have a ripple effect for transgender lives.”
