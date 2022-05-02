Virginia
Fairfax County police seek suspect who stole Pride flag from Starbucks
Same suspect believed to have committed two acts of vandalism.
A Fairfax County Starbucks was vandalized twice in two days and the suspect also stole the store’s Progress Pride flag, a spokesperson for the Fairfax County Police Department said on April 29.
Fairfax County Police Department Capt. Rachel Levy said that detectives are investigating the two criminal incidents that are believed to have been committed by the same male suspect who was recorded on the Clifton store’s video surveillance system.
Investigators believe that the burglaries occurred between 3 – 4:30 a.m. over the two day period. Uniformed officers responded to the Starbucks at 5748 Union Mill Road in Clifton for a burglary report on April 27 after staff reported that an unidentified individual had broke-in, destroying the front window and then stealing a Progress Pride flag from inside before leaving.
“(In) the second incident, the other windows were broken, the person went inside and broke several items it looked like he destroyed a lot of property,” said Levy.
Levy also told reporters that the department’s LGBTQ liaison was made aware of both incidents and will be working with the business and the community.
A Starbucks representative told media outlets the company is investigating the incidents and working with investiagtors. They said the safety of the partners and customers are their top priority.
WJLA reported the store’s employee’s aren’t letting the crime deter them. They’ve put up a mural where the glass window was shattered and is encouraging the community members and police officers to add their painted handprints there as a sign of solidarity.
If you have any information about these crimes, please contact detectives at the Fairfax County Police Department’s Sully District Station at 703-814-700 or the non-emergency number at 703-691-2131
Virginia
LGBTQ students join protests over new Fairfax County school superintendent
Critics say incoming official lacks experience leading large, diverse district
The Fairfax County, Va., School Board voted 9 to 3 on April 14 to approve the appointment of a new school superintendent for the county school system after more than 200 students, including members of an LGBTQ student group, held demonstrations against the appointment at several high schools earlier in the day.
After a months-long search process, the School Board selected Michelle Reid, the current superintendent of the Northshore School District in Bothell, Wash., a small city located within the Seattle metropolitan area, to replace current Fairfax School Superintendent Scott Brabrand, who is stepping down effective June 30.
The student protesters have joined other community and advocacy groups, including the Fairfax chapter of the NAACP, in expressing concern that Reid’s experience in leading a relatively small school district with about 22,000 students is insufficient to head the Fairfax school system, which enrolls about 180,000 students who come from more diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds.
School officials and members of the School Board who voted for Reid’s appointment said they were impressed with the knowledge, understanding, and staunch support Reid expressed for policies embracing and supporting a racially diverse school system such as Fairfax County Public Schools.
Reid, a former school principal who holds a doctorate degree in educational leadership, expressed strong support for the needs of LGBTQ and other minority students during her interview process, according to gay Fairfax School Board member Karl Frisch, who voted in favor of Reid’s appointment.
“Throughout all of our interviews with her, Dr. Reid routinely spoke – unprompted – of the ways she addressed the equity needs of her study body – LGBTQIA students, Muslim students, students of color, English language learners, students with special needs, and more,” Frisch said during the April 14 School Board meeting.
“Her commitment to equity and inclusion was a thread woven through her answers, her accomplishments as a superintendent, and her commitments to this Board,” Frisch said.
Information on the Northshore School District website shows that the district adopted a strongly worded nondiscrimination policy protecting transgender and gender nonconforming students in 2017 during Reid’s tenure as superintendent. Fairfax County Public Schools adopted a similar policy on gender identity nondiscrimination in 2021.
The school system in previous years adopted polices banning discrimination against students, teachers, and other employees based on sexual orientation, which Reid strongly upheld, according to her supporters.
Although the Northshore School District adopted a strongly worded policy banning bullying and harassment of all students, including LGBTQ students, in 2011, new guidelines for updating and enforcing the anti-bullying policies were updated in 2020 under Reid, who began her tenure as Northshore superintendent in 2016.
Aaryan Rawal, a spokesperson for Pride Liberation Project, the LGBTQ student group that helped organize the student protests over the Reid appointment, told the Washington Blade one day before the protests that the Pride group was not aware of any actions taken by Reid against the LGBTQ students, but the group was unaware at that time of any actions she may have taken in support of LGBTQ equality.
Rawal pointed to a letter signed by 375 students sent last week to School Board members and a consulting firm that Fairfax school officials retained to organize a search for the new superintendent explaining the students’ objections to the approval of Reid as superintendent.
“Unfortunately, the voices of the student body were not heard during this search process,” the letter says. It says that while school officials held a 15-day community outreach period that included an 11-member student “stakeholder group,” the group was not representative of the full student body.
In a separate statement, the NAACP said it favored the hiring of another finalist candidate for the Fairfax school superintendent’s job, a Black woman educator and Omaha, Neb., Public Schools Superintendent Cheryl Logan, who withdrew from contention for the job on April 9 without giving a reason, according to reports by the Washington Post.
“The issue we all agree on is that Fairfax County Public Schools needs a superintendent who has commensurate experience in leading organizations of this size, diversity, complexity, and that the Superintendent of Northshore School District isn’t the right fit,” a joint statement released by the NAACP and other groups opposing Reid’s appointment, including Pride Liberation Project, says.
School Board members who supported Reid said she stood out from the pool of 72 applicants, among other things, because of her approach to equity and inclusion, according to FFX Now, the online Fairfax local news site. “Among this large, strong group, Dr. Reid was consistently at the top,” FFX Now quoted School Board Vice Chair Rachna Sizemore-Heizer as saying.
“We asked all of our applicants about how they would heal a divided community,” Frisch told fellow board members. “It says a lot about her character that she told us she would listen and that she would not presume to speak for others whose lived experience is different from her own,” Frisch said.
Virginia
New information on missing gay man leads to D.C. hotel
Family offers $5,000 reward for tip leading to Shaun Spaulding’s whereabouts
An investigation by Arlington County, Va., police into a gay man who initially was reported missing and last seen on March 15 by his roommate at his residence in Arlington was seen again on March 17 at a Northeast D.C. hotel but remains missing, according to an Arlington police spokesperson.
News that Shaun M. Spaulding, 39, was seen at the Homewood Suites Hotel at 501 New York Ave., N.E. on March 17 was first reported by his family in a flier posted on Facebook. The family’s posted message also announces the family is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to Spaulding’s whereabouts.
In addition, the new flier released by the family includes more recent photos of Spaulding than the photo released in the earlier announcement by the family and police.
The hotel’s website lists its full name as the Homewood Suites by Hilton Washington, D.C. NoMa hotel, referring to its location in D.C.’s NoMa neighborhood near Union Station and the recently opened Union Market gourmet food and retail center.
Arlington police spokesperson Ashley Savage told the Washington Blade the Arlington Police Department has shared information about Spaulding’s disappearance with D.C. police.
“During the course of the missing person investigation, detectives confirmed he was last seen on New York Avenue in Northeast D.C. on March 17,” Savage said.
Neither Arlington police nor the family has disclosed who it was who saw Spaulding at the hotel. Savage has said police do not release specific details of an ongoing investigation.
Family members have posted on Facebook that Spaulding was a regular user of Grindr, and they were concerned his disappearance could be related to someone he met on that site.
The Arlington police missing person announcement describes Spaulding as a white male, five feet, seven inches tall and weighing 145 pounds. The announcement says his last known address is 1400 South Joyce Street in Arlington, which is one of three large apartment buildings known as the River House Apartments in the Pentagon City neighborhood.
“Mr. Spaulding suffers from medical health conditions requiring him to take medications, which he is not taking,” the police announcement says.
The flier released by Spaulding’s family this past weekend says Spaulding also goes by the name Mike or Conrad.
Arlington police are asking anyone with information about Spaulding’s whereabouts to contact Detective Rosa Ortiz at 703-228-7402 or at [email protected]. Information may also be provided through the Arlington Police Department tip Line at 703-228-4180.
Virginia
Va. lawmakers leave LGBTQ students in precarious position
‘Politicizing and censoring our nation’s history’
Legislation proposed during the Virginia General Assembly’s 60-day session has angered LGBTQ activists in the state as they say it will bar self-expression in schools and uphold troublesome relics of past homophobic legislation.
A bill giving parents the power to review sexually explicit content before it is taught in the classroom was passed by both chambers of the General Assembly and is likely to be signed by Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin.
Officially listed as SB 656, it also requires educators to provide alternatives to instructional material and related academic activities that include sexually explicit content.
The bill, spearheaded by Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, is in line with Youngkin’s 2021 gubernatorial campaign during which he promised to give parents a more involved role in determining their children’s curriculum.
“This administration has made it a priority to enact classroom censorship, politicizing and censoring our nation’s history and the lived experience of marginalized communities,” said Breanna Diaz, policy and advocacy counsel at American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia. ACLU of Virginia is a private non-profit organization that advocates for LGBTQ individuals in the commonwealth through public education, litigation, and advocacy.
“[This bill], arguably, is going to erase LGBTQ history and LGBTQ figures and movement leaders from the classroom,” she said.
Although lawmakers proposed the bill with one of the goals being to facilitate curricula lucidity between schools and parents, various local school divisions already had systems in place that kept parents aware of any controversial content that would be discussed in classes.
“Parents always get copies of the reading lists that their children are expected to go through,” said Sen. Barbara Favola, D-Arlington, in a February interview with the Virginia Mercury.
The goal of the bill, activists say, is to remove literature from the classroom that explicitly discusses race and sexuality and thwarts students’ and teachers’ ability to express their identities.
“SB 656 is duplicative and redundant and adds an additional layer of labor on educators to avoid confusion and possibly getting in trouble for doing their job and teaching everything,” said Diaz. “They might have to develop multiple curricula, or just outright remove entire books, lessons, and studies.”
The General Assembly also struck down legislation that would have given voters a chance to decide on whether to overturn a now-defunct provision in the commonwealth that bans same-sex marriage.
The Marshall-Newman Amendment — approved in 2006 — defines marriage as between a man and a woman, and anti-LGBTQ groups argued that repealing the bill would help legalize polygamy and child marriage in the state.
“It is defunct, discriminatory, bigoted, and it has no place in our constitution,” said Narissa Rahaman, executive director of Equality Virginia. “Marriage equality is the law of the land,” she said.
Gov. Youngkin has opposed marriage equality. He, however, has also stressed that it is “legally acceptable” in Virginia and he would “support that” as governor, the Washington Blade reported in January.
Activists in other states, such as Texas, are also pushing to amend parts of the constitutions that clutch onto homophobic relics of history in legislation.
These efforts have been in vain as the Texas Legislature failed to repeal a homophobic law that has been unenforceable since 2003, The Guardian reported in 2019.
“That bad example in Texas is what we’re seeing play out in Virginia,” said Diaz.
Fairfax County police seek suspect who stole Pride flag from Starbucks
Eswatini High Court acknowledges LGBTQ rights
Brenda Rosales es la primera funcionaria trans del gobierno de Bukele
Philadelphia bouncer charged with 3rd degree murder for punching gay man
Blade hosts Judith Light, Amy Schneider at Correspondents’ Dinner
JR.’s owner Eric Little dies
Walking D.C.’s Ward 1 with Salah Czapary
Canada lifts gay blood donor ban
First transgender congresswoman in Chile details legislative agenda
Rape, murder of lesbian in Kenya sparks outrage across Africa
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
World5 days ago
Meet America’s first out lesbian ambassador
-
Local6 days ago
D.C. gay man dies after being punched by bouncer at Philly bar
-
National6 days ago
Homophobic attack on Delta flight attendant leads to arrest
-
District of Columbia1 day ago
JR.’s owner Eric Little dies
-
Texas6 days ago
ExxonMobil plans to ban Pride & BLM flags at its Houston offices
-
Local5 days ago
Comings & Goings
-
National5 days ago
Musk’s Twitter takeover riles some LGBTQ users
-
Opinions6 days ago
Critical race theory banned by those who failed critical thinking