Out & About
Mayor’s Office to host monthly meet-and-greet
Partnership with Office of Human Rights and the MPD
The Mayor’s Office for LGBTQ Affairs will host a monthly meet-and-greet on Thursday, May 19 at 2 p.m. at Southwest Library. This event will be in partnership with the Office of Human Rights and the Metropolitan Police Department LGBTQ Liaison Unit.
This event is an opportunity to learn more about the mayor’s office and other government agencies, and a chance to voice questions, comments, and concerns.
Guests who attend the event are also encouraged to complete a survey at the end. This event is free and more information will be available on Eventbrite.
Out & About
LGBTQ org to host wedding expo in Baltimore
Over 30 companies from the industry represented
Rainbow Wedding Network will return to Baltimore with its 2022 LGBTQ+ Wedding Expo on Sunday, May 15 at 12:30 p.m. at Pier 5 Hotel Baltimore, Curio Collection by Hilton.
More than 30 companies from all aspects of the wedding industry will be represented, including venues, officiants, photographers, DJs, caterers, jewelers, travel and more.
Event attendees can also sample an assortment of food and dessert items, enjoy music demos, test out a photo booth and gather a selection of fun and unique ceremony and travel ideas.
Tickets are free and you can register for the event on Eventbrite.
Out & About
Pride Center of Maryland to host LGBTQ prom event
Youth event to be held at Bygone Baltimore
The Pride Center of Maryland will host “Youth Prom” on Tuesday, May 3 at 7 p.m. at The Bygone Baltimore.
This year’s theme is “Emergence” and the event will be a chance for young people in Maryland to be part of a timeless tradition that signifies the transition from childhood to adulthood.
In addition to dinner, the evening’s program will include photo shoots, a red carpet and a discussion segment dubbed “Salute to Back to Normal (How the pandemic has affected us).”
There will also be an opening performance by a special guest, sponsored by DTLR, ending the night with the crowning of Prom King & Queen. Dress code is strictly formal per the rules of The Bygone Baltimore.
For more information, visit Eventbrite.
Galleries
Not-to-miss exhibits at Baltimore’s Gallery Blue Door
Works by Brooks, Halvorsen now on display
Baltimore’s bustling art scene includes several current exhibits at the gay-owned Gallery Blue Door.
Striking works by acclaimed artist Scott Brooks are on display now through July 9 in an exhibit titled “Self Contained — Pandemic Era Works.”
“The Work in ‘Self Contained’ was created over the last two years,” Brooks said in a statement. “It has been a challenging time for the world, and for myself personally. As an artist, being in lockdown gave me the gift of time.”
Brooks, a former D.C. resident who is gay, is a figurative artist who has been living and working in Baltimore since 2016. His art borders on the surreal and ranges from portraiture to complex narratives, according to the gallery.
Also currently on display is an exhibit titled “Becoming” by out artist Tracey Halvorsen, which runs until May 14.
“This latest body of work reflects a composite of subject and abstraction through continued exploration of landscapes, still life, and narrative themes,” according to a statement from the gallery.
Gallery Blue Door should be on your list of places to visit in Charm City. It’s located in a historic row home in Mount Vernon, long the epicenter of LGBTQ life in Baltimore.
Positive signs for LGBTQ homebuyers despite hot market, discrimination
Mayor’s Office to host monthly meet-and-greet
‘Queer Country’ explores origins of growing genre of music
Russia extends Brittney Griner detention for another month
Comings & Goings
Who’s saying gay the most? Turns out, they are
Washington Post endorses gay Ward 1 D.C. Council candidate
Danica Roem announces run for Va. state Senate
2022 DC Brau Pride Pils can is ‘Proud to Say GAY!’
10 LGBTQ events this week
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
Opinions3 days ago
Who’s saying gay the most? Turns out, they are
-
District of Columbia3 days ago
Washington Post endorses gay Ward 1 D.C. Council candidate
-
Virginia4 days ago
Danica Roem announces run for Va. state Senate
-
U.S. Federal Courts7 days ago
Federal court overturns ruling that demanded asylum seeker prove he’s gay
-
Arts & Entertainment4 days ago
2022 DC Brau Pride Pils can is ‘Proud to Say GAY!’
-
Arts & Entertainment4 days ago
10 LGBTQ events this week
-
Asia6 days ago
Out K-pop star attacked in ‘hate crime’
-
Caribbean6 days ago
Gay man who livestreamed anti-government protest in Cuba released from prison