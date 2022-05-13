Connect with us

Mayor’s Office to host monthly meet-and-greet

Partnership with Office of Human Rights and the MPD

5 hours ago

The Mayor’s Office for LGBTQ Affairs will host a monthly meet-and-greet on Thursday, May 19 at 2 p.m. at Southwest Library. This event will be in partnership with the Office of Human Rights and the Metropolitan Police Department LGBTQ Liaison Unit.

This event is an opportunity to learn more about the mayor’s office and other government agencies, and a chance to voice questions, comments, and concerns.

Guests who attend the event are also encouraged to complete a survey at the end. This event is free and more information will be available on Eventbrite.

LGBTQ org to host wedding expo in Baltimore

Over 30 companies from the industry represented

1 week ago

May 6, 2022

(Image via Eventbrite)

Rainbow Wedding Network will return to Baltimore with its 2022 LGBTQ+ Wedding Expo on Sunday, May 15 at 12:30 p.m. at Pier 5 Hotel Baltimore, Curio Collection by Hilton.

More than 30 companies from all aspects of the wedding industry will be represented, including venues, officiants, photographers, DJs, caterers, jewelers, travel and more.

Event attendees can also sample an assortment of food and dessert items, enjoy music demos, test out a photo booth and gather a selection of fun and unique ceremony and travel ideas.
Tickets are free and you can register for the event on Eventbrite.

Pride Center of Maryland to host LGBTQ prom event

Youth event to be held at Bygone Baltimore

2 weeks ago

April 29, 2022

The Pride Center of Maryland will host “Youth Prom” on Tuesday, May 3 at 7 p.m. at The Bygone Baltimore. 

This year’s theme is “Emergence” and the event will be a chance for young people in Maryland to be part of a timeless tradition that signifies the transition from childhood to adulthood. 

In addition to dinner, the evening’s program will include photo shoots, a red carpet and a discussion segment dubbed “Salute to Back to Normal (How the pandemic has affected us).”

There will also be an opening performance by a special guest, sponsored by DTLR, ending the night with the crowning of Prom King & Queen. Dress code is strictly formal per the rules of The Bygone Baltimore.

For more information, visit Eventbrite.

Not-to-miss exhibits at Baltimore’s Gallery Blue Door 

Works by Brooks, Halvorsen now on display

3 weeks ago

April 25, 2022

See Scott Brooks’s striking works at Gallery Blue Door in Baltimore. (Image courtesy of Gallery Blue Door)

Baltimore’s bustling art scene includes several current exhibits at the gay-owned Gallery Blue Door. 

Striking works by acclaimed artist Scott Brooks are on display now through July 9 in an exhibit titled “Self Contained — Pandemic Era Works.”

“The Work in ‘Self Contained’ was created over the last two years,” Brooks said in a statement. “It has been a challenging time for the world, and for myself personally. As an artist, being in lockdown gave me the gift of time.”

Brooks, a former D.C. resident who is gay, is a figurative artist who has been living and working in Baltimore since 2016. His art borders on the surreal and ranges from portraiture to complex narratives, according to the gallery.

Also currently on display is an exhibit titled “Becoming” by out artist Tracey Halvorsen, which runs until May 14. 

“This latest body of work reflects a composite of subject and abstraction through continued exploration of landscapes, still life, and narrative themes,” according to a statement from the gallery.

Gallery Blue Door should be on your list of places to visit in Charm City. It’s located in a historic row home in Mount Vernon, long the epicenter of LGBTQ life in Baltimore. 

