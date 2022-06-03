Middle East
Kuwait rebukes U.S. embassy over LGBTQ rights support
Acting chargé d’affaires summoned on Thursday
The government of Kuwait on Thursday said it summoned a senior American diplomat after the U.S. Embassy tweeted its support of LGBTQ rights.
A Kuwaiti Foreign Affairs Ministry statement notes Nawaf Abdul Latif Al-Ahmad, the country’s acting assistant secretary of state for Americas affairs, met with Jim Hollisteder, the acting chargé d’affaires for the U.S. Embassy in Kuwait City, “against the background of the embassy’s publication on its social media accounts of references and tweets supporting homosexuality.”
The embassy on Thursday in tweets that it posted to its Twitter account in English and Arabic noted President Biden is “a champion for the human rights of LGBTQI persons.”
“All human beings should be treated with respect and dignity and should be able to live without fear no matter who they are or whom they live,” said the tweets.
“All human beings should be treated with respect and dignity and should be able to live without fear no matter who they are or whom they love.” @POTUS is a champion for the human rights of #LGBTQI persons. #Pride2022 #YouAreIncluded pic.twitter.com/gdPPBDlHZH
— U.S. Embassy Kuwait (@USEmbassyQ8) June 2, 2022
دفاعاً عن حقوق الإنسان لأفراد مجتمع الميم، قال الرئيس بايدن: “يستحق كلّ الناس الاحترام والكرامة والقدرة على العيش دون خوف بغض النظر عمن هم أو من يحبون.” pic.twitter.com/YptuptZJE6
— U.S. Embassy Kuwait (@USEmbassyQ8) June 2, 2022
The Kuwaiti Foreign Affairs Ministry in its statement notes Al-Ahmad “handed” Hollisteder “a memorandum confirming Kuwait’s rejection of what was published and stressing the need for the embassy to respect the laws and regulations in force in the state of Kuwait and the obligation not to publish such tweets in compliance with what was stipulated in the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961.”
Kuwait is a U.S. ally that borders Iraq, Saudi Arabia and the Persian Gulf. It is one of the upwards of 70 countries in which consensual same-sex sexual relations remain criminalized.
State Department spokesperson Ned Price, who is openly gay, on Friday retweeted the embassy’s tweet.
“The United States stands with the LGBTQI+ community everywhere around the world,” said Price.
The United States stands with the LGBTQI+ community everywhere around the world. https://t.co/k4t8fTDzYs
— Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) June 3, 2022
Jerusalem Pride organizers receive death threats
Israeli police on Wednesday arrested 21-year-old man
Israeli police on Wednesday arrested a man in connection with death threats made against organizers of Jerusalem’s Pride parade.
The Times of Israel reported the 21-year-old man allegedly sent a message to Jerusalem Open House for Pride and Tolerance Community Director Emuna Klein Barnoy and two Israeli lawmakers in which he described Jerusalem as “the Holy City” and said “we will not allow the Pride parade to take place in Jerusalem.”
The threat also referenced Shira Banki, the 16-year-old teenager who was stabbed to death during a Jerusalem Pride march in 2015.
An ultra-Orthodox man who stabbed Banki and five others during the march had just been released from prison after serving a 10-year sentence in connection with the stabbing of three people during a Jerusalem Pride march in 2005. The man is currently serving a life sentence in an Israeli prison.
Israeli media reports note the threat that Barnoy and the two lawmakers received on Wednesday came from an Instagram account that included the name of the man who killed Banki.
The Jerusalem Pride parade will take place on Thursday with more than 2,400 police officers deployed along the route. The Times of Israel reported the man who allegedly threatened organizers was expected to have appeared in a Jerusalem court on the same day.
Kuwait rebukes U.S. embassy over LGBTQ rights support
