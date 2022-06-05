Connect with us

Photos

PHOTOS: Reston Pride

Annual Northern Virginia festival is held at Lake Anne Plaza

Published

12 hours ago

on

Attendees of Reston Pride dance to a recording of 'YMCA' by the Village People. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The 2022 Reston Pride Festival was held at Lake Anne Plaza in Reston, Va. on Saturday, June 4.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Photos

PHOTOS: Baltimore Trans Pride

Grand March followed by Block Party

Published

36 mins ago

on

June 5, 2022

By

Baltimore Trans Pride March (Washington Blade photo by Linus Berggren)

Baltimore Safe Haven held 2022 Baltimore Trans Pride on Saturday, June 4. The Trans Pride March route went along North Charles Street and ended in a block party at North Avenue.

(Washington Blade photos by Linus Berggren)

Continue Reading

Photos

PHOTOS: Awesome Con

Annual fantasy, sci-fi convention features LGBTQ celebrities

Published

8 hours ago

on

June 5, 2022

By

Out actor Wilson Cruz of Star Trek: Discovery is among the guest speakers at Awesome Con 2022. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The annual fantasy, comics and science fiction convention Awesome Con is held at Walter E. Washington Convention Center on June 3-5. Speakers at the event include LGBTQ ally Wil Wheaton and out actors Wilson Cruz and Anthony Rapp.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Continue Reading

Photos

PHOTOS: ‘Unbreakable’

Gay Men’s Chorus Pride performance held at Lincoln Theatre

Published

22 hours ago

on

June 4, 2022

By

A scene from 'Unbreakable.' (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington performed Andrew Lippa’s LGBTQ-themed “Unbreakable” at a dress rehearsal at the Lincoln Theatre on Friday, June 3 with live performances the following day.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement

Follow Us @washblade

Sign Up for Blade eBlasts

Popular