Sports
Tampa Bay Rays players refuse to wear Pride Month patch
Religious beliefs, not encouraging LGBTQ ‘behavior’ cited
At least five players from the Tampa Bay Rays baseball team who took to the “baseball diamond” during the team’s 16th annual Pride Night celebration this past Saturday refused to wear a Pride logo patch the team added to their uniforms intended to celebrate Pride month.
Rays caps and uniforms had logos colored in the style of the modern LGBTQ Pride flag were to show the team’s solidarity with the LGBTQ community during the June 4 home game against the Chicago White Sox.
According to The Tampa Bay Times, pitchers Jason Adam, Jalen Beeks, Brooks Raley, Jeffrey Springs and Ryan Thompson were among the players who did not wear the patch on their uniforms and chose to wear the team’s standard caps.
In an effort to make their commitment to the LGBTQ+ community more visible, the Rays added rainbow-colored logos to their Pride Night caps and uniforms. But not all players wanted to be included. #Rays #PrideNight https://t.co/t1bgNw8qAv— Sports by Tampa Bay Times (@TBTimes_Sports) June 4, 2022
Adam, chosen by team officials to speak for the players who opted out, told The Tampa Bay Times it was primarily a matter of religious beliefs and not wanting to encourage the “behavior” of those in the LGBTQ+ community.
“A lot of it comes down to faith, to like a faith-based decision,” Adam said. “So it’s a hard decision. Because ultimately we all said what we want is them to know that all are welcome and loved here. But when we put it on our bodies, I think a lot of guys decided that it’s just a lifestyle that maybe — not that they look down on anybody or think differently.”
“It’s just that maybe we don’t want to encourage it if we believe in Jesus, who’s encouraged us to live a lifestyle that would abstain from that behavior, just like (Jesus) encourages me as a heterosexual male to abstain from sex outside of the confines of marriage. It’s no different.
Today, we wear our #Pride on our sleeves pic.twitter.com/bcOLJNhx6Y— Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) June 4, 2022
Sports
Team DC to host Pride Night games
17th annual Nationals LGBTQ event on June 14
Team DC will host seven “Pride Night Games” starting on Friday, June 3.
The first game will be professional ultimate frisbee at Carlini Field at Catholic University. Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased at their website.
The 17th annual Night Out at the Nationals is set for June 14 against the Atlanta Braves at 7:05 p.m.; $5 of every ticket sold is donated to Team DC. Tickets range $20-60.
Sports
Transgender swimmer breaks silence
Lia Thomas hopes to ‘swim at Olympic trials’
After months of nasty headlines and boos hurled her way at the mere mention of her name, Lia Thomas can finally live her life away from the spotlight, and enjoy her first summer as just another college graduate.
So, what does the out transgender champion do? She’s granted her first media interviews since her historic NCAA victory, telling reporters she’s headed to law school and she also plans to take the laps necessary to win Olympic gold.
“I intend to keep swimming,” Thomas told ABC News correspondent Juju Chang Tuesday on “Good Morning America.” “It’s been a goal of mine to swim at Olympic trials for a very long time, and I would love to see that through.”
In addition to Chang, the native of Austin, Texas, also agreed to answer questions from ESPN sportswriter Katie Barnes, who is the first out LGBTQ journalist to be granted this opportunity.
The Los Angeles Blade repeatedly requested an interview with Thomas, before, during and after she competed at the National Championships in Atlanta. Barnes was there, too, and as they reported, Thomas flat-out refused to appear at the traditional winner’s news conference. She gave only two interviews during her historic run: The first went to a SwimSwam podcaster in December, and the only other one was live on the pool deck with ESPN, immediately after Thomas won the 500-freestyle in March.
Barnes, who is non-binary, asked the UPenn grad for her perspective on the ongoing national debate over trans girls and women competing with cisgender girls and women in school sports.
“The biggest misconception, I think, is the reason I transitioned,” Thomas said. “People will say, ‘Oh, she just transitioned so she would have an advantage, so she could win.’ I transitioned to be happy, to be true to myself.”
Thomas, who swam on the Penn men’s swimming team for three seasons, then took a gap year during the COVID-19 pandemic, which canceled college swimming, said she began her medical transition in May 2019 following her sophomore year. By the time she joined the women’s swim team as a fifth year senior in 2021, she had undergone 30months of hormone replacement therapy.
Republican legislators who have copy-pasted bills banning trans student athletes across the country have invoked Thomas’ name, claiming laws were needed to protect the sanctity of women’s sports, even in states where no out trans students competed.
Thomas told ESPN the threat is entirely imaginary.
“Trans women competing in women’s sports does not threaten women’s sports as a whole,” Thomas told Barnes. “Trans women are a very small minority of all athletes. The NCAA rules regarding trans women competing in women’s sports have been around for 10-plus years. And we haven’t seen any massive wave of trans women dominating.”
The rules are changing, however. USA Swimming updated its trans participation policy in February to require evaluation of eligibility for trans women by a three-person panel, and 36 months of testosterone suppression; More months than Thomas had undergone. However, the NCAA opted to not impose that policy for its 2022 swimming and diving championships, and Thomas merely had to comply with the previous policy: A demonstrated testosterone level below 10 nanomoles per liter.
Critics of the NCAA have proposed trans women should compete separately from cis women. Thomas told Barnes she objects to that so-called solution.
“If you say, like, you can compete, but you can’t score or you’re in an extra lane nine, that’s very othering towards trans people,” said Thomas. “And it is not offering them the same level of respect and opportunity to play and to compete.”
She told them it comes down to this: Trans women are women.
“It’s no different than a cis woman taking a spot on a travel team or a scholarship. It’s a part of athletics, where people are competing against each other. It’s not taking away opportunities from cis women, really. Trans women are women, so it’s still a woman who is getting that scholarship or that opportunity,” she said.
Besides looking to the Olympic trials, Thomas said she will attend grad school in the fall and plans to focus on civil rights and public interest law.
“Having seen such hateful attacks on trans rights through legislation, fighting for trans rights and trans equality is something that I’ve become much more passionate about and want to pursue,” said Thomas.
Watch ESPN’s report on Lia Thomas by clicking here.
Swimmer Lia Thomas breaks silence about backlash, future plans – GMA
Sports
Federal Triangles to host IGLFA 2022 World Championships
D.C. event slated for June 7-12
The Federal Triangles Soccer Club will host the International Gay & Lesbian Football Association (IGLFA) 2022 Outdoor World Championships from June 7-12 in Washington, D.C. It has been 13 years since the club previously hosted the event.
The discussion to host began for the Federal Triangles when they were competing at the 2018 Paris Gay Games with the initial intent to bid on the 2021 IGLFA tournament. The pandemic ended those plans as international tournaments were canceled through 2021.
The 2022 tournament was expected to be held in conjunction with the 2022 Hong Kong Gay Games, but the IGLFA pulled out two months before the Hong Kong postponement was announced due to lack of feedback on the playing fields.
“We restarted the bid committee and put everything back together with the same framework,” says Craig Williams, tournament chair. “The only change was re-envisioning the event for a post-pandemic world.”
The IGLFA selected D.C. for a 7v7 championship and Sydney was awarded an 11v11 championship to be held in February of 2023.
In an effort to drum up support for the event, bid committee members traveled to local soccer tournaments across the country and the Federal Triangles also competed at the IGLFA 2022 Indoor World Championships in Las Vegas this past January.
“We listened to what players were saying and shortened the tournament to four days,” Williams says. “We also adopted a 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. playing schedule, which will allow players to complete any remote work tasks before heading to the fields.”
The venue for bracket play is The Fields at RFK Campus and there will be D1, D2, D3, and Master’s (over-40) divisions for both all-gender and women’s teams. More than 300 players are expected to compete in the event.
The championship matches for all divisions will be held at Garrison Elementary School on June 11 from 1-6 p.m., just one block off the Capital Pride parade route.
Players from the tournament will be attending social events at locations around the District from June 7-12 and non-players are welcome to purchase guest passes for all of the events. There will be a beer garden onsite for fans during the bracket play at the RFK fields.
To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the IGLFA, there will be a diversity and inclusion panel at Pitchers/ALOHO on June 9.
“We hope that the atmosphere we are creating encourages anyone in the community to come out and watch some soccer,” says Williams. “All of the Federal Triangles are looking forward to welcoming old friends and new friends, great soccer matches, and celebrating Pride.”
Information for volunteers, fans and non-players can be found on the tournament website.
