Gay and tired

This should be a celebratory moment. We are gathering again for Pride and partying like it’s 2019. Mask mandates are gone and the educated are vaccinated. The Democrats control the White House and both houses of Congress. Ketanji Brown Jackson is poised to join the Supreme Court.

So why all the long faces among Democrats and LGBTQ rights advocates? From mass shootings and out-of-control inflation to the baby formula shortage and war in Ukraine, President Biden finds himself buffeted by one crisis after another. His poll numbers, though ticking up slightly last week, remain stuck in the low 40s with a majority of voters disapproving of his performance. Some of the blame goes to Biden, with economists citing his 2021 $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill as a leading driver of inflation that has sent the prices of everything skyrocketing and gas headed toward an unthinkable $5 per gallon national average.

And Biden’s communications problems continue with new reporting this week that younger advisers are frustrated at being ignored or mocked by older officials consumed with 20th century ways of handling the media.

But the dreary landscape is not all Biden’s making, with Republicans remaining recklessly opposed to gun safety measures, even after the murders of 19 children in Texas. And Donald Trump’s Supreme Court could overturn Roe v. Wade this month, turning our Pride celebrations into a nightmare of backsliding not just on women’s rights, but on LGBTQ equality as well.

In Justice Samuel Alito’s leaked draft opinion overturning Roe, he cites the landmark Lawrence and Obergefell cases several times, noting, “None of these rights has any claim to being deeply rooted in history.”

Alito and the ethically compromised Justice Clarence Thomas have publicly called for the high court to reexamine the Obergefell marriage ruling. Thanks to Trump and Mitch McConnell, they have the votes to do it. I have spoken to a range of advocates about the likelihood of Obergefell being overturned. Many view it as unlikely, given the confusion and avalanche of lawsuits it would trigger from already-married couples seeking to exercise the rights and benefits of state and federal law. But is any same-sex married couple feeling comforted by such assurances? The same sorts of state trigger laws awaiting abortion clinics when Roe goes down exist in some states for same-sex marriage. We are headed backwards to a time when America was governed by an unfair and dangerous patchwork of laws governing abortion — and marriage.

Could a backlash over Roe boost Democrats in the November midterms? That’s the long-shot narrative being pushed by some who foresee a massive outcry from progressives when abortion is outlawed in 26 states as soon as this month. How many of those protesters voted in 2016 when every politico and commentator warned the Trump vs. Hillary election was really about the Supreme Court and Roe? The answer is only about 60 percent of the electorate voted that year.

It will take an unprecedented midterm turnout of young voters to keep Congress in Democratic hands. And with spineless sell-outs like Joe Manchin and, even worse, Kyrsten Sinema, it won’t be enough for Democrats to merely hold the Senate; they need more votes to get anything done on voting rights, gun reform, abortion, and the long-suffering Equality Act. That measure — once described by Biden as his No. 1 legislative priority — remains stalled in the Senate with rumors of a looming compromise that would add a broad religious exemption to attract GOP support before Democratic losses in the midterms kill any hope of progress.

So here we are, on the precipice of returning to back alley abortions and to another national battle over marriage equality. There’s a new T-shirt being marketed this Pride season; it reads simply “Gay and Tired.” That about sums it up.

Kevin Naff is editor of the Washington Blade. Reach him at [email protected].