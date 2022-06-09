Baltimore Pride features parade, festival, High Heel Race

The Pride Center of Maryland has moved into a new building that allows it to expand its services to better serve Baltimore’s LGBTQ community.

The 45-year-old organization, which hosts Baltimore Pride, will kick off its Pride celebrations on Monday, June 20 with a ribbon cutting ceremony at its new premises at 2418 Saint Paul Street. There will be tours of the new center, remarks from Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and performances by Black Assets and Kenneth Something.

“This new building will give more freedom and opportunity to be a resource to our community,” said Kenneth Something, the center’s director of strategic partnerships and special events.

The new location, which the center owns, is four times larger than its current location and will allow it to unabashedly signal that it is a safe space for the Baltimore queer community to gather.

“At our old location, we were told we couldn’t hang Pride flags in our window,” said Something. “We weren’t able to display that we are a safe space for our community.”

In addition to its current roster of services, such as facilities that allow individuals to report discrimination against sexual and gender minorities, the center will welcome 40 small LGBTQ initiatives free-of-charge to use its premises to host meetings including book clubs, yoga classes, art clubs and identity support groups.

Baltimore Pride will be a mix of fun and serving the community, according to Something. This year’s Pride month events will be the biggest the city has witnessed, with a total of 26 events featuring local and national entertainers.

On Friday, June 24, there will be “Ecstatic Dance in the Park- Pride Edition” at 6 p.m. at Zen Garden Druid Hill Park; “Music at the Market – Pride Edition” at 7 p.m. at Broadway Market, and Bike Party Pride Ride at 7 p.m. at St. Mary’s Park — the bike party will have an expected attendance of over 500 cyclists and will conclude with a dance party with DJ Deezy, resident DJ at The Baltimore Eagle.

The organization will also host “Baltimore Pride Slam” on Wednesday, June 22 at Busboys and Poets. The event time is to be determined, according to Baltimore Pride’s website. The poetry competition will be hosted by Radi, an award-winning Black queer poet. Ten poets will compete for a chance to win $1,500 in cash prizes and the title of Baltimore Pride Slam Champion.

“It is important to center and uplift the stories of our community,” said Something regarding the event, which will also feature open mic performances.

Of course, the usual parade and festival are on tap this year. The parade along Charles Street begins Saturday, June 25 at 1 p.m., and the adjacent Block Party runs 3-9 p.m. Visit baltimorepride.org for exact locations. The annual High Heel Race is Saturday, June 25 at 12:10 p.m. at Charles and 25th streets. Pride in the Park takes over Druid Hill Park on Sunday, June 26 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. with more than 100 vendors, music, drag, and more. Headliners include Mya, Averie Wilson, and George Lovett.

One of the service events on the organization’s calendar is the Pride Job Fair on Tuesday, June 21 at 5 p.m. at the Pride Center’s new location. There will be 15 LGBTQ-friendly employers at the event that are geared to empowering sexually gendered minority community members by connecting them with companies that prioritize diversity and inclusion.

The job fair was one of the components of Pride month that the Pride Center wanted to grow by ensuring that people not only leave connected to their communities, but also with employment opportunities to better their livelihoods.

“We want to make sure we don’t forget the root of where Pride started— a movement to uplift and support our community,” said Something.

At its roots, Baltimore Pride —which also happens to be the third oldest Pride festival in the country— is a fundraiser for the Pride Center. So, the 14th edition of its famed annual “Twilight on the Terrace” fundraiser will be hosted on Friday, June 24 at 7 p.m. at Gertrude’s at the Baltimore Museum of Art.

There will also be a new fundraiser “Queens Cruise” — on Sunday, June 26 at 11 a.m. at City Cruises Baltimore— that Something describes as “one of the newest grand events of Baltimore Pride.” The event will be a drag brunch and buffet hosted by Emerald Star, featuring performances by Chanel Belladonna, Vee Vee Majesty, Angel Devero, and Lyric Bordeaux.

“I think organizations [sometimes] get swept away by current events,” Something said. “We listened deeply to the community and created a Pride relevant to Baltimore that is not necessarily shaped by national politics.”