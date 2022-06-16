Opinions
Activism takes action
Thoughts and prayers aren’t enough when lives are at stake
The LGBTQ community is the most diverse community in the world because we are part of every other community. That means that the LGBTQ movement must aid LGBTQ people around the world, not only those who are close to home.
Dozens of countries have laws criminalizing same-sex relations and LGBTQ gender expression. Legal sanctions against LGBTQ people vary in scope and application. These range from fines to life imprisonment and the death penalty. In many nations, the laws might not be enforced, but severe consequences for LGBTQ people include not having protection under the law, facing bullying, harassment, violence, discrimination, a lack of equal access to employment, education, health services, and police protection.
When I took an active role in fighting for the rights of LGBTQ people throughout the world, my goal was to help people in desperate need. I wanted to utilize my reach and my network, pushing my contacts to help me help others.
This mentality led me to meet recently with officials at the White House, the State Department, and Foreign Service. We discussed specific cases of individuals overseas, who are desperately seeking to escape their life-threatening situations because of their LGBTQ identity.
I asked these government officials what they could do to help people in desperate need of being rescued. My approach was to connect government agencies, nonprofit organizations and the victims in need. This manner of advocacy made me a liaison between those who can help and those who need help.
Since my teenage years, I have been active as a Jewish and LGBTQ activist. As my connections grew, I have pursued more ways to make a difference. With my public profile, due to my work in entertainment and media, I’ve been speaking out about the needs of marginalized and victimized groups, and people in need started reaching out directly to me.
Throughout my life, I’ve been sensitive to those reaching out for help. I recognized their desperation, openly pleading for help.
I know I can help, and I also know I must help. Maybe it is because I am a grandchild of Holocaust survivors, and a child of immigrants who are children of immigrants, and maybe it is because people in my family struggled to survive, which is the only reason I am here. Within my own life experiences, I know what it is to be a victim and a survivor.
While it is everyone’s moral duty to help others, maybe those who have experienced hardship understand this the most.
When I met with these officials, I made it clear that there are specific cases of people who are in desperate need of immediate help. These are urgent matters that can save people’s lives.
As a Jewish leader and activist, it is my duty to help these people. This is what Judaism is about: “Love thy neighbor as thyself, whoever saves one life saves the world entire,” and the ultimate concept of Tikkun Olam, repairing the world.
These days, people call themselves activists when they post content supporting those in need on social media. But that is not advocacy, it does not go beyond “thoughts and prayers.” Activism takes action, and that means stepping out of your comfort zone and away from your phone to help others.
Rainbow Railroad, Dignity LGBTQI, Freedom House, The National LGBTQ Task Force, Israel Gay Youth, and The Agudah among others, are each amazing organizations that I have partnered with to advocate to help those in desperate need.
When I meet with government officials, I remind them that I represent them as much as they represent me. We are in this together. This is how you defend democracy.
We need help. Everyone who can assist those in need must do so, especially during Pride month, as so many LGBTQ people’s lives are in danger throughout the globe.
As a supporter of democratic countries, I support any nation that supports and accepts women and LGBTQ people. It makes it clear which countries do not do so, and I do not support countries that do not support these two groups. Yet, even within the democratic countries, I saw gaps and jumped to help.
On an almost daily basis, people contact me on social media, often using private or anonymous accounts, asking to help save their lives. I take action in the steps to rescue them and connect them to organizations that can help guide them to safety, a fresh start in a world that needs healing.
Yuval David is an Emmy-nominated actor, director, and filmmaker who has won more than 100 international film festival awards. He is an active leader in the LGBTQ and Jewish communities, working with several prestigious organizations to save people in life-threatening situations.
We can be tough on crime and reform the system
Support police departments while holding each officer accountable
The nation is at a crossroads and it’s not the first time. We have seen it before and I believe we are strong enough to survive it again and continue to move forward. We are seeing a crime spree across the nation and we can agree on some underlying causes — lack of education, housing, employment opportunity, mental health issues, and too many guns. But none of those things can be the get out of jail card for those who commit crimes.
We can fight to reform the criminal justice system and yet be tough on crime. We can convict and jail or punish those who commit crimes while working to ensure race is not the reason someone who commits a crime is punished, or receives harsher punishment than someone who is not Black or brown. In our country we say all are born equal. We know that is not the case and there is white privilege. There is systemic racism. So, while we are tough on crime trying to make our neighborhoods safer let us make sure our criminal justice system is color blind. If you commit murder, you should get the same sentence whether you are Black or white at the same time we ensure each defendant has equal representation.
We must strive to ensure everyone has a good education and the opportunity for an equal shot at success. We must work to bring people out of poverty and into the middle class. But we also know just giving someone a job doesn’t necessarily lower the crime rate. Mayor Marion Barry tried to give everyone in D.C. a job, in the process bankrupting city government. Yet even with his initiatives, D.C. was considered the ‘murder capital’ of the nation.
Education should include job training. We need to end homelessness, getting people off the streets and into housing. But we have seen that alone won’t help if we don’t give them access, and in some cases insist, they use the whole panoply of social services available to them at the same time. I grew up in NYC and we built huge public housing projects, which often became hotbeds of crime. Many of the good people placed in those projects were afraid for themselves and their children while living there. In an effort to make it easier for poor parents in NYC we began to make some schools full-service schools. They became a place where a parent could bring their child and also access every other public service available. This was done because we knew how hard it was for a parent to go from office to office in the city to look for the services they needed. These services included everything from food stamps to job training, mental health services and the myriad of other social services the city provided. The expense of staffing offices for those services in every school was prohibitive so even though it was a successful idea it never went beyond a few experimental schools. We can and must do better.
I taught 4th and 6th grades in Harlem after graduating from college. It both amazed and saddened me that the majority of my 6th graders had never been outside of their own neighborhood. So even growing up in New York with its vast cultural opportunities — museums, theaters, parks, zoos and so much more — they had never experienced them. I made it a policy to take my class on as many trips around the city as possible. We traveled by subway to the planetarium, the Bronx Zoo and botanical gardens, the Statue of Liberty and numerous museums. My goal was to open their eyes to what was there because if a child doesn’t see what is available to them in the world how can they aspire to it or know what to work for?
So yes, we can do all these things for our children and yet can teach them if they commit a crime, they will suffer the consequences. We must work to make our communities safer and take the criminals off the streets. We must support our police departments at the same time we hold each officer accountable. We can do both at the same time.
We must fight to take guns off the streets and hold anyone who uses a gun in a crime fully accountable. One doesn’t take away from the other; we can do both. We can be tough on crime and reform the criminal justice system.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
To Biden: No Pride in detention of transgender, queer communities
Jennicet Gutiérrez declines to attend White House Pride event
Editor’s note: This is the letter that Jennicet Gutiérrez sent to the White House in response to the invitation she received to attend its Pride Month celebration.
June 13, 2022
Dear President Biden and Dr. Biden,
I received your invitation to the White House Pride Celebration on June 15, 2022, and with a clear conscience I am letting you know that I will not be attending this event. There should be no White House celebration when trans and queer communities are suffering and being detained by your administration. There is no pride in detention.
At the start of your administration you pledged to protect LGBTQ+ people worldwide, but it’s a commitment that you have failed to uphold at home.
Almost a year ago, while you were holding a Pride reception, trans and queer immigrant leaders from across the nation marched to the White House, demanding the release of trans people, people living with HIV, and any medical condition, from detention centers across the country. We are still seeking justice for Victoria Arellano, Roxsana Hernández, and Johana Medina, trans women who died because of the negligence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
Our members across the country are marching and protesting this Pride Month with the same demand of ending the violence and killings of trans people. There have been over two million deportations since you took office, setting you up to be the next deporter-in-chief. Your administration has used Title 42 as an excuse to deport immigrants seeking a better future, most of them Black and brown people and including trans and queer immigrants, even as your administration is relaxing requirements for people traveling to the United States. More than 32 states have drafted bills that would criminalize trans youth and their families for providing life affirming healthcare. Transgender people and children are under attack by the same white supremacist forces that are plaguing our nation and we haven’t seen your administration’s response be enough in the face of these attacks.
The reality is that as this celebration is taking place, trans people currently in ICE custody will be in unsafe conditions. You could easily stop their suffering by instructing the Department of Homeland Security to implement a policy of liberating trans people, people living with HIV and other medical conditions, as well as other vulnerable people.
Ending trans detention and using your executive powers to protect LGBTQ people would have a greater impact on our community and would save many lives rather than hosting an event to deliver a well-crafted speech with broken promises.
Respectfully,
Jennicet Eva Gutiérrez
—
13 de julio del 2022
Estimados presidente Biden y Dr. Biden,
Recibí su invitación a la Celebración del Orgullo de la Casa Blanca el 15 de junio de 2022 y con la conciencia clara les hago saber que no asistiré a este evento. No debería haber celebración de Orgullo en la Casa Blanca cuando las comunidades trans y queer están sufriendo y siendo detenidas por su misma administración. No hay orgullo en la detención.
Al comienzo de su administración, se comprometió a proteger a las personas LGBTQ + en todo el mundo, pero es un compromiso que no ha podido mantener en casa.
Hace casi un año, mientras celebraban una recepción de Orgullo, líderes inmigrantes trans y queer de todo el país marcharon a la Casa Blanca, exigiendo la liberación de las personas trans, las personas que viven con el VIH y cualquier condición médica, de los centros de detención de todo el país. Todavía estamos buscando justicia para Victoria Arellano, Roxsana Hernández y Johana Medina, mujeres trans que murieron debido a la negligencia del Servicio de Inmigración y Control de Aduanas (ICE).
Nuestros miembros en todo el país están marchando y protestando este mes del orgullo con la misma demanda de poner fin a la violencia y los asesinatos de personas trans. Ha habido más de dos millones de deportaciones desde que asumió el cargo, lo que lo prepara para ser el próximo jefe-de-deportaciones. Su administración ha utilizado el Título 42 como una excusa para deportar a los inmigrantes que buscan un futuro mejor, la mayoría de ellxs personas Negras y personas de color, e incluyendo a inmigrantes trans y queer, mientras su administración está relajando los requisitos para las personas que viajan a los Estados Unidos. Además, más de treinta y dos estados han redactado proyectos de ley que criminalizan a los jóvenes trans y sus familias por proporcionarles atención médica que afirma su género y salvan sus vidas. Las personas transgénero y los niños están siendo atacados por las mismas fuerzas supremacistas blancas que están plagando nuestra nación y no hemos visto que la respuesta de su administración es suficiente frente a estos ataques.
La realidad es que a medida que se lleva a cabo esta celebración, personas trans actualmente bajo custodia de ICE estarán en condiciones inseguras y peligrosas. Usted podría parar fácilmente su sufrimiento instruyendo al Departamento de Seguridad Nacional para que implemente una política de liberación de personas trans, personas que viven con VIH y otras condiciones médicas, así como otras personas vulnerables.
Poner fin a la detención trans y usar sus poderes ejecutivos para proteger a las personas LGBTQ tendría un mayor impacto en nuestra comunidad y salvaría muchas vidas en lugar de organizar una celebración de Orgullo para pronunciar un discurso bien elaborado con promesas incumplidas.
Respetuosamente,
Jennicet Eva Gutiérrez
FL PressSec lies about family drag show, uses photo of straight stripper
This is what the Right does today
The Right is screaming about drag shows this week, clutching their pearls over the comedic art form because it supposedly “sexualizes” children. Elected officials in Texas and Florida are reaching for their smelling salts over a family-friendly drag show hosted off hours last weekend at a Dallas gay bar.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has called for child abuse investigations of parents who take their kids to see drag queens, because … well, he can’t really say, but if the facts aren’t helpful, he can always have his press secretary lie for him.
See the photo up on the left?
That’s Christina Pushaw, DeSantis’s press secretary, evidently well suited for her job because she never met a lie she couldn’t spread with shameless chutzpah. She’s the woman who re-popularized the lie that LGBTQ people “groom” children for sexual abuse, a tactic Americans thought died out with scaremongering orange juice spokesmodel Anita Bryant back in the 1970s.
So what’s going on this time?
Yesterday, LGBTQ Nation reporter John Russell emailed Pushaw and asked for comment on Gov. DeSantis’s call for CPS to investigate parents who take kids to family-friendly drag shows like in Dallas.
Russell wrote:
The governor said, “You have these very young kids, and they must have been like 9, 10 years old, at a quote, ‘drag show,’ where they were putting money in the underwear of this…and that is totally inappropriate.’
My question: What event is Gov. DeSantis referring to? Has he seen 9- and 10-year olds placing money in the underwear of drag performers? Where specifically has he seen this?
I don’t know what Pushaw thought when she saw Russell’s query, but in her shoes, I would have felt trapped. The Dallas event the governor spoke of featured no underwear-clad drag queens and no stripping. No video footage shows kids stuffing money into the clothing of drag queens, for good reason — the kid-friendly-event organizers were sensitive to potential misrepresentation and announced a set of rules before the show started that included “no touching the performers.” This applied to adults and children alike.
The facts didn’t stop Pushaw
“Unfortunately for churnalists, people have eyes,” she tweeted publicly, with a copy of the LGBTQ Nation question on the left and a photo of a nearly naked woman on the right, with a little girl stuffing money into what looks like the woman’s gold lamé bikini bottom.
I don’t know about you, but if I saw that tweet, I’d presume it was a photo of the Dallas event, or at least a photo of a drag queen with a child.
But, no. Pushaw was lying. Baldly, knowingly, and for political gain. She manipulated a photo of a straight woman at a burlesque (strip) show and tweeted it out as if the woman were a drag queen.
Then Pushaw got caught, almost immediately
Queer legal analyst Alejandra Caraballo, a Harvard Law faculty member with bylines in Slate, Teen Vogue and Wired, spotted the press secretary’s lie almost instantly. Pushaw tweeted the photo yesterday at 5:13 pm eastern time. Caraballo debunked her at 5:31:
This was pulled from a widely circulated nazi meme 3 years ago of a facebook post from burlesque dancer who is a cis woman. This was not drag, nor did it happen in dallas. Care to comment why you’re resharing nazi disinformation and propaganda?
Caraballo included a screenshot of the Facebook meme as evidence. I found the original meme this morning, independently, with little difficulty, using Google photo search functions, which I can only imagine is how Pushaw found it.
But she must have seen the context when she did. She had to know the photo is not of the Dallas event and has nothing to do with drag queens. She tweeted it anyway, because smearing LGBTQ people is more important to her and her politically ambitious boss than being honest and thoughtful.
As of the time of this writing, Pushaw has neither deleted her dishonest tweet nor replied to Caraballo.
Some say Ron DeSantis is a smarter, more dangerous version of former President Donald Trump. Is Christina Pushaw as big a shameless liar as Trump’s press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders?
Going by this episode and the whole “groomer” debacle, I suggest Pushaw is more shameless. You decide, but this is how it works, isn’t it? This is what the Right does today. They know if they lie shameless, loudly, and often enough, their supporters will believe them.
And right now, lying about LGBTQ people makes political bank for Republican pols.
Let’s talk about drag art for a minute, because truth matters
Drag is an art form with roots going back hundreds of years. Even though Ru Paul’s Drag Race has achieved a degree of popularity, many people seem not to know what drag is or seem to misunderstand what it means to queer people.
Drag is entertainment, stylized campy fun popular among cisgender gay men but increasingly inclusive of trans people. If you don’t like drag, that’s OK. I don’t like James Bond movies or beauty pageants. Nobody says I have to.
Drag doesn’t take itself seriously. It’s ridiculous on purpose. It’s high comic relief. That’s why some of us queer folks like it. It’s also probably why some of us don’t. To each their own.
Drag is not erotic art. It’s not stripping. It’s not essentially sexual, at least not anymore than any human art form is. Oh, don’t get me wrong. Since drag is camp, you sometimes find drag queens who do parodies of erotic art like burlesque. But if it’s drag, it’s got to be parody. Try to wrap your mind around that, because it’s important.
Drag is not always queer. Sometimes it’s even Christian.
Stop the pearl clutching! As LGBTQ Christian Esther Spurrill-Jones wrote this morning in Prism & Pen, the first drag show SHE ever attended was at a conservative Christian church. They didn’t call it drag, but it was, in every sense of the word. Nobody clutched their pearls — just like Christians don’t clutch their pearls when straight Christian Tyler Perry does drag. And when he’s playing Medea, that IS drag, boys and girls.
LGBTQ parents don’t take their kids to drag shows to sexualize them
They take them to share the joy of their culture, have fun, and laugh. Why should a child equate dressing up in a fancy costume, wearing a wig, lip synching, and acting ridiculous to sex?
What’s the connection?
There isn’t one, except in the minds of pearl clutchers who think LGBTQ culture and LGBTQ people are intrinsically toxic.
We aren’t, no matter how many lies Christina Pushaw tells.
Hey, Pushaw! All that sex and sex-abuse grooming you see? It’s in your mind. What say you get it out of the gutter?
James Finn is a columnist for the LA Blade, a former Air Force intelligence analyst, an alumnus of Queer Nation and Act Up NY, and an “agented” but unpublished novelist. Send questions, comments, and story ideas to [email protected].
The preceding article was previously published by Prism & Pen– Amplifying LGBTQ voices through the art of storytelling and is republished with permission.
