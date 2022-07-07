Connect with us

District of Columbia

Naval Academy cadets serve as Rainbow History Project interns

D.C. group says support symbolizes evolution of LGBTQ community

Published

6 hours ago

on

Anne McDonough, deputy director of the DC History Center, joins U.S. Naval Academy cadets Brahmir Vick, Caroline Bilbrary-Kohn, and Hannah Nunes after the three cadets spoke about their internship with DC's Rainbow History Project. (Blade photo by Lou Chibbaro Jr.)

Vincent Slatt, president of the board of directors of D.C.’s Rainbow History Project, says he and other members of the group’s board were pleasantly surprised in 2017 when a professor at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., invited members of the group to speak to a class she taught on LGBTQ studies.

Slatt told the Washington Blade the presentation that he and other Rainbow History Project members gave before the class of cadet seniors went very well, and the group’s interaction with the professor and the academy led to what he believes was an important step in the D.C. LGBTQ history group’s evolution.

In May of this year, three Naval Academy cadets became student interns for the Rainbow History Project as part of a four-week program to process and organize several dozen boxes of documents donated by the D.C. LGBTQ youth advocacy group SMYAL. According to Slatt, the cadets did an excellent job of organizing the SMYAL documents by putting them in folders and new professional archival standard boxes.

“And they created what’s called a finding aid to describe the collection,” Slatt said, noting that a finding aid is used by researchers who access Rainbow History Project’s collections in the way that people use a table of contents or an index to navigate a book.

In addition to working on the SMYAL documents, the Naval Academy interns – Midshipmen Brahmir Vick, Caroline Bilbray-Kohn, and Hannah Nunes – also conducted what Slatt says is another crucial component of Rainbow History Project’s mission. They transcribed more than 25 audio recordings of oral history interviews of LGBTQ people from the D.C. metro area that make up another important part of Rainbow History Project’s collections.

The three cadets in June completed their third year at the Naval Academy’s four-year studies program from which they will graduate next year as commissioned officers with a bachelor of science degree.

Each of them gave a presentation on the specific work they did as Rainbow History Project interns at a June 23 event hosted by the DC History Center located in the city’s historic Carnegie Library building at 801 K St., N.W. 

Slatt points out that in yet another important part of Rainbow History Project’s evolution since its founding in 2000, it entered a partnership with the DC History Center in 2008 in which the Center serves as a repository and physical host for the Rainbow History Project’s entire archival collection.

Among other things, the collection includes documents and papers from LGBTQ organizations and activists as well as individual LGBTQ people who played some role in the evolution of the D.C. LGBTQ community. The collection, details of which can be accessed on the Rainbow History Project’s website, also includes digitized audio recordings of the oral history interviews of LGBTQ people from the D.C. area.

The DC History Center, which was founded in 1804, describes itself on its website as a community-supported nonprofit organization that “collects, interprets, and shares the history of the nation’s capital through research and scholarship, adult programs, youth education, and exhibits.”

In an announcement on its website, the DC History Center called the June 23 event featuring the three Naval Academy students an important part of its work.

“For the second year in a row, DC History Center hosts students from the US Naval Academy for a crash course in DC LGBTQ+ history and archives, featuring the Rainbow History Project collections,” the website message says.

The DC History Center has become the “perfect group” to store and provide access for researchers and the public to Rainbow History Project’s archival collection “because they’re dedicated to local Washington, D.C. history,” Slatt told the Blade. “And we want all of our gay history to be part of Washington local history,” he said.

Anne McDonough, deputy director of the DC History Center, told those attending the June 23 event that the Center has had an excellent working relationship with Rainbow History Project, which has helped the public and researchers gain access to the archival records of local LGBTQ history.

During their presentation at the June 23 event, the three cadets presented photographic slides of some of the LGBTQ people whose oral history interviews they transcribed. The three said they each obtained an important understanding and knowledge of the D.C.-area’s LGBTQ history from listening to the oral history interviews.

The Rainbow History Project’s archives can be accessed at rainbowhistory.org.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

District of Columbia

Vote in D.C.’s ‘LGBTQ precincts’ divided between Bowser, White

Bonds loses in 10 of 13 precincts with high concentration of queer voters

Published

1 day ago

on

July 6, 2022

By

Mayor Bowser won her primary race over Robert White, taking seven of the 13 precincts with high concentrations of LGBTQ voters. (Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Voters in 13 of the city’s 144 electoral precincts that LGBTQ activists have long said include a high concentration of LGBTQ residents and voters divided their vote between D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and D.C. Councilmember Robert White, her lead rival, in the city’s June 21 Democratic primary.

In the D.C. Board of Elections final but unofficial vote tally for the primary, which it released on July 3, Bowser beat Robert White (D-At-Large) in seven of the 13 so-called LGBTQ precincts. Robert White won in six of the precincts. The two mayoral candidates won or lost in the 13 precincts mostly by a close margin of less than 5 percent.

The other two Democratic mayoral candidates, Ward 8 Councilmember Trayon White and former attorney and former Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner James Butler, received less than 10 percent of the vote in each of the 13 precincts in question.

The precincts include the neighborhoods of Dupont Circle, Logan Circle, Adams Morgan, Columbia Heights, Shaw, Capitol Hill, Anacostia, and the Southwest Waterfront. 

In the race for the D.C. Council Chair, incumbent Phil Mendelson and his only Democratic opponent, attorney and community activist Erin Palmer, each won six of the 13 LGBTQ precincts. The two finished in a tie vote in Precinct 90, which is part of the Capitol Hill neighborhood, with each receiving 294 votes or 49.75 percent of the vote in that precinct, according to the Board of Elections final returns.

In the At-Large Council race, incumbent Councilmember Anita Bonds (D-At-Large), a longtime supporter of the LGBTQ community, did not fare as well as Bowser and Mendelson in the LGBTQ precincts. Bonds won in just three of the 13 precincts – those in Logan Circle, Shaw, and Anacostia.

Among her three opponents in the four-candidate race in the primary, attorney Nate Fleming won six of the precincts and ANC Commissioner Lisa Gore won in four of the LGBTQ precincts.

The fourth candidate running for the at-large seat, former DC Council staffer and former Howard University community relations official Dexter Williams, received less than 10 percent of the vote in each of the 13 precincts and lost in all of them.

The candidates challenging Bonds for the at-large Council seat – as well as all the Democratic candidates running for mayor and the Council Chair seat – expressed strong support for LGBTQ rights. Bonds’s poor showing in the LGBTQ precincts suggests that at least some LGBTQ voters may have voted for Fleming and Gore instead of Bonds based on other issues.

Bonds won the primary with 35.85 percent of the vote, with Gore receiving 28.08 percent of the vote and Fleming receiving 27.73 percent, according to the Board of Elections final vote count.

In the race for mayor, Bowser won the primary with 49.01 percent of the citywide vote. Robert White received 40.5 percent, Trayon White received 8.79 percent, and Butler received 1.38 percent.

 In the Council chair race, Mendelson, a longtime LGBTQ rights supporter, won the citywide vote with 53.16 percent compared to challenger Palmer, who received 46.44 percent.

Four of the 13 precincts considered to have a high concentration of LGBTQ residents and voters are in Ward 1. They include Precincts 24 and 25 in Adams Morgan and Precincts 23 and 36 in Columbia Heights.

The final vote count for those four precincts show that incumbent Councilmember Brianne Nadeau (D-Ward 1) beat her gay opponent in the Ward 1 race, former D.C. police officer Salah Czapary, in each of the four precincts. Nadeau won in three of the four precincts by a margin greater than 10 percent of the vote.

In a development that surprised some in the LGBTQ community, Capital Stonewall Democrats, the city’s largest local LGBTQ political organization, endorsed Nadeau over Czapary in the Ward 1 Council race. Czapary received the endorsement of the national LGBTQ Victory Fund as well as from the Washington Post and former D.C. Mayor Anthony Williams.

Activists following the race have said LGBTQ voters who backed Nadeau were clearly basing their vote on issues other than LGBTQ rights, for which Nadeau and a third candidate in the race, community activist Sabel Harris, have expressed support.

Nadeau won the Ward 1 primary with 48.46 percent of the vote. Czapary received 30.94 percent, with Harris receiving 20.36 percent.

In the Ward 5 D.C. Council contest, gay D.C. Board of Education member Zachary Parker won the primary in a seven-candidate race, placing him in a strong position to win the November general election and become the first openly gay member of the D.C. Council since 2015. The Blade couldn’t immediately identify precincts in Ward 5 that may have significant numbers of LGBTQ voters.

In the mayor’s race, Bowser and Robert White each won and lost one of the two LGBTQ precincts in Dupont Circle and Logan Circle by close margins. Bowser beat Robert White in Dupont Circle Precinct 14 by a margin of 50.26 percent to 45.42 percent. But Robert White won in the adjacent Dupont Circle Precinct 15 by a margin of 49.0 percent to 48.17 percent over Bowser.

The mayor won the Logan Circle Precinct 16 by a vote of 54.29 percent compared to Robert White, who received 41.12 percent. In the Logan Circle Precinct 17, Robert White beat Bowser by a margin of 48.29 percent to 46.33 percent.

DC Democratic Primary

June 21, 2022

Final Pre-Certified Citywide Vote Count

Board of Elections

DC MAYOR

James Butler                        1,753            1.38%

Muriel Bowser                   62,391           49.01%

Trayon White                     11,193             8.79%

Robert White                     51,557            40.5%

Write-In                                    406             0.32%

DC Democratic Primary

June 21, 2022

Final Pre-Certified Precinct Vote Count

Precincts with High Concentration of LGBTQ voters

Board of Elections

DC MAYOR

Precinct 14 – Dupont Circle

James Butler              21                2.16%

*Muriel Bowser       488             50.26%

Trayon White             16              1.65%

Robert White           441            45.42%

Write-In                        5               0.51%

Precinct 15 – Dupont Circle

James Butler                16               1.33%

Muriel Bowser           579            48.17%                

Trayon White               17               1.41%

*Robert White           589               49.0%

Write-In                          2               0.17%

Precinct 16 – Logan Circle

James Butler                 21                1.55%

*Muriel Bowser            734             54.29%

Trayon White               34                2.51%

Robert White               556             41.12%

Write-In                            7               0.23%

Precinct 17 – Logan Circle

James Butler                 32                 2.24%

Muriel Bowser             663              46.33%

Trayon White                 43                 3.0%

*Robert White             691             48.29%

Write-In                              2               0.14%

Precinct 24 – Adams Morgan

James Butler                     14                    1.2%

Muriel Bowser                 541               46.48%

Trayon White                       9                  0.77%

*Robert White                   594                51.03%

Write-In                                6                  0.52%

Precinct 25 – Adams Morgan

James Butler                      20                       1.1%

Muriel Bowser                  883                 48.49%

Trayon White                      19                   1.94%

*Robert White                    895                 49.15%

Write-In                                  4                   0.23%

Precinct 23 – Columbia Heights          

James Butler                       20                       1.87%

Muriel Bowser                  455                      42.6%

Trayon White                      49                       4.59% 

*Robert White                  541                   50.66% 

Write-In                                 3                        0.58%

Precinct 36 – Columbia Heights

James Butler                     18                         1.32%

Muriel Bowser                 508                     37.27%

Trayon White                   102                       7.48%

*Robert White                 731                     53.63%

Write-In                                5                        0.39%

Precinct 129 – Shaw

James Butler                         43                        1.67%

*Muriel Bowser              1,300                       50.37%                

Trayon White                     148                          5.73%

Robert White                  1,081                       41.88%

Write-In                                   9                          0.35%

Precinct 89 – Capitol Hill

James Butler                       12                              0.98%

*Muriel Bowser               677                            55.22%

Trayon White                      14                             1.14%

Robert White                    521                             42.5%

Write-In                                 2                              0.16%

Precinct 90 – Capitol Hill

James Butler                       7                                  1.14%

*Muriel Bowser               349                               56.75%

Trayon White                     11                                 1.79%

Robert White                   246                                 40.0%

Write-In                                3                                  0.51%

Precinct 127 – Southwest Waterfront

James Butler                        13                                0.84%

*Muriel Bowser                778                             50.23%

Trayon White                     128                               8.26%

Robert White                     628                             40.54%

Write-In                                  2                                0.13%

Precinct 112 – Anacostia

James Butler                      18                                       3.59%

*Muriel Bowser              277                                     45.35%

Trayon White                   107                                    21.36%

Robert White                   148                                    29.54%

Write-In                                 1                                        0.2%

DC Democratic Primary

June 21, 2022

Final Pre-Certified Citywide Vote Count

Board of Elections

DC COUNCIL CHAIR

Erin Palmer                                   56,671                            46.44%

*Phil Mendelson                          64,877                            53.16%

Write-In                                               406                              0.32%

DC Democratic Primary

June 21, 2022

Final Pre-Certified Precinct Vote Count

Precincts With High Concentration of LGBTQ Voters

Board of Elections

DC COUNCIL CHAIR

Precinct 14 – Dupont Circle

*Erin Palmer                                 492                             52.34%

Phil Mendelson                            446                             47.45%

Write-In                                             2                                0.21%

Precinct 15 – Dupont Circle

*Erin Palmer                               627                              53.5%

Phil Mendelson                          543                            46.33%

Write-In                                           2                               0.17%

Precinct 16 – Logan Circle

Erin Palmer                                    580                              44.68%

*Phil Mendelson                           715                              55.08%

Write-In                                              3                                 0.23%

Precinct 17 – Logan Circle

*Erin Palmer                                  739                               54.02%

Phil Mendelson                             628                               45.91%

Write-In                                               1                                 0.07%

Precinct 24 – Adams Morgan        

*Erin Palmer                                 593                                  53.09%

Phil Mendelson                            522                                  46.73%

Write-In                                             2                                     0.18%

Precinct 25 – Adams Morgan

Erin Palmer                                  866                                   48.93%

*Phil Mendelson                        900                                   50.85%

Write-In                                            4                                      0.23%

Precinct 23 – Columbia Heights

*Erin Palmer                              546                                    53.46%

Phil Mendelson                         474                                      46.2%

Write-In                                          6                                       0.58%

Precinct 36 – Columbia Heights

*Erin Palmer                             746                                        58.37%

Phil Mendelson                        527                                        41.24%

Write-In                                         5                                           0.39%

Precinct 129 – Shaw

Erin Palmer                              1,144                                     46.62%

*Phil Mendelson                    1,299                                     52.93%

Write-In                                          11                                       0.45%

Precinct 89 – Capitol Hill

Erin Palmer                              556                                         46.8%

*Phil Mendelson                    629                                       52.95%

Write-In                                        3                                         0.25%

Precinct 90 – Capitol Hill

Erin Palmer                             294                                        49.75%

Phil Mendelson                      294                                        49.75%

Write-In                                       3                                           0.51%

Precinct 127 – Southwest Waterfront

Erin Palmer                            674                                         45.66%

*Phil Mendelson                  796                                         53.93%

Write-In                                      6                                            0.41%

Precinct 112 – Anacostia

Erin Palmer                            168                                         35.52%

*Phil Mendelson                  303                                         64.06%

Write-In                                      2                                            0.42%

DC Democratic Primary

June 21, 2022

Final Pre-Certified Citywide Vote Count

Board of Elections

DC COUNCIL AT-LARGE

Lisa Gore                                      33,225                     28.08%

Nate Fleming                               32,815                     27.73%

*Anita Bonds                               42,421                     35.85%

Dexter Williams                            9,356                        7.91%

Write-In                                             504                        0.43%

DC Democratic Primary

June 21, 2022

Final Pre-Certified Precinct Vote Count

Precincts With High Concentration of LGBTQ Voters

Board of Elections

DC COUNCIL AT-Large

Precinct 14 – Dupont Circle

Lisa Gore                                     309                             34.14%

*Nate Fleming                            311                             34.36%

Anita Bonds                                207                              22.87%

Dexter Williams                           72                                7.96%

Write-In                                          6                                 0.21%

Precinct 15 – Dupont Circle

*Lisa Gore                                  421                               38.34%

Nate Fleming                             355                               32.33%

Anita Bond                                 222                               20.22%

Dexter Williams                          97                                 8.83%

Precinct 16 – Logan Circle

Lisa Gore                                    371                               29.87%

*Nate Fleming                          437                               35.19%

Anita Bonds                               350                                28.18%

Dexter Williams                          82                                   6.6%

Write-In                                         2                                    0.16%

Precinct 17 – Logan Circle

*Lisa Gore                                413                                 30.87%

Nate Fleming                            401                                 29. 97%

Anita Bonds                              420                                 31.39%

Dexter Williams                       101                                    7.55%

Write-In                                         3                                     0.22$

Precinct 24 – Adams Morgan

*Lisa Gore                                384                                     36.4%

Nate Fleming                           330                                     31.28%

Anita Bonds                             261                                     24.74%

Dexter Williams                        80                                        7.58%

Write-In                                       0                                              0%

Precinct 25 – Adams Morgan

Lisa Gore                                 571                                        34.19%

*Nate Fleming                       595                                         35.63%

Anita Bonds                           362                                          21.68%

Dexter Williams                    132                                            7.9%

Write-In                                    10                                            0.6%

Precinct 23 – Columbia Heights

*Lisa Gore                            336                                            34.46%

Nate Fleming                       273                                            28.0%

Anita Bonds                         278                                            28.51%

Dexter Williams                    85                                              8.72%

Write-In                                   3                                               0.31%

Precinct 36 – Columbia Heights

*Lisa Gore                             418                                             33.76%

Nate Fleming                      318                                             25.69%

Anita Bonds                        386                                             31.18%

Dexter Williams                 112                                               9.05%

Write-In                                   4                                               0.32%

Precinct 129 – Shaw

Lisa Gore                            662                                            28.03%

Nate Fleming                     695                                            29.42%

*Anita Bonds                     800                                            33.87%

Dexter Williams                195                                              8.26%

Write-In                               10                                               0.42%

Precinct 89 – Capitol Hill

Lisa Gore                          336                                               29.87%

*Nate Fleming                460                                               40.89%

Anita Bonds                     254                                               22.58%

Dexter Williams                68                                                  6.04%

Write-In                               7                                                   0.62%

Precinct 90 – Capitol Hill

Lisa Gore                        164                                                 29.55%

*Nate Fleming              206                                                 37.12%

Anita Bonds                   153                                                 27.57%

Dexter Williams              30                                                   5.41%

Write-In                             2                                                    0.36%

Precinct 127 – Southwest Waterfront

Lisa Gore                      323                                                  22.62%

Nate Fleming               394                                                  27.59%

*Anita Bonds               594                                                    41.6%

Dexter Williams          115                                                    8.05%

Write-In                            2                                                    0.14%

Precinct 112 – Anacostia

Lisa Gore                      74                                                     15.95%

Nate Fleming              103                                                     22.2%

*Anita Bonds              249                                                    53.66%

Dexter Williams            37                                                     7.97%

Write-In                           1                                                      0.22%

Continue Reading

District of Columbia

$2.1 million grant program to aid LGBTQ restaurants, bars renewed

Grubhub, National LGBT Chamber to support small LGBTQ businesses

Published

1 day ago

on

July 6, 2022

By

Chance E. Mitchell and Justin G. Nelson of NGLCC announced the grant program for restaurants and bars is being renewed. (Blade file photo by Michael Key)

The National LGBT Chamber of Commerce and the global online food delivery company Grubhub will continue a $2.1 million grant program they began last year to provide financial support to struggling “LGBTQ+ owned and ally” restaurants and bars through 2022 and 2023, according to LGBT Chamber President Justin Nelson.

In a June 28 statement, Nelson said last year’s program provided nearly $2.1 million in grants to more than 100 LGBTQ+ and allied restaurants in 2021. At the time the program was announced last year, organizers said the grants would range from $5,000 to $100,000 for qualifying restaurants and bars that serve food from a menu to help them with financial difficulties related to the COVID pandemic.

Grubhub provided the funds for the grants through the Grubhub Community Fund, which, among other things, raises funds from Grubhub customers through its Donate the Change program. Nelson said more than 30 LGBTQ+ affiliate chambers from across the country helped the national group select which restaurants and bars were awarded the grants in 2021.

The D.C. LGBTQ sports bar Pitchers and A League of Her Own, its adjoining lesbian bar, were among the program’s recipients of a $100,000 grant last November.

“Building on last year’s success, we are continuing our partnership with Grubhub in 2022 with the support of a $2.1 million grant from the Grubhub Community Fund,” Nelson said in his statement. “This year, we will focus the restaurant grant program on LGBTQ+ and allied restaurants and establishments in New York City, Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Denver, and Portland, as well as cities throughout California,” Nelson said.

Nia Perkovich, a spokesperson for the Grubhub Community Fund, said LGBTQ or allied restaurants and bars that are eligible for the grants will not be restricted to the “focus” cities. She said the grant recipients for the renewed program this year will likely represent a “wide geographic array” throughout the country.

She said the 2022-2023 grant cycle has not yet opened, but full details of how to apply for the grants will be announced at the time the program officially opens for this year.

“Eligible establishments include any LGBTQ+ owned or LGBTQ+ ally-owned restaurant, bar or café that serves food,” Perkovich said.

Continue Reading

District of Columbia

D.C. house with rainbow Pride flag set on fire

Investigators seeking help from public in search for suspect

Published

1 week ago

on

June 28, 2022

By

A Pride flag remained displayed at the house in Shaw this past Sunday, one week after the fire in the rear of the house which fire officials have listed as arson. (Washington Blade photos by Lou Chibbaro Jr.)

The D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department has classified as arson a June 19 fire at a two-story row house on the 1800 block of 8th Street, N.W. in the city’s Shaw neighborhood that had an LGBTQ rainbow Pride flag prominently displayed on the front of the house.

A Fire & EMS Department spokesperson said the fire was ignited in a detached wooden garage in the rear of the house accessible only through an alley, and fire investigators have yet to identify a suspect or a motive for what evidence shows was an intentionally set fire.

Although the front of the brick rowhouse where the Pride flag was displayed was not damaged, the fire in the garage spread to the rear of the house, destroying a wooden outdoor deck, and caused extensive damage to the kitchen, bathroom, and second floor bedroom. Fire investigators have sealed the house, requiring its three occupants to find a temporary residence as the investigation continues.

One of the three occupants of the house, who was the only one at home when the fire started at about 2 a.m., escaped without injury, according to sources who know the occupants.

“The Pride flag on the front of the house was present at the time of the fire,” Jennifer Donelan, director of communications for the Fire & EMS Department, told the Washington Blade. “We do not have any information, at this time, that suggests the arson was related to the presence of the flag, however we are still working on the case,” she said.

“We are aggressively working to identify a suspect and a motive,” Donelan said. “Until such time, we won’t be able to make a determination as to whether or not this was a hate crime.”

She said the Fire & EMS Department is seeking help from the public in its effort to identify one or more suspects responsible for the fire. Anyone with information that could be helpful to the investigation is asked to call fire investigators at 202-673-2776.

The fire at the D.C. house with the Pride flag took place less than a week after Baltimore police said a house in that city’s Waverly neighborhood on which “Pride décor” was displayed was set on fire on June 15, causing extensive damage to the house and nearby houses.

Baltimore police and fire department officials said a Pride flag on a house across the street from the house set on fire was also ablaze when firefighters arrived on the scene. Two men were hospitalized in critical condition and a woman was listed in serious condition because of the fire ignited in the house.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott released a statement saying fire department officials had yet to determine a motive for the fire.

“At this point, we cannot confirm that this was a hate crime,” Scott said. “However, my agencies will bring every appropriate resource to bear to get to the bottom of this tragic event,” he said. “I continue to stand in solidarity with our LGBTQ+ community.”

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement

Follow Us @washblade

Sign Up for Blade eBlasts

Popular

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]