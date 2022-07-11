Connect with us

Thor: Love and Thunder features more queer scenes than previous Marvel films

The film not released in China over LGBTQ themes

During an advanced screening of Thor: Love and Thunder, the casting member Natalie Portman, who played the role of Jane Foster, answered one fan’s question and said, “[The film would be] so gay.” 

“Super gay.” The director Taika Waititi followed.

Watiti is known for LGBTQ+ storytelling. In both the HBO Max series Our Flag Means Death and Thor, he both arranges romantic storylines for gay characters.

While the latest Thor turned out not be that “super gay” as Waititi described, it still features a number queer characters, including Zeus, a pansexual god, Korg, a gay rock man, and Valkyrie, a bisexual warrior as confirmed by her cast Tessa Thompson.

Even though in this movie Valkyrie didn’t find “her queen” as Thompson said in the preview, she had a long conversation with Korg about same-sex relationships. The lengthy conversation marks a outbreak from MCU’s previous depiction on queerness, which had been noted for fleeting moments over long time.

In the end of this movie, Korg attended the first on-screen gay wedding at Marvel’s universe.

Waititi understands how much he is understood as a gay icon and it feels “amazing” to him.

“We’re all queer. Just to varying degrees of where we are on the [sexuality] spectrum I think. I think, innately, humans have all got some degree of queerness in them.” He told Out magazine

In the interview with The Daily Telegraph, in correspondence to the question whether the queer representation in MCU universe would be normalized as 20 years ago, the director responsed, “It’s where we should have been probably 1000 years ago. It’s 2022 and we’re still having this conversation. It’s insane.”

Out & About

10 LGBTQ events this week

Mixers, entertainment and more in the days to come

July 11, 2022

By

(Blade file photos by Michael Key and Doug Horn)

Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV (and Rehoboth, Del.) that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.

Karaoke Night

Karaoke at Freddie’s Beach Bar. (Blade file photo by Doug Horn)

Monday, July 11
8 p.m.
Freddie’s Beach Bar
555 23rd Street S
Arlington, Va.
Facebook

Sing your heart out at Karaoke Night at Freddie’s Beach Bar on Monday. No cover, must be 21+.

Team DC Summer SportsMixer

Tuesday, July 12
5 p.m.
Dacha Beer Garden
1600 7th Street, N.W.
Facebook

Join the 43 member clubs of Team DC for the Summer SportsMixer and raise money for Ukrainian Relief programs. Get Happy Hour prices until 9 p.m. with a $20 donation.

Pride on the Patio

Tuesday, July 12
5:30-9 p.m.
Showroom
882 N East Street
Frederick, Md.
Facebook

LGBTQ friends and allies join for drinks, dinner and conversation at Showroom on Tuesday.

SMYAL for Summer

SMYAL marches in the 2022 Capital Pride Parade. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Wednesday, July 13
6 p.m.
Hook Hall
3400 Georgia Avenue, N.W.
Facebook | Tickets

The SMYAL young donor club hosts the 10th annual SMYAL for Summer fundraiser at Hook Hall on Wednesday. SMYAL is an LGBTQ youth services organization that provides life-saving programs and support. Tickets range from $10 student admission / $20 general admission to any amount you can give to help LGBTQ youth.

Queer Trivia

Wednesday, July 13
7-9 p.m.
Dew Drop Inn
2801 8th Street, N.E.
Facebook

Join the Trivia Mistresses for a night of Queer Trivia at the Dew Drop Inn on Wednesday.

Chi Chi’s Open Stage Battle Season 5

(Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Friday, July 15
7:30 p.m.
The Lodge
21614 National Pike
Boonsboro, Md..
No cover from 7:30-8:45 p.m. $5 cover until 10 p.m., $8 after 10 p.m.
21+
Facebook

Start your Friday night early with a viewing party of RuPaul’s All Stars hosted by Chasity Vain and Haley Hemorrhoid followed by Chi Chi’s Open Stage Battle.

Dragnimated

Friday, July 15
9:30 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Co.
209 M Street, N.E.
Facebook

Evry Pleasure hosts a cartoon-inspired drag show at Red Bear Brewing Co. on Friday.

Hair and Heels Weekend

The fabulous Kristina Kelly is among the drag performers slated for the weekend’s Hair and Heels events in Rehoboth Beach. (Blade file photo by Daniel Truitt)

Saturday, July 16 and Sunday, July 17
The Pines
229 Rehoboth Avenue
Rehoboth Beach, Del.
Website

Dance parties, a giant drag brunch and more are slated for a fabulous weekend in Rehoboth. Read more about it in our story here. Ticket prices vary depending upon event, but purchase your tickets early for special deals at The Pines website.

One Year at Crazy Aunt Helen’s

Crazy Aunt Helen’s (Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Saturday, July 16
7 p.m.
Crazy Aunt Helen’s
713 8th Street, S.E.
Facebook

Join Tara Hoot for bingo and a show to celebrate one year at Crazy Aunt Helen’s.

The Bear Cave

Saturday, July 16
9 p.m.
Green Lantern
1335 Green Court, N.W.
Facebook

Join DJ Popperz, Shane, Axton and JB for a bear night out at the Green Lantern on Saturday.

Crystal Cove Mermaid Pageant

Sunday, July 17
6 p.m.
Trade
1410 14th Street, N.W.
Facebook

Sirene Noir and Sidora Jackson host the Crystal Cove Mermaid Pageant at Trade on Sunday.

Photos

PHOTOS: Hagerstown Pride

‘Drag Race’ contestants Ongina and Coco Montrese headline festival

Published

2 days ago

on

July 9, 2022

By

Ongina of "RuPaul's Drag Race" was one of the headliners at Hagerstown Pride. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The 10th year of Hagerstown Hopes and Hagerstown Pride was celebrated at Doubs Woods Park in Hagerstown, Md. on Saturday, July 9. Ongina and Coco Montrese of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” were the headliners of the festival.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: Westminster Pride

Fourth annual LGBTQ celebration held in Maryland town

Published

2 days ago

on

July 9, 2022

By

2022 Westminster Pride (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The fourth annual Westminster Pride Festival was held in downtown Westminster, Md. on Saturday, July 9.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

