Thor: Love and Thunder features more queer scenes than previous Marvel films

During an advanced screening of Thor: Love and Thunder, the casting member Natalie Portman, who played the role of Jane Foster, answered one fan’s question and said, “[The film would be] so gay.”

“Super gay.” The director Taika Waititi followed.

Watiti is known for LGBTQ+ storytelling. In both the HBO Max series Our Flag Means Death and Thor, he both arranges romantic storylines for gay characters.

While the latest Thor turned out not be that “super gay” as Waititi described, it still features a number queer characters, including Zeus, a pansexual god, Korg, a gay rock man, and Valkyrie, a bisexual warrior as confirmed by her cast Tessa Thompson.

Even though in this movie Valkyrie didn’t find “her queen” as Thompson said in the preview, she had a long conversation with Korg about same-sex relationships. The lengthy conversation marks a outbreak from MCU’s previous depiction on queerness, which had been noted for fleeting moments over long time.

In the end of this movie, Korg attended the first on-screen gay wedding at Marvel’s universe.

Waititi understands how much he is understood as a gay icon and it feels “amazing” to him.

“We’re all queer. Just to varying degrees of where we are on the [sexuality] spectrum I think. I think, innately, humans have all got some degree of queerness in them.” He told Out magazine.

In the interview with The Daily Telegraph, in correspondence to the question whether the queer representation in MCU universe would be normalized as 20 years ago, the director responsed, “It’s where we should have been probably 1000 years ago. It’s 2022 and we’re still having this conversation. It’s insane.”