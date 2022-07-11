Arts & Entertainment
Thor: Love and Thunder features more queer scenes than previous Marvel films
The film not released in China over LGBTQ themes
During an advanced screening of Thor: Love and Thunder, the casting member Natalie Portman, who played the role of Jane Foster, answered one fan’s question and said, “[The film would be] so gay.”
“Super gay.” The director Taika Waititi followed.
@zachaniff #fyp #foryoupage #thorloveandthunder #marvel #gay #lgbt #natalieportman ♬ original sound – zachaniff
Watiti is known for LGBTQ+ storytelling. In both the HBO Max series Our Flag Means Death and Thor, he both arranges romantic storylines for gay characters.
While the latest Thor turned out not be that “super gay” as Waititi described, it still features a number queer characters, including Zeus, a pansexual god, Korg, a gay rock man, and Valkyrie, a bisexual warrior as confirmed by her cast Tessa Thompson.
Even though in this movie Valkyrie didn’t find “her queen” as Thompson said in the preview, she had a long conversation with Korg about same-sex relationships. The lengthy conversation marks a outbreak from MCU’s previous depiction on queerness, which had been noted for fleeting moments over long time.
In the end of this movie, Korg attended the first on-screen gay wedding at Marvel’s universe.
Waititi understands how much he is understood as a gay icon and it feels “amazing” to him.
“We’re all queer. Just to varying degrees of where we are on the [sexuality] spectrum I think. I think, innately, humans have all got some degree of queerness in them.” He told Out magazine.
In the interview with The Daily Telegraph, in correspondence to the question whether the queer representation in MCU universe would be normalized as 20 years ago, the director responsed, “It’s where we should have been probably 1000 years ago. It’s 2022 and we’re still having this conversation. It’s insane.”
@dailytelegraph About time! 👏 #thor #thorloveandthunder #queer #representation #taikawaititi #chrishemsworth ♬ original sound – The Daily Telegraph
Out & About
10 LGBTQ events this week
Mixers, entertainment and more in the days to come
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV (and Rehoboth, Del.) that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
Karaoke Night
Monday, July 11
8 p.m.
Freddie’s Beach Bar
555 23rd Street S
Arlington, Va.
Facebook
Sing your heart out at Karaoke Night at Freddie’s Beach Bar on Monday. No cover, must be 21+.
Team DC Summer SportsMixer
Tuesday, July 12
5 p.m.
Dacha Beer Garden
1600 7th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Join the 43 member clubs of Team DC for the Summer SportsMixer and raise money for Ukrainian Relief programs. Get Happy Hour prices until 9 p.m. with a $20 donation.
Pride on the Patio
Tuesday, July 12
5:30-9 p.m.
Showroom
882 N East Street
Frederick, Md.
Facebook
LGBTQ friends and allies join for drinks, dinner and conversation at Showroom on Tuesday.
SMYAL for Summer
Wednesday, July 13
6 p.m.
Hook Hall
3400 Georgia Avenue, N.W.
Facebook | Tickets
The SMYAL young donor club hosts the 10th annual SMYAL for Summer fundraiser at Hook Hall on Wednesday. SMYAL is an LGBTQ youth services organization that provides life-saving programs and support. Tickets range from $10 student admission / $20 general admission to any amount you can give to help LGBTQ youth.
Queer Trivia
Wednesday, July 13
7-9 p.m.
Dew Drop Inn
2801 8th Street, N.E.
Facebook
Join the Trivia Mistresses for a night of Queer Trivia at the Dew Drop Inn on Wednesday.
Chi Chi’s Open Stage Battle Season 5
Friday, July 15
7:30 p.m.
The Lodge
21614 National Pike
Boonsboro, Md..
No cover from 7:30-8:45 p.m. $5 cover until 10 p.m., $8 after 10 p.m.
21+
Facebook
Start your Friday night early with a viewing party of RuPaul’s All Stars hosted by Chasity Vain and Haley Hemorrhoid followed by Chi Chi’s Open Stage Battle.
Dragnimated
Friday, July 15
9:30 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Co.
209 M Street, N.E.
Facebook
Evry Pleasure hosts a cartoon-inspired drag show at Red Bear Brewing Co. on Friday.
Hair and Heels Weekend
Saturday, July 16 and Sunday, July 17
The Pines
229 Rehoboth Avenue
Rehoboth Beach, Del.
Website
Dance parties, a giant drag brunch and more are slated for a fabulous weekend in Rehoboth. Read more about it in our story here. Ticket prices vary depending upon event, but purchase your tickets early for special deals at The Pines website.
One Year at Crazy Aunt Helen’s
Saturday, July 16
7 p.m.
Crazy Aunt Helen’s
713 8th Street, S.E.
Facebook
Join Tara Hoot for bingo and a show to celebrate one year at Crazy Aunt Helen’s.
The Bear Cave
Saturday, July 16
9 p.m.
Green Lantern
1335 Green Court, N.W.
Facebook
Join DJ Popperz, Shane, Axton and JB for a bear night out at the Green Lantern on Saturday.
Crystal Cove Mermaid Pageant
Sunday, July 17
6 p.m.
Trade
1410 14th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Sirene Noir and Sidora Jackson host the Crystal Cove Mermaid Pageant at Trade on Sunday.
Photos
PHOTOS: Hagerstown Pride
‘Drag Race’ contestants Ongina and Coco Montrese headline festival
The 10th year of Hagerstown Hopes and Hagerstown Pride was celebrated at Doubs Woods Park in Hagerstown, Md. on Saturday, July 9. Ongina and Coco Montrese of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” were the headliners of the festival.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Westminster Pride
Fourth annual LGBTQ celebration held in Maryland town
The fourth annual Westminster Pride Festival was held in downtown Westminster, Md. on Saturday, July 9.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
