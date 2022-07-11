Virginia
Youngkin: Marriage equality is ‘the law’ in Va.
Republican governor appeared on CBS’ ‘Meet the Press’ on Sunday
Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Sunday said marriage equality is “the law” in his state.
“We actually do protect same-sex marriage in Virginia,” said Youngkin during an interview on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”“That’s the law in Virginia and therefore as governor as Virginia, we protect same-sex marriage.”
Youngkin appeared on “Face the Nation” less than three weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade.
Justice Clarence Thomas in the decision said the Supreme Court should also reconsider the decisions in the Obergefell and Lawrence cases that extended marriage equality to same-sex couples and the right to private, consensual sex.
Same-sex couples have been able to legally marry in Virginia since 2014, but a state constitutional amendment that defines marriage as between a man and a woman remains in place. The Republican-led House of Delegates Privileges and Elections Subcommittee earlier this year rejected a resolution that sought to repeal it.
“I believe what the Supreme Court has done most recently is so consistent with what we know the constitution stands for, which is returning the rights to states to make these decisions like Roe v. Wade, protecting, in fact, the right of lawmakers to make law, not an Executive Branch to pass rules and regulations that overstep boundaries,” said Youngkin when “Face the Nation” host Robert Costa asked whether he would seek to codify marriage equality into Virginia law.
Republicans currently control the House of Delegates, but Democrats maintain a 21-19 majority in the state Senate.
“In 2026* we will put abortion rights and LGBT rights into Virginia’s constitution so no politician can ever play this game again,” tweeted state Sen. L. Louise Lucas (D-Portsmouth) on Sunday after Youngkin’s “Meet the Press” appearance. “Until then I will stand guard for the next 1,288 days until we have a better governor.”
In 2026* we will put abortion rights and LGBT rights into Virginia’s constitution so no politician can ever play this game again. Until then I will stand guard for the next 1,288 days until we have a better Governor. https://t.co/cXWgvxklOK
— L. Louise Lucas (@SenLouiseLucas) July 10, 2022
Lucas is the Virginia Senate’s president pro tempore.
Virginia
Va. delegate comes out as bisexual
Del. Kelly Convirs-Fowler spoke at Hampton Roads Pride
Virginia state Del. Kelly Convirs-Fowler (D-Virginia Beach) came out as bisexual on June 25 during an appearance at Hampton Roads Pride in Norfolk.
“I’m bisexual,” the Virginia Beach Democrat told Pride attendees. “I just never felt like I could say that out loud.”
I said what I said. I’m Proud. #HappyPrideMonth #loveislove #LGBTQ pic.twitter.com/urAalkWZM1
— Del. Kelly Convirs-Fowler (@FowlerforVA) June 28, 2022
Convirs-Fowler has represented Virginia’s 21st House District since 2018.
State Del. Mark Sickles (D-Fairfax County) is gay and state Del. Dawn Adams (D-Richmond) is a lesbian. State Del. Danica Roem (D-Manassas) in 2018 became the first openly transgender person seated in any state legislature in the U.S.
“For those who don’t know, Del. @FowlerforVA and I are both part of the Class of 2017 #RedToBlue legislators who flipped seats that Nov. 7,” tweeted Roem on Monday. “We’ve both earned re-election twice since then and I couldn’t be more proudof her declaration of Pride =).”
Virginia
Equality Loudoun hosts its first Pride celebration
‘Our plans for next year are going to be bigger, bolder’
A year after a controversial brawl between parents and administration officials regarding the implementation of trans-friendly policies in public schools in Loudoun County, Va., a local LGBTQ organization hosted its inaugural Pride festival in solidarity with the area’s LGBTQ community.
“Pride means a chance to show this county that the loud voices who have been standing against LGBTQ equality do not represent the voices of [everyone] in the [county],” said Cris Candiace Tuck, president of Equality Loudoun. “[A lot of us] here believe in equality.”
Equality Loudoun hosted its Pride celebration on June 26 at Claude Moore Park in Sterling, Va.
When planning for Pride month festivities, the organization designed the events to reflect the diverse interests and identities of Loudoun County’s queer population. There was a wide collection of vendors selling Pride merchandise, advocacy non-profit organizations and musical acts featured on the main stage.
There was also a “Loudoun Pride Drag Stage” event where the “hottest of Loudoun Royalty” showcased their musical talents.
“We want everyone to … recharge emotional batteries that have been drained,” said Tuck.
Planning Equality Loudoun’s Pride festival did not come without its fair share of surprises. Initially, the organization had planned for a smaller event. However, when more individuals began showing interest, the organization was forced to switch to a bigger venue to allow more vendors to attend.
“We had many vendors call in and we had to turn a [number] away,” said Tuck.
The organization planned its festivities in 90 days, two weeks during which it raised $45,000 — three times as much as it had originally expected.
Equality Loudoun has its sights set on getting LGBTQ community members and allies connected to the resources the organization offers through education and health advocacy.
“Pride [will always be] a celebration of our heritage,” said Tuck. “It’s a moment to recognize what we have gained and lost.”
Tuck said that ideas for next year are already underway.
“Our plans for next year are going to be bigger, bolder and brighter,” he said.
Click HERE to see more photos from the event.
Virginia
Youngkin backs abortion ban after 15 weeks of pregnancy
Republican governor supports exceptions for incest, rape and protecting mother’s life
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin in response to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade said he will seek to ban abortions in his state after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
“Virginians do want fewer abortions as opposed to more abortions,” Youngkin told the Washington Post. “I am not someone who is going to jump in and try to push us apart … There is a place we can come together.”
Youngkin, a Republican, took office in January.
His party controls the Virginia House of Delegates, but Democrats maintain a 21-19 majority in the state Senate.
“Today, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of Dobbs, giving power back to the states to make decisions on abortion,” said Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears in a statement. “The court has recognized that the 1973 decision was an example of judicial and federal overreach. The important question of abortion has now been returned to statehouses across the country, in order for them to make their own policy decisions, which is exactly what the founding fathers envision when they wrote the 10th amendment to the Constitution.”
“I applaud the court for recognizing this wrong and having the courage to correct it. I look forward to working with the governor and the General Assembly in the next legislative session on legislation that respects life,” she added.
Abortion is currently legal in Virginia during the first and second trimesters.
Youngkin on Friday said he supports abortion exemptions in cases of rape, incest or if the mother’s life is at risk.
Espacios seguros para la comunidad LGBTQ en El Salvador
10 LGBTQ events this week
Youngkin: Marriage equality is ‘the law’ in Va.
PHOTOS: Hagerstown Pride
PHOTOS: Westminster Pride
Zambia soccer captain fails ‘gender verification’ test
Fla. judge allows Brett Parson to return to D.C. while awaiting trial
D.C. man convicted in gay love triangle murders seeks new trial
My favorite things to do in D.C. after nearly 45 years here
Soccer star Megan Rapinoe awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
Sports4 days ago
Zambia soccer captain fails ‘gender verification’ test
-
District of Columbia3 days ago
Fla. judge allows Brett Parson to return to D.C. while awaiting trial
-
En Espanol6 days ago
EN VIDEO: Marchas del orgullo LGBTQ en Colombia
-
District of Columbia3 days ago
D.C. man convicted in gay love triangle murders seeks new trial
-
Opinions4 days ago
My favorite things to do in D.C. after nearly 45 years here
-
National4 days ago
Soccer star Megan Rapinoe awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom
-
National5 days ago
Bette Midler July 4 tweet on women’s rights interpreted as ‘transphobic’
-
Southeast Asia6 days ago
Singapore will not prosecute ‘people engaging in gay sex’