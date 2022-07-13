‘Raven’s Home’ introduces first trans character in Disney Channel history

Raven’s Home achieved a historic outbreak by introducing the first live-action transgender character ever on Disney Channel. In the latest episode “The Fierce Awakens,” a new character Nikki played by actress Juliana Joel was introduced and selected as Raven’s assistant.

In the latest instagram post, Joel expressed her excitement about playing the role of Nikki.

“Growing up as a kid in Florida (like many other kids) I dreamt of being on the Disney Channel, specifically on That’s So Raven. It was my favorite show & Raven Baxter was my best friend in my mind. It was my escape from what I was going through internally. Coming from a typical Puerto Rican family, I didn’t think being an actor was possible esp for someone like me, I thought you had to be born into that world.”

She then related her transgender identity with the remarkable moment at Disney Channel.

“Fast forward to becoming an actor I then told myself I wasn’t young enough to be on Disney anymore & even if that wasn’t the case I’m TRANS! I’d never seen an out trans actor or character on the Disney Channel. EVER. Needless to say I cried in my dressing room after walking onto that set the first time. It was a moment where it hit me that I not only get to live out my childhood dream on a version of my favorite show…I get to do it as my authentic self and with a character that is openly trans.

But it was really more than just being on the show. With all of the anti-trans hate and narratives in media and society, it was a win. I claimed a dream and space for myself while so much of the world is trying to erase me & my community. And now I get to be that person I wish I had to watch on TV growing up. So never tell yourself it can’t happen because it can, in ways you never dreamt possible.” Joel wrote.

In the end Joel displayed her gratitude towards the writer of this episode, Nori Reed, a queer writer who also posted this historic time on her Instagram.

Due to pressure exerted from conservative groups and homophobic and transphobic censorship systems in some countries, Disney Channel has a hard time getting more LGBTQ+ representations on screen.

Another kid-oriented cable network, Nickelodeon, is ahead of Disney Channel in introducing a live-action character, who appeared on Danger Force in June 2021.