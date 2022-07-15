BONBON fundraiser to benefit SMYAL

New York and Washington D.C.-based production company FRNX-WRLD will host a fundraiser on Sunday, July 24 at 5 p.m. at Songbyrd Music House (540 Penn St., N.E.)

The fundraiser, titled “BONBON,” will be a mini-festival with proceeds benefitting LGBTQ organization Supporting and Mentoring Youth Advocates and Leaders, which supports and empowers LGBTQ youth in the D.C. area.

The festival will feature performances from DJs Dvonne, Tommy C and Kristy La Rata, among many others.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased on the festival’s website.