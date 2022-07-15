Should I buy a house even with higher interest rates?

Anyone who has owned Miniature Schnauzers knows that their favorite thing to do is bark. They are convinced that each passing person, dog, squirrel, or leaf is a threat to their owner.

At my house, you will always find Sasha sitting atop the back of the couch, surveying her domain through the window, and alerting me to any perceived danger. As if on command, the others will join in the song of their people. Outside, they will meet at the fence for an encore.

Last week, I was trying to keep the noise manageable while my neighbor, Louise, was weeding her garden. I suggested that she give them a treat or two to keep them occupied. I even provided said treats. As she was tossing them over, however, one landed on her side, amid a patch of ivy that lines the fence.

Soon after, I spotted Cory, with three-quarters of his 20-pound body squeezing its way through the fence going after the treat. Thankfully, I was able to capture his little butt and pull him back before he made it to the other side. He was so determined to collect his prize that he had pushed the pickets to the side, and I had to use a claw hammer and a Bungee cord to pull them back into place securely.

What might have been a disaster had he gotten out of my yard made me think about how we can make our pets safer and more comfortable in and around our homes.

We have seen an increase in theft of pets recently, so be sure to keep an eye on your dog and don’t tie him up while you’re “just going into the shop for a minute.” He may not be there when you come out.

It should be obvious that you never leave a pet in a car in hot weather, but, nonetheless, it bears repeating. A temperature that seems just unpleasant to a person can be lethal for a dog or cat.

If you are lucky enough to have a home with a fenced yard, you may want to consider installing a pet door to access your house. While this can reduce instances of accidents on your carpet or wood floors, use caution in letting your furry friend come and go at will, especially at night or if you live near one of our parks where foxes and other predators roam.

Since many of us have back yards that double as parking spaces, we sometimes forget how harmful the hot cement, asphalt, or even slate patios can be to paws. For relief, try a baby pool or some dog booties to keep them cool.

For the extremely pampered pooch deserving of a high-end house of her own, a Cape Cod kennel is available from Wayfair for just under $12,000, with curbside delivery and assembly required. You can also choose the similarly priced Victorian model with working windows and flower boxes.

Read the ingredients in fertilizer, weed killers, and mulch carefully, to be sure they do not contain substances that would be toxic to your pets. If you have a landscaper who comes routinely, always check that fences and gates are secured before letting your pets out to roam the yard after a visit. My Cammie appreciated the ability to stroll the neighborhood last month, but I was frantic.

If you have multiple pets, prevent the accumulation of feces that might attract vermin by hiring a pet waste removal company such as Doody Calls or POOP 911 to clean and deodorize your yard or patio.

If you live in a condominium, cooperative, or apartment with a balcony, make sure you have a sturdy railing that is high enough to prevent pets from falling. You never know when your cat may be tempted to chase after a bird or your dog, a squirrel.

Indoor safety is also important. Wood floors can present a challenge for older dogs with arthritis and hip problems, so using an assortment of throw rugs may help. Elevated bowls are available to keep an elderly dog’s neck from straining to reach food or water.

Getting on and off a sofa or bed can be problematic and lead to broken limbs and back injuries, so check with companies like Chewy and PetSmart that offer sherpa covered steps to access a couch and carpeted ramps for senior dogs to reach today’s thicker mattresses.

By providing for the welfare and comfort of your pets in your home and yard, I’m betting that the ensuing kisses and cuddles will lead to an increase in your own wellbeing too.

Valerie M. Blake is a licensed Associate Broker in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia with RLAH Real Estate / @properties. Call or text her at 202-246-8602, email her via DCHomeQuest.com, or follow her on Facebook at TheRealst8ofAffairs.