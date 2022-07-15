Real Estate
Should I buy a house even with higher interest rates?
Remember, you never get rent money back
Should you buy a house despite higher interest rates? Well, that depends on where you want to put your money.
If you are paying rent, let’s say even $2,000 a month, that comes out to be about $24,000 for an entire year. If you live in that apartment for three years and the rent doesn’t go up each year, that is $72,000. If there is a $350,000 condo for sale that you have your eye on, but the interest rate is higher, like 6%, yes, your monthly payment will be higher than it was had you locked in a 2.9% interest rate like some people did last year or the year before. But at the end of the day, do you ever get that rent check back?
No, you don’t. Even with a higher interest rate, if you live somewhere for three or four years and then sell it, you are going to get some of that money you are paying toward your mortgage back. It’s what we call “equity.” Yes, most of your payment at first goes toward interest, but you can also get tax deductions from your mortgage payment. I have a client right now who is closing on a condo this week because he was tired of paying high rent and having nothing to show for it at the end of the day.
If you go back to research interest rates, you will see that rates have been even higher than they are now in the past 20-30 years. Sometimes at 10%, or 12% or even higher. Rent prices seem like they are increasing too. I have helped several people find houses to rent recently and they have had to compete to get the unit and have had to sign multi-year leases to “win” the competition.
If you have questions about home ownership, mortgages, or how to write winning offers please don’t hesitate to reach out and ask.
Joseph Hudson is a Realtor with The Rutstein Group of Compass. Reach him at [email protected] or 703-587-0597.
Creating a pet-friendly environment at home
Fences, pet doors, ramps, and other ways to protect your dog and cat
Anyone who has owned Miniature Schnauzers knows that their favorite thing to do is bark. They are convinced that each passing person, dog, squirrel, or leaf is a threat to their owner.
At my house, you will always find Sasha sitting atop the back of the couch, surveying her domain through the window, and alerting me to any perceived danger. As if on command, the others will join in the song of their people. Outside, they will meet at the fence for an encore.
Last week, I was trying to keep the noise manageable while my neighbor, Louise, was weeding her garden. I suggested that she give them a treat or two to keep them occupied. I even provided said treats. As she was tossing them over, however, one landed on her side, amid a patch of ivy that lines the fence.
Soon after, I spotted Cory, with three-quarters of his 20-pound body squeezing its way through the fence going after the treat. Thankfully, I was able to capture his little butt and pull him back before he made it to the other side. He was so determined to collect his prize that he had pushed the pickets to the side, and I had to use a claw hammer and a Bungee cord to pull them back into place securely.
What might have been a disaster had he gotten out of my yard made me think about how we can make our pets safer and more comfortable in and around our homes.
We have seen an increase in theft of pets recently, so be sure to keep an eye on your dog and don’t tie him up while you’re “just going into the shop for a minute.” He may not be there when you come out.
It should be obvious that you never leave a pet in a car in hot weather, but, nonetheless, it bears repeating. A temperature that seems just unpleasant to a person can be lethal for a dog or cat.
If you are lucky enough to have a home with a fenced yard, you may want to consider installing a pet door to access your house. While this can reduce instances of accidents on your carpet or wood floors, use caution in letting your furry friend come and go at will, especially at night or if you live near one of our parks where foxes and other predators roam.
Since many of us have back yards that double as parking spaces, we sometimes forget how harmful the hot cement, asphalt, or even slate patios can be to paws. For relief, try a baby pool or some dog booties to keep them cool.
For the extremely pampered pooch deserving of a high-end house of her own, a Cape Cod kennel is available from Wayfair for just under $12,000, with curbside delivery and assembly required. You can also choose the similarly priced Victorian model with working windows and flower boxes.
Read the ingredients in fertilizer, weed killers, and mulch carefully, to be sure they do not contain substances that would be toxic to your pets. If you have a landscaper who comes routinely, always check that fences and gates are secured before letting your pets out to roam the yard after a visit. My Cammie appreciated the ability to stroll the neighborhood last month, but I was frantic.
If you have multiple pets, prevent the accumulation of feces that might attract vermin by hiring a pet waste removal company such as Doody Calls or POOP 911 to clean and deodorize your yard or patio.
If you live in a condominium, cooperative, or apartment with a balcony, make sure you have a sturdy railing that is high enough to prevent pets from falling. You never know when your cat may be tempted to chase after a bird or your dog, a squirrel.
Indoor safety is also important. Wood floors can present a challenge for older dogs with arthritis and hip problems, so using an assortment of throw rugs may help. Elevated bowls are available to keep an elderly dog’s neck from straining to reach food or water.
Getting on and off a sofa or bed can be problematic and lead to broken limbs and back injuries, so check with companies like Chewy and PetSmart that offer sherpa covered steps to access a couch and carpeted ramps for senior dogs to reach today’s thicker mattresses.
By providing for the welfare and comfort of your pets in your home and yard, I’m betting that the ensuing kisses and cuddles will lead to an increase in your own wellbeing too.
Valerie M. Blake is a licensed Associate Broker in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia with RLAH Real Estate / @properties. Call or text her at 202-246-8602, email her via DCHomeQuest.com, or follow her on Facebook at TheRealst8ofAffairs.
Higher interest rates shouldn’t deter you from buying
If you have the means to purchase, then do it
One of many hard-hitting questions I get asked as a real estate agent is, “What’s the current trendy paint color.” I also get asked about the current market conditions and if it’s a good time to buy. I prefer to always answer the “is it a good time to buy” question as that is a much more simple question to answer.
I know, you must be thinking, there are so many deciding factors that go into if it’s a good time to buy, some of which might be, the current supply, demand, interest rates, job security, space, etc. I would agree, there are several items that go into deciding if it’s a good time to buy – but the most important is if it is a good time to buy for you. Does it make sense for you? YOU are the one buying the piece of real estate, not the supply and demand, not the market, not the interest rates, you. If you are in a position to purchase a home then you should purchase a home.
I am a firm believer in controlling your “controllables.” If you are at a point where you have an appropriate amount of funds at your disposal, you have found a home of interest, and all other things are pointing in that same direction, then buy the home.
“Yeah right Justin, well what about the interest rates, going over asking and the lack of supply?” Well, to that I say — buy. If you have the means to make this purchase and it makes sense to you in this current moment – buy the dang house! Controlling your “controllables” is super important in life as well as in real estate purchases. This is not just some fly by the seat of your pants purchase. This is likely the most expensive purchase of your life. If you have the means to purchase, then do it.
There are always items within owning real estate that may go up or may go down – think about it. Do you think that when your parents purchased their house 40 years ago that their property taxes have remained the same? Or that condo fee – do you think that doesn’t increase every few years? These items are out of your control. The only thing you have control over in the home buying process is your ability to say YES! The current interest rates — for sure they are higher than when you were looking to buy a home a year ago and dragged your feet and now here we are. However, what goes up must come down. These rates won’t continually rise and if you buy a home today at a higher rate and in a year the rate decreases, then refinance your loan and lock in a lower rate. Just because you buy today at a higher rate does not mean that you will have to keep that rate for the life of the loan.
Again, I will reiterate: The time to buy a piece of real estate is when it makes the most sense to YOU. You are the one buying the home. If you have the means to purchase a piece of real estate, make an investment in your future, instead of throwing rent money down the drain and supporting someone else’s investment dreams – control your controllables and purchase that piece of real estate you’ve been wanting. Don’t wait for rates to go down — make a sound decision, if it makes sense for you, and refinance the rate at a later date. A year ago you were afraid of buying due to the bidding wars. Now rates are higher and scaring you off again. If you have the funds and are ready, willing and able to purchase, then do so, and do so with confidence.
Justin Noble is a Realtor with Sotheby’s international Realty licensed in D.C., Maryland, and Delaware for your DMV and Delaware Beach needs. Specializing in first-time homebuyers, development and new construction as well as estate sales, Justin is a well-versed agent, highly regarded, and provides white glove service at every price point. Reach him at 202-503-4243, [email protected] or BurnsandNoble.com.
5 tips for buying property in Rehoboth Beach
Local Realtors offer advice for navigating real estate boom
The pandemic has sent real estate prices soaring to unprecedented heights as more and more buyers look to secure properties. The trend has proven especially strong in beach towns and second home markets — with Rehoboth Beach, Del. no exception.
The Blade spoke with five local Realtors and asked for their tips for buying property amid a boom in the Rehoboth Beach real estate market.
Tip 1: Find a compatible Realtor
The pandemic has been a period of widespread uncertainty. For buyers, this means that staying up-to-date on the real estate market’s conditions and the availability of properties is all the more important, because they can change every day, said Lee Ann Wilkinson, CEO of The Lee Ann Wilkinson Group of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Gallo Realty.
Russell Stucki, a Realtor with RE/MAX Realty Group Rehoboth, added that it is helpful to have a Realtor with year-round experience in the area, as they will be better informed about the market as a whole.
Once you have a Realtor, it is important to communicate what you want so they can approach the market with your interests in mind, Wilkinson added.
“That’s number one, find a really good Realtor who can represent you and knows what you’re looking for,” she said. That way, when “property becomes available, you are notified immediately and can be competitive with other buyers.”
Tip 2: Get pre-approved for a loan
In the current real estate market, it is important that buyers enter the process of looking for a property prepared, said Chris Beagle, a Realtor at Compass Real Estate. For those not paying in cash, this includes obtaining a pre-approval letter from the start that indicates a lender is willing to provide you the funds required to close on a purchase.
“Too often people wait and then find a property and go in the reverse order,” preparing their financial documents afterwards, Beagle explained. In the current market, “time is of the essence.”
“Be prepared to have very few if no contingencies in your contract, like inspections and financing,” Wilkinson added. “That doesn’t mean you have to have the cash to buy the house — it just means that you have to be able to prove you can buy the house without being contingent on financing.”
Tip 3: Act quickly and decisively
With so many different people looking to buy properties in the Rehoboth Beach area, it is important to make decisions as soon as possible, said Andrew Whitescarver, a Realtor with RE/MAX Realty Group Rehoboth.
“The best advice I can give a buyer is: If you see a house online you are interested in, do not wait until the weekend to come see it. The house will be gone,” he explained. Instead, “schedule a virtual walk through” as soon as you can.
If you are ready to make an offer on a certain property, “make a clean offer with an escalation clause” for it to remain competitive with other buyers, Whitescarver added.
“This is not a sleep-on-it market. You have to act quickly and decisively,” agreed Joe Sterner, a Realtor at Keller Williams Realty. “If you want something, you’re going to have to be a little aggressive. This is not the market where you can bid … under the list price.”
While there might be some room for price negotiation on properties that have been listed for more than 10 days, “you have to go into it expecting that you’re going to be paying at least list price” for recently listed homes.
Tip 4: Keep your options open
With properties selling quickly, it is important to be flexible with what you are looking for if you are buying on a budget, Wilkinson said. By “looking outside of the box,” you can “broaden your expectations so you can have more properties that would work for you,” including those that did not sell immediately and can be purchased at a better price.
“It’s a seller’s market,” Stucki added, making it potentially harder to find an exact match because “we have limited inventory.”
“Look at those things that maybe aren’t what everybody else is looking at, and see how you can make them work for you” without getting caught up in specific “contingencies” that might make securing a property less realistic, Wilkinson suggested.
Tip 5: Don’t lose hope
Although navigating such a heated market can be daunting, especially for first-time buyers, Beagle noted that it is important to stay invested and focus on securing a property that works for you.
“It does become frustrating for buyers … because a home purchase is an emotional process, and people become emotionally attached to a property and get their hopes up,” he said. Despite the challenges, “it’s a learning process” which “inexperienced buyers have to go through” in order to get what they want, requiring a level of commitment, he explained.
While the future of the Rehoboth Beach real estate market is uncertain, Stucki pointed to some changes the city has seen over the course of the pandemic that have proven beneficial.
“As far as the area is concerned, we’ve grown and diversified. We’ve experienced an influx of creative talent with all the different varieties of activities, entertainment … (and) art,” he said. Moving forward, Stucki expects Rehoboth Beach properties “will continue to maintain or exceed” their current values.
But Sterner added that, although there is still a housing boom, the market is “slowing down” some, which might help new buyers enter the market.
Beagle noted that this year is an election year for the state, and periods of uncertainty like election seasons are not historically “favorable for the market.”
He added that he is unsure how sustainable the current market is. “I don’t know that the industry could continue to sustain itself with the rapid increases in value that we’ve experienced over the last two-and-a-half years,” he said, predicting some level of “stabilization” in the market.
Beagle offered one final piece of advice: “If we’ve learned nothing else these last couple of years, expect the unexpected.”
