First Roe, then LGBTQ rights?

The Supreme Court’s shocking decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is a full-frontal assault on the reproductive rights and the autonomy of people who can become pregnant.

It’s a jarring reminder of how a judicial decision based on a set of personal beliefs of the majority of justices can separate us into people with rights and those without rights. The opinion written by Justice Alito could not be clearer: “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.” This reference to the “people’s elected representatives,” is a nod to states’ rights.

His words sound alarmingly familiar to similar words used by the Supreme Court in the Dred Scott decision in 1857. Based on the beliefs held by the majority of the justices, in that case, that court decided that the federal Congress should have no power to legislate in the territories, effectively relegating to states and territories the decision on whether or not to own slaves. So, here we go again, under the guise of affirming the independence of states, the majority on this court, has overturned a nearly half-century-old federal right to abortion, and relegated it to the choice of individual states. Since the opinion was rendered, conversations among unnerved women are reverberating across the country about remembering the time when abortions were illegal — the days of botched abortions, hidden trips to abortion providers, and the coat hangers. The angst is spreading beyond the issues around abortion care.

There are also reverberations of anxious conversations among LGBTQ people, recalling when they had no right to marry and pondering the potential rolling back of modest gains in civil rights.

Let’s not be lulled by Justice Alito’s other words: “nothing in this opinion should be understood to cast doubt on precedents that do not concern abortion” or by the court’s reliance on the logic of the protection of LGBTQ rights under the Equal Protection clause in the Constitution. We have already witnessed opinions based on dogma rather than logic. Nor should we ignore the words of Justice Thomas, declaring that with this landmark ruling the court should also reconsider other due process precedents, including the rights to contraception, same-sex sexual intimacy, and same-sex marriage.

This opinion by the highest court in the United States buttressed by the urgings of Justice Thomas implicitly invites states to target LGBTQ + communities, already under attack in some states. In the short wake of the opinion, Alabama has cited the abortion ruling in an attempt to ban gender-affirming care for transgender youth. This is a foreshadowing of other state governments to escalate attacks on LGBTQ groups. It is not lost on LGBTQ communities that the threats will not come only from state legislatures of conservative states but also their state supreme courts, and now ultimately the Supreme Court.

The effects, both overt and tacit, of the Supreme Court’s opinion are already beginning to sweep across conservative states, where attacks have already escalated in recent years on multiple fronts: book bans based on LGBTQ references, campaign rhetoric in state and national elections; and let’s not forget the Florida “Don’t Say Gay” law.

Just as reproductive rights were shattered in one sweeping decision, so might the hard-fought rights of LGBTQ communities by a majority of the Supreme Court determined to put their ideological stamp on the country.

Now is the time for us to engage and show support for the LGBTQ community. Whether one identifies as part of community or is an ally we must learn, understand, and ask questions on how rulings will impact our communities and our futures. Become an advocate for change, speak and show support for protecting LGBTQ rights and for maintaining inclusive programs and resources for all. Join health advisory committees, marches, and campaigns to help positively influence decisions and outcomes. On the policy level, federal, state, and local policymakers should work to address gaps, remove restrictions, and break down barriers in the policy landscape. These intentional steps and actions must be taken now if we want autonomy and justice for all.

Ann Bonham, Ph.D., is Executive Associate Dean and Professor Emeritus, UC Davis School of Medicine and former Chief Scientific Officer, Association of American Medical Colleges. Reach her at [email protected]. Lisa Wise is CEO of Flock DC and co-founder of BirdWatch. Reach her at [email protected].