First Roe, then LGBTQ rights?
We must work to break down barriers in policy landscape
The Supreme Court’s shocking decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is a full-frontal assault on the reproductive rights and the autonomy of people who can become pregnant.
It’s a jarring reminder of how a judicial decision based on a set of personal beliefs of the majority of justices can separate us into people with rights and those without rights. The opinion written by Justice Alito could not be clearer: “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.” This reference to the “people’s elected representatives,” is a nod to states’ rights.
His words sound alarmingly familiar to similar words used by the Supreme Court in the Dred Scott decision in 1857. Based on the beliefs held by the majority of the justices, in that case, that court decided that the federal Congress should have no power to legislate in the territories, effectively relegating to states and territories the decision on whether or not to own slaves. So, here we go again, under the guise of affirming the independence of states, the majority on this court, has overturned a nearly half-century-old federal right to abortion, and relegated it to the choice of individual states. Since the opinion was rendered, conversations among unnerved women are reverberating across the country about remembering the time when abortions were illegal — the days of botched abortions, hidden trips to abortion providers, and the coat hangers. The angst is spreading beyond the issues around abortion care.
There are also reverberations of anxious conversations among LGBTQ people, recalling when they had no right to marry and pondering the potential rolling back of modest gains in civil rights.
Let’s not be lulled by Justice Alito’s other words: “nothing in this opinion should be understood to cast doubt on precedents that do not concern abortion” or by the court’s reliance on the logic of the protection of LGBTQ rights under the Equal Protection clause in the Constitution. We have already witnessed opinions based on dogma rather than logic. Nor should we ignore the words of Justice Thomas, declaring that with this landmark ruling the court should also reconsider other due process precedents, including the rights to contraception, same-sex sexual intimacy, and same-sex marriage.
This opinion by the highest court in the United States buttressed by the urgings of Justice Thomas implicitly invites states to target LGBTQ + communities, already under attack in some states. In the short wake of the opinion, Alabama has cited the abortion ruling in an attempt to ban gender-affirming care for transgender youth. This is a foreshadowing of other state governments to escalate attacks on LGBTQ groups. It is not lost on LGBTQ communities that the threats will not come only from state legislatures of conservative states but also their state supreme courts, and now ultimately the Supreme Court.
The effects, both overt and tacit, of the Supreme Court’s opinion are already beginning to sweep across conservative states, where attacks have already escalated in recent years on multiple fronts: book bans based on LGBTQ references, campaign rhetoric in state and national elections; and let’s not forget the Florida “Don’t Say Gay” law.
Just as reproductive rights were shattered in one sweeping decision, so might the hard-fought rights of LGBTQ communities by a majority of the Supreme Court determined to put their ideological stamp on the country.
Now is the time for us to engage and show support for the LGBTQ community. Whether one identifies as part of community or is an ally we must learn, understand, and ask questions on how rulings will impact our communities and our futures. Become an advocate for change, speak and show support for protecting LGBTQ rights and for maintaining inclusive programs and resources for all. Join health advisory committees, marches, and campaigns to help positively influence decisions and outcomes. On the policy level, federal, state, and local policymakers should work to address gaps, remove restrictions, and break down barriers in the policy landscape. These intentional steps and actions must be taken now if we want autonomy and justice for all.
Ann Bonham, Ph.D., is Executive Associate Dean and Professor Emeritus, UC Davis School of Medicine and former Chief Scientific Officer, Association of American Medical Colleges. Reach her at [email protected]. Lisa Wise is CEO of Flock DC and co-founder of BirdWatch. Reach her at [email protected].
Democrats should stop attacking Biden and target GOP instead
Republicans are to blame for lack of progress
Democrats need to stop attacking Biden and each other and only target Republicans — at least until after the mid-term elections. Unfortunately, Democrats tend to eat their own and we are seeing this over and over.
Joe Biden is our president even if I don’t agree with everything he is doing. But Democrats attacking him over and over makes no sense at all. We need to stop answering pollsters’ questions with, “We don’t like the direction of the country.” Democrats must understand when they say that they are attacking themselves. Democrats control the White House and Congress so they are responsible for the direction of the country in voters’ eyes. It’s time to only attack Republicans and show how they are responsible for stopping any progress.
Politics and government are complicated, I appreciate that. It seems we have stopped teaching young people how government works. I recently read a New York Times story on how young people are unhappy with the old people running the country. The way to change that is to vote and get involved from an early age to make a difference. I would love the chance to sit and chat with Denange Sanchez, a 20-year-old college student from Palm Bay, Fla., who is quoted in the column. I have tremendous respect for her having voted in the last election. I am curious what she will do now to make the change she wants. What are her thoughts about Val Demings who is running as a Democrat for the Senate in Florida against Marco Rubio? Demings is older but does she agree with her platform? If not, who would she rather support?
Another source in the column I would enjoy talking with is Tate Sutter, 21. According to the column, “Sutter feels that disconnect. A native of Auburn, Calif., studying at Middlebury College in Vermont, Mr. Sutter recounted watching Fourth of July fireworks and cringing as another fire season begins and aggressive federal action to combat global warming is stalled in Congress. Sure enough, he said, he could see a brush fire kicking up in the hills to the south. Climate plays a big role for me in my politics, he said, expressing dismay that Democrats don’t talk more about it. It’s very frustrating.” Sutter added, “he understood the limits of Mr. Biden’s powers with an evenly divided Senate. But he also said he understands the power of the presidency, and did not see Mr. Biden wielding it effectively.” While I understand his sentiment it would be interesting to ask Sutter what he will do in the mid-term elections. He sounds like a really sharp young man.
I am older and set in my life, fortunately having all I need to live out my life comfortably. But I am aware I am one of the very lucky ones. I grew up in a generation where we could do better than our parents. Mine were refugees from Hitler. My father never made more than $15,000 a year and I made nearly as much in my first job as a teacher being a member of the union. I was a political junkie working in the local Democratic club feeling the same urgency to see younger people as leaders. Friends and I began what we called the Heights Young Democrats working to elect a younger congressman in our district. I grew up when JFK was elected president. We went from the oldest president — at the time Dwight Eisenhower — to the youngest, JFK. It was exciting. But we worked at it recognizing it wasn’t easy.
There are many amazing young people out there today. It might be time for the early Baby Boomers to step aside. For the younger ones to work with Generation X, millennials and the earliest of Generation Z who are now of voting age. Maybe that could move us forward to new leaders and ideas. But none of that will happen if younger generations don’t get involved in community service and politics. They need to make their voices heard and, in a democracy, a way to do that is to vote. But it’s important to vote with an understanding of how our government works. Understanding the founding fathers, (yes there should have been mothers as well), set up a government requiring compromise to get things done. Often frustrating, but necessary. So again, it would be great to sit with Tate Sutter and Denange Sanchez, hear what they have to say, and then support them as they move forward to becoming our future leaders.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
COVID isn’t the only epidemic — STIs are at a record high
Home testing may provide a solution
The latest CDC numbers show that Washington, D.C. ranks 30th of all U.S. metropolitan areas in HIV transmissions and the same study showed 2.4 million sexually transmitted infections (STIs) across the U.S., with some STIs like syphilis increasing by 254 percent! And while COVID-19 has garnered the lion’s share of media attention, the new CDC report indicates it is just one of many public health crises facing the U.S.
Over the course of the pandemic, we’ve learned that COVID-19 and STIs share a common weapon in decreasing transmission rates — increased access to testing. With COVID-19, health professionals understood the need for at-home testing and as a result they have mailed out millions of free, at-home tests to Americans and we’ve seen a rapid decline of transmissions as a result. The same is not true for STIs. Patients have always been required to go into a lab or clinical setting in person for STI testing and as a result, access to testing has long been a primary barrier to reducing STI transmission rates.
But all of that is changing.
The combination of scientific breakthroughs and modern platform integration technology have made it possible for self-collected specimens to provide validated test results to be followed up by clinical care. These developments are eliminating barriers like access to in-person testing and discomfort due to discrimination or stigma, which often accompanies in-person STI testing. Many point to these barriers as the primary reason for America’s high transmission rates. While it is possible for D.C. residents to forego in-person visits to a lab, we still have a long way to go to get medical practices and insurance companies to amend processes to support self-collected, at-home STI testing.
We know that more testing is needed if we are to reverse rapidly escalating rates of STI transmission. We must creatively overcome every barrier to testing access if we are to be successful. As an infectious disease physician and after 35 years working in the HIV and STI space, I have joined a movement committed to eliminating barriers to testing and care; in fact, a silver lining of the COVID pandemic has been the expansion of policy, the science, and the patient embrace of at-home testing. COVID has demonstrated that at-home tests unlock access to testing and thus facilitates reduction of disease transmission. For instance, a recent analysis by Molecular Testing Labs and Q Care Plus demonstrated that among more than 5,000 patients, 84% preferred undertaking PrEP-related STI and HIV testing at home. This is authentic patient-centered testing and care.
COVID-19 has taught us many lessons, top among them that increased testing is among the most effective ways to address otherwise uncontrolled spread of infectious diseases. I can say without a doubt that laws encouraging and requiring coverage of innovative and proven testing approaches will interrupt forward transmission of infections and save lives, particularly among those with limited access to care and who are otherwise disenfranchised by our healthcare system.
Federal agencies should follow the lead of state and local governments who set aside money to promote the availability of and access to at-home STI testing and attendant treatment. Insurance companies and payors also should rapidly implement streamlined reimbursement practices to ensure these tests are covered and that patients are not being charged in error, which inhibits access to testing and care.
My career was informed by lessons in epic public health crises like HIV and the COVID-19 pandemic. Our data demonstrate that expanded, affordable access to at-home self-collected testing can overcome stigma and reduce infection spread. We have the tools to identify and eliminate STIs in our communities. We should use them.
Dr. Christopher Hall serves as the Medical Director of Clinical Affairs at Molecular Testing Labs, pioneering self-collected STI testing. He began his 30-year career in HIV/STI policy, research, care and prevention working with the National AIDS Network in D.C. and later the National Coalition of STD Directors and the California Department of Public Health.
Voting is the essential weapon in fight for justice
GOP is focused on taking away our rights
(Editor’s note: This is the second of a two-part column. Click here for the first installment.)
Recently, a 10-year-old girl traveled from Ohio to Indiana. The trip wasn’t fun for this child. She wasn’t going to camp. A victim of rape, she’d been pregnant for six weeks and three days.
After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Ohio banned any abortion after six weeks, the Indianapolis Star reported. Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an Indianapolis obstetrician-gynecologist agreed to terminate the child’s pregnancy.
But women, non-binary, and trans people shouldn’t count (for much longer) on getting reproductive health care in Indiana. The Hoosier state will likely “further restrict or ban abortion,” the Indianapolis Star reported. The Indiana General Assembly will take up abortion in a July 25 special legislative session.
Welcome to the world after Roe! A vital right of reproductive freedom that we’ve had for nearly half a century has been taken away.
Many of us from disabled people to people of color to queer people wonder: what other rights will be taken from us next?
As a disabled lesbian and daughter of a mom who had an abortion to preserve her life, the Dobbs decision is frightening on so many levels. If I were overly worried or alone in my fright, I’d feel far less scared. But unfortunately, it’s not just me. To be free it’s vital to have choices about your body.
Historically, disabled people haven’t had autonomy over their bodies. Like immigrants and people of color, we’ve been sterilized — prevented from having children — without our consent.
With Dobbs, our right to choose whether or not to give birth is threatened. The Supreme Court ruling will cause bodily harm to “far too many disabled people,” Maria Town, president and CEO of the American Association of People with Disabilities, said in a statement. Dobbs will be especially harmful to “low-income disabled people, disabled people of color and disabled LGBTQIA+ people,” Town said. “We must do all we can to preserve bodily autonomy and prevent further harm,” Town added.
Discomfort, fear, hostility, scorn and disgust with our bodies are the foundation of homophobia and transphobia.
Sometimes, it’s subtle (not a hate crime or even a gay slur, but still there). Decades ago, after my Mom died, my Dad dated a woman who was freaked out by how I dressed. “You look like a man in those jeans,” she said as if I were outfitted like a serial killer.
If you’re LGBTQ, whether you’re eight or 80, you know that homophobia and transphobia are often blatant.
Until, Lawrence v. Texas, the Supreme Court decision that invalidated sodomy laws, gay sex was illegal even among consenting adults.
Before the Supreme Court’s landmark 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges ruling, we didn’t have marriage equality.
Many queer people fear that our right to bodily autonomy – from the right for reproductive health care to the right to have sex with or marry who we love – are now potentially in jeopardy. If only our fears were overblown and paranoid.
But, it would be naive to believe this to be true.
The court should reconsider all of its “substantive due process precedents,” Clarence Thomas wrote in his concurring opinion in Dobbs, “including Griswold [the decision that legalized contraceptives], Lawrence and Obergefell.”
Hope dies hard. But if you think Thomas is an outlier in this, you’re being far too hopeful.
In the majority opinion, Samuel Alito said that Dobbs only applied to abortion. But in a 2020 speech to the Federalist Society, Alito criticized same-sex marriage. “You can’t say that marriage is a union between one man and one woman,” he said, “it’s considered bigotry.”
It’s important that we not give into despair. We have fought for our rights before. We know change is possible. If we want action to be taken to restore the right to abortion (and to protect our freedom to love and marry), we must vote for a Democratic Congress and Democratic state legislatures in the mid-terms.
Protests galvanize us and change hearts and minds.
But this Supreme Court cares little for public opinion. The Republican Party is itching to decrease our freedom – from enacting a federal ban on abortion to erasing us with “Don’t Say Gay” laws.
It’s not sexy. You have to read your ballot carefully. You might end up in long lines. But voting is the essential weapon in our fight for justice.
Kathi Wolfe, a writer and a poet, is a regular contributor to the Blade.
