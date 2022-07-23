Photos
PHOTOS: Miss Gay Freestate
Frieda Poussay crowned the winner
The 2022 Miss Gay Freestate Pageant was held at Central Mount Vernon in Baltimore, Md. on Friday, July 22. Frieda Poussay was crowned the winner and will advance to the Miss Gay Maryland America competition in October.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Mermaid pageant
Juniper Gin crowned at Crystal Cove competition
The Crystal Cove Pageant was held at Trade on Sunday, July 17 and hosted by Sirene Noir Sidora Jackson. Drag artists competed in categories ranging from talent to “mermaid eleganza” to wow the panel of judges and entertain the crowd. Juniper Gin was crowned the winner with Vee Vee Majesty, Charlemagne and Rico Pico placing as alternates.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: SMYAL for Summer
Fundraiser for LGBTQ youth held at Hook Hall
The LGBTQ youth services organization Supporting and Mentoring Youth Advocates and Leaders (SMYAL) and the Young Donors Committee held the 10th annual SMYAL for Summer fundraiser at Hook Hall on Wednesday, July 13.
(Washington Blade photos by Parker Purifoy)
Photos
PHOTOS: Hagerstown Pride
‘Drag Race’ contestants Ongina and Coco Montrese headline festival
The 10th year of Hagerstown Hopes and Hagerstown Pride was celebrated at Doubs Woods Park in Hagerstown, Md. on Saturday, July 9. Ongina and Coco Montrese of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” were the headliners of the festival.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
