U.S. offers a deal to Russia aimed at release of WNBA star Brittney Griner

U. S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said today that the Biden Administration had offered the Russian government a deal to obtain the release of jailed WNBA star Brittney Griner and another jailed American, Paul Whelan.

The Secretary’s statement marked the first public acknowledgment that the American government had taken action to secure the release of Griner, who was arrested on drug-related charges at a Moscow airport last February.

Blinken did not offer details on the proposed deal, which was offered weeks ago, and it is unclear if it will be enough for Russia to release the Americans. But the public acknowledgment of the offer at a time when the U.S. has otherwise shunned Russia, reflects the mounting pressure on the administration over Griner and Whelan and its determination to get them home the Associated Press reported.

Blinken also indicated that the administration would like a response from Moscow.

Russia has for years expressed interest in the release of Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer once labeled the “Merchant of Death,” who was sentenced to 25 years in prison in 2012 on charges that he schemed to illegally sell millions of dollars in weapons.

The AP also noted that Blinken said he had requested a call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. U.S. officials said the desire for an answer on the prisoner offer was the primary, but not only, reason that the U.S. on Wednesday requested the call with Lavrov.

Griner, who faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of transporting drugs had appeared Wednesday in a Russian courtroom to testify on her own behalf.

Voice of America’s Moscow Bureau reported that the WNBA star admitted arriving in Russia in February with vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage, testifying during Wednesday’s hearing that a language interpreter provided to her translated only a fraction of what was being said as authorities arrested her.

Griner said she was offered neither an explanation of her rights as she was detained nor access to lawyers to explain the documents she signed.

During a Tuesday court session, a Russian neuropsychologist testified about worldwide use of medicinal cannabis, but the drug remains illegal in Russia. Griner’s lawyers have presented a U.S. doctor’s letter recommending that she use medical cannabis to treat pain, which she says she has sustained from her basketball career.

Griner’s U.S. supporters say she is being held as a political pawn, possibly for a prisoner swap. Russian officials say no exchange can be discussed until her legal proceedings are completed.

Additional reporting from Voice of America and the Associated Press

