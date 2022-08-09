As monkeypox spreads, Delaware looks to expand vaccine access

The White House announced Tuesday that President Biden has named FEMA’s Robert Fenton as the White House National Monkeypox Response Coordinator and Dr. Demetre Daskalakis as the White House National Monkeypox Response Deputy Coordinator.

The president’s actions come as the governors of New York, Illinois and California have declared ‘States of Emergency’ as the case numbers of global cases of infection also caused World Health Organization’s Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to declare the escalating global monkeypox outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

The White House notes that Fenton and Daskalakis will lead the Administration’s strategy and operations to combat the current monkeypox outbreak, including equitably increasing the availability of tests, vaccinations and treatments.

Both men have extensive experience in infection disease outbreaks and response. The White House statement laid out their qualifications:

Fenton and Daskalakis combined have over four decades of experience in Federal emergency response and public health leadership, including overseeing the operations and implementation of key components of the Biden Administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and leading local and Federal public health emergency efforts such as infectious disease control and HIV prevention.

Both played critical roles in making COVID vaccines more accessible for underserved communities and closing the equity gap in adult vaccination rates, through the implementation and execution of FEMA mass vaccination sites in some of the country’s most underserved communities, and working with trusted members of local communities to build vaccine confidence.

Robert Fenton currently serves as Regional Administrator for FEMA Region 9 in the American West, with nearly 50 million people in his area of responsibility. One of the Nation’s most experienced and effective emergency management leaders, Robert Fenton has twice served as Acting Administrator of FEMA and led multiple challenging prevention, response and recovery operations throughout his long and distinguished career, including for natural disasters, disease outbreaks, and complex humanitarian operations.

Demetre Daskalakis, a leading public health expert, is currently Director of the CDC Division of HIV Prevention. Widely known as a national expert on health issues affecting the LGBGQIA+ communities, his clinical practice has focused on providing care for the underserved LGBTQIA+ communities. He previously oversaw management of infectious diseases for the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, one of the largest departments in the nation – including in serving as incident commander for the City’s COVID-19 response.

Both the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services and the President’s chief medical advisor issued statements applauding Biden’s actions.

“We look forward to partnering with Bob Fenton and Demetre Dasklalakis as we work to end the monkeypox outbreak in America,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “Bob’s experience in federal and regional response coordination, and Demetre’s vast knowledge of our public health systems’ strengths and limits will be instrumental as we work to stay ahead of the virus and advance a whole-of-government response.”

“Bob Fenton and Dr. Daskalakis are proven, effective leaders that will lead a whole of government effort to implement President Biden’s comprehensive monkeypox response strategy with the urgency that this outbreak warrants,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to the President. “From Bob’s work at FEMA leading COVID-19 mass vaccination efforts and getting vaccines to underserved communities to Demetre’s extensive experience and leadership on health equity and STD and HIV prevention, this team will allow the Biden Administration to further accelerate and strengthen its monkeypox response.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of Monday reported that there were 5,811 confirmed cases of the monkeypox virus in the United States.

Statement from GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis:

“The White House appointments today reflect the seriousness of the monkeypox (MPV) outbreak and should be a call for all appropriate federal and state officials to urgently commit necessary resources to educate the public and counter MPV. We must get more vaccines to vulnerable people, especially sexually active gay and bi men, and accelerate all efforts to inform the public to track, test, treat and contain this virus as quickly as possible. Bob Fenton’s experience shows this can be done. Dr. Demetre Daskalakis is a longtime LGBTQ and HIV health advocate whose work will be critical to ensure the federal government responds to the needs of the medical community and the LGBTQ community in equitable ways.”