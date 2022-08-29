Comics
Peace Corps group to host comedy show
Hilarious lineup at Kramers of some of the funniest comedians
Grassroots Comedy will partner with Returned Peace Corps Volunteers of Washington, D.C. to host “Super Spectacular Comedy Show for Cultural Understanding” on Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 7:30 p.m. at Kramers (1517 Connecticut Avenue, N.W.).
The event will have a hilarious lineup of some of the funniest comedians in the region with a thing or two to say about cultural understanding.
Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
D.C. comedians to fuse comedy with Earth Day celebrations
Yes HOMO presents “eco-homo” at St. Vincent Wine
Yes HOMO Comedy will host “Yes Homo! A Queer Centric Comedy Show” on Sunday, April 24 at 4:30 p.m. at St. Vincent Wine.
This event special, known as eco-homo, will be an Earth Day edition of queer-centric comedy. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the show will begin at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $10 and proceeds will be donated to an eco-conscious non-profit organization. For more information, visit Eventbrite.
CARTOON: Cruz in quarantine
He knows everyone misses him
CARTOON: Pete’s dreams
He’s running again . . .
