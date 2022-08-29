Connect with us

Comics

Peace Corps group to host comedy show

Hilarious lineup at Kramers of some of the funniest comedians

Grassroots Comedy will partner with Returned Peace Corps Volunteers of Washington, D.C. to host “Super Spectacular Comedy Show for Cultural Understanding” on Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 7:30 p.m. at Kramers (1517 Connecticut Avenue, N.W.).

The event will have a hilarious lineup of some of the funniest comedians in the region with a thing or two to say about cultural understanding.

Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased on Eventbrite

Comics

D.C. comedians to fuse comedy with Earth Day celebrations

Yes HOMO presents “eco-homo” at St. Vincent Wine

April 14, 2022

Yes HOMO Comedy will host “Yes Homo! A Queer Centric Comedy Show” on Sunday, April 24 at 4:30 p.m. at St. Vincent Wine. 

This event special, known as eco-homo, will be an Earth Day edition of queer-centric comedy. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the show will begin at 6 p.m. 

Tickets are $10 and proceeds will be donated to an eco-conscious non-profit organization. For more information, visit Eventbrite.

Comics

CARTOON: Cruz in quarantine

He knows everyone misses him

March 12, 2020

Ted Cruz, gay news, Washington Blade
(Washington Blade editorial cartoon by Ranslem)
Comics

CARTOON: Pete’s dreams

He’s running again . . .

March 4, 2020

Mayor Pete, gay news, Washington Blade
(Washington Blade editorial cartoon by Ranslem)
