Man who threatened D.C. hotel workers with gun pleads guilty

A 21-year-old Tennessee man arrested by D.C. police on Aug. 24 outside the Lyle Hotel near Dupont Circle for threatening two hotel workers with a handgun while saying his gun “is only for faggots” pleaded guilty on Tuesday in D.C. Superior Court as part of a plea bargain offer by prosecutors.

Dylan Nation, a resident of Ooltewah, Tenn., who was a guest at the hotel at the time of the incident, pleaded guilty on Aug. 30 to Attempted Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and Carrying a Pistol Without A License Outside a Home or Business.

In exchange for his guilty plea, prosecutors with the Office of the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia agreed to drop the charges initially filed against him by D.C. police of Assault With A Dangerous Weapon and Possession of a Firearm During a Crime of Violence. The plea agreement calls for leaving in place the charge of Carrying a Pistol Without a License that was filed by D.C. police at the time of Nation’s arrest.

Over the objections of Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Courtney, the lead prosecutor in the case, Judge Michael O’Keefe agreed to a request by defense attorney Steven Ogilvie that Nation be released from jail while he awaits a sentencing hearing scheduled for Oct. 26.

Ogilvie noted that Nation has no prior arrest record or involvement in any past illegal activity. He told the judge that Nation’s parents and his girlfriend, who the attorney said was Nation’s fiancé, were present in the courtroom as a show of support for him and his commitment to stay out of trouble upon his release.

“He had too much to drink,” Ogilvie said in referring to a possible reason for his client’s brandishing a gun at the hotel. “I don’t think we will see any trouble from him.”

An arrest affidavit filed in court by D.C. police last week says the gun related incident at the Lyle Hotel, which was formerly known as the Carlyle Hotel, began about 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, when a hotel security worker observed Nation engaged in a verbal altercation with a woman identified as his girlfriend outside the front entrance of the hotel located at 1731 New Hampshire Ave., N.W.

The affidavit says the security worker intervened to deescalate the altercation and escorted Nation and his girlfriend back into the hotel lobby. Once inside, Nation requested and was given permission to go to his car in the hotel parking lot to get some face wipes, and another hotel worker escorted him to the car, the affidavit says. When he reached the car Nation removed a handgun from the glove compartment and began threatening the worker who escorted him to the car and the security officer, who minutes later had walked to the site of the car.

The security worker, who is identified in the affidavit as Complainant 1, told Nation that guns were not allowed in the hotel and asked him to put the gun back in the car. “Complainant 1 stated that while in the back parking lot the suspect points the gun at him and tells him he will blow his skull off,” the affidavit states.

It says police obtained a security camera video from the hotel that also includes an audio recording in which voices of the hotel workers and Nation could be heard during the workers’ attempt to get Nation to return the gun to the car.

According to the affidavit, Nation is heard in the recording refusing to put the gun back in the car and telling the workers he didn’t feel safe being around them and they are not tough because they “are from the faggot part of D.C. and that his gun is only for faggots and pussies.”

The affidavit says the security worker reached for the gun and took it out of Nation’s hand without incident and brought it to the hotel lobby and removed the bullets from the loaded gun. It says Nation fled from the hotel after hearing sirens from arriving police cars and after the hotel security worker told him police had been called.

The security worker chased after Nation and tackled him to the ground a block away from the hotel and held him until police placed him under arrest, the affidavit states.

During the Aug. 30 court hearing in which Nation pleaded guilty to the lesser charges, defense attorney Ogilvie told the judge Nation had voluntarily surrendered the gun to the security worker. Ogilvie said Nation has since taken full responsibility for his actions.

In response to a series of questions from Judge O’Keefe asking whether he fully understood the terms of the plea agreement, in which he would be waiving his right to a jury trial, Nation repeatedly answered “yes.”

“We are grateful no one was harmed as a result of this incident, and we are grateful to our security team for their quick reaction as well as the support of the D.C. police,” Lyle Hotel spokesperson Ab Kwawu told the Blade in an email message in response to the Blade’s request for comment.

“During the process of de-escalation and while working with D.C. Police to make an arrest, the suspect hurled hateful slurs at our employee regarding the LGBTQIA community,” Kwawu said in his message. “We wholeheartedly condemn the use of such words and work hard to provide an inclusive and safe space for our neighbors, guests, and community here at Lyle D.C.,” he said.

Neither D.C. police nor prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s office classified the incident as a hate crime.