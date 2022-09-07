Computer programmer, art collector John Camp dies at 77

John Thomas Camp, a computer programmer for the U.S. National Institutes of Health and later for the MCI telecommunications company in the late 1960s and 1970s and whose love for abstract art led to a sideline occupation as an art dealer, died July 12, 2022, at an Arlington, Va., hospital from complications associated with prostate cancer. He was 77.

Around the year 2000, shortly after the passing of his mother, Frances Camp, John Camp created the Frances Camp Foundation in honor of his mother’s life to provide financial support for elementary schools in Latin America to help children in need, according to his longtime friend David Rohr.

A write-up on John Camp’s life prepared by longtime friends Clyde Wildes and Jennifer Fajman says Camp was born in Jonesboro, Ga., and raised by his parents John Thomas Camp Sr. and Frances Reeves Camp.

Prior to graduating from Jonesboro High School in 1962, Camp was a member of the Boy Scouts and became an Eagle Scout, the write-up says. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 1967 with a major in mathematics.

“Throughout his life, John loved football and would travel all over to go to college and pro games,” Wildes’s and Fajman’s write-up says.

It says he began work in 1967 at the NIH in Bethesda, Md., where he provided support for NIH’s computer systems, including an IBM product known as CPS, a version of programming language known as PL/1, the write-up says. It says he became active with an IBM User Group known as SHARE and continued his association with the group for 24 years from 1969 to 1993.

Rohr said he believes Camp left the NIH sometime in the 1970s to work for a short time at IBM before joining the staff of MCI, which, at the time, was the nation’s second largest telecommunications company after AT&T.

“In 1973, John met the love of his life, Reuben Romero,” according to the write-up by Wildes and Fajman. “John and Reuben purchased a home on Youngs Cliff Road in Sterling, Va. on the Potomac River, together with their friend Gary Henry,” the write-up continues. “John, Reuben, and Henry loved to entertain their friends at Broad Run Farms, as the neighborhood was called.”

The write-up says Camp loved collecting what is sometimes known as optical illusion or op art, which others describe as abstract art, especially the works of internationally acclaimed French artist Victor Vasarely and Dutch artist Piet Mondrian.

“He had several Vasarely works on the walls of the Broad Run Farms home,” the write-up says.

Rohr said sometime around the mid-1990s, after his partner Romero died of complications associated with AIDS in 1991, Camp set up a residence in New York City, where he established an art dealership. Rohr and others who knew Camp said Camp struggled with depression following Romero’s passing.

It was in New York City around the mid-1990s that Camp met Andy Silva “and fell in love with him,” the write-up says. It says Camp a short time later moved to Norfolk, Va., in 1996 to be with Silva.

D.C. gay activist Rick Rosendall, who said he had been friends with Camp since 1980, called Camp a generous supporter of LGBTQ rights causes, among other things, through fundraising events he hosted at his homes. “He was a kind and generous person,” said Rosendall.

While raised as a Southern Baptist, the write-up says Camp became an Episcopalian and a “very active member” of an Episcopal church in Norfolk. It says Camp moved to Arlington, Va. in March of 2020 following the passing of his partner Silva and became an active member of the Washington National Cathedral in May 2020.

In late 2020, the write-up says, Camp was diagnosed with mild prostate cancer and elected to undergo radiation treatment in March of 2021. It says that by June 2021, “he experienced symptoms associated with radiation leakage from his March treatments which left him with significant damage to his internal organs.”

The write-up adds, “The last 9 months of his life were met with significant physical challenges with frequent hospitalizations followed by stays in an assisted living facility.”

Camp passed away on July 12 of this year at the Virginia Hospital Center in Arlington.

His ashes were interred at the Washington National Cathedral’s Garth Memorial Gardens at the time of a memorial service for him on Aug. 23, 2022, which was the day of his 78th birthday.

He is survived by his cousins Carolyn Sirkin of Ashville, N.C.; Tim Reeves of South Royalton, Vt.; and Sara Donna of Lyndonville, Vt.; and many friends, including Clyde Wildes of Palm Springs, Calif; Jennifer Fajman of Silver Spring, Md., David Rohr of Cathedral City, Calif.; and Rick Rosendall of Washington, D.C.

The write-up says donations in John Camp’s name can be made to the Washington National Cathedral “or to a charity of your choice.”