Obituary
Computer programmer, art collector John Camp dies at 77
D.C.-area resident created foundation to support schools in Latin America
John Thomas Camp, a computer programmer for the U.S. National Institutes of Health and later for the MCI telecommunications company in the late 1960s and 1970s and whose love for abstract art led to a sideline occupation as an art dealer, died July 12, 2022, at an Arlington, Va., hospital from complications associated with prostate cancer. He was 77.
Around the year 2000, shortly after the passing of his mother, Frances Camp, John Camp created the Frances Camp Foundation in honor of his mother’s life to provide financial support for elementary schools in Latin America to help children in need, according to his longtime friend David Rohr.
A write-up on John Camp’s life prepared by longtime friends Clyde Wildes and Jennifer Fajman says Camp was born in Jonesboro, Ga., and raised by his parents John Thomas Camp Sr. and Frances Reeves Camp.
Prior to graduating from Jonesboro High School in 1962, Camp was a member of the Boy Scouts and became an Eagle Scout, the write-up says. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 1967 with a major in mathematics.
“Throughout his life, John loved football and would travel all over to go to college and pro games,” Wildes’s and Fajman’s write-up says.
It says he began work in 1967 at the NIH in Bethesda, Md., where he provided support for NIH’s computer systems, including an IBM product known as CPS, a version of programming language known as PL/1, the write-up says. It says he became active with an IBM User Group known as SHARE and continued his association with the group for 24 years from 1969 to 1993.
Rohr said he believes Camp left the NIH sometime in the 1970s to work for a short time at IBM before joining the staff of MCI, which, at the time, was the nation’s second largest telecommunications company after AT&T.
“In 1973, John met the love of his life, Reuben Romero,” according to the write-up by Wildes and Fajman. “John and Reuben purchased a home on Youngs Cliff Road in Sterling, Va. on the Potomac River, together with their friend Gary Henry,” the write-up continues. “John, Reuben, and Henry loved to entertain their friends at Broad Run Farms, as the neighborhood was called.”
The write-up says Camp loved collecting what is sometimes known as optical illusion or op art, which others describe as abstract art, especially the works of internationally acclaimed French artist Victor Vasarely and Dutch artist Piet Mondrian.
“He had several Vasarely works on the walls of the Broad Run Farms home,” the write-up says.
Rohr said sometime around the mid-1990s, after his partner Romero died of complications associated with AIDS in 1991, Camp set up a residence in New York City, where he established an art dealership. Rohr and others who knew Camp said Camp struggled with depression following Romero’s passing.
It was in New York City around the mid-1990s that Camp met Andy Silva “and fell in love with him,” the write-up says. It says Camp a short time later moved to Norfolk, Va., in 1996 to be with Silva.
D.C. gay activist Rick Rosendall, who said he had been friends with Camp since 1980, called Camp a generous supporter of LGBTQ rights causes, among other things, through fundraising events he hosted at his homes. “He was a kind and generous person,” said Rosendall.
While raised as a Southern Baptist, the write-up says Camp became an Episcopalian and a “very active member” of an Episcopal church in Norfolk. It says Camp moved to Arlington, Va. in March of 2020 following the passing of his partner Silva and became an active member of the Washington National Cathedral in May 2020.
In late 2020, the write-up says, Camp was diagnosed with mild prostate cancer and elected to undergo radiation treatment in March of 2021. It says that by June 2021, “he experienced symptoms associated with radiation leakage from his March treatments which left him with significant damage to his internal organs.”
The write-up adds, “The last 9 months of his life were met with significant physical challenges with frequent hospitalizations followed by stays in an assisted living facility.”
Camp passed away on July 12 of this year at the Virginia Hospital Center in Arlington.
His ashes were interred at the Washington National Cathedral’s Garth Memorial Gardens at the time of a memorial service for him on Aug. 23, 2022, which was the day of his 78th birthday.
He is survived by his cousins Carolyn Sirkin of Ashville, N.C.; Tim Reeves of South Royalton, Vt.; and Sara Donna of Lyndonville, Vt.; and many friends, including Clyde Wildes of Palm Springs, Calif; Jennifer Fajman of Silver Spring, Md., David Rohr of Cathedral City, Calif.; and Rick Rosendall of Washington, D.C.
The write-up says donations in John Camp’s name can be made to the Washington National Cathedral “or to a charity of your choice.”
Obituary
Stephen P. Gorman dies at 69
D.C. resident once served as chair of Mayor’s Committee on Persons with Disabilities
Stephen Peter Gorman, 69, died at home Aug. 19 in Washington, D.C., holding the hand of his husband of 26 years, Richard E. Cytowic, M.D.
“The best way to die,” he said, “is in the room of your choice, surrounded by the people of your choice, holding the hand of your choice.” In the 1980s, Gorman served as an AIDS buddy and subsequently had enormous experience assisting the dying.
He grew up in Waterville, Maine, the third of seven siblings to a family deeply steeped in politics, as he would be. Born profoundly hard of hearing and taunted relentlessly for it during his youth, he overcame the mockery to earn degrees in anthropology, economics, and nursing. He worked in emergency medical rescue and became chair of the D.C. Mayor’s Committee on Persons with Disabilities. He was a champion of the marginalized and misunderstood.
Initially invited to Washington in 1994 to house sit for a Georgetown professor, Gorman never left the city. He became manager of Anton’s 1201 Supper Club not far from the White House, previously managed three restaurants in Manhattan, and owned a retail business on Sanibel Island, Fla.
He met Cytowic, a widower, at a party. At midnight when the former was about to leave, Gorman bounded up and said, “Are you hungry?” to which Cytowic hesitated before saying, “I could be.” That began a conversation that went on for three decades.
Gorman’s hearing loss fortuitously blessed him with a capacious visual memory. He was widely read and equally well traveled. From riding an elephant in Ching Mai to navigating the unlabeled streets of Tokyo, the forests of Australia, or the reefs off Bali, the couple traveled the globe thanks in part to Cytowic’s prominence and invitations as the scientist who rediscovered synesthesia and returned it to mainstream science.
Brain metastasis from his lung cancer caused expressive aphasia, a devastating development for someone as loquacious, open, and socially engaged as Gorman. He succumbed peacefully. As a monk friend said, “A peaceful death is the rarest of blessings.”
He is survived by four sisters, two brothers, and more than 250 living relatives in New England. Memorial services in New England and D.C. will be held at a later date. Query [email protected].
Obituary
LGBTQ ally Olivia Newton-John has died at 73
Performer had been battling breast cancer for over three decades
In an announcement on Facebook Monday, John Easterling, the husband of singer and actress Olivia Newton-John relayed the news that she had died at age 73.
Newton-John had been battling breast cancer for over three decades, her first cancer diagnosis in 1992 when she was 44. Although she had previously seen her cancer in remission, in 2017 she was diagnosed again.
In October of 2020 in an interview with The Guardian the pop star and actor spoke about her third diagnosis of cancer. “Three times lucky, right?” she smiles warmly. “I’m going to look at it like that. Listen, I think every day is a blessing. You never know when your time is over; we all have a finite amount of time on this planet, and we just need to be grateful for that.” She genuinely sounds as if she means every word.
The cancer’s return in 2017 was, she told The Guardian, not unexpected. “It’s been a part of my life for so long. I felt something was wrong. It’s concerning when it comes back, but I thought: ‘I’ll get through it again.’”
What of her health problems? “I don’t think of myself as sick with cancer,” she says firmly. “I choose not to see it as a fight either because I don’t like war. I don’t like fighting wherever it is – whether it’s outside or an actual war inside my body. I choose not to see it that way. I want to get my body healthy and back in balance. Part of that is your mental attitude to it. If you think: ‘Poor me,’ or ‘I’m sick,’ then you’re going to be sick.”
The popstar-singer was arguably best known for her breakout role in Grease, the 1978 American musical romantic comedy film based on the 1971 musical of the same name by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey, which co-starred Oscar nominated actor John Travolta.
Travolta paid tribute to his co-star in a post on his Insta:
Newton-John was an ally to the LGBTQ community who was appreciative of her LGBTQ fans. In an interview with Logo/MTV she noted: “The gay fans have always been very loyal, they are a really great audience and have always been there for me.”
Out actor George Takei tweeted his remembrance:
We have lost a great, iconic artist in Olivia Newton John, gone too soon from us at age 73. I trust she is now in the great Xanadu beyond. Know that we are forever hopelessly devoted to you, Olivia. Rest in song and mirth.— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 8, 2022
In addition to her husband she is survived by her 36-year-old daughter, Chloe Lattanzi.
The family asked for donations to be made to her cancer organization, the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, in lieu of flowers.
Obituary
Priest, Dignity Washington fundraiser David Pichette dies at 81
‘Generously shared his time, resources and spiritual gifts’
David Pichette, an ordained Roman Catholic priest who friends say transitioned to become a grant writer for nonprofit organizations and who for many years became involved with the LGBTQ Catholic organizations Dignity Washington and Dignity Northern Virginia, died June 27 from complications associated with pancreatic cancer at a hospice in Boynton Beach, Fla. He was 81.
A write-up about Pichette’s life published in the Dignity Washington Bulletin and prepared by Dignity Washington Vice President Peter Edwards says that among Pichette’s activities related to the two Dignity groups was to celebrate Sunday mass for the groups’ members in his role as a priest.
The Dignity Washington write-up says Pichette and his life partner, Gene Vollmer, were also beloved, active members of the D.C.-based Catholic group Communitas.
“Dave generously shared his time, resources and spiritual gifts for nearly twenty years, joining in community liturgies, socials, and retreats,” Edwards’ write-up says about Pichette’s involvement with the Dignity groups and Communitas.
“Workwise, Dave transitioned to being a nonprofit professional specializing in grant writing for nonprofit organizations,” according to the write-up. “Over the years, he assisted many smaller nonprofits in obtaining grants to continue their mission. Dave’s strong work ethic continued his effort to help several nonprofits right until he entered the hospital,” Edwards says in his write-up.
“Dave was instrumental in helping Dignity Washington with several fundraising drives,” the write-up says. “The most successful effort raised money to pay off the Dignity Center mortgage and put the overall Dignity Washington finances on a sound footing.”
Among those who point to Pichette’s support for LGBTQ Catholics and for the LGBTQ community are Sister Jeannine Gramick, co-founder of New Ways Ministry, the Mount Rainier, Md., based national group that advocates for LGBTQ Catholics, and Francis DeBernardo, New Ways Ministry’s current executive director.
“I admired Dave’s incredible grasp of history, his deep involvement in the life of the church, and his sense of responsibility as a citizen,” Gramick said. “Even more, I appreciated his sense of fairness and justice for all,” she said. “Of course, he was especially concerned about the rights of LGBT people, and he will be sorely missed by those who knew him,” Gramick told the Blade.
DeBernardo called Pichette a “great priest,” among other things, because of his friendliness and his understanding of people’s pain and suffering from his own experiences.
“He knew that the greatest thing that gay people needed from the church was affirmation of their identities,” DeBernardo said. “And he knew that the greatest thing that the church needed from gay people was their forgiveness.”
In his write-up on Pichette for the Dignity Washington Bulletin, Edwards says Pichette and his partner Vollmer moved to Miami around the time of Pichette’s retirement, but that the two made annual summer visits to the D.C. area and to a cabin the two had bought in West Virginia.
“During their annual trips north, they would frequently travel in from West Virginia to attend Mass at both Dignity Washington and Dignity Northern Virginia,” Edwards wrote. “Dave was a radiant and energetic person, with words of cheer and humor and good will toward everyone.”
Edwards’ write-up says that Pichette’s partner Vollmer preceded Pichette in death. The write-up says a funeral Mass for Pichette was held on July 9 at Holy Redeemer Church in the Liberty City section of Miami. A burial was scheduled to take place at a family plot in upstate New York, where Pichette was born and raised, on Aug. 5.
