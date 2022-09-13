Out & About
10 LGBTQ events this week
Sports, parties and shows in the days to come
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
Drag Bingo with Desiree Dik
Tuesday, Sept. 13
7-9 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Co.
209 M Street, N.E.
Facebook
Join Desiree Dik for a bombastic drag performance and bingo night at Red Bear Brewing.
Queer Trivia with the Mistresses
Wednesday, Sept. 14
7-9 p.m.
The Dew Drop Inn
2801 8th Street, N.E.
Facebook
The trivia mistresses lead a game of queer trivia at the Dew Drop Inn on Wednesday.
LGBT Business Expo
Thursday, Sept. 15
3-7 p.m.
Old Tucker Row
Columbia, Md.
$10
Facebook
Meet LGBT-owned companies to learn about their services and products, sample appetizers and beverages from local businesses and attend free sessions on a variety of key topics at the 2022 LGBT Business Expo.
DOD Pride/Pentagon Happy Hour
Thursday, Sept. 15
4-8 p.m.
Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant
555 23rd Street S
Arlington, Va.
Facebook
Enjoy a happy hour with Pentagon and DOD personnel at Freddie’s. It officially starts at 5, but go early to enjoy the drink specials.
Foundation Party
Thursday, Sept. 15
6-10 p.m.
Crazy Aunt Helen’s
713 8th Street, N.E.
Facebook | Eventbrite
R Street Studio hosts a benefit for the Equality Chamber Foundation at Crazy Aunt Helen’s. Expect to see a special guest performance by It’s Jahrel.
Drag Ball
Saturday, Sept. 17
3 p.m.
Stead Park
1625 P Street, N.W.
Facebook
Witness this one-of-a-kind fundraiser for the D.C. Center: Stonewall Kickball’s “Drag Ball” at Stead Park. Suggested donation of $10. Follow the players to an afterparty at Number Nine.
Pridetoberfest
Saturday, Sept. 17
8 p.m.
Wunder Garten
1101 First Street, N.E.
Eventbrite
Dress for Oktoberfest (if you want) and join the Capital Pride Alliance, DC Fray and the DC Gay Flag Football League for Pridetoberfest at Wunder Garten on Saturday.
Trixie & Katya
Saturday, Sept. 17
8 p.m.
The Anthem
901 Wharf Street, S.W.
$49.50-$159.50
Facebook | Tickets
You don’t want to miss the hilarious drag duo Trixie and Katya for their show at The Anthem on Saturday.
CAKE: Get Lit! Glow Dance Party
Saturday, Sept. 17
9 p.m.
Black Cat DC
1811 14th Street, N.W.
$20
Facebook | Tickets
DJ Chord and DJ SeanMcClafferty are featured with a night of lasers, drag, remixes, upbeat vocals, and dance floor gems hosted by Cake Pop. If you have a shirt, shoes, harness, or any item that can light up, bring it and join the crowd. Part of all ticket sales proceeds will go to Capital Pride.
Con Acento: A Drag Celebration of Hispanic Icons
Saturday, Sept. 17
9:30 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with “Con Acento” drag show at JR.’s.
Out & About
Acclaimed choreographer to host book signing in D.C.
‘Chino and the Dance of the Butterfly: A Memoir’ discussed at Arts Club
Dana Tai Soon Burgess Dance Company will host a book signing event for Dana Tai Soon Burgess’ memoir, “Chino and the Dance of the Butterfly: A Memoir” on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 6 p.m. at the Arts Club of Washington.
Burgess will be interviewed about his memoir and answer audience questions. Dancers from the acclaimed company will also perform excerpts from their repertoire.
This event is free and more details are available on Arts Club’s website.
The Blade may receive commissions from qualifying purchases made via this post.
Out & About
10 LGBTQ events this week
Goss, DeRoche return to D.C., Pride Night at Kings Dominion among attractions
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV (and Rehoboth Beach) that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
Not Another Drag Show
Monday, Sept. 5
8 p.m.
Dupont Italian Kitchen Bar
1637 17th Street, N.W. (second floor)
Facebook
Join Logan Stone, Dabatha Christie and Hennessey for a fun-filled show on Monday.
Harm Reduction Rocks! HIPS Benefit
Thursday, Sept. 8
6 p.m.
The Public Option
1601 Rhode Island Avenue, N.E.
$10
Facebook
Vanguard DC and EBM Worldwide present a concert and benefit for HIPS on Thursday. The concert is hosted by The Darkest Star and features High Horse Cavalry, Grim Winter, Leftovers, The Raw Dawgs and Babies With Rabies. HIPS promotes the health, rights, and dignity of individuals and communities impacted by sexual exchange and/or drug use due to choice, coercion, or circumstance.
Double Trouble Tour with Tom Goss and Liz DeRoche
Thrusday, Sept. 8
Doors 6 p.m. / Concert 8-10 p.m.
City Winery
1350 Okie Street, N.E.
$18
Facebook | Tickets
Award-winning out musicians Tom Goss and Liz DeRoche return to D.C. for a “Double Trouble” performance at City Winery on Thursday.
Blade Rehoboth Summer Closing Party
Friday, Sept. 9
7-9 p.m.
Diego’s Bar & Nightclub
37298 Rehoboth Avenue
Rehoboth Beach, Del.
$20
Facebook
Join the Washington Blade for our Rehoboth Summer Closing Party at Diego’s with special guests Delaware State Auditor Kathy McGuiness and Rehoboth Beach Commissioner Edward Chrzanowski. Money raised supports the Steve Elkins Memorial Fellowship for aspiring young LGBTQ journalists. The event is sponsored by Delmarva Power and Diego’s.
Imperial Court Gala of the Americas Coronation XI
September 9-10
Website
The charity group Imperial Court hosts several events this week culminating in the Gala of the Americas Coronation XI on Saturday.
- Thursday, Sept. 8 from 8-10 p.m.: In Town Show | DIK Bar | $10 | Facebook
- Friday, Sept. 9 from 7-9 p.m.: Out of Town Show | Green Lantern | $25 | Facebook
- Saturday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m.: Gala of the Americas Coronation XI | The Schuyler | $120 | Facebook
Sirene’s Seven Seas Drag Brunch
Saturday, Sept. 10
10 a.m.
Bark Social
935 Prose Street
Bethesda, Md.
$20
Facebook | Eventbrite
Sirène’s 7 Seas Drag Brunch presented by Sirenè Noir Sidora-Jackson will feature beats by DJ Alex Love and drag performances by Doming0, Evry Pleasure, Juniper Gin, Logan Stone Vagenesis.
Washington Spirit Pride Night
Saturday, Sept. 10
1 p.m.
Audi Field
100 Potomac Avenue, S.W.
$30
Facebook | Tickets
The Federal Triangles Soccer Club co-hosts Washington Spirit Pride Night alongside Team DC. Celebrate the DC LGBTQ+ community and cheer on the Washington Spirit as they take on San Diego Wave FC on Saturday at Audi Field.
Pride Night at Kings Dominion
Saturday, Sept. 10
6 p.m.-midnight
Kings Dominion
16000 Theme Park Way
Doswell, Va.
$44.99
Facebook | Tickets
SpeakOut hosts the return of PRIDE Night at Kings Dominion on Saturday. Speak Out serves as a safe space for creating meaningful connections across LGBTQ+ communities of color.
Dance Club hosted by Ricky Rosé
Saturday, Sept. 10
Doors 11 p.m.
Songbyrd Music House
540 Penn Street, N.E.
$5/$10/$15
Facebook
Join Ricky Rosé at Sonbyrd Music House for the LGBTQ+ BIPOC+ event “Dance Club” on Saturday.
Sunday Vibes LGBTQ+ Inclusive Outdoor Event
Sunday, Sept. 11
2-7 p.m.
Dirty Habit
555 8th Street, N.W.
No cover
Facebook | Eventbrite
Enjoy “Sunday Vibes” with DJ Eletrox and DJ Jai Syncere at Dirty Habit for a “No Labels Queer Sunday Party.”
Out & About
10 LGBTQ events this week
Labor Day weekend parties and a Boy George concert among attractions
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
DC Gaymer Social
Tuedsay, Aug. 30
7-10 p.m.
Uproar Lounge & Restaurant
639 Florida Avenue, N.W.
Facebook
DCGY wants to invite you all to a freeplay gaming social event! All gaming stations will be open for free play — hosting games such as Super Smash Bros., Ultimate, Mario Kart 8: Deluxe, Kirby and the Forbidden Land, Mario Party Superstars, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Brawlhalla, and more.
Underrepresented Genders Sports Mixer
Wednesday, Aug. 31
6-8 p.m.
As You Are Bar
500 8th Street, N.E.
Facebook
All women, trans, non-binary and gender nonconforming folx are welcome at this Team DC Sports Mixer at As You Are on Wednesday.
Noche de Lotería
Wednesday, Aug. 31
8 p.m.
Trade
1410 14th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Join host Mari Con Carne and special guest Desiree Dik for Noche de Loteria at Trade. Lotería is a game of chance similar to bingo popular in Mexican culture. Stick around for a show.
Shaw’s Tavern 10th Anniversary Celebration
Thrusday, Sept. 1
6:30 p.m.
Shaw’s Tavern
520 Florida Avenue, N.W.
Facebook
Celebrating 10 years, Shaw’s Tavern is holding a party on Thursday. Trivia, music, entertainment, appetizers, champagne and drag make for a fun evening out.
Boy George & Culture Club
Thursday, Sept. 1
8-10 p.m.
Wolf Trap
1551 Trap Road
Vienna, Va.
Facebook
Boy George and the Culture Club returns to the DMV on Thursday for a concert at Wolf Trap.
Xavier Entertainment “Hard Labor” Day Weekend Events
Friday, Sept. 2 – Monday, Sept. 5
Events in venues across the city catering to the LGBTQ community
- Hard Labor Kickoff Party | Friday, Sept. 2 | Club Elevate | Free – $100 | Eventbrite
- All White Rooftop Party | Saturday, Sept. 3 | Ivy City Smokehouse | Free – $100 | Eventbrite
- Sunday Funday | Sunday, Sept. 4 | Nellie’s Sports Bar | Free – $10 | Eventbrite
- Hard Labor Cookout Main Event | Sunday, Sept. 4 | Aqua | Free – $100 | Eventbrite
Movie Night at Stead Park
Friday, Sept. 2
7:30 p.m.
Stead Park
1625 P Street, N.W.
Facebook
Bring your blanket, picnic basket and friends to a movie night at Stead Park featuring “The Greatest Showman.”
Freddie’s Follies
Saturday, Sept. 3
9 p.m.
Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant
555 23rd Street S
Arlington, Va.
Website
Catch one of the area’s best drag shows at Freddie’s Beach Bar on Saturday.
Safe Space: A Queer Dance Party
Saturday, Sept. 3
10 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
$10 donation suggested / 21+
Facebook
“For millennia, a human species called QUEERS have fought for their spaces to celebrate their community. They are still in that fight and under attack by the GLOBAL EMPIRE! However….A small group of alien beings have decided to descend to Earth to assist the RESISTANCE and help QUEERS dance their way to UTOPIA!”
Flashy Labor Day Weekend
Sunday, Sept. 4
10 p.m.
Flash
645 Florida Avenue, N.W.
$30/$40
Facebook
The city’s top DJs will be spinning into the morning at Flash for a night to remember.
