10 LGBTQ events this week

Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.

Drag Bingo with Desiree Dik

Desiree Dik (Photo by Katherine Gaines/Ambient Eye Photography

Tuesday, Sept. 13

7-9 p.m.

Red Bear Brewing Co.

209 M Street, N.E.

Facebook

Join Desiree Dik for a bombastic drag performance and bingo night at Red Bear Brewing.

Queer Trivia with the Mistresses

Wednesday, Sept. 14

7-9 p.m.

The Dew Drop Inn

2801 8th Street, N.E.

Facebook

The trivia mistresses lead a game of queer trivia at the Dew Drop Inn on Wednesday.

LGBT Business Expo

Thursday, Sept. 15

3-7 p.m.

Old Tucker Row

Columbia, Md.

$10

Facebook

Meet LGBT-owned companies to learn about their services and products, sample appetizers and beverages from local businesses and attend free sessions on a variety of key topics at the 2022 LGBT Business Expo.

DOD Pride/Pentagon Happy Hour

The Pentagon (Photo by icholakov/Bigstock)

Thursday, Sept. 15

4-8 p.m.

Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant

555 23rd Street S

Arlington, Va.

Facebook

Enjoy a happy hour with Pentagon and DOD personnel at Freddie’s. It officially starts at 5, but go early to enjoy the drink specials.

Foundation Party

Thursday, Sept. 15

6-10 p.m.

Crazy Aunt Helen’s

713 8th Street, N.E.

Facebook | Eventbrite

R Street Studio hosts a benefit for the Equality Chamber Foundation at Crazy Aunt Helen’s. Expect to see a special guest performance by It’s Jahrel.

Drag Ball

Drag Ball (Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Saturday, Sept. 17

3 p.m.

Stead Park

1625 P Street, N.W.

Facebook

Witness this one-of-a-kind fundraiser for the D.C. Center: Stonewall Kickball’s “Drag Ball” at Stead Park. Suggested donation of $10. Follow the players to an afterparty at Number Nine.

Pridetoberfest

(Blade file photo by Damien Salas)

Saturday, Sept. 17

8 p.m.

Wunder Garten

1101 First Street, N.E.

Eventbrite

Dress for Oktoberfest (if you want) and join the Capital Pride Alliance, DC Fray and the DC Gay Flag Football League for Pridetoberfest at Wunder Garten on Saturday.

Trixie & Katya

Trixie and Katya (Promotional photo via Facebook)

Saturday, Sept. 17

8 p.m.

The Anthem

901 Wharf Street, S.W.

$49.50-$159.50

Facebook | Tickets

You don’t want to miss the hilarious drag duo Trixie and Katya for their show at The Anthem on Saturday.

CAKE: Get Lit! Glow Dance Party

Saturday, Sept. 17

9 p.m.

Black Cat DC

1811 14th Street, N.W.

$20

Facebook | Tickets

DJ Chord and DJ SeanMcClafferty are featured with a night of lasers, drag, remixes, upbeat vocals, and dance floor gems hosted by Cake Pop. If you have a shirt, shoes, harness, or any item that can light up, bring it and join the crowd. Part of all ticket sales proceeds will go to Capital Pride.

Con Acento: A Drag Celebration of Hispanic Icons

Saturday, Sept. 17

9:30 p.m.

JR.’s Bar

1519 17th Street, N.W.

Facebook

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with “Con Acento” drag show at JR.’s.