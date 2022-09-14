Obituary
Beloved 17th Street bartender Joey Phalin dies at 43
19-year stint at gay bars Cobalt and JR.’s made him a ‘fixture’ in Dupont
Joseph C. “Joey” Phalin, who worked from 2002 to 2021 as a bartender at the 17th Street gay bars Cobalt and JR.’s and who became a beloved figure to his customers and friends near Dupont Circle, died unexpectedly on Sept. 8 in Rochester, N.Y., where he had moved last year, according to a social media post by his brother, James Phalin.
For those who may not have seen his brother’s announcement, many who knew Joey Phalin learned of his passing from a Facebook post by JR.’s last weekend.
“It is with a heavy heart that JR’s announces the recent passing of a longtime JR’s bartender, Joey Phalin, who passed away suddenly at the tail end of last week in Rochester, N.Y,” the JR’s announcement says.
“Joey spent nearly two decades behind the bars at both Cobalt (2002-2006) and JR’s (2006-2021) and was a regular figure on 17th Street and in D.C.’s Dupont Circle neighborhood,” the announcement continues. “During his time at JR’s, Joey made amazingly strong connections with everyone he met.”
Although the official announcements have not disclosed a cause of death, friends and others who knew Phalin said he died by suicide.
His brother James’s social media posting says that in lieu of flowers for upcoming memorial celebrations of Phalin’s life, contributions may be made to the Joshua York Foundation, which is dedicated to suicide prevention.
“JR’s will be hosting a ‘Celebration of Life’ for Joey on Saturday, 17 September 2022 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.,” the JR’s announcement says. “We hope that you will come out to share great stories about Joey and toast to his lasting memory,” it says.
“Joey is survived by his loving fiancé Andy [Heline], his dog Bouncer, his family, and innumerable friends,” the JR’s announcement says. “On behalf of the JR’s Bar family and indeed the entire Washington, D.C. service industry, we ask that you keep them in your thoughts at this time.”
The announcement by Phalin’s brother, James Phalin, says a memorial service for Joey Phalin will be held on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 5 p.m. at the Miller Funeral and Cremation Services in Victor, N.Y. “A Celebration of Joey’s life will follow (approximately 6 p.m.) at the Victor Village Inn, 34 East Main Street, Victor, until 10 p.m.,” it says.
The town of Victor is located about 20 miles from Rochester.
The brother’s announcement says Joey Phalin is survived by his father and stepmother, Jim and Terri Phalin; his mother, Sue Kimball; fiancé, Andrew Heline; brother and sister-in-law James and Ashley Phalin; niece, Kendall Phalin; nephew, Aidan Phalin; sister, Nicole Wilcox; brother Jason Phalin; brother Brent Kimball; sister, Julie Kimball; and many dear friends in Victor and Washington, D.C.
James Phalin’s announcement also mentions the celebration of his brother’s life scheduled to take place at JR’s in D.C.
The Washington Blade couldn’t immediately reach Andrew Heline, Phalin’s life partner and fiancé.
Dito Sevilla, a longtime bartender and bar manager at Floriana Restaurant on 17th Street, called Phalin a beloved “fixture” in the 17th Street neighborhood. Sevilla said Phalin and Heline met in D.C. and became a couple before the two moved together from D.C. to Rochester last year.
“Joey Phalin was a friend and co-worker for over 16 years,” said David Perruzza, owner of the D.C. gay bars Pitchers and A League of Her Own in Adams Morgan and who worked for many years as manager of JR’s before opening his own bars.
“When you work at a bar your bar people become your family,” Perruzza wrote. “Joey was family. To everyone who knew him I’m sorry for our loss,” Perruzza wrote, adding, “to his family and to anyone who knew him, he will be missed. RIP my friend.”
Contributions to the Joshua York Foundation can be made through joshuayorkfoundation.org.
Computer programmer, art collector John Camp dies at 77
D.C.-area resident created foundation to support schools in Latin America
John Thomas Camp, a computer programmer for the U.S. National Institutes of Health and later for the MCI telecommunications company in the late 1960s and 1970s and whose love for abstract art led to a sideline occupation as an art dealer, died July 12, 2022, at an Arlington, Va., hospital from complications associated with prostate cancer. He was 77.
Around the year 2000, shortly after the passing of his mother, Frances Camp, John Camp created the Frances Camp Foundation in honor of his mother’s life to provide financial support for elementary schools in Latin America to help children in need, according to his longtime friend David Rohr.
A write-up on John Camp’s life prepared by longtime friends Clyde Wildes and Jennifer Fajman says Camp was born in Jonesboro, Ga., and raised by his parents John Thomas Camp Sr. and Frances Reeves Camp.
Prior to graduating from Jonesboro High School in 1962, Camp was a member of the Boy Scouts and became an Eagle Scout, the write-up says. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 1967 with a major in mathematics.
“Throughout his life, John loved football and would travel all over to go to college and pro games,” Wildes’s and Fajman’s write-up says.
It says he began work in 1967 at the NIH in Bethesda, Md., where he provided support for NIH’s computer systems, including an IBM product known as CPS, a version of programming language known as PL/1, the write-up says. It says he became active with an IBM User Group known as SHARE and continued his association with the group for 24 years from 1969 to 1993.
Rohr said he believes Camp left the NIH sometime in the 1970s to work for a short time at IBM before joining the staff of MCI, which, at the time, was the nation’s second largest telecommunications company after AT&T.
“In 1973, John met the love of his life, Reuben Romero,” according to the write-up by Wildes and Fajman. “John and Reuben purchased a home on Youngs Cliff Road in Sterling, Va. on the Potomac River, together with their friend Gary Henry,” the write-up continues. “John, Reuben, and Henry loved to entertain their friends at Broad Run Farms, as the neighborhood was called.”
The write-up says Camp loved collecting what is sometimes known as optical illusion or op art, which others describe as abstract art, especially the works of internationally acclaimed French artist Victor Vasarely and Dutch artist Piet Mondrian.
“He had several Vasarely works on the walls of the Broad Run Farms home,” the write-up says.
Rohr said sometime around the mid-1990s, after his partner Romero died of complications associated with AIDS in 1991, Camp set up a residence in New York City, where he established an art dealership. Rohr and others who knew Camp said Camp struggled with depression following Romero’s passing.
It was in New York City around the mid-1990s that Camp met Andy Silva “and fell in love with him,” the write-up says. It says Camp a short time later moved to Norfolk, Va., in 1996 to be with Silva.
D.C. gay activist Rick Rosendall, who said he had been friends with Camp since 1980, called Camp a generous supporter of LGBTQ rights causes, among other things, through fundraising events he hosted at his homes. “He was a kind and generous person,” said Rosendall.
While raised as a Southern Baptist, the write-up says Camp became an Episcopalian and a “very active member” of an Episcopal church in Norfolk. It says Camp moved to Arlington, Va. in March of 2020 following the passing of his partner Silva and became an active member of the Washington National Cathedral in May 2020.
In late 2020, the write-up says, Camp was diagnosed with mild prostate cancer and elected to undergo radiation treatment in March of 2021. It says that by June 2021, “he experienced symptoms associated with radiation leakage from his March treatments which left him with significant damage to his internal organs.”
The write-up adds, “The last 9 months of his life were met with significant physical challenges with frequent hospitalizations followed by stays in an assisted living facility.”
Camp passed away on July 12 of this year at the Virginia Hospital Center in Arlington.
His ashes were interred at the Washington National Cathedral’s Garth Memorial Gardens at the time of a memorial service for him on Aug. 23, 2022, which was the day of his 78th birthday.
He is survived by his cousins Carolyn Sirkin of Ashville, N.C.; Tim Reeves of South Royalton, Vt.; and Sara Donna of Lyndonville, Vt.; and many friends, including Clyde Wildes of Palm Springs, Calif; Jennifer and Roger Fajman of Silver Spring, Md., David Rohr of Cathedral City, Calif.; Carolyn Moneymaker of Norfolk, Va.; and Rick Rosendall of Washington, D.C.
The write-up says donations in John Camp’s name can be made to the Washington National Cathedral “or to a charity of your choice.”
Stephen P. Gorman dies at 69
D.C. resident once served as chair of Mayor’s Committee on Persons with Disabilities
Stephen Peter Gorman, 69, died at home Aug. 19 in Washington, D.C., holding the hand of his husband of 26 years, Richard E. Cytowic, M.D.
“The best way to die,” he said, “is in the room of your choice, surrounded by the people of your choice, holding the hand of your choice.” In the 1980s, Gorman served as an AIDS buddy and subsequently had enormous experience assisting the dying.
He grew up in Waterville, Maine, the third of seven siblings to a family deeply steeped in politics, as he would be. Born profoundly hard of hearing and taunted relentlessly for it during his youth, he overcame the mockery to earn degrees in anthropology, economics, and nursing. He worked in emergency medical rescue and became chair of the D.C. Mayor’s Committee on Persons with Disabilities. He was a champion of the marginalized and misunderstood.
Initially invited to Washington in 1994 to house sit for a Georgetown professor, Gorman never left the city. He became manager of Anton’s 1201 Supper Club not far from the White House, previously managed three restaurants in Manhattan, and owned a retail business on Sanibel Island, Fla.
He met Cytowic, a widower, at a party. At midnight when the former was about to leave, Gorman bounded up and said, “Are you hungry?” to which Cytowic hesitated before saying, “I could be.” That began a conversation that went on for three decades.
Gorman’s hearing loss fortuitously blessed him with a capacious visual memory. He was widely read and equally well traveled. From riding an elephant in Ching Mai to navigating the unlabeled streets of Tokyo, the forests of Australia, or the reefs off Bali, the couple traveled the globe thanks in part to Cytowic’s prominence and invitations as the scientist who rediscovered synesthesia and returned it to mainstream science.
Brain metastasis from his lung cancer caused expressive aphasia, a devastating development for someone as loquacious, open, and socially engaged as Gorman. He succumbed peacefully. As a monk friend said, “A peaceful death is the rarest of blessings.”
He is survived by four sisters, two brothers, and more than 250 living relatives in New England. Memorial services in New England and D.C. will be held at a later date. Query [email protected].
LGBTQ ally Olivia Newton-John has died at 73
Performer had been battling breast cancer for over three decades
In an announcement on Facebook Monday, John Easterling, the husband of singer and actress Olivia Newton-John relayed the news that she had died at age 73.
Newton-John had been battling breast cancer for over three decades, her first cancer diagnosis in 1992 when she was 44. Although she had previously seen her cancer in remission, in 2017 she was diagnosed again.
In October of 2020 in an interview with The Guardian the pop star and actor spoke about her third diagnosis of cancer. “Three times lucky, right?” she smiles warmly. “I’m going to look at it like that. Listen, I think every day is a blessing. You never know when your time is over; we all have a finite amount of time on this planet, and we just need to be grateful for that.” She genuinely sounds as if she means every word.
The cancer’s return in 2017 was, she told The Guardian, not unexpected. “It’s been a part of my life for so long. I felt something was wrong. It’s concerning when it comes back, but I thought: ‘I’ll get through it again.’”
What of her health problems? “I don’t think of myself as sick with cancer,” she says firmly. “I choose not to see it as a fight either because I don’t like war. I don’t like fighting wherever it is – whether it’s outside or an actual war inside my body. I choose not to see it that way. I want to get my body healthy and back in balance. Part of that is your mental attitude to it. If you think: ‘Poor me,’ or ‘I’m sick,’ then you’re going to be sick.”
The popstar-singer was arguably best known for her breakout role in Grease, the 1978 American musical romantic comedy film based on the 1971 musical of the same name by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey, which co-starred Oscar nominated actor John Travolta.
Travolta paid tribute to his co-star in a post on his Insta:
Newton-John was an ally to the LGBTQ community who was appreciative of her LGBTQ fans. In an interview with Logo/MTV she noted: “The gay fans have always been very loyal, they are a really great audience and have always been there for me.”
Out actor George Takei tweeted his remembrance:
We have lost a great, iconic artist in Olivia Newton John, gone too soon from us at age 73. I trust she is now in the great Xanadu beyond. Know that we are forever hopelessly devoted to you, Olivia. Rest in song and mirth.— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 8, 2022
In addition to her husband she is survived by her 36-year-old daughter, Chloe Lattanzi.
The family asked for donations to be made to her cancer organization, the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, in lieu of flowers.
