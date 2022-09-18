Connect with us

PHOTOS: Winchester Pride After Party Drag Show

Standing room only as the queens performed at Bright Box Theater

Published

5 hours ago

on

Katrina Colby performs at the Bright Box Theater for the Winchester Pride After Party drag show on Sept. 17. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Queens of Winchester Pride performed at an after party drag show at the Bright Box Theater in Winchester, Va. on Saturday, Sept. 17.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: Winchester Pride

Annual LGBTQ festival held in historic Virginia town

Published

14 hours ago

on

September 17, 2022

By

2022 Winchester Pride Festival (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The 2022 Winchester Pride Festival was held at the Downtown Mall and Taylor Pavilion in Winchester, Va. on Saturday, Sept. 17.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: Gala of the Americas

Imperial Court holds ‘Coronation XI’ at The Schuyler

Published

7 days ago

on

September 11, 2022

By

'Coronation XI' is held at The Schuyler on Saturday, Sept. 10. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Imperial Court of Washington, D.C. held its Gala of the Americas: Coronation XI at The Schuyler on Saturday, Sept. 10.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

CAMP Rehoboth’s SunFestival ‘a huge success’

‘Packed’ dance floor for SunDance

Published

1 week ago

on

September 8, 2022

By

SunDance 2022. (Washington Blade photo by Daniel Truitt)

LGBTQ organizations in Rehoboth Beach, Del. celebrated the end of the season with an array of events and fundraisers. Notably, CAMP Rehoboth welcomed the long-awaited return of its annual SunDance as part of SunFestival on Sunday evening. 

This year’s SunFestival was “a huge success,” said Wesley Combs, CAMP Rehoboth board president. “It was a true community effort, which was so heartwarming to see as the new board president.”

While official numbers from the weekend’s fundraising have yet to be determined, Combs noted that both of the weekend’s flagship events — SunDance, as well as a Saturday night performance by Emmy-winning comedian Judy Gold — were sold out, as were the sponsorships available for the event. The dance floor for SunDance, which had not been held since 2019 due to public health restrictions, “was packed from the minute the doors opened,” he added.

“Everyone was coming back together and doing something that they love to do, which is dancing under the mirror ball, being together and celebrating a great organization,” he said. “It’s hard to do that when you can’t see each other.”

CAMP Rehoboth is looking to kick off its search for a new executive director and will soon begin to implement its strategic planning process. The funds raised during SunFestival will help support the organization during this period of transition, Combs noted.

In the meantime, “this is going to be a time where we’re going to reflect,” he added. “We’re going to really assess, ‘What are the needs of our community?’ … and then understand what’s the most important thing for CAMP Rehoboth to be doing in the next five years.”

(Washington Blade photos by Daniel Truitt)

