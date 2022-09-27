Congress
Members of Congress call for gender-neutral travel documents
Letter sent to the State Department, DHS on Tuesday
California Congressman Adam Schiff and 18 other House Democrats on Tuesday sent a letter to the State Department and the Department of Homeland Security that encourages them to make the “X” gender marker available for all U.S. passport applications and Trusted Travelers programs.
A spokesperson for Schiff told the Washington Blade in an email:
“The letter was inspired by a constituent who reached out to our office trying to get an emergency passport appointment with an ‘X’ gender marker — right now you can only get rush passport service with the ‘X’ gender marker at one passport agency in D.C., so if they had gone through the L.A. passport agency, they only would have been able to get a passport with the M or F gender marker. Our office was able to resolve the case successfully, but it inspired our team to figure out a legislative solution that will help LGBTQI+ individuals access these services in the future.”
Secretary of State Antony Blinken in March 2021 announced passports with an “X” gender marker will be available starting April 11.
Dana Zzyym, an intersex U.S. Navy veteran who identifies as non-binary, in 2015 filed a federal lawsuit against the State Department after it denied their application for a passport with an “X” gender marker. Zzyym last October received the first gender-neutral American passport.
In Tuesday’s letter, the House members noted that while State Department and the Department of Homeland Security made history by expanding the gender marker options available for U.S. passports and TSA PreCheck applications, creating a new “X” marker for individuals who identify as unspecified or another gender identity.
“The departments have yet to implement the ‘X’ gender marker for their wide range of passport services and application forms, including the rush, non-routine, and Trusted Traveler programs such as Global Entry that are currently accessible to other travelers.”
The letter also highlights: “As long as the Department of State fails to provide non-routine services to individuals seeking an ‘X’ as their gender marker, non-binary applicants will continue to face an undue and unjust burden when pursuing international travel. The State Department’s current timeline to provide these services by late 2023, with no clear date released to the public, would deny these travelers equal access for far too long. Moreover, the Department of Homeland Security’s current policy limitations simply force non-binary travelers to choose a gender that does not reflect their gender identity.”
The members and concerned LGBTQ and intersex advocacy groups who endorsed the letter are asking the State Department and the Department of Homeland Security to ensure.
- Solidified and accelerated implementation of the “X” gender marker option for passport cards, emergency passports printed at embassies and consulates, Consular Reports of Birth Abroad (CRBAs) and on Trusted Traveler Programs forms
- A public date by which the “X” gender marker will be available for applicants for all passport services and application forms
Schiff was joined by U.S. Reps. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.), Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.), Jim McGovern (D-Mass.), Janice Schakowsky (D-Ill.), Raúl Grijalva (D-Ariz.), Mike Quigley (D-Ill.), Suzanne Bonamici (D-Ore.), Donald Payne Jr. (D-N.J.), Dina Titus (D-Nev.), Mark Pocan (D-Wis.), Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-N.J.), Dwight Evans (D-Pa.), Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.), Dean Phillips (D-Minn.), Katie Porter (D-Calif.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.).
Schiff’s office also noted that this request was endorsed by COLAGE, Equality California, Equality Federation, Family Equality, GLBTQ Legal Advocates and Defenders, Human Rights Campaign, Los Angeles LGBTQ Center, National Center for Transgender Equality and the Trevor Project.
Additional reporting by Michael K. Lavers
Rep. Mondaire Jones makes video of getting second monkeypox vaccine
Outbreak now disproportionately affecting Black men
Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.), at a time when racial disparities in the monkeypox outbreak are becoming more pronounced, took a visible role Tuesday in embracing efforts to contain the disease, putting out a video of him obtaining a vaccine.
Jones, who is one of two openly gay Black members of Congress, is shown in the video outside of Westchester Medical Center’s drive-through clinic in Westchester County, N.Y., saying he just received his second dose of the monkeypox vaccine.
“Monkeypox is hitting LGBTQ+ communities of color particularly hard,” Jones said in a tweet. “The most effective way to stop the spread is to get vaccinated and to talk about it — to overcome stigma and misinformation. I did my part and got vaccinated. You should, too.”
The video comes out as racial disparities persist in the monkeypox outbreak, even though the number of new cases overall is beginning to decline. In the week of Sept. 4, Black people represented 41 percent of the cases and Latinos represented 27 percent, while 26 percent were white and three percent were Asian, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control.
Jones, who had represented New York’s 17th congressional district, was unable to obtain the Democratic nomination to run again for Congress after redistricting in New York and is set to leave at the end of his term.
Senate Dems weigh including same-sex marriage bill in budget stopgap
Legislative maneuver enables speedier approach
Senate Democrats upon return from August recess are weighing whether to include a provision seeking to codify same-sex marriage into law as part of a measure that would temporarily continue funding the government as lawmakers hammer out the budget for the upcoming year.
Something senior Senate Democrats have been considering in recent days is possibly adding marriage equality to the continuing resolution, a Capitol Hill source with knowledge of the talks told the Washington Blade on Tuesday morning. The news was first reported by Jake Sherman of PunchBowl News.
Supporters of the Respect for Marriage Act, which seeks to codify same-sex marriage into law amid fears the U.S. Supreme Court may rescind it after its decision overturning Roe v. Wade, have said they’ve been working on securing 10 Republican votes needed to overcome a filibuster in the Senate. The House approved the legislation in July.
Four Republicans have signaled they would support the bill, at least in some capacity: Susan Collins (Maine), Rob Portman (Ohio), Thom Tillis (N.C.) and Ron Johnson (Wis.). Johnson, however, has changed his tune recently and said an amendment for religious accommodations is necessary.
Whether or not the marriage bill is included in the continuing resolution, the measure would still require 60 votes. The approach in the stopgap budget, however, would enable speedier movement with limited time remaining on the legislative schedule.
Some internal pushback has emerged on the idea to include same-sex marriage in the continuing resolution: A Senate Democratic aide familiar with the Respect for Marriage Act told the Blade supporters are still working on obtaining 60 votes for a standalone bill and a provision in the budget stopgap would be a “last resort.”
“I think conventional wisdom would say if all things fall apart, maybe that’s our route for some must pass bill,” the aide said. “But as of now, the coalition that is supporting the bill [is] still working with colleagues to find the 10 Republican votes, and we’re confident we’ll be able to.”
Sean Patrick Maloney fends off Democratic challenger in N.Y. primary
Out lawmaker overwhelmingly wins nomination
Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.) one of nine openly gay members of the U.S. House, fended off a challenger Tuesday in New York’s Democratic primary to keep a seat in the Congress, a boon for LGBTQ representation even though he has drawn the ire of some progressives in his party.
The Associated Press called the primary race for the Democratic nomination to represent New York’s 17th congressional district in favor of Maloney, who was running against State Sen. Alessandra Biaggi. Initial results indicated Maloney easily won against Biaggi, taking 67 percent of the vote compared to the 33 percent she won.
Maloney had risen to greater prominence during the first Trump impeachment of 2019, when he bolstered his reputation for his aggressive questions of witnesses during the congressional hearings. As an out member of Congress, Maloney has taken the lead on LGBTQ issues, most recently introducing legislation that would requirer insurers to cover monkeypox testing at no out-of-pocket cost to the public.
But Maloney, who has a reputation for being a centrist, has also clashed with the progressive wing of the Democratic Party. After redistricting in New York reduced the number of congressional seats, Maloney was initially planning to run against Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.), which would have pitted him against a progressive. (Jones is also Black and another openly gay member of the U.S. House).
The potential challenge upset progressives, especially as Maloney would be taking that on while being chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.
The challenge between Maloney and Jones never took place as Jones elected to seek re-election in a different congressional district. Biaggi’s challenge, however, represented the progressive voice in the Democratic primary, although voters in the district saw Maloney as the way to go by overwhelmingly giving him the nomination.
Jones lost his race on Tuesday. In 2020, he and Ritchie Torres became the first out Black members of Congress. “The result in Mondaire’s race is deeply sad for the LGBTQ community,” said LGBTQ Victory Fund President and CEO Annise Parker in a statement. “We’ve lost a fierce advocate and LGBTQ pioneer in Congress who used every ounce of his political power to fight for a more equitable and fair America.”
Maloney, however, isn’t a shoo-in for re-election during a year when Republicans are expected to make gains in the U.S. House. Republicans selected as their nominee Michael Lawler, who currently serves as a member of the New York State Assembly. Cook Political Report ranks the congressional district as “Lean Democratic” in 2022.
