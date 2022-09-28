Connect with us

Out & About

Ladies Tea event to benefit SMYAL

Fall Edition held at Hank’s Oyster Bar

Published

9 hours ago

on

(Image via Eventbrite)

“Ladies Tea: Fall Edition,” a fundraising event, will be hosted on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 2 p.m. at Hank’s Oyster Bar Dupont Circle. 

Ladies are encouraged to celebrate fall while mixing and mingling at the Up Bar and outdoor patio space of Hank’s Oyster Bar.

Proceeds from the event will go to SMYAL DC, which supports and empowers LGBTQ youth in the D.C. region. 

Tickets for the event cost $15 and can be purchased on Eventbrite

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
FUND LGBTQ JOURNALISM
SIGN UP FOR E-BLAST

Out & About

CBC to host Newark mayor for doc screening

‘Why Is We Americans?’ to be shown at Planet Word

Published

9 hours ago

on

September 28, 2022

By

(Image via Eventbrite)

The Congressional Black Caucus will host a screening of “Why Is We Americans” on Friday, Sept. 30 at 5:30 p.m. at Planet Word.

The documentary is an intimate portrait of the family of Newark, N.J. Mayor Ras Baraka who merges art, culture, and politics in the fight for social justice.

There will also be a special presentation of “The Book of Baraka,” his Audible Original audio book that recounts his journey from poet to principal to peacemaker, through his own powerful, inspiring words.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Continue Reading

Out & About

10 LGBTQ events this week

‘Hocus Pocus 2’ and ‘Bros’ viewings, the B52s come to town among attractions

Published

2 days ago

on

September 26, 2022

By

From left, Tara Hoot and DJ Phil Reese host 'Broadway Brunch at Crazy Aunt Helen's, 'Eek! A Leatherman' leather social will be held at Uproar, and a screening of 'Hocus Pocus 2' will be held at JR.'s this week. (Washington Blade file photos by Michael Key)

Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.

Monday Night Skating: Summer’s Song

Monday, Sept. 26
7:30-9:30 p.m.
Laurel Skate Center
9890 Brewers Court
Laurel, Md.
Facebook

Monday Night Skating celebrates a fond farewell to summer with beachwear and big hats with “Summer’s Song.” They encourage you to break out your summer beachwear, big glam shades, flip flops, pool noodles, floaties, and summer attire for a night of skating in Laurel.

Reign: Let the Good Times Rule

A drag performance at DIK Bar. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Monday, Sept. 26
8-11 p.m.
DIK Bar
1637 17th Street, N.W. (second floor)
Facebook

Logan Stone, Dabatha Christie and Hennessey host a fun-filled drag show at Dupont Italian Kitchen.

UTICA at Pitchers

Wednesday, Sept. 28
8 p.m.
Pitchers DC
2317 18th Street, N.W.
Facebook

Utica of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 will perform at Pitchers on Wednesday in a show hosted by Cake and Venus Valhalla. There will be a meet and greet hosted by Ba’naka starting at 9 p.m. at this free event.

Queens of King Street at the Movies: Bros

Billy Eichner and Luke MacFarlane in “Bros.” (Photo by Nicole Rivelli/Universal Pictures)

Thursday, Sept. 29
8 p.m.
AMC Hoffman Movie Theater
206 Swamp Fox Road
Alexandria, Va.
Facebook

Catch a movie with the Queens of King Street in Alexandria, Va. on Thursday. On the screen this week: the 8 p.m. showing of “Bros.”

Hocus Pocus 2 Watch Party

A drag interpretation of the witches of Hocus Pocus. (Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Friday, Sept. 30
9 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
Facebook

Citrine hosts a watch party for the highly anticipated sequel to Hocus Pocus on Friday.

Crab Feast 8

Saturday, Oct. 1
12-3 p.m.
Washington Canoe Club
3700 Water Street, N.W.
$75
Tickets

The Capital Pride Alliance and the DC Preservation League present Crab Feast 8. Tickets include all-you-can-eat crabs, shrimp, corn on the cob, hot dogs and ice cream.

Eek! A Leatherman!

(Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Saturday, Oct. 1
9 p.m.
Uproar Lounge & Restaurant
639 Florida Avenue, N.W.
Facebook

The Highwaymen TNT invite you to a bar night at Uproar with treats and Jello shooters. It is a cash function evening.

The B52s at The Anthem

Saturday, Oct. 1
7:30 p.m.
The Anthem
901 Wharf Street, S.W.
$75-$175
Facebook | Tickets

The B52s & KC and the Sunshine Band perform at The Anthem on Saturday. get your tickets while you still can!

Domingø’s Got Talent Presenta: FABULOSÉ

Saturday, Oct. 1
11 p.m.
DC9 Nightclub
1940 9th Street, N.W.
$10 advance / $15 door
Facebook

Domingø hosts a night with music by La Sokko: a “latiné drag show and dance party celebrating the rich and vast diaspora of latinidad.”

Broadway Brunch

Tara Hoot and DJ Phil Reese (Blade photo by Michael Key)

Sunday, Oct. 2
10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Crazy Aunt Helen’s
713 8th Street, S.E.
Website

Join Tara Hoot and DJ Phil Reese for treats, toons and twirls at Crazy Aunt Helen’s Broadway Brunch on Sunday.

Continue Reading

Out & About

Smithsonian Zoo programming is back

Family-friendly Halloween event begins Oct. 28

Published

5 days ago

on

September 24, 2022

By

(Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Smithsonian National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute will host “Boo at the Zoo” starting on Friday, Oct. 28 at 5:30 p.m. 

This is a family-friendly Halloween event that includes special after-hours access for animal viewing at the Elephant Community Center, Small Mammal House, Reptile Discovery Center, Great Ape House and Think Tank, a Halloween souvenir treat bag, dance party and 30 trick-or-treat stations around the festively decorated Zoo. 

Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased on the Smithsonian’s website.

Continue Reading
Advertisement

Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast

Advertisement

Follow Us @washblade

Advertisement

Popular