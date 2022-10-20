National
Millions mark Spirit Day to support LGBTQ youth
Canadian high school student began world’s largest anti-bullying campaign in 2010
From celebrities, politicians and big-name brands to TV news people, pro athletes and their teams, people are putting their purple on today, to mark Spirit Day. The annual event, organized by GLAAD for more than a decade, provides visible support for LGBTQ youth in what the group calls the world’s largest anti-bullying campaign.
The reason Spirit Day is so named and marked by wearing the color purple, or changing a brand logo to purple, is because of the purple stripe among the rainbow colors of the Pride flag, symbolizing “spirit.” Like the color purple, its message is bold and clear: We support LGBTQ youth and oppose bullying.
According to GLAAD, the annual tradition was started in 2010 by a Canadian high school student, Brittany McMillan. She created the event with a post on Tumblr, in memory of the LGBTQ youth who died by suicide. McMillian encouraged her friends to wear purple on Oct. 20 to send a message of support.
The celebration kicked off Wednesday night with GLAAD’s Spirit Day Benefit Concert in Los Angeles, sponsored by Ketel One, M&M’s and the WWE.
Jujubee of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” leads a who’s who of famous names taking part, from the cast of “The L Word: Generation Q” to Margaret Cho, Wilson Cruz, Adam Rippon, Wanda Sykes, Jeopardy! champion Any Schneider and more.
Even New York City’s most iconic landmark skyscraper, the Empire State Building, is getting in on the act; Jujubee will flip the switch Thursday night to bathe the tower in bright purple light.
According to “The Hollywood Reporter,” country music star Maren Morris is doing her part for Spirit Day by selling a shirt bearing the slogan “You Have a Seat at This Table.” All the proceeds support GLAAD’s work with LGBTQ youth.
Some other notables taking part this year include Chris Mosier, Jason Collins, Aly and AJ, Ben Aldridge, Louis Van Amstel, Jonathan Bennett, Mayim Bialik, Sterling K. Brown, Kristin Cavallari, Shannon Dang, Ken Jeong, Carson Kressly, Idina Menzel, Netta, Jim Parsons, DJ “Shangela” Pierce, Jai Rodriguez, Jake Wesley Rogers, Lily Rose and the list goes on.
Advocacy groups GLSEN, the Trevor Project, +Life and GSA clubs in schools across the country will take part as well.
On Broadway, the casts of “Moulin Rogue! The Musical,” “Into the Woods” and “1776” are participating. iHeart Media will support Spirit Day with PSAs on its stations for the sixth consecutive year.
Other corporate sponsors include Kellogg’s, Sally Hansen, Target, Visible, Amazon Corporate Security, Kirkland & Ellis, L’Oreal/ Viktor and Rolf, the MLB, the NBA, the WNBA, the NFL, Skittles and Taimi.
Landmarks besides the Empire State Building, include Chicago’s Mars Wrigley Building, Mars buildings in Newark, N.J., the Spheres at Amazon’s Seattle campus and HQ2 in Arlington, Va., the Stonewall National Monument Visitor’s Center, the ViacomCBS headquarters in Times Square as well as the NASDAQ, M&M’s, Skittles and American Eagle billboards there.
Other participants include Athlete Ally, Spanish-language channels and programs including “The Q Agenda,” “Despierta América,” “Hoy Día,” Telemundo, TelevisaUnivision and Pantaya. ABC and ABC Owned Television Stations, CBS, PBS and the NBCUniversal networks, including hosts of the “Today” show will join with Hulu, National Geographic and the Freeform network are partners with GLAAD for this event.
Faith organizations and individuals including the United Church of Christ, the Naming Project and Affirming Youth Ministries, Rev. Mark Fowler, Father James Martin, Deacon Ross Murray, Bishop Kevin Strickland, among others, will also participate.
Find out more about Spirit Day by clicking here.
Florida
Fla. Department of Education approves new anti-LGBTQ rules
Governor earlier this year signed state’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law
As school districts across the state and particularly in Southwest Florida struggle to reopen after the massive damage inflicted by Hurricane Ian, the deadliest hurricane to strike the state of Florida since the 1935 Labor Day storm, the Florida Department of Education voted unanimously Wednesday on new rules designed to intimidate school districts and teachers that affirm LGBTQ students.
Equality Florida, the state’s largest LGBTQ advocacy organization, noted that the Florida Department of Education with these new rules has expanded the enforcement of House Bill 1557, the “Don’t Say LGBTQ” law. One rule passed Wednesday threatens teachers with termination of both their job and education certificate if they are found to have engaged in “classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity.”
“The Board of Education’s move to target individual teachers’ jobs and licenses is another cruel attack from an administration that has spent months punching down at Florida’s LGBTQ youth and families,” said Equality Florida Senior Political Director Joe Saunders. “Qualified, effective teachers are fleeing the profession in Florida thanks to the constant politicization of their roles and discrediting of their characters by the DeSantis administration. Rather than help to clarify the ‘Don’t Say LGBTQ’ law’s scope, the Board of Education has taken this bigoted law to yet another extreme, threatening teachers if they dare to acknowledge LGBTQ families in the classroom. This escalation in deference to the far right agenda of the governor makes our schools less inclusive — and less safe.”
Nearly 100 LGBTQ advocates attended the Board of Education meeting today in Orlando, and more than 1,000 people sent messages to board members in support of teachers, families and LGBTQ students.
Another rule passed Wednesday targets school districts with policies that allow transgender students safe access to bathrooms and locker rooms. While not denying those facilities to transgender and nonbinary students, the new rule requires school districts notify parents in the district if they have a policy allowing bathrooms or locker rooms to be separated on a basis “other than biological sex at birth.”
“The Board of Education’s facilities separation rule does not and cannot prevent transgender students from accessing facilities aligned with their gender identity — we know Federal law and the constitution protect these rights. Florida school districts have been following federal law for more than a decade, establishing policies we know will continue to work long after this politically-motivated proposed rule. What it does do is attempt to bully and intimidate districts that are providing these accommodations. Ron DeSantis’ war on transgender Floridians must end. All students deserve access to school facilities that are inclusive and safe,” added Saunders.
Education Commissioner Manny Diaz, a former state senator who sponsored the “Don’t Say Gay/LGBTQ” law, has been leading the efforts against Florida’s LGBTQ students.
In July he issued a memo instructing school districts to ignore Title IX nondiscrimination protections for trans students, threatening costly penalties even though federal law and case law require accommodations for trans youth.
LGBTQ-inclusive school district policies are still supported by federal protections that exist to provide safe, welcoming spaces for all students. The Biden administration has issued guidance instructing schools to comply with Title IX protections against discrimination on the basis of sex, which is inclusive of sexual orientation and gender identity.
School districts must continue supporting LGBTQ students, creating safe, inclusive environments, and implementing the bigoted “Don’t Say LGBTQ” law as narrowly as possible to mitigate the harms it is inflicting on students and families.
Federal Government
VA expands survivor benefits for same-sex couples
Policy change takes effect immediately
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced a major policy change last week closing a gap in survivor benefits for certain survivors of LGBTQ veterans — specifically, for those who were unable to wed until the 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges U.S. Supreme Court decision, and who, therefore, were not married to their now-deceased veteran spouses for long enough to qualify for survivor benefits.
This extension of survivor benefits is effective immediately.
“VA is closing a gap in benefits for surviving spouses of LGBTQ+ Veterans, righting a wrong that is a legacy of the discriminatory federal ban on same-sex marriages,” said Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough. “It is VA’s mission to serve all veterans — including LGTBQ+ veterans — as well as they’ve served our country, and this decision is a key part of that effort.”
Due to bans on same-sex marriages, many LGBTQ veterans were unable to get married until Obergefell v. Hodges (June 26, 2015) despite being in “marriage-type” relationships long before that.
According to a statement from the VA this wrongly precluded many survivors of those LGBTQ veterans from becoming eligible for survivor benefits because their veteran spouse died before the marriage met VA’s length-of-marriage requirements (one-year for survivor benefits, eight-years for a higher rate of benefits.)
This decision addresses that problem by counting the duration of marriage from when the surviving spouse can establish a “marriage-type” relationship — such as a commitment ceremony, joint banking account, or joint purchase of a house. Importantly, these benefits are not retroactive.
The VA also noted in its statement that it is committed to delivering world-class care and benefits to LGBTQ veterans. As a part of this effort, last year, VA began providing benefits to veterans who were given “Other Than Honorable” discharges due to their sexual orientation.
Eligible survivors can apply for these benefits here, and more information about this announcement can be found here.
LGBTQ veterans can learn more about VA’s current health offerings on the LGBTQ+ Health Program website.
U.S. Supreme Court
Supreme Court to hear case of anti-LGBTQ web designer
Oral arguments to take place Dec. 5
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday announced that it will hear oral arguments on Dec. 5 in the case of a Colorado-based web designer, 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis, who sued to challenge state’s anti-discrimination law as she was refusing to work on websites for same-sex couples’.
Last fall, the Southern Poverty Law Center-listed hate legal group representing Lorie Smith, the Alliance Defending Freedom, had asked the high court on an appeal from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit to review the case.
Smith claimed in court filings that the Colorado law violated Smith’s freedom of speech and freedom of religious expression, citing that it would force her to design wedding websites for same-sex couples which violated her “Christian” beliefs.
In its 2-1 ruling, the 10th Circuit panel said Colorado had a compelling interest in protecting the “dignity interests” of members of marginalized groups through its law.
The justices in January had declined to take up the case, but for the fall term they decided to revisit the earlier decision and agreed to take the case up.
In 303 Creative v. Elenis, the court will return to the issue of whether or not providers of custom-made goods can refuse service to LGBTQ customers on First Amendment grounds.
Jennifer Pizer, acting chief legal officer of Lambda Legal, said in an interview with the Washington Blade, “it’s not too much to say an immeasurably huge amount is at stake” for LGBTQ people depending on the outcome of the case.
“This contrived idea that making custom goods, or offering a custom service, somehow tacitly conveys an endorsement of the person — if that were to be accepted, that would be a profound change in the law,” Pizer said. “And the stakes are very high because there are no practical, obvious, principled ways to limit that kind of an exception, and if the law isn’t clear in this regard, then the people who are at risk of experiencing discrimination have no security, no effective protection by having a nondiscrimination laws, because at any moment, as one makes their way through the commercial marketplace, you don’t know whether a particular business person is going to refuse to serve you.”
With a 6-3 conservative majority on the court that has recently scrapped the super-precedent that guaranteed the right to abortion, supporters of LGBTQ rights may think the outcome of the case is all but lost, especially amid widespread fears same-sex marriage would be next on the chopping block.
Pizer, acknowledging the call to action issued by LGBTQ groups in the aftermath of the Dobbs decision, conceded the current Supreme Court issuing the ruling in this case is “a terrifying prospect,” but cautioned the issue isn’t so much the makeup of the court but whether or not justices will continue down the path of abolishing case law.
“I think the question that we’re facing with respect to all of the cases or at least many of the cases that are in front of the court right now, is whether this court is going to continue on this radical sort of wrecking ball to the edifice of settled law and seemingly a goal of setting up whole new structures of what our basic legal principles are going to be. Are we going to have another term of that?” Pizer said. “And if so, that’s terrifying.”
