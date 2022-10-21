Movies
Harry Styles walks queer tightrope in gloomy ‘My Policeman’
Elegant film undermined by emotionally detached visual tropes
Harry Styles seems to be everywhere these days.
The former One Direction member turned solo artist not only dropped a critically acclaimed, chart-topping album earlier this year, he turned up last month on movie screens as the leading man in “Don’t Worry Darling” – not to mention becoming a major focus of celebrity gossip on our social media feeds over the various controversies concerning the latter’s troubled production and press tour.
Now, just a few weeks later, Styles is back on the big screen again, this time in the title role of “My Policeman,” the Amazon-produced adaptation of Bethan Roberts’s 2012 novel about an intertwined relationship between a policeman, a schoolteacher, and a museum curator and the reckoning it exacts from their lives three decades later. It’s a less high-profile project than his last one (though perhaps just as controversial in some circles) but nevertheless likely to garner at least an equal amount of attention thanks to his superstar presence – especially since it gives his fans a fresh opportunity to speculate about his sexual orientation by placing him in the center of a very queer romantic triangle.
Directed by Michael Grandage from a screenplay by Ron Nyswaner, the film’s non-linear exploration of that triangle begins when aging couple Marion and Tom (Gina McKee and Linus Roach) take their former friend Patrick (Rupert Everett) into their home for care after he suffers a debilitating stroke. His arrival dredges up decades-old memories of the trio’s shared past – when a young, closeted, and conflicted Tom (Styles) courted and married a young and naïve Marion (Emma Corrin) while carrying on a secret affair with a young and deeply smitten Patrick (David Dawson) in the repressively homophobic London of the 1950s – and revives all the repressed emotions that go along with them.
As the premise for a tale of star-crossed love, it’s not exactly new territory. In an era when the need for more positive and empowering LGBTQ narratives grows more pressing each time Marjorie Taylor-Greene opens her mouth to belittle Pete Buttigieg and his family, tales of old school repression and the devil’s bargain of living safely in the closet feel more and more tired – something that undoubtedly factored into the mixed response the film elicited from audiences and critics after its debut after the Toronto International Film Festival a few weeks ago.
The movie’s approach to the material doesn’t help. Under the guidance of Grandage, a veteran of the U.K. theater scene whose emphasis on the tragic beauty of it all sets a dreary mood from which the story can never quite break free, the film leans heavily into an artsy approach, full of stylistically elegant but emotionally detached visual tropes and heavy-handed symbolism — the primal turbulence of a J.M.W. Turner painting as a metaphor for the tempestuous impulses of burgeoning queer sexuality being only one of the most obvious examples — that tends to distance us from the human authenticity of the situation rather than illuminate it for us. Likewise, the screenplay’s puzzle-box approach, in which the details of what’s REALLY going on between these protagonists become a mystery to be solved, puts more focus on the details of their triangle than on its consequences. As anyone who’s ever been forced to live a secret double life for the sake of social acceptance can surely attest, that’s a clear-cut case of missing the forest for the trees.
Still, “My Policeman” manages, despite its presentation and pretensions, to highlight a subtle truth that is often overlooked in stories about the closet; it has to do with the trickle-down effect of societal homophobia, the long-term impact of stigma and secrecy not only on queer people but on those with whom their lives become entangled, and while the movie may not match the zeitgeist of the moment, it tells a necessary story. As much as we may wish the suppression of queerness to be a thing of the past, it remains a tragic reality for many in a world where the denial of LGBTQ equality and acceptance continues to wield its insidious influence.
The presence of multiple openly queer actors among the cast plays an important role in driving home this point. Dawson, a lesser-known actor outside of the U.K., delivers a heart-rending performance as the younger Patrick, single-handedly preventing the movie from becoming lip-service to queer representation, and veteran Everett, a queer elder already ensconced as an icon for taking on groundbreaking gay roles, offers up some of the movie’s most memorable and affecting moments as the elder version of the same character; Corrin, an openly queer and non-binary performer lauded for her portrayal of Princess Diana in “The Crown,” infuses their role as the “straight” female caught in the middle of an inevitably doomed arrangement with the nuance gained from lived experience to get to the true depths of her character’s journey.
That, inevitably, brings us back to Harry Styles. It’s impossible to separate his role here — as a closeted gay man prevented by cultural expectation from embracing his truth and the fulfillment of living it without reservation — from his history of seemingly calculated vagueness about his own sexual identity. It’s an issue that becomes especially pertinent in light of the pop icon’s participation in several explicit (if not quite graphic) sex scenes, which will surely bring renewed accusations of “queer-baiting” from those who believe unequivocal representation trumps his insistence on living a life unencumbered by labels. Perhaps influenced by this viewpoint, many critics have harshly branded his performance as mannered and opaque, an enigmatic pose that undercuts both his character’s authenticity and the movie’s assertion of the toxic effects of self-obfuscation.
We respectfully disagree.
As a portrait of someone who perceives himself (not inaccurately) to be trapped on a high wire, Styles’s close-to-the-chest portrayal is dead-on. In a movie wrapped in old-school restraint, the ambiguity of his emotional truth is more honest than any self-revelatory baring-of-soul could ever be in capturing the in-the-moment experience of trying to build a life between the acceptable and the forbidden; the breakthrough moments are left to the capable Roach, when the older version of Tom is finally forced to come to terms with the choices he has made. This may leave us longing for a more definitively queer Tom in those scenes of his younger life, but it’s an artistic choice that’s arguably truer to the style — and the message — of “My Policeman” than any sentimental pandering to romantic fantasy could ever be. Beyond all that, Styles’s undeniable charisma cements the notion that his character would be such an irresistible force in the lives of his two paramours. Without it, the movie simply wouldn’t work.
In the long run, none of that may matter when it comes to questions of whether Harry Styles’s evasiveness about his sexual identity is a genuine expression of self or an effort to play to both sides of the fence. It might not even be enough to rescue the film from its self-imposed heaviness – but it might be just enough to make ‘My Policeman’ worth your attention.
Movies
Reel Affirmations offers array of films celebrating LGBTQ stories
A provocative and compelling slate of movies screening this week
Clear your schedules — Washington’s International LGBTQ Film Festival, Reel Affirmations, is returning for its 29th year of screenings on Oct. 20.
The festival will be held at the E Street Cinema, 555 11th St. N.W., from Oct. 20-23. Within the four-day-long span of festivities, there will be 14 feature-length films from nine countries, and 27 additional short films being streamed exclusively online.
Reel Affirmations has been screening movies that feature and support members of the LGBTQ community since 1991. The pandemic didn’t slow them down at all, as they received hundreds of films in 2021 and had to make the difficult choice of how to narrow them down to roughly 45. Out of those 45 films being shown, seven awards will be handed out to deserving participants. Those awards include the Grand Jury Award for Best Narrative Feature, the Grand Jury Award for Best Documentary Feature, and Audience Award for Best Documentary Feature.
Notable films have remained a staple in Reel Affirmation’s lineup since its conception. Among films that have been screened there have been Academy Award-winning and nominated films, like “Moonlight,” and films that tell stories that create a bond between LGBTQ individuals. Some of those being featured this year include “#LookAtMe,” a film from Singapore about social media, religion, and activism; “Our Bodies are Beautiful,” from Argentina, addressing feminism, identity, and trans women; and “When Time Got Louder,” portraying the altering of family relationships after sexual awareness creates independence for LGBTQ members of the family.
“Filmmakers pushed the envelope to explore and celebrate LGBTQ+ stories long before television dared to mention taboo topics, and today we continue with this tradition through film festivals around the globe dedicated to exploring and expanding our understanding of each other, with humor and compassion”, says Director of Arts & Cultural Programs and Executive Director at the DC Center, Kimberley Bush.
In terms of affordability and accessibility, tickets for both in-person showings and online streaming are available. A single live screening ticket is $15 for in person, $10 for streaming, and you can bundle and save by buying three live screenings for $60 or six for $55. If you want to watch all 27 virtual shorts, you can pay a flat fee of $125, and if you want to watch all of the live and virtual shows, it’ll be $175.
Here’s the schedule for the weekend:
Thursday, Oct. 20:
7 p.m., “When Time Got Louder” from director Connie Cocchia
This drama runs 80 minutes and addresses the story of Abbie, a college-aged girl who leaves her family to explore her independence and sexuality. While Abbie’s away she realizes she’s torn between her love for her brother who has autism and her new life away from the family.
8 p.m., “All Man: The International Male Story” from directors Bryan Darling and Jesse Finley Reed
Gene Burkard found freedom in San Diego, away from his closeted self in the Midwest, by transforming male fashion into something cosmopolitan, trend setting, and carefree. International Male reached both gay and straight demographics, generating revenue from the refined new images of masculinity. This documentary tells the story of a band of outsiders who changed the way men looked at each other and their own image.
Friday, Oct. 21:
7 p.m., “Nelly and Nadine” from director Magnus Gertten
Two women fall in love in the Ravensbruck concentration camp in this 92-minute documentary. On Christmas Eve 1944, Nadine and Nelly fell in love, and despite being separated during the last few months of the war, they reunited and spend the rest of their lives together. Despite hiding their love story from most friends and family, Nelly’s granddaughter is now uncovering their remarkable story.
9 p.m., “Waking Up Dead or Look At Me” from director Terracino
The first comedy of the weekend kicks off with a bang. Hot-shot, destructive, and all-around mess Danny Maldonado was conquering Hollywood. Cut to a few years later and he’s been dumped by his boyfriend, his career has flatlined, and his long-estranged mother is dying. When he’s given a second chance, Danny vows to clean up his act, but will he follow through?
Saturday, Oct. 22:
12 p.m., “Smalltown Pride” from directors Riley Sparks and Chelle Turingan
Filmed in Alberta, Nova Scotia, this documentary depicts the struggles and joys of growing up queer in a small town. The crew follows a group of LGBTQ+ individuals and allies as they prepare for their local Pride celebrations. Meeting in church basements, various kitchen tables, and some classrooms, the group prepares to take on a conservative town council that won’t even fly a rainbow flag. By working together they aim to create a mutual love and acceptance between everyone in their community.
2 p.m., “Maybe Someday,” from director Michelle Ehlen
A non-binary photographer in their 40s attempts to move across the country to start their life over again during their separation from their wife. In this 91-minute comedy, Jay, the photographer, takes a detour to see their high school best friend (and former crush). Throughout the film Jay struggles with the cycles of love, loss, and letting go.
4 p.m., “Pat Rocco Dared,” from director Charlie David
This documentary reclaims the story of the “King of the Nudies,” Pat Rocco, and shows how Rocco is much more than his erotic filmmaking career — he’s the whole Hollywood package.
6 p.m., “Prognosis – notes on living,” from directors Debra Chasnoff and Kate Stilley Steine
Oscar-winning filmmaker Debra Chasnoff steps in front of the camera in this 80-minute documentary about her struggle with a deadly diagnosis. Emotionally raw, funny, and profoundly intimate and the key elements to her story about life and letting go.
8 p.m., “Manscaping,” from director Broderick Fox
A Black American visual artist, Australian fetish barber/porn producer, and transgender Canadian barber are followed in this documentary detailing the reinvention of the traditional barbershop and restyling masculinity.
9:30 p.m., “Blessed Boys,” from director Silvia Brunelli
Two 18-year-old friends, Milo and Lino, were raised in the same small town for their entire lives, never stepping outside the comforts of their hometowns. That is, until Lino’s little sister claims to be a saint and miracle-worker, and Milo takes a step back to revaluate his routine life, and his feelings for Lino.
Sunday, Oct.23:
12 p.m., “A Run For More,” from director Ray Whitehouse
This documentary follows the first openly elected transgender official in Texas. Frankie Gonzales-Wolfe finds her voice, questions her relationship to the community, and tries to win an election in this film, shot over four years.
2 p.m., “Our Bodies Are Your Battlefield,” from director Isabelle Solas
This Argentinean documentary follows the lives of Claudia and Violeta, trans women who identify as transvestites in the deep divide of feminist Argentineans and conservatives. They find themselves in the center of this socio-political revolution, and present their fight to love and stay alive.
4 p.m., “Being Thunder” from director Stephanie Lamorre
This documentary follows Sherente, a two spirit-genderqueer teenager from Rhode Island’s Narragansett tribe. Sherente performs in traditional dance competitions at regional pow-wows. Sherente wears traditional female dresses, but behind the scenes the tribal leaders manipulate the scores or disqualify him, just because of their beliefs in traditional gender roles.
6 p.m., “#LookAtMe,” from director Ken Kwek
Teenagers Rocky and Sean are invited to church with Sean’s girlfriend. When they arrive they are hit with a searing anti-LGBTQ sermon. Sean, a YouTuber, posts a video criticizing the pastor, and lands himself in the public eye of Singapore’s strict public expression laws. While he remains in prison, his gay twin brother Ricky makes a name for himself as a prominent LGBTQ activist.
Movies
‘Bros’ bombs at weekend box office
Billy Eichner blames straight people for failing to show up
The much-hyped new film “Bros,” touted as the first gay romantic comedy produced by a major Hollywood studio, bombed at the weekend box office, bringing in just $4.8 million, about half of the $8-10 million prediction for opening weekend.
The film, which stars Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane, finished in fourth place for the weekend; horror film “Smile” took the top spot with $22 million. Eichner quickly turned to Twitter to blame straight people for the poor showing.
“Even with glowing reviews, great Rotten Tomatoes scores, an A CinemaScore, etc., straight people, especially in certain parts of the country, just didn’t show up for ‘Bros,’” Eichner wrote. “And that’s disappointing but it is what it is.”
Not everyone agrees with Eichner’s assessment. Variety, in a Monday story, cited marketing problems and a lack of star power as likely culprits for the disappointing numbers.
“For the romantic comedy genre, star power is integral these days to getting people out of the house,” Variety’s Zach Sharf and William Earl wrote. “Paramount’s ‘The Lost City’ made it to the $105 million mark in the U.S. off the strength of pairing A-listers Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum.”
Additionally, the film’s marketing focused on the historic nature of the film, rather than its comedic appeal.
“’Bros’ marketing worked overtime to sell its importance as the first major LGBTQ studio comedy, but aggressively marketing a movie as a glass-ceiling breaker can make it feel like homework for viewers,” Sharf and Earl noted.
There have also been anecdotal reports of homophobic incidents at theaters linked to the film’s poster, which features a photo of Eichner and Macfarlane grabbing each other’s butts.
“The goal was to make the funniest, laugh-out-loud movie as possible, that just happens to be about a gay couple,” Eichner, 44, told the Blade in an interview last week.
The studio released a statement that it remains hopeful positive reviews and word-of-mouth will give “Bros” a long theatrical run. The film cost about $22 million to make.
Eichner served as writer, producer, and co-star of the film, a romantic comedy about two commitment-phobic gay guys in a relationship. All of “Bros” writers, producers, and the lead and supporting actors identify as LGBTQ (with the exceptions of director Nicholas Stoller and producer Judd Apatow).
Some observers worry that the poor showing by “Bros” could dissuade large studios from green-lighting LGBTQ-themed projects for mainstream release.
Movies
Celebrate Judy Garland’s centennial by watching her movies
The dazzling force of nature made 34 films
When the world ends, aficionados will still be watching their favorite Judy Garland movies.
Queer icon Garland was born 100 years ago this year (on June 10, 1922).
Everyone knows how tragic much of Garland’s life was. MGM feeding her uppers and downers when she was a child. Bad luck with husbands. Getting fired from movies because of her addiction issues. Her death at age 47.
You can’t deny that Garland’s life was often a mess. Yet, it’s too easy to encase Garland into a box of victimhood.
Contrary to the misperception of her as a sad figure, Garland wasn’t a morbid person. She was a fabulous comedian and clown, John Fricke, author of “The Wonderful World of Oz: An Illustrated History of the American Classic,” told the Blade in 2019. Lucille Ball said Garland was the funniest woman in Hollywood, Fricke said. “‘She made me look like a mortician,’ Lucy said,” he added.
In the midst of the sentimentality and morbidity shrouding her legacy, you can readily forget Garland’s prodigious talent and productivity.
Garland was a consummate, multi-faceted, out-of-this-world talented performer. She (deservedly) received more awards than most performers would even dream of: two Grammy Awards for her album “Judy at Carnegie Hall,” a special Tony for her long-running concert at the Palace Theatre and a special Academy Juvenile Award. Garland was nominated for an Emmy for her TV series “The Judy Garland Show” and for Best Supporting Oscar for her performance in “Judgment at Nuremberg.”
Garland, a dazzling, force of nature on screen, made 34 films. There’s no better way to celebrate Garland’s centennial than to watch her movies.
Garland was renowned for connecting so intimately with audiences when she sang. She’s remembered for her legendary musicals — from “The Wizard of Oz” to “Meet Me in St. Louis” to “A Star is Born.”
But if you watch, or re-watch, her movies, you’ll see that Garland wasn’t just a singer who sang songs, and sometimes danced, in production numbers in movie musicals.
Garland was a talented actor. She wasn’t appearing on screen as herself – Judy Garland singing to her fans.
Whether she’s tearing at your heartstrings as Dorothy in “The Wizard of Oz,” performing brilliant physical comedy with Gene Kelly in the “The Pirate,” breaking your heart with “The Man that Got Away” in “A Star is Born” or unrecognizable as Irene Hoffmann in “Judgment at Nuremberg,” Garland is acting. Her performance etches these characters onto your DNA.
Picking Garland’s best movies is like deciding which five of your 20 puppies should go on an outing. But, if you’re cast away on a desert island, take these Garland movies with you:
“Meet Me in St. Louis”: This luminous 1944 musical, directed by Vincente Minnelli, has it all: Garland in top form, the Trolley song, Margaret O’Brien, along with a stellar cast, and the best Christmas song ever.
“The Clock”: This 1945 movie, also directed by Minnelli, showcases Garland as a gifted dramatic actress. Shot in stunning black-and-white near the end of World-War II, the movie is the story, set in New York City, of a young woman (Garland) and a soldier on leave (Robert Walker) who fall in love.
“Easter Parade”: Sure, this 1948 picture, directed by Charles Walters, is thought of as a light musical by some. But, who cares? It’s in Technicolor, and Judy’s in peak form – dancing with Fred Astaire.
“A Star is Born”: If you don’t know the story of this 1954 film, directed by George Cukor, starring Garland and James Mason, you’re not a member of queer nation. There have been other versions of “A Star is Born,” some quite good, but this is still the best. Garland should have gotten an Oscar for this one.
“Judgment at Nuremberg”: This 1961 film, directed by Stanley Kramer, will never be a date night movie. It’s long (3 hours, 6 minutes), grim (about Nazi crimes) and Garland is only in it for about seven minutes. But the story is gripping and Garland’s performance is mesmerizing. When you watch her as Irene, you won’t be thinking that’s Judy Garland.
Happy centennial, Judy!
