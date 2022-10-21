Harry Styles walks queer tightrope in gloomy ‘My Policeman’

Harry Styles seems to be everywhere these days.

The former One Direction member turned solo artist not only dropped a critically acclaimed, chart-topping album earlier this year, he turned up last month on movie screens as the leading man in “Don’t Worry Darling” – not to mention becoming a major focus of celebrity gossip on our social media feeds over the various controversies concerning the latter’s troubled production and press tour.

Now, just a few weeks later, Styles is back on the big screen again, this time in the title role of “My Policeman,” the Amazon-produced adaptation of Bethan Roberts’s 2012 novel about an intertwined relationship between a policeman, a schoolteacher, and a museum curator and the reckoning it exacts from their lives three decades later. It’s a less high-profile project than his last one (though perhaps just as controversial in some circles) but nevertheless likely to garner at least an equal amount of attention thanks to his superstar presence – especially since it gives his fans a fresh opportunity to speculate about his sexual orientation by placing him in the center of a very queer romantic triangle.

Directed by Michael Grandage from a screenplay by Ron Nyswaner, the film’s non-linear exploration of that triangle begins when aging couple Marion and Tom (Gina McKee and Linus Roach) take their former friend Patrick (Rupert Everett) into their home for care after he suffers a debilitating stroke. His arrival dredges up decades-old memories of the trio’s shared past – when a young, closeted, and conflicted Tom (Styles) courted and married a young and naïve Marion (Emma Corrin) while carrying on a secret affair with a young and deeply smitten Patrick (David Dawson) in the repressively homophobic London of the 1950s – and revives all the repressed emotions that go along with them.

As the premise for a tale of star-crossed love, it’s not exactly new territory. In an era when the need for more positive and empowering LGBTQ narratives grows more pressing each time Marjorie Taylor-Greene opens her mouth to belittle Pete Buttigieg and his family, tales of old school repression and the devil’s bargain of living safely in the closet feel more and more tired – something that undoubtedly factored into the mixed response the film elicited from audiences and critics after its debut after the Toronto International Film Festival a few weeks ago.

The movie’s approach to the material doesn’t help. Under the guidance of Grandage, a veteran of the U.K. theater scene whose emphasis on the tragic beauty of it all sets a dreary mood from which the story can never quite break free, the film leans heavily into an artsy approach, full of stylistically elegant but emotionally detached visual tropes and heavy-handed symbolism — the primal turbulence of a J.M.W. Turner painting as a metaphor for the tempestuous impulses of burgeoning queer sexuality being only one of the most obvious examples — that tends to distance us from the human authenticity of the situation rather than illuminate it for us. Likewise, the screenplay’s puzzle-box approach, in which the details of what’s REALLY going on between these protagonists become a mystery to be solved, puts more focus on the details of their triangle than on its consequences. As anyone who’s ever been forced to live a secret double life for the sake of social acceptance can surely attest, that’s a clear-cut case of missing the forest for the trees.

Still, “My Policeman” manages, despite its presentation and pretensions, to highlight a subtle truth that is often overlooked in stories about the closet; it has to do with the trickle-down effect of societal homophobia, the long-term impact of stigma and secrecy not only on queer people but on those with whom their lives become entangled, and while the movie may not match the zeitgeist of the moment, it tells a necessary story. As much as we may wish the suppression of queerness to be a thing of the past, it remains a tragic reality for many in a world where the denial of LGBTQ equality and acceptance continues to wield its insidious influence.

The presence of multiple openly queer actors among the cast plays an important role in driving home this point. Dawson, a lesser-known actor outside of the U.K., delivers a heart-rending performance as the younger Patrick, single-handedly preventing the movie from becoming lip-service to queer representation, and veteran Everett, a queer elder already ensconced as an icon for taking on groundbreaking gay roles, offers up some of the movie’s most memorable and affecting moments as the elder version of the same character; Corrin, an openly queer and non-binary performer lauded for her portrayal of Princess Diana in “The Crown,” infuses their role as the “straight” female caught in the middle of an inevitably doomed arrangement with the nuance gained from lived experience to get to the true depths of her character’s journey.

That, inevitably, brings us back to Harry Styles. It’s impossible to separate his role here — as a closeted gay man prevented by cultural expectation from embracing his truth and the fulfillment of living it without reservation — from his history of seemingly calculated vagueness about his own sexual identity. It’s an issue that becomes especially pertinent in light of the pop icon’s participation in several explicit (if not quite graphic) sex scenes, which will surely bring renewed accusations of “queer-baiting” from those who believe unequivocal representation trumps his insistence on living a life unencumbered by labels. Perhaps influenced by this viewpoint, many critics have harshly branded his performance as mannered and opaque, an enigmatic pose that undercuts both his character’s authenticity and the movie’s assertion of the toxic effects of self-obfuscation.

We respectfully disagree.

As a portrait of someone who perceives himself (not inaccurately) to be trapped on a high wire, Styles’s close-to-the-chest portrayal is dead-on. In a movie wrapped in old-school restraint, the ambiguity of his emotional truth is more honest than any self-revelatory baring-of-soul could ever be in capturing the in-the-moment experience of trying to build a life between the acceptable and the forbidden; the breakthrough moments are left to the capable Roach, when the older version of Tom is finally forced to come to terms with the choices he has made. This may leave us longing for a more definitively queer Tom in those scenes of his younger life, but it’s an artistic choice that’s arguably truer to the style — and the message — of “My Policeman” than any sentimental pandering to romantic fantasy could ever be. Beyond all that, Styles’s undeniable charisma cements the notion that his character would be such an irresistible force in the lives of his two paramours. Without it, the movie simply wouldn’t work.

In the long run, none of that may matter when it comes to questions of whether Harry Styles’s evasiveness about his sexual identity is a genuine expression of self or an effort to play to both sides of the fence. It might not even be enough to rescue the film from its self-imposed heaviness – but it might be just enough to make ‘My Policeman’ worth your attention.