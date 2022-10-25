Out & About
25 LGBTQ events this week
High Heel Race among highlights of Halloween week
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
The Future is Queer: An Intergalactic Dyke Party
Tuesday, October 25
6-11 p.m.
Capitol Cider House
3930 Georgia Avenue, N.W.
$25-$45
Eventbrite
Experience burlesque, belly dance, circus acts, flow arts, body painting, a tarot booth and more in this “visionary, other-worldly, queer, fabulous and sexy” event led by queer BIPOC + and allied artists and performers.
DC Gaymers Costume Contest
Tuesday, October 25
7-10 p.m.
Uproar Lounge
639 Florida Avenue, N.W.
Facebook
This free-play Tuesday event celebrates All Hollows’ Eve with Hocus Pocus 2 playing on the third floor projector. Come dressed for the costume contest.
35th annual High Heel Race
Tuesday, October 25
7-11 p.m.
Frank Kameny Way
17th Street between P and R Streets, N.W.
Facebook | Eventbrite
This D.C. institution returns for the 35th year as queens strut their stuff along 17th Street for the High Heel Race. Parties abound all along the “gayborhood” street. The pre-race parade starts at 8, but many people arrive earlier to get a good vantage point.
Halloween Bingo with Kristina Kelly
Tuesday, October 25
8 p.m.
Shaw’s Tavern
520 Florida Avenue, N.W.
Facebook | Reservations
Join Kristina Kelly for some Halloween Bingo fun at Shaw’s Tavern on Tuesday. Specify “Bingo” when making reservations.
Rocky Horror Picture Show
Wednesday, October 26
7-9 p.m.
metrobar DC
640 Rhode Island Avenue, N.W.
Facebook | Eventbrite
Dress as your favorite characters and watch a live screening of the cult classic “Rocky Horror Picture Show” at metrobar.
Pre-Halloween Party: Miercoles De Gasoline
Wednesday, October 26
9 p.m.
DIK Bar
1637 17th Street, N.W.
Facebook
The best costume wins $300 at Latin Nights at DIK Bar on Wednesday.
Rage for Roe: A Halloween Bash to Support the DC Abortion Fund
Thursday, October 27
7-11 p.m.
Hook Hall
3400 Georgia Avenue, N.W.
$20 presale / $25 door
Facebook
Tara Hoot hosts a spooky night of fun that includes a costume contest. Proceeds support the DC Abortion Fund.
RuPaul’s Night of Living Drag
Friday, October 28
8 p.m.
MGM National Harbor
101 MGM National Avenue
Oxon Hill, Md.
$58-$108
Facebook | Ticketmaster
Voss Events and World of Wonder brings the queens to MGM National Harbor on Friday with an all-star lineup.
UNCUT: Anaconda
Friday, October 28
10 p.m.
Bliss Nightclub
2122 24th Place, N.E.
$40-$70
Facebook | Eventbrite
Dougie Meyer and Kinetic presents UNCUT: Anaconda with DJs Onyx and GSP at Bliss Nightclub on Friday night / Saturday morning. There is a clothes check and play zones available for a raunchy DC Halloween. “Slither into your sexiest outfit to kick off District of the Dead at UNCUT: Anaconda . Unleash your deepest desires at this massive venue for DC’s most risqué circuit event.”
Boo-sy Drag Brunch
Saturday, October 29
12-3 p.m.
Duplex Diner
2004 18th Street, N.W.
Eventbrite
Join the Stonewall Kickball team Kicks and Tricks raising money for HIPS. See performances by Tiffany D. Carter, Echinacea Monroe and Labianna on Saturday at Duplex Diner.
Miss Adams Morgan Pageant 34
Saturday, October 29
6 p.m.
Washington Hilton
1919 Connecticut Avenue, N.W.
$100
Facebook | Tickets
Dupont Social Club presents the annual raucous pageant at the Washington Hilton on Saturday.
Candela! Dia De Los Muertos
Saturday, October 29
9 p.m.
Uproar Lounge
639 Florida Avenue, N.W.
No cover / 21+
Facebook
Watch a special drag show by LaBella Mafia and Jayzeer Shantey and dance to music by DJ Milko for a fun night out at Uproar celebrating Dia De Los Muertos.
Ghoul Night
Saturday, October 29
9 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Company
209 M Street, N.E.
No cover / 21+
Facebook
It’s Ghouls Night Drag Show time with Baphomette, Juniper Gin, Mota and Hennessey. Desiree Dik hosts a ghoulish night that includes a costume contest.
As You Aren’t: Alter Ego Party
Saturday, October 29
9 p.m.
As You Are
500 8th Street, S.E.
Facebook
Dance the night away in your best costumes at an Alter Ego Party on Saturday. To enter the costume contest, DM As You Are by Friday.
Naughty or Nice: Nightmare on K Street
Saturday, October 29
10 p.m.
KOI
1413 K Street, N.W.
$15 advance
Facebook | Tickets
Dance to DJ MIM, Queen HD the DJ and DJ Jai Syncere at the 13th annual Naughty or Nice Nightmare on K Street party. Billed as the “biggest LGBTQ Halloween turn up in the city,” the costume party includes a contest, drink specials and more.
HellBENT
Saturday, October 29
10 p.m.
9:30 Club
815 V Street, N.W.
$25
Website | Facebook | Ticketmaster
Pussy Noir, Baphomette + Sirene Noir Jackson, Mari Con Carne and Pissy perform with music by DJs Lemz, Electrox, KS and Tommy C. at 9:30 Club’s “HellBENT” party on Saturday.
Blue Hours: Halloween Edition
Sunday, October 30
4-9 a.m.
Flash
645 Florida Avenue, N.W.
$30
Facebook | Eventbrite
Do you want to keep the party going after the bars have closed? Check out Blue Hours: Halloween Edition at Flash in the wee hours of Sunday morning with music by Calagna and Sean Morris.
Halloween Brunch at Lincoln
Sunday, October 30
10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Lincoln Restaurant DC
1110 Vermont Avenue, N.W.
Facebook | Website
DJ Matt Bailer brings the music from noon until 3. There is a best costume contest with a $100 Amazon gift card prize for first place. Enjoy and all-you-can-eat experience with unlimited mimosas and bloody Mary’s. There is a two hour time limit at tables.
Nellie’s Halloween Drag Brunch
Sunday, October 30
11 a.m.
Nellie’s Sports Bar
900 U Street, N.W.
$50
Eventbrite
Wear a costume and check out a Halloween-themed drag brunch at Nellie’s on Sunday.
Elevate: Halloween Drag Brunch
Sunday, October 30
11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Officina
1120 Maine Avenue, S.W.
$25 (for drag show and complementary drink)
Website
Desiree Dik hosts a Halloween Drag Brunch at Officina on Sunday.
Spookiki: Be Golden, Girl!
Sunday, October 30
4 p.m.
Kiki
915 U Street, N.W.
Facebook
Show off your group costumes at Spookiki on Sunday afternoon.
Halloween Movie Night: Beetlejuice
Sunday, October 30
6:30-8:30 p.m.
metrobar DC
640 Rhode Island Avenue, N.E.
Free
Facebook | Eventbrite
Watch the spooky season classic “Beetlejuice” among friends at metrobar DC on Sunday.
Halloween Party @ Freddie’s
Monday, October 31
6 p.m.
Freddie’s Beach Bar
555 23rd Street S
Arlington, Va.
Facebook | Eventbrite
Come in costume to mingle at Freddie’s Beach Bar for a Halloween party hosted by Go Gay DC. It is free, but RSVP to help Freddie’s have a good count of who is coming. Bring a nonperishable food item along for the Arlington Food Assistance Center and party with a purpose.
Howl-o-ween Doggy Costume Pawty
Monday, October 31
7-11 p.m.
Aslin Beer Company
1740 14th Street, N.W.
Free / 21+
Facebook
Dress up your four-legged friend for a doggy costume party at Aslin Beer Company. Awards are given for cutest pooch, most original costume, human-dog costume combo and best in show. Judging begins at 8 p.m.
JR.’s Halloween Showtunes
Monday, October 31
8 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Citrine and Ricky Rosé perform at a special Halloween Edition of Monday Night Showtunes at JR.’s Bar. Showtunes start at 8 p.m. and the performances start at 10:30 p.m.
Out & About
35th annual High Heel Race set for Oct. 25
17th Street drag celebration a D.C. tradition
The Mayor’s Office for LGBTQ Affairs will host the 35th annual 17th Street High Heel Race on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 8 p.m. at 17th Street, N.W. Registration for the event will open at 7 p.m.
This event is a celebration of the diversity of D.C.’s LGBTQ community where thousands of costumed spectators cheer on costumed drag queens, drag kings and community members as they race down 17th Street. This D.C. tradition will also feature drag entertainment, a parade with Mayor Muriel Bowser, and much more.
For more details, visit the event’s Facebook page.
Out & About
Basquiat’s early works to be displayed at Howard
‘Our Friend Jean’ open through Oct. 24
The Howard University Gallery of Art opened “Our Friend Jean” on Monday Oct. 17 featuring the artwork of Jean-Michel Basquiat. The exhibit will close on Monday, Oct. 24.
The exhibit is sponsored by Hennessy and Thurgood Marshall College Fund in collaboration with Brooklyn-based The Bishop Gallery and Group Black, the largest collective of Black-owned media.
The exhibit will also be accompanied by private tours, talks with curators and collectors, and special immersive experiences.
For more information, visit the gallery’s website.
Calendar
Calendar: October 21-27
LGBTQ events in the week to come
Friday, October 21
Center Aging Friday Tea Time will be at 2 p.m. on Zoom. This is a social hour for older LGBTQ adults. Guests are encouraged to bring a beverage of choice. For more details, email [email protected].
Hallo-Queen Scream will be at 5 p.m. at Vanish Brewery. This 21+ costume party is a guaranteed raucous night with a full drag show, costume contests, live band, and more. Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Saturday, October 22
Virtual Yoga Class with Charles M. will be at 12 p.m. online. This is a free weekly class focusing on yoga, breath work, and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the DC Center’s website, providing their name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions they may have. The link to the class will be sent out at 6 p.m. the day before the event.
Black Lesbian Support Group will be at 11 p.m. at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. This is a peer-led support group devoted to the joys and challenges of being a Black Lesbian. For more details, email [email protected].
Sunday, October 23
Club Renaissance DC will be at 10 p.m. at Privilege DC Nightclub. This event will be part II of this party that plays Beyonce’s hit songs from the past 20 years. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
GoGay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Coffee + Conversation” at 12 p.m. at As You Are. This event is for those looking to make more friends in the LGBTQ community and trying to meet some new faces after two years of the pandemic. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Monday, October 24
Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.
Not Another Drag Show will be at 8 p.m. at Dupont Italian Kitchen. Logan Stone will host; there will also be a rotating cast of local DMV performers. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Tuesday, October 25
Genderqueer DC will be at 7 p.m. at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. This is a support group on Zoom for those who identify outside of the gender binary, whether you’re bigender, agender, genderfluid, or just aren’t 100% cis. For more details, email [email protected].
Showtime at Legacy will be at 9 p.m. at Legacy DC. Guests will get to enjoy live music from the artist of the month accompanied by the Legacy House Band, followed by the annual ‘House Jam’ where anyone can step to the mic. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Wednesday, October 26
Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.thedccenter.org/careers.
Asexual and Aromantic Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a space where people who are questioning this aspect of their identity or those who identify as asexual and/or aromantic can come together, share stories and experiences, and discuss various topics. For more information, email [email protected]edccenter.org.
Thursday, October 27
The DC Center’s Food Pantry Program will be held all day at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. To be fair with who is receiving boxes, the program is moving to a lottery system. People will be informed on Wednesday at 5 p.m. if they are picked to receive a produce box. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245.
DC Anti-Violence Project Open Meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. The primary mission of the DC Anti-Violence Project is to reduce violence against LGBT individuals through community outreach, education, and monitoring cases to ensure that the rights and dignity of LGBT victims are respected and protected. For more information, visit Facebook and Twitter.
