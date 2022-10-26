Politics
LGBTQ candidates on the ballot in all 50 states for first time
Victory Fund on Wednesday released Out on the Trail report
The LGBTQ Victory Fund, the only national organization dedicated to electing LGBTQ leaders to public office, released its 2022 Out on the Trail report Wednesday.
This is the only annual report on the number and diversity of LGBTQ candidates who ran for office in 2022. At least 1,065 openly LGBTQ people ran or are running for offices with elections in 2022, the most in history.
Of the 1,065 candidates, 678 will appear on the ballot in November, an 18.1 percent increase from 2020 when 574 candidates were on the November ballot.
LGBTQ Victory Fund President Annise Parker released the following statement:
“Voters are sick and tired of the relentless attacks lobbed against the LGBTQ community this year. Bigots want us to stay home and stay quiet, but their attacks are backfiring and instead have motivated a new wave of LGBTQ leaders to run for office. When they tried to ban books and censor LGBTQ kids and teachers, a record number of LGBTQ people ran for school board. When they introduced a historic number of anti-LGBTQ laws in state legislatures, LGBTQ people ran for state legislatures like never before. When they tried to stall federal pro-equality legislation, we ran for Congress like never before. This November, we have an opportunity to elect more LGBTQ people to office than ever before. But it’s going to take each and every one of us. Sitting on the sidelines isn’t an option when our rights are on the chopping block. This is a time for action. This is a time for unity.”
Among the key findings:
- For the first time in history, LGBTQ candidates ran in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
- A history-making 63.7 percent of known LGBTQ candidates won their primaries and will appear on the ballot in November, compared to 57.1 percent of candidates in 2020.
- 416 LGBTQ people ran for state legislatures this year, the most in U.S. history.
- The proportion of LGBTQ candidates of color grew significantly in 2022, accounting for 38.2 percent of all LGBTQ candidates.
- Candidates who are not cisgender (including transgender, nonbinary and gender non-conforming candidates) ran in record-breaking numbers, representing 13.9 percent of all LGBTQ candidates compared to 7.9 percent in 2020.
The full report, including all key findings and detailed demographic data and trends, is available at victoryfund.org/out-on-the-trail-2022.
2020 Midterm Elections
Race to the Midterms: Kirby and Jones on race, hope and voting
National Black Justice Coalition has released GOTV video
MAGA Republicans seem so intent on demonstrating their anti-LGBTQ cruelty, on Oct. 18, 33 Republican members of Congress introduced the Stop the Sexualization of Children Act of 2022 — quickly dubbed the national “Don’t Say Gay” law — right in the middle of National Bully Prevention Month.
If Republicans take control of the House and Senate, as well as down-ballot state races, we can expect more and more absurd and intentionally cruel legislation targeting women, people of color and LGBTQ people.
Bottom line: If the latest polls are right and Republicans are picking up steam, the midterm elections on Nov. 8 could mark the beginning of the end of democracy as we know it.
With just three weeks to go, Victoria Kirby, deputy executive director at the National Black Justice Coalition, announced the release of a new Get-Out-The-Vote video. In a Zoom interview for Race to the Midterms, Kirby offers hope and encouragement, noting that in 2018, when times seemed so dark and Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was stacking the U.S. Supreme Court and the federal judiciary with justices pre-selected by the ultra-conservative Federalist Society to reflexively give Republicans legal victories and power, the people — especially MAGA-designated groups targeted for second class citizenship — defied the polls and the odds and stopped the MAGA plans for America on the eve of destruction.
“We turned out in record numbers during a midterm when people said we wouldn’t,” says Kirby. “LGBTQ people, people of color, young people, differently abled or disabled people. We showed up and showed out and we got rid of folks in those statehouses and governor’s mansions. We took back a chamber of Congress, the U.S. House of Representatives, and then in 2020, progressives were able to have — plus Georgia in the 2020 midterms, got to give a shout out to Georgia — we were able to have this 50-50 U.S. Senate that, no, didn’t allow us to get some of the legislation we wanted signed into law but was able to stop some pretty bad things from being able to become the law of the land.”
When people are frightened or wonder — as they are now — if their vote matters, Kirby vociferously points out that “when we showed up and showed out in 2018 and 2020, we changed the course of the strategy of the far right who want it and had a really good plan. They almost came close to implementing, to completely hijacking our democracy and our nation’s values. And we can do that again in just a couple of weeks.”
For at least 233 years, Black people and women have been fighting for the ideals upon which America was founded — since 1789 when the Constitution was ratified with a Preamble that started with three words that launched the American experiment in democracy: “We The People.” Those words ring hollow for too many who doubt that the U.S. government exists to represent and serve its citizens.
“When we look at our Constitution as it was originally written, the only people that began with the right to vote were land owning white men,” says Kirby, noting the “huge fight for centuries” over who to exclude from the right to have the opportunity to have representation that represents the issues that you care about in the policies that you know you need to improve your life. That included pushing to get the right to vote for folks who were enslaved and considered three fifths of a human, like my ancestors. And then, also included, being able to win women’s suffrage, which we just celebrated the hundredth anniversary of, which still didn’t include all women because there were still barriers that were being put in place.
“And we’ve had, constitutionally, these rights,” Kirby continues. “But if you don’t have access to the right, it doesn’t matter what’s on paper. It matters what’s also in practice. And so when you look at the civil rights movement and the work of leaders like John Lewis and so many others, the advocacy they did to walk across the Edmund Pettus Bridge, to have that long march to Selma where people were sprayed down with water hoses, had dogs, biting them, were beaten with police sticks and worse — there are people who lost their lives in the fight to vote. And although there were protections that were given in this in the Voting Rights Act of 1965 in 2013, the U.S. Supreme Court gutted those rights with the Shelby decision. And part of what they gutted were the protections that ensured that the access to the ballot were unfettered.”
Kirby notes that the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act “would help to put back in place those pre-clearance requirements and update the maps of districts that are required to submit a paperwork before Department of Justice, because it’s not the entire country. It’s pockets of the country that have a history of discriminating against marginalized communities.”
If Republicans win the midterms, the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, the Equality Act and virtually all other legislation to move America towards a more perfect union will die on the vines, strangled by the weeds planted by autocrat-wanna-be Donald Trump and his GOP acolytes.
Kirby notes that the National Black Justice Coalition has a Voter Hub at their website with resources to help people check their voter registration and vote-by-mail information.
Venton Jones is among our democracy warriors fighting on the frontline. The 36-year old Black gay, HIV-positive native of Dallas is running for state representative for Texas House District 100. Jones is running to represent the people who raised him, who know him, the people with whom he has shared his life and dreams.
“One of the main reasons that I’m running is because I’ve been afforded the amazing opportunity to be able to learn and dive into public policy through my work in addressing public health through working to address the HIV epidemic — working within the African-American community and the LGBTQ community, and now using that experience to bring that home and to be able to help change outcomes, not only in the community that I grew up in, but also in the state of Texas,” says Jones.
In a classic understatement, Jones says Texas “is in desperate need of leadership.” He wants “to make sure that we’re not continuing to perpetuate the hatred and bigotry that we continue to not only see statewide, but also that we see in our national discourse. So, I ran to make a difference and use the experience that I’ve gained to be able to do that necessary work, particularly for a new generation of leaders that have been able to learn and grow from so many fighters that I’ve seen, particularly addressing HIV and public health” in the 1980s and the ongoing racial justice work “that that’s so needed” in our state and national discourse.
“Working in HIV, you also saw that it wasn’t just about public health,” Jones says. “You know, these communities at this intersection also faced larger socioeconomic disadvantages, more racism, more stigma, more discrimination in those circles. And so, one thing that I committed the last 20 years of my career to doing before running for office was to work unapologetically in that space.”
But Jones would bring not only his experience to the Texas State House — he would bring a much needed, more profound understanding of a spiritual need humanity is missing right now.
“I can say from a very young point in my age and also in my career, the conversation about intersectionality has been very present,” Jones says. “As a Black gay man from the state of Texas, I could not remove one identity or the other if I tried — and I chose not to, especially when it came to learning how to be in a space of authenticity, because that voice is important right now.”
Please check out or full video interviews with NBJC’s Vicky Kirby and candidate Venton Jones. Hopefully they will inspire you to get engaged and especially — to vote!
Victoria Kirby York and Venton Jones on NBJC, Race and Voting:
Politics
Odessa Kelly looks to make history in Tennessee House race
Would be first out Black woman to serve in Congress
Odessa Kelly is the archetype of a grassroots community advocate turned politician. Her long, wavy locs frame the kind of smile that will lend you a cup of sugar or invite you to an impromptu backyard barbecue just because. Kelly speaks like someone who has been in the trenches, can relate to all our struggles, and is authentically rooting for our successes.
A native of Nashville, Kelly grew up on the east side of the city in a poor working class neighborhood riddled by poverty and gun violence. An active and creative child, Kelly played Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) basketball and used her Barbie dolls as hostages in her imaginative G.I. Joe schemes.
“Even though I’m from the hood and we weren’t rich by any means, I had a very blessed childhood,” Kelly said. “I grew up in a house with both of my parents and had a very solid foundation.”
After graduating from Stratford High School (now Stratford STEM Magnet School), Kelly attended Tennessee State University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration, and later, Cumberland University, where she earned a master’s degree in public service.
Kelly is running against a Trump ally, incumbent Rep. Mark Green (R), for Tennessee’s redrawn seventh congressional district, a formerly Democratic-majority district ruptured by Republican-led gerrymandering that echoes the South’s history of political turmoil.
If elected, Kelly would make history on multiple fronts — she would be the first out Black woman elected to represent Tennessee, the first out Black lesbian to serve in the U.S. House and the sixth openly gay woman to serve in Congress. (Former Rep. Barbara Jordan was revealed to be in a same-sex domestic partnership in her obituary.)
And Kelly is ready to make history along with her state next month, as long as all eligible Tennesseans get out and vote.
“2020 showed us that Tennessee is not a red state, it’s a non-voting state,” Kelly told the Blade in an interview.
Kelly credits the Justice Democrats for being unrelenting supporters of her campaign.
Surprisingly, Kelly was unaware of the history she would make as the first openly gay Black woman to be elected in Tennessee.
“It didn’t hit me until after I decided to run and I was literally reading the prospectus that was put together for me,” Kelly said.
For more than a decade, Kelly worked in the Nashville Department of Parks and Recreation as the leader of the Napier Community Center and executive director of Stand Up Nashville.
In 2018, when Kelly learned the city awarded a $275 million bond to billionaire John Ingram for the construction of Geodis Park, a stadium for the city’s new major league soccer team Nashville SC, Stand Up Nashville got to work securing a community benefits agreement (CBA) with Ingram.
The unprecedented agreement secured affordable housing, a $15.50 an hour minimum wage for all stadium workers, affordable childcare and workforce development.
“That CBA was our pride and joy,” Kelly said.
But Kelly recalls her proudest moment as the time she overheard a group of teenagers she was working with at Napier Community Center discuss how they don’t have to worry about what will happen to them after graduation because they have the community benefits agreement.
“You preach some of these things so much the kids just roll their eyes because they hear it 24/7, but at that point, I knew every bit of stress was worth it,” Kelly said.
Kelly’s love for her city and community didn’t stop with Stand Up Nashville. Now, Kelly channels that same energy and hard work into her campaign to stand up for Tennessee in Washington.
Kelly is a self-proclaimed Blue Dog Democrat whose platform includes Medicare for all and the Green New Deal, which focuses on combating climate change by moving away from fossil fuels and creating millions of high-paying jobs.
“The Green New Deal is me thinking about pathways out of poverty,” Kelly said.
Outside of the political arena, Kelly is a mother of two and a foodie who enjoys gaming, sports, and listening to music. Running for public office can be frenetic, but when Kelly needs to refocus and take a deep breath, she turns on her go-to song, Meek Mill’s “Amen.”
“I’m from the South so I like soulful rap and anything that has a good beat,” Kelly said.
When asked about her plans if she doesn’t win her election, Kelly said she is still considering all options.
“I’m gonna need a minute to make a decision about what I do next. All I want to do is try to win this race,” Kelly said. “And I hope I’m showing up well and speaking to the urgencies of the majority of you out there.”
News
J.D. Vance signals opposition to same-sex marriage bill
GOP candidate has been backed by gay entrepreneur Peter Thiel
J.D. Vance, a candidate for U.S. Senate in Ohio who was able to obtain the Republican presidential nomination thanks in part to backing from gay conservative entrepreneur Peter Thiel, signaled on Tuesday he’d vote against legislation pending before Congress seeking to codify same-sex marriage into law.
Vance made the comments during a debate with Democratic nominee Tim Ryan, with whom he’s locked in a closely watched race that may decide control of the Senate, after being asked about the Respect for Marriage Act.
“I’ve come out against this bill and I don’t think it’s actually about gay marriage or same-sex marriage or same-sex equality,” Vance said. “Look, gay marriage is the law of the land of this country and I’m not trying to do anything to change that.”
Ryan, who as a member of the U.S. House was among those who voted in favor of the legislation, said he continues to support the bill and pointed to a concurring opinion from U.S. Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, which sought review of rulings like the Obergefell decision, as evidence of the need to act.
“I voted for that in the House of Representatives and I will support codifying that in the Senate,” Ryan said. “Only J.D. Vance can say that the bill that codifies same-sex marriage is not about same-sex marriage. The problem we have here, we have 15,000 marriages here in Ohio and when you read Justice Thomas’ opinion on abortion, which J.D. Vance wants to celebrate, it also included in there nullifying these marriages, and it also included in there getting rid of protections around birth control.”
Vance’s position is consistent with other Republicans, but stands out because of the backing the candidate received from Thiel, who pumped $3.5 million into the race just before the state primary in addition to $10 million to help Vance last year.
Thiel, an entrepreneur and former board member of Facebook, declared he was gay in speech during the 2016 Republican National Convention, but hasn’t otherwise advanced LGBTQ rights in his prominent position as an entrepreneur. Thiel married his same-sex partner in a ceremony in Vienna in 2017.
Vance’s position on the legislation also stands in contrast the position of Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio), who’s seat Vance seeking to claim upon the incumbent’s retirement. Portman is a co-sponsor of the Respect for Marriage Act and one of four Republicans to have signaled support for the legislation, including Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) and Ron Johnson (R-Wis.). Johnson, however, has said his support is contingent an amendment making accommodations for religious-based objections to same-sex marriage.
Although initial plans were for the Senate to vote on the legislation ahead of the mid-term elections, supporters made a decision to hold off on the vote until the lame duck session of Congress to make it easier for Republicans to vote “yes.” The House has already approved the legislation in July with unanimous Democratic support and support from one-fourth of the Republican caucus.
Another Thiel-backed candidate, Blake Masters, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate, has declined to say one way or the other which way he’d vote on the legislation, although earlier this year he told Republican donors the U.S. Supreme Court “should not be deciding” the issue same-sex marriage and ended up “just squinting and making up so-called rights in the Constitution,” according to a report in The Daily Beast. Masters was in attendance for Thiel’s wedding to his same-sex partner.
