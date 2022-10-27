Theater
Must-see production offers forum where women react to Roe
‘My Body No Choice’ a powerful work at Arena Stage
‘My Body No Choice’
Through Nov. 6
Arena Stage
1101 Sixth St., S.W.
$18
Arenastage.org
Shortly after Roe v. Wade was overturned in June, Arena Stage’s artistic director Molly Smith set to work creating a theater piece that could provide a forum for women to share reactions to a decision that sets them back 50 years.
The result is “My Body No Choice,” a collection of riveting monologues – fiction and nonfiction – written by eight notable female writers expressly for female actors. Impeccably staged by Smith, the powerful, must-see work runs at Arena Stage through – not insignificantly – Nov. 6, just two days before the impending, all-important midterm elections. And tickets are just $18 – voting age.
Penned by Lee Cataluna, Fatima Dyfan, Lisa Loomer, Dael Orlandersmith, Sarah Ruhl, Mary Hall Surface, V (formerly Even Ensler), and “Anonymous,” the pieces unflinchingly explore women’s bodily autonomy including the ability to choose — or not — to have an abortion, the freedom to determine body size, and issues surrounding end-of-life decisions.
The gripping monologues (performed in a swift 90 minutes) would work effectively enough as social relic or cautionary tale, but that they describe current political reality makes the experience that much more compelling, and in instances chilling.
We meet the women seated informally in a loose semicircle of casually arranged, mismatched armchairs surrounding a homey carpet; it’s the perfect storytelling setting — all that’s missing is a roaring fire.
One by one, in no particular order, they share their experiences – each recollection imbued with varying degrees of pain, humor, anger, and the occasional glimmer of hope.
Local actor Jennifer Mendenhall gets the ball rolling performing Ruhl’s “An Uplifting High School Graduation Speech” in which an alumna lays out the facts. Next up, Orlandersmith’s “Gravitas” (performed by Felicia P. Fields) describes a woman whose life has always been about carrying weight and babies. After years of setting aside her artistic interests, she experiences a time of rediscovery and self-acceptance during the pandemic.
In Surface’s “Chance” (performed by Shanara Gabrielle), a successful playwright loses her unborn baby. Deidre Staples performs Dyfan’s “A Rest Stop,” a girl’s recollection of coming of age sexually. Joy Jones performs “The Circumstances of My Birth,” an intriguing piece by “Anonymous” about a middle-class woman of color whose mother considered aborting her; and Cataluna’s “Things My Mother Told Me” (performed by Toni Rae Salmi) takes a look at the relationship of an adult daughter and her dying mother who’s ready to go.
While some stories read harsher than others, all are impactful.
Dani Stoller performs V’s “Battered Baby,” the story of a woman abused since infancy. For her, undergoing an abortion is one of the few times she’s ever felt in control and fulfilled.
And finally, in Loomer’s “Roxy” (performed Tori Gomez) a young woman emerges from the audience relaying her unsuccessful interstate odyssey in search of an abortion. Her fiery plaint and demands can’t be ignored. She ends with, “You lawmakers — you old men with your bans and your restrictions and your punishments… No law can help me make this decision. And no law should.”
On opening night, after the stellar cast took its modest bow, director Smith happily joined the actors onstage and addressed the audience. She explained that for too long women have been afraid to tell their stories, particularly about abortion, adding that gay rights really progressed only when the guy next door said “Hey, I’m Bob and I’m gay.” Sharing normalizes.
For Smith, “My Body No Choice” has been a passion-fueled project entwining the hallmarks of her career, art, and activism. It’s also her final directorial endeavor at Arena Stage. This season ends Smith’s relationship with the landmark theater as she steps down after a spectacular 25-year tenure.
Theater
‘Yours Forever, Lincoln’ isn’t just for opera buffs
Baltimore production features nonbinary actor as iconic president
‘Yours Forever, Lincoln’
October 21 – 29
Quarry Theatre
@ The Voxel
9 W. 25th St.
Baltimore, MD 21218
$15-$30
Quarrytheatre.com
Casting nonbinary actor Gabriel Hernandez as the young Abraham Lincoln in the world premiere of chamber opera “Yours Forever, Lincoln,” at Quarry Theatre in Baltimore, was a smart move.
At about six feet tall with a mop of dark hair, Hernandez isn’t quite as tall as Lincoln, but the Puerto Rican-American tenor has worked hard to bring to life the revered, lanky president.
“I never thought about looking like Lincoln until the process of playing him began,” says Hernandez, 32. “When I got the offer, I began looking at pics of him and wondering how I could embody him better. I discovered that how you move your face makes a difference when playing a historical figure. And somehow, it seems to have worked.”
An exploration of the president’s intimate male relationships, the work opens a conversation about what constitutes intimacy, romance, and friendship.
With music by Baltimore composer Patrick Alexander and book by Alexander and co-librettist Laura Holland, the 50-minute fully produced piece incorporates a compilation of original text, historical first-person accounts, letters and poetry by Lincoln, and poetry by Walt Whitman and Lord Byron. The work aims to spark discussions around the history of sexuality, American revisionist history, and the importance of LGBTQ visibility.
Onstage, Hernandez typically presents as a young masculine man, especially when not wearing a dress, they say. “It’s hard to wrestle with how people see you and how you see yourself. That’s a big question. I really identify as gender queer and I’ve used many pronouns.”
“But when standing before an audience that’s work; it’s a way to make money. I’m aware that people might see me differently than how I perceive myself. I have to be patient with that.”
Hernandez has long been aware of Lincoln being intimate with men. “I’m not sure how I heard, the Internet, probably. As a young queer person, you’re always trying to find anything that’s relatable or someone to could look up to. Once I heard about Lincoln, I held on to it.”
And when they first learned about the opera, Hernandez was eager to get the part. “Despite historians trying to separate historical figures from their human experience, sometimes we know they’re like us. To me, if Lincoln were alive today, I’m certain he’d a be a queer person.”
The opera’s text is taken mostly from Lincoln’s correspondence. “From his words,” says Hernandez, “you can tell he’s passionate and honest. He expresses some jealousy and sadness when he learns his close friend Joshua Speed is marrying though married himself. Lincoln and his male friends shared beds; but what’s more, they experienced things we perceive as romantic.”
Zachary Bryant sings the parts of Speed and other historic friends/love interests including David Derickson, Billy Greene, and Elmer Ellsworth. The Biographer, a non-singing role is played by D.C. actor Joshua Poole
Based in New York, Hernandez has been in been in collaboration with queer community members in the area. In the fall of 2021, they premiered their well-reviewed new project “Taking Up Space: Queer Identity in Opera,” a photo series dedicated to documenting queer experience in opera by juxtaposing the past and present.
They’ve been performing since elementary school: “My parents saw me dancing in the outfield when they put me in softball and knew it wasn’t for me. They’d both grown up in the Pentecostal church and didn’t want me to have that limiting experience. Soon they’d enrolled me in theater classes.”
After performing arts high school in Florida, they pursued singing in community college and private lessons before becoming a serious opera singer in their late 20s. Five years ago, Hernandez and husband moved to New York City.
Is “Yours Forever, Lincoln” only for opera buffs? Hernandez replies “No.”
Because Ryan Clark, a Quarry Theatre team member who stages a lot of straight theater, is directing, the piece flows quickly, they say. “And at less than an hour there’s not enough time for us to really bore the audience,” Hernandez adds with a chuckle.
Theater
Leaving modern NYC for 1950s cult experiment
Couple ditches rat race for old way of living in ‘Maple and Vine’
‘Maple and Vine’
Through Oct. 23
Spooky Action Theater
1810 16th St., N.W.
$30-$40
Spookyaction.org
As theatergoers file into Spooky Action Theater’s intimate performance space to see Jordan Harrison’s “Maple and Vine,” they’ll find two young actors in bed on a dimly lit, sparsely set stage. While the man sleeps soundly on his side, the woman tosses and turns. She can’t rest, her weary face is visible from the glow of her smartphone (an all too familiar scene for many).
Soon we learn that Katha (Em Whitworth), an editor at Random House, is — for reasons personal and professional — burned out. Increasingly, she experiences sleepless nights and every morning it becomes harder to go to work. Her supportive husband Ryu (Jacob Yeh), a busy plastic surgeon, seems OK, but when he heads out for another day of facelifts and breast enhancements, he nearly collapses in despair. Clearly, there’s a problem they share.
Katha makes a bold move. She quits her job to the delight of snarky underlings. Later, seated in a park, she by chance meets Dean (Nick DePinto), a curious stranger outfitted in sharp mid-1950s street clothes. Is his getup the latest downtown trend? He assures her it’s not.
Breaking the fourth wall, Dean addresses the audience directly, explaining how the Society of Dynamic Obsolescence is the antidote to the alienating present (“Maple and Vine” premiered in 2011). Prior to giving up a life of cell phones and social media and embracing the past, he often spent half the day without in-person interactions. But no more, now Dean is on chatty terms with his neighbors, the baker, butcher, and fishmonger.
Dean’s wife Ellen (Amanda Tudor) joins in delivering the peppy pitch that makes “Father Knows Best” sound downbeat. Even in scenes alone at the kitchen table, the pair keeps up surface, energetic exchanges. It’s exhausting.
The new old way of living is in fact a gated community in the Midwest where it’s forever 1955. Freshly arrived residents are given a dossier that scripts their new identities. While the plan has room for a few beatniks and a couple comparatively progressive intellectuals, most recruits are assigned to take on traditional roles of the era.
That two smart people with options would sign on for a minimum six-month stint with a creepy cult is a bit of a stretch, but the out playwright asks us to follow, so we do.
After intermission, the couple has left their modern New York City apartment for a cookie cutter yellow post-war house on the corner of Maple and Vine in a new town. Because they’re now officially categorized as a mixed-race marriage, a red flag for Japanese American Ryu, the couple is placed on the less racist north side of the community.
Upon arrival, Ryu is assigned a job assembling cardboard boxes at a factory. Katha, renamed Kathy, is mostly homemaking but does some volunteer work. She proves a natural for a post on the ladies’ authenticity committee, a group that strives to make the experience as real as possible, warts and all. The darker side of the fabulous fifties is part of the deal.
Director Stevie Zimmerman smoothly helms a team that serves up all sorts of delights like Alison Samantha Johnson’s costumes (men’s blue serge suits, spectator shoes, and fedoras; and the women’s wasp-waisted swing skirt dresses in floral and checkered patterns, and complicated foundation garments), and set designer Jonathan Dahm Robertson’s contrasting locales.
Harrison, a Pulitzer Prize finalist in Drama for “Marjorie Prime,” doesn’t overlook the problems encountered by closeted gay men in 1950s America, not by a longshot. Out actor Stephen Russell Murray plays two of the play’s three gay men with great versatility – to say anything more would be a spoiler.
With its references to prescribed guilt-free smoking, Sanka coffee, and Salisbury steak TV dinners, the script is a hoot. But what’s most interesting aren’t the lifestyle changes per se, but the issues that prompt them.
When Tudor as Ellen lets down her mask and reveals her truth, it’s chilling. Rather than finding a solution, it seems – not surprisingly – that the characters might have traded one of set of problems for another.
Theater
‘Hamilton’ star boosting Afro-Latinx, queer representation
Gonzalez and partner launch DominiRican Productions
‘Hamilton’
Through Oct. 9
The Kennedy Center Opera House
2700 F St., N.W.
$59–$399
Kennedy-center.org
For gay Latinx actor Pierre Jean Gonzalez, playing the title Founding Father in the national tour of “Hamilton” isn’t just another part.
“It’s a powerful thing,” says Gonzalez, recognizing the enormity of the job. “We all learned history in school. We know who’s who when we look at a textbook; but when people who look like you are telling the story, it shifts.”
Currently moored to the Kennedy Center Opera House through Oct. 9, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s seminal 2015 sung-and-rapped through musical presents early American history in a novel and inclusive way, focusing on the life experience of one man. With 11 Tony Awards and a Pulitzer Prize for Drama, the show continues to be the hottest draw in town wherever it pitches its tent.
“When I step on stage as Hamilton, I’m continually amazed by the pandemonium in the audience, especially the younger fans. If we miss a single lyric, the children know,” he says.
“It’s a drama, a soap, and an action movie. An ambitious immigrant, Hamilton pushes through obstacles, creates his own narrative, and doesn’t throw away a shot. Audiences like that.”
Reared in a housing project in the Bronx as the only boy in a Dominican/Puerto Rican family it wasn’t cool to be queer, says Gonzalez, 34. So, he played it straight until his second year at Rutgers University when a comfortably out friend inspired him to follow suit. Back at home, the family wasn’t all that surprised, he adds with a chuckle.
Navigating through life as his authentic self gives Gonzalez a leg up. He explains, “I think feeling more connected and open makes me a better actor.”
As a drama student at Rutgers University in New Jersey, Gonzalez spent a life-altering junior year studying Shakespeare at the Globe in London: “For me the metronome, cadence, the words and music in ‘Hamilton’ are very much connected to Shakespeare, and that’s why I’m here now.”
After school, despite finding an agent and auditioning, those first four years weren’t good. “For a Latinx actor with my look there were three roles: thug #3, a dishwasher, or hitman.”
He was dismayed. Despite possessing training, talent, energy, and good looks, casting agents didn’t see him as a leading man. But with “Hamilton,” the industry changed and so did Gonzalez’s self-perception: “Finally, I knew I was the right choice to play a leading man.”
In total, Gonzalez has toured with “Hamilton” for five years counting 18 months of “pandemic nothingness,” he says. Before being promoted to playing Alexander Hamilton in August of 2021, he was standby, covering Hamilton, Burr (the villain) and Britain’s King George. At a moment’s notice he might have been called on to play one of three tracks. “It was turning me on artistically,” he says. “One of the last crazy days before the pandemic, I was Hamilton for a Saturday matinee and that same evening I was Burr. Not a lot of actors can say that.”
During the early days of the pandemic and before, Gonzalez and his fiancé Cedric Leiba Jr., an Afro-Latino actor, had many conversations surrounding career frustrations. They discussed the challenges faced by actors of color, and how those challenges can be compounded when said actors are also queer.
In 2020, the couple founded DominiRican Productions, an award-winning film production company whose mission is to ramp up Afro-Latinx and queer representation both behind and in front of the camera.
“It kind of happened as a protest,” he explains. “George Floyd had just been killed and the country was starting to look at itself and ask why are Black and Brown bodies treated this way?”
Success has ensued with two collaborative, celebrated shorts — “Release” and “Rhythm Is Gonna Get Who?” — both directed by Gonzalez.
While working with your partner can sometimes be a lot, it also has its advantages, says Gonzalez. He appreciates the pair ultimately always have one another’s back. Also, they’re different in complementary ways. “Cedric is more type A, really gets things done,” says Gonzalez “He keeps me tethered to the ground.”
For the moment, the affianced actors have put nuptials on the back burner, preferring to invest their time and money in the company. Gonzalez says, “We don’t have kids or a mortgage, the company is our child; it’s what drives us.”
And what about “Hamilton”? “Another year, maybe longer? Whatever happens, I’m taking it one day at a time and feeling a lot of gratitude,” he says.
