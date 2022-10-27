Must-see production offers forum where women react to Roe

‘My Body No Choice’

Through Nov. 6

Arena Stage

1101 Sixth St., S.W.

$18

Arenastage.org

Shortly after Roe v. Wade was overturned in June, Arena Stage’s artistic director Molly Smith set to work creating a theater piece that could provide a forum for women to share reactions to a decision that sets them back 50 years.

The result is “My Body No Choice,” a collection of riveting monologues – fiction and nonfiction – written by eight notable female writers expressly for female actors. Impeccably staged by Smith, the powerful, must-see work runs at Arena Stage through – not insignificantly – Nov. 6, just two days before the impending, all-important midterm elections. And tickets are just $18 – voting age.

Penned by Lee Cataluna, Fatima Dyfan, Lisa Loomer, Dael Orlandersmith, Sarah Ruhl, Mary Hall Surface, V (formerly Even Ensler), and “Anonymous,” the pieces unflinchingly explore women’s bodily autonomy including the ability to choose — or not — to have an abortion, the freedom to determine body size, and issues surrounding end-of-life decisions.

The gripping monologues (performed in a swift 90 minutes) would work effectively enough as social relic or cautionary tale, but that they describe current political reality makes the experience that much more compelling, and in instances chilling.

We meet the women seated informally in a loose semicircle of casually arranged, mismatched armchairs surrounding a homey carpet; it’s the perfect storytelling setting — all that’s missing is a roaring fire.

One by one, in no particular order, they share their experiences – each recollection imbued with varying degrees of pain, humor, anger, and the occasional glimmer of hope.

Local actor Jennifer Mendenhall gets the ball rolling performing Ruhl’s “An Uplifting High School Graduation Speech” in which an alumna lays out the facts. Next up, Orlandersmith’s “Gravitas” (performed by Felicia P. Fields) describes a woman whose life has always been about carrying weight and babies. After years of setting aside her artistic interests, she experiences a time of rediscovery and self-acceptance during the pandemic.

In Surface’s “Chance” (performed by Shanara Gabrielle), a successful playwright loses her unborn baby. Deidre Staples performs Dyfan’s “A Rest Stop,” a girl’s recollection of coming of age sexually. Joy Jones performs “The Circumstances of My Birth,” an intriguing piece by “Anonymous” about a middle-class woman of color whose mother considered aborting her; and Cataluna’s “Things My Mother Told Me” (performed by Toni Rae Salmi) takes a look at the relationship of an adult daughter and her dying mother who’s ready to go.

While some stories read harsher than others, all are impactful.

Dani Stoller performs V’s “Battered Baby,” the story of a woman abused since infancy. For her, undergoing an abortion is one of the few times she’s ever felt in control and fulfilled.

And finally, in Loomer’s “Roxy” (performed Tori Gomez) a young woman emerges from the audience relaying her unsuccessful interstate odyssey in search of an abortion. Her fiery plaint and demands can’t be ignored. She ends with, “You lawmakers — you old men with your bans and your restrictions and your punishments… No law can help me make this decision. And no law should.”

On opening night, after the stellar cast took its modest bow, director Smith happily joined the actors onstage and addressed the audience. She explained that for too long women have been afraid to tell their stories, particularly about abortion, adding that gay rights really progressed only when the guy next door said “Hey, I’m Bob and I’m gay.” Sharing normalizes.

For Smith, “My Body No Choice” has been a passion-fueled project entwining the hallmarks of her career, art, and activism. It’s also her final directorial endeavor at Arena Stage. This season ends Smith’s relationship with the landmark theater as she steps down after a spectacular 25-year tenure.