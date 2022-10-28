District of Columbia
Activists stage ‘smoke-in’ at Russian embassy to protest Griner incarceration
Giant ‘joint’ inflated on sidewalk.
A small group of activists staged a protest in front of the Russian Embassy in D.C. on Thursday to protest the imprisonment of WNBA star Brittney Griner. The protest included a giant inflated “joint” with “Free Griner and Russia From Putin” written in Russian on the side.
A Russian appellate court on Tuesday upheld Griner’s 9 1/2 year sentence to a penal colony following her conviction for smuggling drugs into the country. The vaping cartridge for which she was convicted is well within the legal limit of cannabis products to carry in D.C.
“I am outraged that Brittney Griner is now going to be sitting in a Russian slave labor camp for the next nine years after this appeal was denied,” activist Adam Eidinger told reporters.
“I know I’m not the only one that’s outraged,” Eidinger said as he raised a handful of cannabis plant material into the air. “I’m holding cannabis plants that grow in the District of Columbia lawfully in our backyards.”
Eidinger continued, “Brittney Griner is not a drug smuggler. She is not someone who is trying to corrupt the Russian children. It is simply her fate as a political pawn in this horrific war on Ukraine.”
Eidinger pointed to the Cyrillic writing on the inflated joint, “this message right here says it all: Free Brittney Griner and the Russians from Putin. He’s kidnapped this country and now he’s kidnapped a beloved American citizen and I think Americans need to start speaking out. We need to stop holding our tongues. The Russians have kidnapped a beloved American hero!”
A number of Secret Service officers ensured the activists remained on the sidewalk, but Eidinger insisted that their actions were legal.
Following the statement to the press, activists smoked marijuana at the gates of the Russian Embassy.
District of Columbia
Liquor license suspended for Larry’s Lounge
City says bar failed to submit renewal application
The D.C. Alcoholic Beverage Control Board on Oct. 19 suspended the liquor license for Larry’s Lounge, a popular neighborhood gay bar at 1840 18th St., N.W., on grounds that it failed to submit its license renewal application by a Sept. 30 deadline.
In a two-page Cease and Desist Order the ABC Board states that Larry’s Lounge did not respond to one or more attempts by the city’s Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration (ABRA) to notify Larry’s Lounge prior to the Sept. 30 deadline that it had not renewed its liquor license.
The Oct. 19 order prohibits Larry’s Lounge from selling or allowing the consumption of alcoholic beverages on its premises until it pays the required fee to renew its license and pays a “daily fine of $50” in late fees imposed by the Board. The order does not require the bar to close as long as it doesn’t serve alcohol.
A spokesperson for ABRA said Larry’s Lounge had not taken steps to renew its license as of Monday, Oct. 24. The spokesperson, Jared Powell, said that similar to all other liquor serving establishments in the city, if Larry’s Lounge does not renew its license by Nov. 1 the license will be revoked.
Attempts by the Blade to reach Larry’s Lounge and its owner, Rob Robinson, for comment were unsuccessful. A call to the bar’s listed phone number reached a recorded message saying the voice mailbox was full and a message could not be left. An email sent to the email address listed for Larry’s Lounge in ABRA’s records was not answered as of Oct. 25.
Postings on social media by operators of D.C. bars and restaurants have raised an issue that caused delays in the renewal of their liquor licenses that could have been a reason for the Larry’s Lounge problem. According to these postings, the D.C. Office of Tax and Revenue has been experiencing long delays in processing a required “Clean Hands” certification needed for the renewal of a liquor license. The certification informs the ABC Board that the bar or restaurant does not owe back taxes to the city and is eligible to have its liquor license renewed.
The social media postings by bar and restaurant operators have said they could not obtain their Clean Hands certification in time for the deadline to renew their liquor license which, in some cases, resulted in their license lapsing while waiting for the OTR to process their Clean Hands certification. A spokesperson for OTR couldn’t immediately be reached by the Blade. ABRA spokesperson Powell said Larry’s Lounge did not inform ABRA about the Clean Hands issue impacting its failure to renew its license.
Two of Larry’s Lounge’s regular customers told the Blade they observed a sign posted outside the bar saying it was closed for construction or renovation.
District of Columbia
IRS revokes tax-exempt status for Cherry Fund
Agency says org failed to file 990 form for three years
In a little-noticed development, the IRS announced on its website on Aug. 8 that it had revoked the tax-exempt status three months earlier on May 15, 2022 for the Cherry Fund, the D.C.-based LGBTQ nonprofit organization.
For the past 25 years, the Cherry Fund has raised large sums of money for HIV/AIDS and LGBTQ organizations through its annual weekend circuit party events usually held in April.
In an announcement posted on its website, the IRS included the Cherry Fund in a list of organizations for which it said their 501(c)(3) tax exempt status was “automatically” revoked on grounds that they failed to submit a required annual IRS 990 finance statement for three consecutive years.
The IRS included this statement as part of its announcement: “Just because an organization appears on this list, it does not mean the organization is currently revoked, as they may have been reinstated.”
An IRS spokesperson told the Washington Blade that as of two weeks ago, the Cherry Fund’s tax-exempt status had not been reinstated.
Allen Sexton, the Cherry Fund president, or another Cherry Fund spokesperson have not responded to a Washington Blade request for comment.
District of Columbia
Newly processed DNA evidence surfaces in 1987 D.C. lesbian murder
Police seek help from public in identifying male suspect in killings of two women
Using updated DNA testing technology, D.C. police lab technicians recently developed a full DNA profile of an unidentified male suspect from tissue samples taken from the scene of the May 1987 murder of a lesbian whose body was found in the Capitol Hill apartment of her girlfriend.
Police said the victim, Greta Denise Rainey, 35, had been raped and strangled.
Channel 4 News reporter Paul Wagner, who broke the news about the DNA findings in a story broadcast last week, reported that D.C. police confirmed that the DNA samples obtained from the scene of Rainey’s murder matched those obtained at the scene of the October 1985 murder of another woman in an apartment on the same floor in the same building where Rainey was murdered at 610 3rd St., S.E.
The second victim, Florence Eyssalenne, 23, was also raped and strangled, police said at the time her body was found in her apartment.
Wagner of Channel 4 News reported that the samples were obtained with a swab that was part of a rape kit used to investigate the two murders. But for unknown reasons police never tested the samples for DNA until just recently, possibly because DNA testing techniques were less advanced at the time of the two murders.
The Washington Blade reported in an Aug. 28, 1987, story that D.C. police initially arrested Rainey’s girlfriend, Roxanne Johnson, 32, on a charge of second-degree murder for Rainey’s death two days after Rainey’s body was found in Johnson’s apartment on May 13, 1987.
The Blade story reported that four months later, prosecutors with the Office of the U.S. Attorney for D.C. dropped the murder charge against Johnson without disclosing a reason for doing so. Johnson at the time contacted the Blade to say the charge was dropped “because I didn’t do it.” She said her arrest on what she called a false charge had a devastating impact on her life.
Among other things she said her landlord pressured her into moving out of her apartment on grounds that her presence was alarming the other tenants.
D.C. police at the time declined to disclose what, if any, evidence they had to charge Johnson with the murder of the person Johnson called her lover. Johnson told the Blade she left her apartment to go to work and had no idea how someone gained access to the apartment to commit the murder. Police sources have said there were no signs of a forced entry into either of the two apartments where Rainey and Eyssalenne were murdered.
The Blade’s attempts this week to locate Johnson for comment were unsuccessful.
Wagner reported in his Channel 4 News broadcast that D.C. police now believe the same unidentified male suspect killed both women and was familiar with the building or the neighborhood.
“Essentially, the identity of this person is still unknown to us, however, we can say the individual is a male,” D.C. police homicide division Capt. Kevin Kentish told Channel 4 News. “We believe him to be of African-American descent,” Kentish said in an interview with the TV news station.
“Everything is on the table,” he continued. “Right now, detectives are still doing the legwork, hoping to get more leads,” he said. “Hopefully, somebody calls in and gives us a lead that we can examine, but we’re also going the genealogy route and that may take a little longer, so we don’t want to put all our eggs in that one basket.”
Kentish was referring to home genealogy kits widely used by people seeking to learn more about their ancestry. The kits require people using them to send a saliva sample to the company that sells the kits. After performing DNA related tests on the saliva sample, the company sends the results back to the consumer who purchases the kits.
It’s been reported that law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, routinely obtain DNA profiles from some of these companies and that the profiles are kept in a DNA data bank used in criminal investigations.
D.C. police are offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the murders of Gretta Rainey and Florence Eyssalenne. Anyone with information about one or both of the two cases is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099.
