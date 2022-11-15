National
Trump reiterates anti-LGBTQ themes in presidential campaign announcement
Advocacy groups condemned the former president
Announcing his plans to run again for president in 2024, former President Donald Trump’s speech on Tuesday night from his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida retread themes of economic populism, international trade and fear mongering over immigration from Latin American countries that were central to his 2016 campaign.
Trump did touch on more current subjects, however, first by downplaying the defeat suffered by Republican candidates in last week’s midterm elections, as well as those who have credited him for the party’s weaker-than-expected showing at the ballot box.
He then recited popular recent Republican talking points about President Joe Biden’s age, inflation, energy prices, election integrity, and instability overseas, blaming the current administration for America’s dicey withdrawal from Afghanistan and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Next, the former president expressed admiration for China and Singapore’s ruthless prosecution of drug dealers, suggesting that American leaders emulate their example, before turning his attention to matters concerning transgender youth in schools and in the military.
Schools engaged in “radical civics and gender insanity” will lose federal funding, Trump promised.
“We will not let men, as an example, participate in women’s sports. No men! My people tell me ‘Sir, that’s politically incorrect to say.’ I say, ‘that’s okay, I’ll say it anyway,’” he said. “As commander-in-chief, I will get Biden’s radical left ideology out of our military.”
Trump appeared to reference Biden’s reversal, with an executive order, of his administration’s ban on trans Americans from serving in the armed forces.
As the former president delivered his speech, LGBTQ groups published statements condemning Trump’s planned 2024 run.
GLAAD’s statement read:
“GLAAD documented more than 200 attacks against LGBTQ people throughout the Trump-Pence administration. It was an administration defined by anti-LGBTQ actions and rhetoric and policy that empowered white supremacists and fueled racism, xenophobia, antisemitism and misogyny. The unmistakable message from the 2022 midterms is that Americans value freedom, support the democratic process, and reject the divisive policies of the recent past. GLAAD urges the media to include former President Trump’s record against LGBTQ equality in their campaign reporting.”
A statement from LGBTQ Victory Fund President Annise Parker read in part:
“Another Donald Trump presidency presents a serious threat to our nation’s LGBTQ community which continues to face rampant homophobia and transphobia fueled by his divisiveness. Donald Trump and those who wish to follow in his footsteps continue to use our community — and LGBTQ kids in particular — as political pawns in their quest for power.”
The Human Rights Campaign issued a press release documenting “Trump’s timeline of hate.” Joni Madison, the group’s interim president, condemned the former president’s reelection bid, writing in part that:
“Even as Republican voters have become increasingly supportive of LGBTQ+ people — registering majority approval of nondiscrimination projections and marriage equality — [Trump] and his extremist MAGA supporters have worked tirelessly to try to slander and demonize us, our relationships, and our families. His time in office saw a relentless onslaught of unconscionable executive orders that made it harder to live as an LGBTQ+ person in this country.”
Among the songs that played before Trump took the stage was “Do You Hear the People Sing?” from Victor Hugo’s “Les Misérables,” a tune whose next refrain is “singing the song of angry men.”
Trump’s decision to run again for the presidency, and to announce his candidacy so early is widely believed to be — at least in part — a means of dodging the many investigations by state and federal law enforcement agencies in which the former president has become enmeshed.
Congress
Chuck Schumer files for cloture on Respect for Marriage Act
First vote on bill expected on Wednesday
This week, the U.S. Senate is expected to pass the Respect for Marriage Act, which would codify some of the protections for same-sex and interracial couples that were established by the U.S. Supreme Court but could be weakened or overturned by the High Court’s conservative supermajority.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) just filed for cloture on the legislation, an aide to Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) told the Washington Blade.
The “first vote will be on Wednesday,” the aide said in an email.
Baldwin is widely credited with driving momentum behind the bill. She, along with U.S. Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine), Rob Portman (R-Ohio), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) released a statement on Monday urging Senate leadership to put the Respect for Marriage Act on the floor for a vote, explaining they had added protections for “religious liberties.”
CNN reported multiple sources said the coalition of senators is confident they have the votes necessary for the bill to pass.
This summer, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that President Joe Biden is ready to sign the bill into law.
“He is a proud champion of the right for people to marry whom they love and is grateful to see bipartisan support for that right,” she said.
The Human Rights Campaign, America’s largest LGBTQ organization, celebrated Schumer’s announcement earlier today that the upper chamber will “vote on the Respect for Marriage Act in the coming weeks so that no American is discriminated against because of whom they love.”
The legislation, HRC said in the press release, will “codify federal marriage equality by guaranteeing the federal rights, benefits and obligations of marriages in the federal code; repeal the discriminatory Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA); and affirm that public acts, records and proceedings should be recognized by all states.”
The impetus behind the Respect for Marriage Act came with the Supreme Court’s decision earlier this year in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned the constitutional right to abortion in America.
Justice Clarence Thomas wrote a concurring opinion in which he pledged to revisit precedents governing same-sex marriage and other matters that were decided on the basis of the right to privacy.
The White House
CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus resigns
The former Tucson, Ariz., police chief is openly gay
U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus submitted his resignation to President Joe Biden Saturday evening.
Magnus had reportedly been told earlier in the week by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas that he should resign or expect to be fired.
Multiple media outlets reported that Magnus said Friday that he had no plans to step down despite being told to resign by Mayorkas.
“I want to make this clear: I have no plans to resign as CBP commissioner,” Magnus said in a written statement to The Washington Post. “I didn’t take this job as a resume builder. I came to Washington, D.C. — moved my family here — because I care about this agency, its mission and the goals of this administration.”
In his letter of resignation released by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, Magnus wrote: “Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Senate confirmed commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection over the past year. It has been a privilege and honor to be part of your administration.
“I am submitting my resignation effective immediately but wish you and your administration the very best going forward. Thank you again for this tremendous opportunity,” Magnus added.
Pressure on the White House to remove the embattled CBP commissioner came from within the administration as well as from House Republicans on Capitol Hill. Last week a group of House Republicans led by Georgia Congressman Jody Hice sent a letter to the president demanding that he remove Magnus after an article in Politico revealed extreme dissatisfaction within the agency.
“According to a recent report by Politico, Commissioner Magnus continually fails to attend high-level meetings regarding the border crisis. Even worse, he was caught sleeping through some of the meetings he actually attended,” wrote the lawmakers in the letter first reported by the Daily Caller.
“The report goes on to detail Commissioner Magnus’ constant complaining about his fellow senior officials in Department of Homeland Security (DHS) instead of focusing on the CBP mission to secure our border,” the lawmakers added.
According to the Los Angeles Times, the CBP chief and Mayorkas argued over Magnus’ decision not to continue a retention bonus for U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz. The Times also reported Magnus had butted heads with Ortiz as well over how to reform the Border Patrol.
The day before, Magnus also attended a meeting of Border Patrol chiefs after Mayorkas had told him not to go.
“After me making extensive attempts to reach [Mayorkas] and discuss the matter, I went to the meeting so I could engage with the chiefs on various issues and concerns. I also met with Chief Ortiz to see how we might best work together moving forward,” Magnus told the Times.
When the two finally did meet, Mayorkas encouraged him to resign.
“I expressed to him that I felt there was no justification for me to resign when I still cared deeply about the work I was doing and felt that that work was focused on the things I was hired to do in the first place,” Magnus told the Times.
The Hill noted that Magnus was chosen by the president in part because he spoke out against the Trump administration’s crackdown on immigrants and its negative effect on relations between law enforcement and immigrant communities.
Still, Magnus’ background in policing rather than immigration and border enforcement raised some questions about his ability to take on a complex agency amid historically high border crossings, The Hill further pointed out.
Magnus is openly gay and married Terrance Cheung, former chief of staff to the mayor of Richmond. Calif., in 2014.
He was previously chief of police in Tucson, Arz.; Fargo, N.D.; and Richmond, Calif., and is an outspoken advocate of community policing and of immigration sanctuary cities and states.
U.S. Federal Courts
U.S. military’s ban on enlistment by HIV-positive people faces legal challenge
This summer, the Department of Defense removed restrictions on deployment and stopped discharges of service-members who are HIV positive, provided they are asymptomatic and have a “clinically confirmed undetectable viral load.”
Lambda Legal and a coalition of law firms and attorneys filed a lawsuit Thursday in a federal Virginia district court challenging the U.S. military’s prohibition of HIV-positive Americans from enlisting in the U.S. Armed Forces.
The legal challenge was filed on behalf of three individual plaintiffs and the Minority Veterans of America (MVA) in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.
The action comes on the heels of the Department of Defense’s updates this summer to its policies concerning HIV-positive service members.
On June 7, the agency announced it would not restrict the deployability or ability to commission, nor discharge or separate any service members based solely on their HIV-positive status, provided they are asymptomatic and have a “clinically confirmed undetectable viral load.”
“For years, the military has found it difficult to meet the recruitment and end-strength goals for an all-volunteer force,” Lambda Legal co-counsel Peter Perkowski, who is also the legal and policy director of MVA, said in a press release announcing the lawsuit.
“Given this reality, it is non-sensical for the nation’s largest employer to turn away healthy, fit, and fully capable recruits just because they have HIV,” Perkowski said.
“A positive HIV status alone has no effect on a person’s ability to safely serve,” Kara Ingelhart, senior attorney at Lambda Legal, said in the press release. “Because HIV disproportionately impacts LGBTQ+ people and people of color, this discriminatory policy is not only outdated, but is also a serious equity issue that has a significant impact on communities who already face countless systemic barriers to accessing full life in America.”
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Trump reiterates anti-LGBTQ themes in presidential campaign announcement
U.S. Soccer’s decision to honor LGBTQ people during World Cup sparks criticism
Trans Day of Remembrance a time to celebrate life
Gerrymandering blamed for Jim Obergefell’s defeat in bid for Ohio Legislature
Chuck Schumer files for cloture on Respect for Marriage Act
Geena Davis kicked ass onscreen long before she did in real life
Trone wins reelection in Md. 6th Congressional District
CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus resigns
Celebrating, honoring and remembering America’s LGBTQ veterans
More than 400 LGBTQ candidates won on Election Day
Popular
-
Books5 days ago
Geena Davis kicked ass onscreen long before she did in real life
-
2022 Midterm Elections4 days ago
Trone wins reelection in Md. 6th Congressional District
-
The White House3 days ago
CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus resigns
-
National5 days ago
Celebrating, honoring and remembering America’s LGBTQ veterans
-
2022 Midterm Elections5 days ago
More than 400 LGBTQ candidates won on Election Day
-
Commentary4 days ago
Transgender people: Let’s show this country who we are
-
Real Estate5 days ago
To upgrade your home before selling or not?
-
U.S. Federal Courts4 days ago
U.S. military’s ban on enlistment by HIV-positive people faces legal challenge