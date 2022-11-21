Second transgender Club Q victim identified

A third victim has been identified in the Club Q mass shooting that left five dead and 25 wounded Saturday night.

Kelly Loving, 40, a transgender woman who her sister, Tiffany Loving, said “was a kind person, she was loving, always fighting for people.”

Tiffany Loving was told of her sister’s death Sunday by the FBI. In an interview with KRDO, a Colorado Springs television station, Kelly Loving said; “I’ve just always been like her mother, wanting to guide her. I had just got off the phone with her that same day. We had video calls that same day. She was a kind person, she was loving, always fighting for people.”

KRDO and the New York Times report that Kelly Loving’s friend, Natalee Skye Bingham, 25, who is also trans, had just finished speaking with her before the shooting began.

“She was a tough woman,” Bingham said. “She taught me how it was to be a trans woman and live your life day to day.”

Bingham added that the two women had known each other for years, going back to when they both lived in Florida.

“I’m so devastated because she was such a good person,” said Bingham. “She was going to be at my house for Thanksgiving this upcoming Thursday and, now, it’s one less person at my table.”

She said the last words that she said to her friend were, “Be safe. I love you.”

“She was like a trans mother to me. I looked up to her,” Bingham said. “In the gay community you create your families, so it’s like I lost my real mother almost.”