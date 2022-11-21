Colorado
Second transgender Club Q victim identified
Kelly Loving, 40, last spoke with a friend moments before she died
A third victim has been identified in the Club Q mass shooting that left five dead and 25 wounded Saturday night.
Kelly Loving, 40, a transgender woman who her sister, Tiffany Loving, said “was a kind person, she was loving, always fighting for people.”
Tiffany Loving was told of her sister’s death Sunday by the FBI. In an interview with KRDO, a Colorado Springs television station, Kelly Loving said; “I’ve just always been like her mother, wanting to guide her. I had just got off the phone with her that same day. We had video calls that same day. She was a kind person, she was loving, always fighting for people.”
KRDO and the New York Times report that Kelly Loving’s friend, Natalee Skye Bingham, 25, who is also trans, had just finished speaking with her before the shooting began.
“She was a tough woman,” Bingham said. “She taught me how it was to be a trans woman and live your life day to day.”
Bingham added that the two women had known each other for years, going back to when they both lived in Florida.
“I’m so devastated because she was such a good person,” said Bingham. “She was going to be at my house for Thanksgiving this upcoming Thursday and, now, it’s one less person at my table.”
She said the last words that she said to her friend were, “Be safe. I love you.”
“She was like a trans mother to me. I looked up to her,” Bingham said. “In the gay community you create your families, so it’s like I lost my real mother almost.”
Colorado Springs mayor grateful for support, Biden offers assistance
President spoke with Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Monday
In a late afternoon press briefing, law enforcement and the civic leadership of Colorado Springs spoke to reporters updating the investigation into the mass shooting at Club Q on Saturday.
Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, the state’s former attorney general, expressed his and officials’ gratitude for the outpouring of sympathy and offers of support from his city’s residents and the entire Pikes Peak region.
Aboard Air Force One en route to U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in North Carolina, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters:
“Earlier this afternoon, President Biden had the opportunity to speak with Colorado Gov. Jared Polis following the deadly shooting in Colorado Springs over the weekend. The president extended his condolences and offered to provide support in any way that would be helpful.
He committed to continuing to press Congress for an assault weapons ban because thoughts and prayers are just not enough,” Jean-Pierre said.
Last two Club Q massacre victims identified
Ashley Paugh and Raymond Green died inside LGBTQ nightclub
The remaining two victims in the Club Q mass shooting have been identified as Ashley Paugh, 35, and Raymond Green, whose mother confirmed his death to the Colorado Springs Gazette newspaper.
The Gazette reported that Paugh, a 35-year-old wife and mother of an 11-year-old daughter, had driven from La Junta to Colorado Springs with a friend Saturday and went to Club Q to see a comedian perform, her sister, Stephanie Clark, said.
In a Facebook post, the owners of the local Atrevida Beer Company, a microbrewery, said that Green, who was dating the daughter of the owners, was killed while he, his girlfriend Kassy and parents were celebrating a birthday of a mutual friend.
On Monday, a joint operation between police and the city of Colorado Springs corrected the totals to five fatalities. Seventeen people sustained gunshot wounds, another person injured in another manner and one victim with no visible injuries but considered a victim.
The situation was very chaotic on Sunday, city spokesperson D’Onofrio told the Gazette, which led to the change in numbers. The Gazette also reported that the shooting “certainly has all the trappings of a hate crime,” according to Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers and the state’s former attorney general, but additional investigation needs to take place, he added.
The police searched the suspect’s home in Colorado Springs and seized items, Suthers said, adding that the investigation also will include a search of his social media and interviews with people he knew.
Suthers on the Club Q shooting:
Suspect in Club Q mass shooting arrested on 10 felony counts
Five people killed inside Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub
Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, the man suspected in the mass shooting at the LGBTQ Club Q late Saturday night that left five dead and over 25 people injured has been arrested on 10 felony counts.
Online court records in 4th Judicial District and El Paso County Combined Courts show that Aldrich has 10 charges levied against him stemming from the shooting. Five felony counts of first degree murder and 5 felony counts of bias-motivated crimes causing bodily injury.
In a press briefing, Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez said the suspect remains hospitalized as of late Monday morning. Vasquez added the suspect had not made any statements to CSPD investigators despite attempts to interview him.
“I haven’t heard that he has not been cooperative, just simply that he has determined not to speak to investigators,” Vasquez said, adding he expected charges would be formally filed “relatively soon after” the suspect is released from hospital.
