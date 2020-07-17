July 17, 2020 at 5:39 pm EDT | by Michael K. Lavers
ICE releases transgender asylum seeker from Honduras
Share
Tweet
Email
Share
Kelly González Aguilar had been in ICE custody at the Aurora Contract Detention Facility in Aurora, Colo. (Photo by Keith Gardner/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement)

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement this week released a transgender woman from Honduras who had been in their custody for more than two years.

The TransLatin@ Coalition in a tweet said ICE released Kelly González Aguilar from the Aurora Contract Detention Center, a privately-run facility in suburban Denver, on July 14. The tweet — which had pictures of González after her release — said she had been in ICE custody for 1,051 days.

González had previously been detained at the privately-run Cibola County Correctional Center in New Mexico where ICE in 2017 opened a unit specifically for trans women in their custody.

The TransLatin@ Coalition in an April press release notes González asked for asylum in the U.S.

“Because of her gender identity, Kelly has experienced relentless violence and abuse since she was a child in Honduras,” reads the press release.

The TransLatin@ Coalition, which is among the advocacy groups that urged ICE to release González, notes she remained in custody, despite her eligibility for parole.

The advocacy group in April released a video in which González and other trans ICE detainees at the Aurora Contract Detention Center spoke about their concerns over the coronavirus inside the facility. The TransLatin@ Coalition is among the organizations that have called for ICE to release people with HIV and other detainees who are more vulnerable to the pandemic.

“It was time that ICE made the right decision,” TransLatin@ Coalition President Bamby Salcedo told the Washington Blade on Thursday in a text message. “The release of Kelly was made possible because of the pressure of the people.”

Salcedo said upwards of 80,000 people signed the TransLatin@ Coalition’s petition that demanded ICE release González. Salcedo noted to the Blade that members of Congress also backed calls for González’s release.

The Santa Fe Dreamers Project, a New Mexico-based immigrant advocacy group, also welcomed González’s release.

“Kelly’s release demonstrates that ICE has the capacity to release all immigrants from detention, particularly in the context of COVID-19,” said the Santa Fe Dreamers Project in a tweet that thanked the TransLatin@ Coalition and the National Immigration Justice Center for their efforts on González’s behalf.

“ICE did not have a valid reason to keep Kelly for that long,” Salcedo told the Blade. “They let her free a couple of days ago, but they could have done this much earlier.”

“This is just another sign about the injustices that ICE and the immigration detention system continues to portray against all of us,” added Salcedo.

The Blade has requested an interview with González.

Michael K. Lavers is the international news editor of the Washington Blade. Follow Michael

watermark
Local
Two men charged in Sterling, Va., gay murder
Media outlets assail D.C.’s proposed ad tax
Acevero to reintroduce Md. police reform bill
Friend says murder of gay man in Sterling, Va. was hate crime
D.C. Council approves $2.7 million for LGBTQ programs
SMYAL, HRC to host virtual events to boost leadership skills, voting
watermark
National
ICE releases transgender asylum seeker from Honduras
New military ban on Confederate flags also bans LGBTQ Pride flags
Inside the surprising challenge to ban gay panic defense in Colorado
Instagram and Facebook to ban conversion therapy content
Trump administration sued again over rescission of transgender health care protections
Supreme Court makes anti-LGBTQ discrimination easier at religious schools
watermark
World
State Department human rights commission report largely omits LGBTQ issues
U.N. Human Rights Council discusses global conversion therapy ban
Sudan repeals death penalty for homosexuality
A family makes history in Mexico
Activists hold first-ever global Black Pride event
Poland’s anti-LGBTQ president re-elected
AIDS, red ribbon, gay news, AIRS, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Opinions
Anti-Prostitution Loyalty Oath undermines HIV fight
DCPS LGBTQ+ programming: Finding ways to connect in a pandemic
Rehoboth mayoral candidate Mills lacks integrity
Unintended consequences of proposed ad tax
Kuhns, Fuller, and Macha for Rehoboth
Mendelson’s ad tax a blow to queer, Black media
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Teaching music via Zoom
‘Schitt’s Creek’ scores 7 Dorian Award nominations
QUEERY: Alexander Campbell
Calendar: July 10-16
COVID redraws 2020 LGBTQ travel roadmap
New HBO docs shed light on Roy Cohn, plight of gays in Chechnya
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2020. All rights reserved.