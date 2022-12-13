AIDS Memorial Quilt on display at Gallaudet University

Sections of the AIDS Memorial Quilt that pay respects to deaf people who died of AIDS are on display at Gallaudet University until Friday.

The entire AIDS quilt hasn’t been displayed in 10 years, but those who wish to see a forgotten chapter of the story about the epidemic can visit the exhibit until the panels return to the AIDS Memorial Quilt organization.

“Coming in here, it’s intimate and different because they’re up there, they’re in your face,” said National Deaf Life Museum Director Meredith Peruzzi during a media visit with the Washington Blade on Monday.

Associate Professor Kirk VanGilder, Senior Public Relations Manager Robert Weinstock and Gallaudet University student Sarah Kurtz joined Peruzzi in the museum.

The four squares on display have mostly deaf people and people closely related to deaf people on them. They were created in 1989 during the largest Deaf Conference

All of the names on one square were all deaf, with the exception of a list of interpreters. In addition to the quilt, there is a running list of names on display in the museum that show how many deaf people have died from AIDS, which gets updated yearly on Dec. 31.

Eight new names will join the list this year.

“I think those of us who are older can tell the stories that, I think, (have) that sense of history, and passing it on to the next generation is potent here. It is something that connects our communities across time,” said Peruzzi.

Some knowledge of the deaf community’s relationship with AIDS may have been left out of many textbooks — like how little information was accessible to the community since captioning and interpreting for television was mostly unavailable.

“She said that ‘I haven’t been feeling well, I’ve been sick a lot, I don’t get it what’s happening’ … and found out that she was positive for HIV, and she said, ‘What’s that?’ This is 1990. She had no idea what HIV or AIDS was.” said Peruzzi.

There’s also the struggle with finding adequate health care as a deaf person.

“If I’m sick and I go to the hospital, how are they going to communicate with me?” said Weinstock.

The quilt brought up lots of memories for Weinstock, as he had a few very close friends pass away from AIDS. Their health deteriorated very quickly, forcing them to focus less on their classwork because of hospitalizations.

The staff reflected on non-deaf and non-LGBTQ people visiting this exhibit, commenting on how people don’t think about AIDS as much anymore. Queer people, however, think about it more because the pandemic is such a large part of their history.

Kurtz talked about how she had no education about AIDS or AIDS within the deaf community in her hometown in rural Indiana. Kurtz said the majority of her information about the pandemic came from her own research.