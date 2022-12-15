Texas
Log Cabin Republicans president denies knowledge of chapter’s involvement in drag event protest
LGBTQ group celebrating its annual Spirit of Lincoln Gala at Mar-a-Lago
Log Cabin Republicans, the country’s oldest and largest conservative LGBTQ organization, had no knowledge of its chapter’s involvement in a protest over a drag performance Tuesday night in San Antonio, the group’s president, Charles Moran, told the Washington Blade on Thursday.
Demonstrators, many of them armed, convened at the Aztec Theatre downtown during “A Drag Queen Christmas,” shouting anti-LGBTQ slurs and accusing patrons at the all-ages event of “grooming” or sexually exploiting and abusing children.
Among the groups were representatives from the San Antonio chapter of the Log Cabin Republicans. Far-right extremists led by the Texas Freedom Force were openly carrying firearms. Local lawmakers also showed up to support the LGBTQ community and counter-protesters.
Family-friendly drag performances have become a target of anti-LGBTQ activists, who have sought to use them to smear LGBTQ people as pedophiles and “groomers” – notwithstanding whether these events feature any content that may be objectionable for non-adult audiences.
Tuesday’s program featured references to alcohol but contained no nudity or sexually explicit content.
The Log Cabin Republicans on Thursday celebrated the group’s annual event, the Spirit of Lincoln Gala, at Mar-a-Lago, the Palm Beach club owned by former President Donald Trump.
National
Drag brunch cancelled after violent threats in Texas
The threats of violence came after social media posts by the anti-LGBTQ+ Libs Of TikTok and far-right media outlet Blaze TV
The Disney-themed drag brunch scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 11 was abruptly cancelled last week after an onslaught of threats of violence to the venue, the Cool Beans Bar and Grill, an LGBTQ+ friendly establishment.
The threats of violence came after social media posts by anti-LGBTQ+ users and far-right media outlet Blaze TV’s host Sara Gonzales, who invited her viewers to join her in shutting the event down.
Cool Beans Bar and Grill in Denton, TX is hosting an ALL AGES drag show THIS SUNDAY. Who’s coming with me to shut it down? pic.twitter.com/giaXh9umXr— Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) September 8, 2022
Denton is home to two state universities with a combined enrollment of over 55,000 students, the University of North Texas and Texas Woman’s University, along with North Central Texas College. It is in the same county where barely two weeks ago, crowds were gathered outside a family friendly drag show at Anderson Distillery and Grill, in Roanoke, Texas, some with signs accusing the establishment and its patrons of sexually abusing children, or of “grooming” them for abuse.
The owners of Cool Beans Bar and Grill posted a message on its expressing their disgust over being forced to cancel the event:
A former employee, Megan Queen, described the bar the bar as a welcoming place for the LGBTQ community and said she was heartbroken at the threats made against the establishment, according to the Dallas Observer.
As with many all-ages LGBTQ+ events this summer – from California to North Carolina – hate was ginned up on social media among right-wing extremists who sought to interrupt the event and disband the attendees.
Leading up to the event, word was spread on anti-LGBTQ+ Facebook groups like Texas Family Project and Protect Texas Kids, the latter warning, “We need to show up in full force and show that the majority of us are against children being involved in these disturbing, sexually explicit shows.”
Editor’s note, story updated: Reference to anti-LGBTQ+ Twitter account LibsofTikTok removed.
Texas
Right-wing protesters target Dallas drag event
Oak Lawn gay bar hosted ‘family-friendly’ show
The “Drag the Kids to Pride” drag show to kick off Pride month in Dallas found itself to be a flashpoint between anti-LGBTQ right-wing protesters, attendees of the event and police at a popular gay bar and safe space in the city’s Oak Lawn neighborhood.
The organizers of the drag event billed it as a “family-friendly” drag queen story hour event at Mr. Misster, located at the corner of Cedar Springs Road and Reagan Street, but according to both the Dallas Voice, the local LGBTQ media outlet, and WFAA 8, protesters also showed up outside the event, some carrying signs that read “Stop grooming the kids” and “Stop exploiting kids” and similar variations.
According to WFAA, during the event, drag performers danced and walked down the aisle in the center of the room. At times, the dancers would take dollar bills from some of the children. Kids also walked with the dancers down the aisle during the event.
Cannon Brown, a Dallas LGBTQ activist and founding former head of the Dallas Stonewall Young Democrats, took to Facebook posting pictures of the protestors captioning the post with “Christofascists on Cedar Springs in front of Mr Misster. Get down here.”
Photos posted by the Dallas Voice journalist Tammye Nash, using photos by Chad Mantooth, show one protester carrying a sign declaring “confuse a child, abuse a child,” and another had a sign shouting “stop groomers.” Yet another demands, “Stop exploiting our kids.” And, in what is apparently a swipe at the rainbow power of Pride month, one woman wore a black T-shirt with a block of rainbow colors saying “rainbow revival.”
One woman who was protesting, Dasy, who didn’t want to give her last name, told WFAA that she first saw the poster for the event near where she lives. She was at the bar after the event with a “Stop grooming the kids” poster.
“I live in this community,” Dasy said. “I have for several years. I don’t believe that I should be seeing signs advertising for children to be dancing on stage with men in thongs and in inappropriate clothing and makeup. I do not in any way condone the behavior that these people are engaging in, but what drags me out here is its kids now.”
A media statement the venue released after the event noted:
“We host our Champagne Drag Brunch every Saturday at 2 p.m. for guests that are 21+ but we have partnered with some of our major community partners to host a special Pride Drag Brunch for all guests, including guests that couldn’t normally attend our regular show because of the drinking age restriction, to raise money for a local LGBTQ+ youth organization.
We are more than happy to open our doors to celebrate Pride in a family friendly, safe environment, separate from our normal operations of 2 p.m. – 2 a.m. on Saturdays because we believe that everyone should have a space to be able to celebrate who they are.
Mr. Misster is a place where everyone is welcome to feel accepted, safe and included. We had a group of protestors outside yelling homophobic threats, transphobic remarks and vile accusations at these children and parents.
It is so sad to see that in 2022, there are people that still want to protests others celebrating who they are, but our staff and wonderful officers helped keep us safe and kept the protestors at bay.”
In a statement provided by the anti-LGBTQ group Protect Texas Kids tried to claim that Dallas police officers had “removed” the children from the drag show, which WFAA reported as untruthful, a fact verified by the Dallas Police Department.
A spokesperson for the police department told media outlets that its officers showed up to “assist with crowd control” and help the crowd “disperse in a safe manner.”
“We decided to organize this protest when we saw advertising for the event a few weeks ago — we researched the bar and quickly found out that it’s a gay bar, and we were also pretty concerned when we saw the signage on the bar’s website that says ‘it’s not gonna lick itself.’ We just launched our organization and this was our first event.
The mission was to raise awareness that an event like this, a drag show for children, was happening right in Dallas. We also hoped that if we raised awareness, the event might be canceled or modified so that children couldn’t be present.
We were very happy with how the event went overall. The police were able to come in and remove all of the children and their families from inside of the bar. There were a lot of people in attendance who didn’t have kids, so those people were able to stay and the event continued.”
According to WFAA, Mr. Misster also said the bar had received several hundred threatening emails, nasty Google reviews and aggressive threatening phone calls from protestors.
Texas
Republican lawmaker claims Texas school gunman was transgender
Massacre victims were inside single classroom
A spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed that all of the 19 children and two adults were killed in single classroom at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday.
According to officials, 18-year-old Salvador Rolando Ramos, wearing body armor had barricaded himself inside a fourth-grade classroom, where all the fatalities and injuries occurred. Ramos, who attended the nearby high school, was killed on scene by a member of a federal U.S. Border Patrol tactical unit who had responded alongside local law enforcement.
Several other children were injured in the attack, including a 10-year-old who remained in critical condition in a Texas hospital. Law enforcement officials told reporters Ramos shot his grandmother before heading to the school with two military-style rifles he bought on his 18th birthday which was within the last two weeks.
Law enforcement has only released some of the victim’s identities and according to the Austin Statesman newspaper’s political reporter Niki Griswold, parents were gathered late into the night to give DNA samples to find out whether or not their children were among the dead. Griswold also tweeted, “The agonized screams of family members are audible from the parking lot,” as she also noted “A family has erupted into sobs outside the civic center.”
The agonized screams of family members are audible from the parking lot— Niki Griswold (@nikigriswold) May 25, 2022
As Texas and the nation reeled in shock over yet another deadly mass shooting, Arizona Republican Congressman Paul Gosar, who espouses radical right view points and former President Trump’s MAGA philosophy, took to Twitter and spread a false and transphobic claim that the suspected shooter was a “transsexual leftist illegal alien.”
As of Tuesday evening, Gosar had not commented on his tweet, which was deleted about two hours after being published.
Gosar is an anti-immigration, anti-vaxxer, radical right hardliner who routinely cozies up to white nationalists. He was apparently promoting a false claim circulating on right-wing networks. Users shared images of a transgender person unrelated to the attack claiming they were the shooter.
In Washington last night, President Biden, speaking to the nation said;
“Why are we willing to live with this carnage?” he asked. “Why do we keep letting this happen? Where in God’s name is our backbone to have the courage to deal with it and stand up to the [gun] lobbies?
Speaking from personal experience, as a father who has lost two children, Biden added: “To lose a child is like having a piece of your soul ripped away. There’s a hollowness in your chest, and you feel like you’re being sucked into it and never going to be able to get out. It’s suffocating. And it’s never quite the same.”
Global reaction included sympathy from Ukraine’s leadership.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed condolences to the community of Uvalde where the 21 people — including the 19 students — were murdered in one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history.
“Deeply saddened by the news of the murder of innocent children in Texas,” Zelenskyy wrote. “Sincere condolences to the families of the victims, the people of the U.S. and @POTUS over this tragedy. The people of Ukraine share the pain of the relatives and friends of the victims and all Americans.”
Deeply saddened by the news of the murder of innocent children in Texas. Sincere condolences to the families of the victims, the people of the US and @POTUS over this tragedy. The people of Ukraine share the pain of the relatives and friends of the victims and all Americans.— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 25, 2022
NPR reported Wednesday that Zelenskyy also referenced the shooting while speaking by video link at a conference on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in which he drew a direct parallel between the shooting and the war in Ukraine.
“I feel it is my personal tragedy when children are killed in Texas, and now in my country Russian military is killing our children,” he said.
