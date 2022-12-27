District of Columbia
Racine leads attorneys general challenge of Fla. ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law
Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed statute earlier this year
D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine announced that he is leading a coalition of 18 other states’ attorneys general opposing Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law.
Racine, alongside New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and the attorneys general from California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island and Washington, filed an amicus curiae brief last week in the U.S. District Court for the Northern Division of Florida.
The brief makes two main points:
- Florida’s law is unconstitutional. Although Florida claims the act is intended to protect children and preserve parental choice, the attorneys general have curricula in place that allow for age-appropriate discussion of LGBTQ+ issues while respecting parental views on the topic.
- The law is causing significant harms to students, parents, teachers, and other states. Non-inclusive educational environments have severe negative health impacts on LGBTQ+ students, resulting in increased rates of mental health disorders and suicide attempts. These harms extend to youth not just in Florida, but throughout the country.
“My office has a strong track record of fighting for LGBTQ+ rights in the District and across the country to make sure that everyone can simply be who they are and love who they love,” said Racine in a press release. “Florida’s law offers no benefit to anyone and in fact puts children and families in harm’s way. We will continue to use all of our authority to help strike down this law and any other hateful, discriminatory policies that threaten people’s fundamental freedoms.”
The attorneys general also contend that the “Don’t Say Gay” law is causing, by example, significant harm to students, parents and teachers in other states.
This brief challenges the “Don’t Say Gay” law, which outlaws “classroom instruction” on sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade entirely.
The law also requires that the state education agency write new classroom instructions for standards that must be followed by grades 4-12. But the law does not define many of its key terms, like “classroom instruction,” so Florida teachers are already censoring themselves out of fear of the law. Indeed, the law allows a parent to bring a civil claim against a school district to enforce its vague prohibitions.
Earline Budd honored with historic D.C. mural
Mayoral proclamation presented at alleyway dedication ceremony
Longtime D.C. transgender rights advocate and community activist Earline Budd was honored on Dec. 19 at a ceremony officially unveiling a large mural depicting Budd as the first transgender person to be included in D.C.’s citywide wall mural program.
The mural depicting Budd is in an alley next to the Atlas Performing Arts Center at 1333 H St., N.E. that has been named an “Allery” to which the Budd mural now joins multiple other murals.
They are part of a citywide mural program called MURALSDC funded by the D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation in cooperation with the D.C. Commission on the Arts and Humanities. Nearly 150 murals in all of the city’s eight wards have been commissioned under the program.
“As mayor of Washington, D.C., it is my pleasure to commend Earline Budd for more than 35 years of outstanding service to the LGBTQ+ community,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a proclamation presented at the Dec. 19 ceremony.
“As founder of Empowering the Transgender Community (ETC) and a transgender rights advocate, you have provided life-saving support and harm reduction services to our most vulnerable populations and used your platform to address critical issues affecting these communities,” the mayor’s proclamation says.
The proclamation refers to Budd’s longtime role in addition to director of ETC as a program manager for D.C.’s sex worker support and advocacy group HIPS where she “shepherded countless individuals through illness, homelessness, and family rejection.”
Japer Bowles, director of the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs, read and presented the mayoral proclamation to Budd at the Monday ceremony.
“Ms. Budd has impacted, for the better, hundreds, if not thousands of LGBTQIA people’s lives through her direct services and her advocacy work that has made D.C. one of the leading cities in the world for our community,” Bowles said at the ceremony.
“The mural behind us is more than paint on a brick wall, and today is more than a gathering of community in an alley,” Bowles said. “It is a recognition of the hard work and perseverance of one woman, who has led and at points pulled the movement forward to better the lives of all, particularly our Black and Brown trans and GNC neighbors, friends and family,” he said.
Budd, 55, said she was honored when local artist Shani Shih contacted her about doing the mural. Shih told the Washington Blade she applied to participate in the MURALSDC program, and they assigned her to their art alley project.
“I hoped to use the opportunity to lift up a community story connected to H Street and having known of their critical work I reached out to HIPS DC, who connected me to Ms. Budd,” Shih said.
The dedication ceremony was followed by a reception, dinner and show at the Chateau Remix restaurant and club on Benning Road.
Budd said she’s been informed that city officials were planning a follow-up ceremony for the Earline Budd mural in February at the Atlas Performing Arts Center.
Gay former D.C. Council candidate fined for not filing finance reports
Randy Downs lost November 2020 Ward 2 Council race to Brooke Pinto
An official with the D.C. Office of Campaign Finance said gay former Ward 2 D.C. Council candidate Randy Downs and his campaign treasurer have yet to pay separate fines of $1,650 and $1,300 for failing to file at least two required campaign finance reports for Downs’s 2020 election campaign.
Office of Campaign Finance spokesperson Wesley Williams told the Washington Blade this week that neither Downs nor Downs’s campaign treasurer, Jesse Jackson, who are responsible for filing the two required campaign finance reports, had filed them.
Records posted on the OCF website show that the initial deadline for the first of the two reports was July 31, 2021. The deadline for filing the second report, the website posting shows, was Jan. 31, 2022.
Attempts by the Blade to reach Downs for comment have been unsuccessful. In Facebook postings in November of this year Downs announced he was on an “epic sabbatical” in Southeast Asia via New Zealand. It could not be determined whether Downs was still traveling abroad or has returned home as of this week.
Downs ran as an independent in the November 2020 election for the Ward 2 Council seat in a four-candidate race, with then incumbent Council member Brooke Pinto, a Democrat, winning the race with 68.3 percent of the vote. Downs finished in second place with 20.6 percent of the vote.
Office of Campaign Finance records show that Downs, who ran under the city’s campaign public financing program, received $146,875 in total matching funds from the city under the Fair Elections Act financing program. The records show his campaign filed the required finance reports up until and including the filing of his last report on Oct. 26, 2020.
That report stated his campaign committee had $39,424.52 in “cash on hand” as of that time and outstanding debts of just $166.48.
The OCF issued an order handing down the first fine against the Downs campaign of $1,650 on Nov. 24, 2021. It issued a second order handing down the fine of $1,300 on Oct. 18, 2022. The orders state that the fines came after OCF officials extended the deadline for filing the two reports several times and attempted multiple times to contact the Downs campaign, Downs, and campaign treasurer Jackson.
The orders state that Downs and his campaign never responded to any of the attempts to reach them by postal mail and email. Williams said the fines had not been paid as of this week.
According to Williams, the next step will be for the OCF to submit to the full D.C. Board of Elections a Petition for Enforcement of Order. He said he believes the Board of Elections could take the matter to the Office of the U.S. Attorney for D.C. for further enforcement action.
Downs is currently serving as a Dupont Circle Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner but he did not run for re-election this year. His term ends Jan. 1.
National AIDS Memorial Quilt on display at Gallaudet University
Panels will remain at D.C. school until Friday
Sections of the National AIDS Memorial Quilt that pay respects to deaf people who died of AIDS are on display at Gallaudet University until Friday.
The entire National AIDS Memorial Quilt hasn’t been displayed in 10 years, but those who wish to see a forgotten chapter of the story about the epidemic can visit the exhibit until the panels return to the NAMES Project Foundation.
“Coming in here, it’s intimate and different because they’re up there, they’re in your face,” said National Deaf Life Museum Director Meredith Peruzzi during a media visit with the Washington Blade on Monday.
Associate Professor Kirk VanGilder, Senior Public Relations Manager Robert Weinstock and Gallaudet University student Sarah Kurtz joined Peruzzi in the museum.
The four blocks on display were created in 1989 during the Deaf Way International Conference and Festival in D.C. The National AIDS Memorial Quilt has several other blocks that honor deaf people and their allies.
All of the names on three blocks were all deaf, and another block honored interpreters. Half of the panels on a fourth block also honor deaf people. In addition to the quilt, there is a running list of names on display in the museum that show how many deaf people have died from AIDS, which gets updated yearly on Dec. 1, which is World AIDS Day.
Eight new names joined the list this year.
“I think those of us who are older can tell the stories that, I think, (have) that sense of history, and passing it on to the next generation is potent here. It is something that connects our communities across time,” said Peruzzi.
Many traditional U.S. textbooks largely limited their discussion of HIV/AIDS. This omission particularly impacted deaf people because they did not have widespread access to captioning and interpretation on television.
There’s also the struggle with finding adequate health care as a deaf person.
“If I’m sick and I go to the hospital, how are they going to communicate with me?” said Peruzzi.
The quilt brought up lots of memories for Weinstock, as he had a few very close friends pass away from AIDS. Their health deteriorated very quickly, forcing them to focus less on their classwork because of hospitalizations.
The staff reflected on non-deaf and non-LGBTQ people visiting this exhibit, commenting on how people don’t think about AIDS as much anymore. Queer people, however, think about it more because the pandemic is such a large part of their history.
Kurtz talked about how she had no education about AIDS or AIDS within the deaf community in her hometown in rural Indiana. Kurtz said the majority of her information about the pandemic came from her own research.
