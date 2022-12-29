Congress
More calls for Santos to step down
Congressional LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus issues statement calling for Santos to step down
Robert Zimmerman, the Democratic candidate who ran against Republican Rep.-elect George Santos for the U.S. House seat representing New York’s 3rd Congressional District, held a press conference Thursday afternoon outside the Nassau County Courthouse on Long Island, to argue that his former opponent “does not belong in Congress.”
Zimmerman called for a House Ethics Committee investigation into Santos over his extraordinary lies and deceptions, many revealed for the first time over the course of the last couple of weeks by multiple news and media organizations.
Those who have been outraged by Santos’ shady financial dealings and fabrications on the campaign trail concerning his life and career ought to “make sure investigations proceed on the federal, state and county levels,” Zimmerman said.
So far, investigations into Santos have been opened by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York, the Republican district attorney of Nassau County, Anne Donnelly, and New York State Attorney General Letitia James.
Addressing the crowd ahead of Zimmerman was New York State Sen. Anna Kaplan, who represents part of the region that includes the 3rd Congressional District.
Kaplan urged investigations into Santos’ business dealings, questioning how he was able to self-fund his candidacy “despite having no legitimate career to speak of,” which prompted chants of “follow the money!”
Additionally, she said, “we all deserve an apology for [Santos’] reprehensible lies about his nonexistent Jewish faith and completely fake connection to the Holocaust.”
On Wednesday evening, the House Congressional LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus released a statement calling for the congressman-elect to “step down immediately.” The move follows several public declarations by Democratic lawmakers that Santos not be seated with the next Congress.
The statement was cosigned by the Caucus Chair, Democratic Rep. David Cicilline of Rhode Island, along with Co-Chairs Reps. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.), Mark Takano (D-Calif.), Angie Craig (D-Minn.), Sharice Davids (D-Kan.), Chris Pappas (D-N.H.), and Ritchie Torres (D-Ny.), and incoming Reps. Becca Balint (D-Vt.), Robert Garcia (D-Calif.), and Eric Sorensen (D-Ill.).
“Over the past few weeks, there have been numerous reports of representative-elect Santos lying about his education, employment history, and his personal life, including, among other fabrications, that he is Jewish, that he ‘lost four employees’ in the Pulse nightclub massacre, that he graduated Baruch College, and that he worked for Goldman Sachs and Citigroup,” the caucus wrote in the statement.
The statement reads, in part, “Integrity and honesty are central to being a member of the House of Representatives and to properly represent your community — both one’s district and the LGBTQ+ community. Mr. Santos has demonstrated that he lacks these values.”
“We are especially appalled that Mr. Santos would lie about losing four employees in the Pulse nightclub massacre. The Pulse nightclub massacre was the deadliest U.S. hate crime committed against our community in recent memory, and a person who misrepresents their connection to that tragedy for political sympathy does not deserve to be a member of Congress.”
Finally, the caucus called on Santos to “step down immediately” because “The LGBTQ+ community and the people of New York’s 3rd Congressional District deserve better.”
Congress
N. Y. attorney general eyes ‘issues’ with Santos campaign
Leticia James’ office did not confirm an investigation is underway
The office of New York Attorney General Letitia James is looking into issues with the campaign run by gay U.S. Rep.-elect George Santos (N.Y.), the Washington Blade has learned.
Following Monday’s investigative report in the New York Times, the scandals buffeting Santos grew both in detail and scope with a steady trickle of revelations about the congressman-elect’s alleged lies, misrepresentations, and potential crimes.
These range from the omissions in Santos’s mandatory congressional disclosures of key details about his residency and financial dealings to evidence that he lied about his Jewish ancestry and concocted a story that his grandparents had survived the Holocaust.
The Daily Beast reported on Thursday that records show a divorce between Santos and a woman in 2019, thereby also raising questions about his claims of having been openly gay for a decade.
This week’s reporting on Santos yielded calls for the congressman-elect to be investigated by U.S. attorneys offices, the Federal Election Commission, congressional ethics officials, and other legal actors.
James’s office did not confirm whether it had formally begun an investigation.
Santos, who so far has not responded publicly except through an attorney, tweeted on Thursday that he would “address questions” next week: “To the people of #NY03 I have my story to tell and it will be told next week. I want to assure everyone that I will address your questions and that I remain committed to deliver the results I campaigned on; public safety, inflation, education and more.”
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) responded, “Why do you need a full week to confirm if you live where you said you did, worked where you said you did, went to school where you said you did…?”
Prominent gun control advocate Fred Guttenberg asked similar questions of Santos: “You need a week? Are you Jewish? Yes or no? Holocaust stories true? Yes or no? Are you a gay Republican? Yes or no? Was your campaign a series of lies? Yes or no? This should take you no more than one minute to respond.”
Joe Murray, Santos’s attorney, released a statement on Monday casting blame on the New York Times: “After four years in the public eye, and on the verge of being sworn in as a member of the Republican-led 118th Congress, the New York Times launches this shotgun blast of attacks.”
Murray also accused the paper of launching attacks against Santos to smear “his good name with these defamatory allegations.”
Congress
Calls for resignation and investigations amplify for incoming gay GOP Rep. Santos
Accused of financial impropriety, lying about his life and background
Media reports this week have ignited demands for the resignation of incoming freshman gay Republican Rep. George Santos (N.Y.) and calls for investigations by congressional ethics and election officials and law enforcement agencies.
On Monday, the New York Times published an investigative story that drew renewed attention to issues concerning Santos’s alleged financial malfeasance along with misrepresentations, lies, and omissions concerning a variety of subjects.
Many, perhaps most, of the details in this report were covered prior to the election by other press outlets, mostly serving smaller local media markets, as well as by Santos’s gay Democratic opponent Robert Zimmerman.
Nevertheless, until this week little attention was paid to the revelations about and questions concerning Santos – from his alleged falsification of key details about his biography to his failure to list the clients of his asset management firm in congressional financial disclosures.
Santos has not responded publicly except through a statement provided by his attorney Joe Murray, who wrote: “After four years in the public eye, and on the verge of being sworn in as a member of the Republican led 118th Congress, the New York Times launches this shotgun blast of attacks,” Murray said in a statement.
Murray also accused the paper of launching attacks against Santos to smear “his good name with these defamatory allegations.”
Santos’s victory for New York’s 3rd congressional district was a mild upset in a midterm election cycle that cost Democrats their control of the House only narrowly. So, when renewed attention was drawn to the race this week, questions mounted about whether Democrats had failed to adequately warn voters about Santos’s conduct and record.
At the same time, Republican officials in New York and Washington were blamed for either ignoring the issues with their candidate or failing to adequately vet him.
Log Cabin Republicans President Charles Moran declined to comment because Santos has not yet personally addressed the allegations against him.
The questions about financial impropriety and possible violations of elections laws may raise the specter of serious consequences for Santos. Responding to this week’s reporting, Zimmerman joined a chorus of voices on Twitter who called for investigations by the House Ethics Committee, Federal Elections Commission, and U.S. Attorney’s office.
Legal issues aside, the breadth of matters about which it appears Santos has lied, misrepresented, or omitted key facts is remarkable.
The Times reported, for instance, that Citigroup and Goldman Sachs said they had no record of Santos ever working there, despite his repeated claims to the contrary. The paper also noted that public records contradict Santos’s assertion that four of his employees were killed in the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting.
The Congressional LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus did not respond to a request for comment.
Congress
Congress approves $100m boost to HIV/AIDS initiatives
Spending bill is final passed with Pelosi as House speaker
The appropriations bill for the fiscal year 2023 released by Congress on Tuesday contains an additional $100 million for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Ending the HIV Epidemic in the United States initiative.
Among other programs, the funding will strengthen efforts to increase the adoption of preexposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to reduce the risk of new HIV infections.
In a press release, the HIV+Hepatitis Policy Institute celebrated the boost from Congress but noted that more must be done — including a national PrEP program.
“The increases will help expand HIV programs in the targeted jurisdictions most impacted by HIV,” said Carl Schmid, the group’s executive director. However, “given that Congress again has not fully funded the initiative and has not provided dedicated funding for a national PrEP program, ending HIV by 2030 will be in serious jeopardy.”
President Joe Biden has proposed a $9.8 billion 10-year national PrEP program, which is widely considered a crucial step in addressing the gaps in access to the HIV prevention drugs among, particularly, Black and Latino gay men and Black women.
HHS’s Ending the HIV Epidemic in the United States program, launched in 2019 under President Donald Trump, aims to bring the number of new HIV infections down 90 per cent by 2030 through investing in key strategies for prevention and treatment.
The initiative is coordinated with several other federal agencies: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Health Resources and Services Administration, the Indian Health Service, the National Institutes of Health, and the Office of the HHS Assistant Secretary for Health and Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
The HIV+Hepatitis Policy Institute’s press release notes Tuesday’s appropriations bill will be the final spending package passed with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) serving as Democratic leader.
Pelosi, in her first speech as a congresswoman in 1987, said to her colleagues that “now we must take leadership of course in the crisis of AIDS.”
“The speaker’s work on this issue continued through her time in leadership, including her passage of foreign aid packages, the Affordable Care Act, and funding for the HHS’s Ending the HIV Epidemic in the United States program,” said the HIV+Hepatitis Policy Institute press release.
