District of Columbia
Whitman-Walker launches yearlong commemoration of 50th anniversary
Special events, new facility to highlight founding as LGBTQ health clinic
Whitman-Walker, which describes itself in a newly released statement as a “leader in LGBTQ health, research, education, and policy with special expertise in HIV care,” announced it would kick off its 50th year this month through the launch of “a year-long campaign through special events and initiatives.”
The Jan. 20 statement says the special events and initiatives will “highlight the organization’s vast achievement over the past five decades responding to community needs including LGBTQ healthcare, HIV prevention and treatment and research designed to impact the lives of those they serve.”
Among the events set to take place, the statement notes, is the planned opening this fall of Whitman-Walker’s new health care and research facility on the campus of the city’s Saint Elizabeth’s East development in Southeast Washington.
The statement says the new 118,000-square-foot facility will be called the Max Robinson Center after Whitman-Walker’s existing Max Robinson Center healthcare facility in Anacostia. The new project will allow the organization to serve an additional 10,000 patients per year when it opens later this year, the statement says, adding that LGBTQ health and HIV care will be among the services provided.
“Beginning in 1973 and named in 1978 after poet Walt Whitman (a former D.C. resident) and Dr. Mary Edwards Walker, a noted Civil-War era physician in D.C. and women’s rights activist, Whitman-Walker was founded as an affirming and safe space for the gay and lesbian community,” the statement says.
It says the organization was one of the first responders to the HIV/AIDS epidemic in D.C. in the 1980s and later expanded its mission to become “a leader in HIV/AIDS education, prevention, diagnosis and treatment.”
In the years since the start of the AIDS epidemic Whitman-Walker has also expanded its mission to include legal services and overall medical and dental services for the LGBTQ community and the broader community, to include heterosexual African-American men and women, Latinx, residents in the D.C. metro area as well as immigrants from all parts of the world, according to information on the Whitman-Walker website.
“We are so deeply honored to lead this organization at this pivotal time,” said Naseema Shafi, CEO of Whitman-Walker Health, and Ryan Moran, CEO of Whitman-Walker Health System, in a joint statement. “Marking the legacy of 50-years’ worth of volunteerism, care and service to community while also looking ahead to our future with the opening of the new Max Robinson Center is thrilling,” the two said. “We’re looking forward to celebrating with community this year and preparing for the next 50 years.”
The statement notes that in 50 years of growth and evolution, Whitman-Walker currently consists of “a collective of 501(c)(3) organizations centered around delivering care to community.” It notes that CEO Shafi heads the entity called Whitman-Walker Health that focuses on healthcare and Moran leads Whitman-Walker System, which oversees Whitman-Walker Foundation, Whitman-Walker Institute, and Whitman-Walker Real Property Holdings.
A full description of Whitman-Walker’s history and list of upcoming events and initiatives for its 50th anniversary year can be accessed at whitmanwalkerimpact.org.
District of Columbia
Miss Gay D.C. crowned Miss Gay America
Tatiyanna Voche’ victorious in Little Rock
Tatiyanna Voche’ was crowned the winner of the 2023 Miss Gay America pageant in Little Rock, Ark. on Saturday, Jan. 21.
Female illusion artists from across the United States vied for the crown in a four night competition filled with drag entertainment. Qualified hopefuls included Amethyst Diamond and Dezi Minaj, Miss Gay Maryland 2022 and first alternate to Miss Gay Maryland respectively.
Voche’, known as hairstylist Jonathan Jackson of Arlington, Va. by day, qualified to be a contestant for the Miss Gay America 2023 pageant by winning the title Miss Gay D.C. 2022 at a competition held at As You Are (500 8th Street, S.E.) on May 14.
Voche’ joined 43 other contestants at the Robinson Center in Little Rock, Ark. for two days of preliminaries, followed by a showcase date on Friday and a final competition on Saturday.
“The past week was filled with so much love and admiration for the art of female illusion,” Voche’ told the Blade following the Miss Gay America competition. “What makes the Miss Gay America system so special is the sense of family that it possesses. It is like a big family reunion that happens once a year. ”
Voche’ continued, “the title of Miss Gay America means a sense of validation personally for the hard work, determination and passion I have had for the system for the last 16 years, a huge celebration for those that have pushed, supported and been with me on this journey and lastly and most importantly it means I get to join a legacy that has been around for 51 years and help other girls achieve their dreams. This year isn’t about me being Miss Gay America: it’s about nurturing and inspiring girls to achieve their dreams.”
Voche’ is no stranger to drag competition, having already claimed the titles of Miss Gay Maryland America 2008, Miss Gay Mid East America 2009, Miss Ziegfelds 2010, Miss Gay Atlantic States America 2010, Miss Gay Mid Atlantic 2011, Miss Capital Pride 2013, Miss Gay Western States America 2021, Miss Freddie’s 2020 & 2021 and Miss Queen of Hearts 2022.
“I was a musical theatre performer for a number of years,” Voche’ told the Blade. “And as I started to get burned out, the girls at the theatre dressed me up as my favorite super hero, She-Ra Princess of Power for Halloween and took me to the Hippo in Baltimore for the costume contest. I got booked for my first show that evening and the rest is history. Tatiyanna Voche’ was born.”
While the performer is clearly proud of the win, Jackson tells the Blade his favorite title is “uncle to my three nephews.”
District of Columbia
Dupont Circle murder alarms ANC commissioner
Man fatally stabbed on P Street
D.C. police announced on Friday that a 47-year-old man with no fixed address was found suffering from a fatal stab wound at about 9:39 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, in the 2000 block of P Street, N.W.
According to a police press release and a separate police incident report, the victim, identified as Mubarak Mursal, was taken by ambulance to Med Star Washington Hospital Center, where he was pronounced dead at 10:27 p.m. that same day.
The police incident report says Mursal was found unconscious lying in the street at the intersection of P Street and Hopkins Street, N.W. close to 2020 P St., N.W., which is where the New Dynasty Chinese Restaurant is located.
“A few detectives said there were multiple stab wounds,” said Jeffrey Rueckgauer, the Dupont Circle Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner whose district includes the location where the fatal stabbing took place. Rueckgauer, who lives nearby, said he was on the scene shortly after Mursal was taken to the hospital.
“It is really alarming,” Rueckgauer told the Washington Blade. “This is not a common occurrence in West Dupont. We don’t know the circumstances of this attack.”
He said that although this was the first murder in the immediate area that he is aware of in the more than 20 years he has lived in the area, crime has been going up in the area since former D.C. Police Chief Cathy Lanier discontinued police foot patrols in the neighborhood.
The online D.C. news site Popville posted a video on its website taken from a surveillance camera from one of the nearby buildings that shows the victim walking east bound on the 2000 block of P Street, N.W., before he is seen collapsing on the street at the intersection of P Street and Hopkins Street. The video shows him getting up and attempting to walk a few feet before he collapses again and remains still on the street.
The video indicates that Mursal was stabbed at a nearby location west of where he lost consciousness and fell onto the street. The D.C. gay bar Fireplace is located a block and a half west at the corner of 22nd and P Streets, N.W.
The police report and press release provide no further information about the stabbing incident or whether Mursal knew the attacker.
Police are calling on anyone with information about the incident to contact police at 202-727-9099. Similar to other homicides in the city, police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder.
The Popville video of the incident can be accessed here:
@PoPville video of the guy after he got stabbed last night in Dupont Circle pic.twitter.com/yJ4GGemV6C— Muchlas Amirinanto (@amirinanto) January 19, 2023
District of Columbia
Activist expresses concern over no LGBTQ contingents in D.C. MLK Day Parade
Pannell says lack of participation sends wrong message
Longtime D.C. LGBTQ rights advocate Philip Pannell sent an email to fellow activists on Monday expressing strong concern that no LGBTQ organization had signed up to be a contingent in this year’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in D.C.
The D.C. parade was held Monday, Jan. 16, along Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. in Southeast D.C.
Pannell, who serves as executive director of the Anacostia Coordinating Council, a community advocacy organization, noted that the parade this year included about 120 organization contingents and was the largest MLK Day Parade in D.C. in the 42 years that D.C. has hosted the parade.
He said he was not familiar with the names of all of the groups that signed up as a contingent and he urged those receiving his message to correct him if an LGBTQ group was on the parade list that he did not recognize.
“That notwithstanding, there should be more LGBT participation and presence in today’s parade,” he said in his email message. “In my opinion, the dearth of LGBT organizations in today’s parade makes a statement. In D.C. does organized LGBT concerns and activities end at the western shore of the Anacostia River?” he continued.
“Are LGBT organizations so unconcerned about Dr. King’s life and legacy that they cannot be bothered with organizing a marching contingent or float to show human rights solidarity in a parade along Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Ward 8?” he asked.
Monika Nemeth, a local transgender rights advocate who was recently elected president of Capital Stonewall Democrats, D.C.’s largest local LGBTQ political group, said she marched in Monday’s MLK Day parade with the contingent of the D.C. Democratic State Committee.
It couldn’t immediately be determined if other LGBTQ people marched in the parade as individuals or with other contingents.
Pannell said he planned to reach out to the Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest LGBTQ advocacy organization based in D.C, to urge HRC to participate in the parade in future years.
HRC spokesperson Elizabeth Bibi told the Blade HRC has been involved with the part of the Martin Luther King Day commemoration that involves community service projects. She said HRC has a longstanding service project with D.C.’s Wanda Alston House, which provides services for homeless LGBTQ youth.
“In addition, HRC volunteers across the country are actively participating in several MLK Day of Service projects this month,” Bibi said. “On MLK Day we strive to support local community action with less visibility for our own organization front and center, but certainly appreciate this coming to our attention,” she said in response to Pannell’s concerns.
Pannell noted that he watched this year’s parade from the official reviewing stand at the invitation of parade organizers. Two years ago he served as one of the parade’s grand marshals and every year he supports and promotes the parade, he said.
“Today as I review and applaud the parade, I will honor and thank Dr. King, who gave his life so that this elderly Gay man who lives in the poorest part of town can be as proud of his Gayness as he is of his Blackness,” Pannell wrote in his email message.
10 LGBTQ events this week
Federal court upholds Wash. conversion therapy ban
‘The Real Friends of WeHo’ proves to be the epicenter of … something
Va. Senate committee approves marriage equality affirmation bill
Global HIV vaccine trial ends in disappointment
Dupont Circle murder alarms ANC commissioner
Reports indicate George Santos was a drag queen in Brazil
George Santos: Same-sex couples and parents undermine families
Fairfax County School Board candidate targets LGBTQ health clinic
Six die in ‘Ride the Cyclone,’ then must plead to live again
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
District of Columbia3 days ago
Dupont Circle murder alarms ANC commissioner
-
Congress4 days ago
Reports indicate George Santos was a drag queen in Brazil
-
Congress3 days ago
George Santos: Same-sex couples and parents undermine families
-
Virginia5 days ago
Fairfax County School Board candidate targets LGBTQ health clinic
-
Theater3 days ago
Six die in ‘Ride the Cyclone,’ then must plead to live again
-
District of Columbia5 days ago
Activist expresses concern over no LGBTQ contingents in D.C. MLK Day Parade
-
Movies4 days ago
‘Women Talking’ is the timely film everyone should be talking about
-
State Department3 days ago
Rainbow Railroad to participate in new US refugee resettlement program