PHOTOS: Drag Brunch
Winchester Pride hosts show at 81 Bar & Grill
Winchester Pride held a drag brunch at 81 Bar & Grill in Frederick County, Va. on Sunday, Feb. 5. Performers included Miss Winchester Pride 2023 Chasity Vain, Candice Candy, Alexa V. Shontelle, Ava Rage and Anita Tension.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering my local drag show out here in Frederick County, Va. for @WashBlade. @ChasityVain performing for @WincPride at 81 Bar & Grill: pic.twitter.com/fuhfRn12Cb— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) February 5, 2023
PHOTOS: New Year Still Queer
The Washington Blade holds appreciation happy hour at Pitchers
The Washington Blade held a New Year Still Queer appreciation happy hour at Pitchers DC on Friday, January 27.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: SMYAL for the New Year
LGBTQ youth services organization holds fundraiser at Red Bear Brewing
The SMYAL Young Donors Committee held a fundraiser for the LGBTQ youth services organization Supporting and Mentoring Youth Advocates and Leaders (SMYAL) at Red Bear Brewing Company on Thursday, Jan. 26.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: Con Acento
Drag show and dance party celebrates hispanic heritage
Evry Pleasure hosted the Con Acento drag show and dance party “celebrating our hispanic heritage” at JR.’s Bar on Saturday, Jan. 21. Performers included Labianna, Chata Uchis and Whoreslina.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
@EvryPleasure welcomes patrons to Con Acento at JR.’s. Covering for @WashBlade pic.twitter.com/8DwsSTIyMm— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) January 22, 2023
