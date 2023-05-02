Bars & Parties
20 LGBTQ events this week
Taste of Point, Cinco de Mayo parties, Gay Day at the Zoo among highlights
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
Goldilocks Trivia
Tuesday, May 2
8-9:30 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Meet up with friends for a game of trivia with questions in the Goldilocks zone.
(Opening Reception) Survive, Glamorously: Images of Drag in the District
Wednesday, May 3
6-9 p.m.
Ron David Studio at Union Market
1262 5th Street, N.E.
Facebook
The opening reception to the exhibition, “Survive, Glamorously: Images of Drag in the District” will be held at the Ron David Studio in Union Market. Haus of bambi Director Banbi Woofter says, “’Survive, Glamorously’ brings together portraits depicting the breadth of DC’s queerness to remind us of the belligerent tenacity of drag particularly during this second culture war.”
Taste of Point
Wednesday, May 3
6:30-8:30 p.m.
Room & Board
1840 14th Street, N.W.
$150
Facebook | Tickets
Raise money for the Point Foundation to provide scholarships and mentorships to LGBTQ students by attending Taste of Point.
Mocktail Night
Wednesday, May 3
6-10 p.m.
The Dugout at Pitchers DC
2317 18th Street, N.W.
Instagram
Enjoy a night with those who celebrate sobriety at a non-alcohol mocktail night at The Dugout in Pitchers DC.
Pagina Heals at Pitchers
Wednesday, May 3
Meet & greet 9 p.m. / Showtime 10 p.m.
Pitchers DC
2317 18th Street, N.W.
Free show / 21+
Facebook
Cake Pop! and Venus Valhalla host a drag show with Citrine, Labella Mafia and Washington Heights. Pangina Heals of “Drag Race Thailand” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs. the World” will be on hand at the show and ahead of time for a meet & greet.
Daddy Issues
Wednesday, May 3
9 p.m.
Kiki
915 U Street, N.W.
Instagram
Crystal Edge leads a weekly drag show at Kiki on Wednesdays.
Electro POP Thursdays
Thursday, May 4
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Bunker
2001 14th Street, N.W.
No cover
Instagram
Electrox brings ElectroPOP Thursdays alive.
ThurSLAY with KC B Yoncé
Thursday, May 4
9 p.m.
Number Nine
1435 P Street, N.W.
Instagram
KC B. Yoncé leads a show with Bootsy Omega and Orpheus Rose on Thursday at Number Nine. DJ Sean McClafferty brings the music.
Kinky Bears
Friday, May 5
6 p.m. – 10 p.m.
UPROAR Lounge & Restaurant
639 Florida Avenue, N.W.
No cover
Facebook
DJ Popperz entertains the bears on Friday at UPROAR.
We Are: A Benefit Concert for NCTE
Friday, May 5
7:30-10:30 p.m.
Songbyrd Music House
540 Penn Street, N.E.
$12.88+
Facebook | Tickets
The Hello, We Are benefit for the National Center for Transgender Equality (NCTE) is Friday at Songbyrd Music House.
La Loca: Cinco de Mayo
Friday, May 5
8 p.m. – 3 a.m.
Bunker
2001 14th Street, N.W.
Instagram
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at a La Loca party at Bunker on Friday. The drag show starts at 9:30 and dancing goes late into the night.
Osos de Mayo!
Friday, May 5
10 p.m. – 2 a.m.
UPROAR Restaurant & Lounge
639 Florida Avenue, N.W.
No cover / 21+
Facebook
Party with the bears at Osos de Mayo at Uproar on Friday.
Underwear Party
Saturday, May 6
8 p.m. – 3 a.m.
Bunker
2001 14th Street, N.W.
8-10 happy hour no cover, Priority tickets available here.
Instagram
Check your heavy clothes at an Underwear Party at Bunker on Saturday. Music by Deanne.
Song Birds Drag Cabaret
Saturday, May 6
9 p.m.
Shaw’s Tavern
520 Florida Avenue, N.W.
$15
Facebook | Eventbrite
Anja Dick hosts the hit sensation Song Birds live music drag cabaret.
Freddie’s Follies
Saturday, May 6
9 p.m.
Freddie’s Beach Bar
555 23rd Street S
Arlington, Va.
Facebook
Destiny B. Childs leads Freddie’s Follies drag show at Freddie’s Beach Bar on Saturday.
Brunch 4 Mother’s Day
Sunday, May 7
11 a.m. / 3 p.m.
Lost Ark Distilling Co.
9570 Berger Road
Columbia, Md.
$30
Eventbrite
Take out mom for Brunch 4 Mother’s Day with Dustyn Dawn, De’ior Koture, Chanel Belladonna and Javon Love at Lost Ark Distilling Co. on Sunday.
Sisters Bingo
Sunday, May 7
1 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Company
209 M Street, N.E.
Facebook
The DC Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence lead a game of bingo at Red Bear Brewing Company on Sunday.
Invisible History: The Collected Poems of Walta Borawski
Sunday, May 7
6:30 p.m.
Little District Books
737 8th Street, S.E.
Facebook | Eventbrite
Editor Philip Clark holds a reading and Q&A signing of “Invisible History” at Little District Books on Sunday.
Gay Day at the Zoo
Sunday, May 7
10 a.m.
Smithsonian National Zoo
3001 Connecticut Avenue, N.W.
Free / must reserve ticket
Website | Tickets | Facebook
This annual event has become a popular LGBTQ family destination over the years. Enjoy a day out at the Smithsonian National Zoo.
Daddy Disco
Sunday, May 7
7 p.m. – 12 a.m.
Bunker
2001 14th Street, N.W.
No cover
Instagram
Aytonh brings the music to Daddy Disco Sunday at Bunker.
Dirtee Disco
Sunday, May 7
10 p.m. – 2 a.m.
The Green Lantern
1335 Green Court, N.W.
Facebook
Clothes check is available for this “dirtee” underwear party at Green Lantern on Sunday.
Bars & Parties
25 LGBTQ events this week
Annie’s celebrates 75, book signing at The Corner, Miss Gay Arlington among highlights
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
Spike Hellis & Void Vision w/ Struggle & DJ Mindjacket
Monday, April 24
8:30 p.m.
The Runway DC
3523 12th Street, N.E.
$10-$15
Facebook | Eventbrite
Vanguard Dark Dance Party and EBM Worldwide present Spike Hellis and Void Vision with Struggle and DJ Mindjacket at Runway DC tonight.
Reign: Drag Variety Show
Monday, April 24
8:30 p.m.
Dupont Italian Kitchen Bar
1637 17th Street, N.W.
Eventbrite
Every Monday, wind down with some carefree drag at Dupont Italian Kitchen Bar.
JR.’s Showtunes
Monday, April 24
9 p.m. – 12 a.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
Facebook
You can belt out your favorite songs among friends at Showtunes Monday tonight.
Party & Prance: Ballet Class and Kiki
Tuesday, April 25
6:30 – 7:30 p.m.
Trade
1410 14th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Haus of bambi holds a free queer ballet class and kiki at Trade! Come sip, spin, and learn some ballet fundamentals with your sibs and a drink in your hand. All are welcome to join in or cheer on from the sidelines.
Impulse Group College Game Night
Tuesday, April 25
7-10 p.m.
Party HQ
15606 Emerald Way
Bowie, Md.
Eventbrite
The Impulse Group is holding ‘LGBTQ+ College Game Night’ with games food, drinks, bowling and laser tag at Party HQ on Tuesday.
Drag Bingo
Tuesday, April 25
7 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Company
209 M Street, N.E.
Facebook
Desiree Dik leads a game of Drag Bingo at Red Bear Brewing Company on Tuesday at 7.
Goldilocks Trivia
Tuesday, April 25
8-9:30 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Go to JR.’s on Tuesday when you are in the mood for a trivia game that is ‘Not too easy. Not too hard.’
Daddy Issues
Wednesday, April 26
9 p.m.
Kiki
915 U Street, N.W.
Instagram
Crystal Edge hosts the weekly drag show at Kiki on Wednesday.
“How We Won the War for LGBTQ Equality” book signing
Thursday, April 27
5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
The Corner at Whitman Walker
1701 14th Street, N.W.
Facebook | Eventbrite
Kevin Naff, author of ‘How We Won the War for LGBTQ Equality’ and editor of the Washington Blade, speaks about his new book at a book signing at The Corner at Whitman Walker on Thursday.
Team DC Spring Sports Mixer
Thursday, April 27
6-8 p.m.
Kiki
915 U Street, N.W.
Facebook
The umbrella LGBTQ sports organization Team DC holds a mixer at Kiki on Thursday.
DC Boys of Leather April Happy Hour
Thursday, April 27
6-9 p.m.
Trade
1410 14th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Wear your gear for an evening out at Trade on Thursday.
Thirst Trap Thursdays
Thursday, April 27
10 p.m.
Pitchers DC
2317 18th Street, N.W.
Instagram
Cake Pop! and Venus Valhalla host a fabulous drag show every Thursday at Pitchers.
Trans/Queer+ Empowerment Boxing Classes
Friday, April 28
6-7 p.m.
Healey Family Student Center
3700 Tondorf Road, N.W.
Facebook | Eventbrite
Take a class among friends at Trans/Queer+ Empowerment Boxing on Friday.
Miss Gay Arlington 2023
Friday, April 28
7 p.m.
Freddie’s Beach Bar
555 23rd Street S
Arlington, Va.
Facebook
India Larelle Houston will be honored at ‘A Night in Rio’ at Freddie’s Beach Bar in Crystal City. The pageant will see a new Miss Gay Arlington crowned.
Miss Gay Western Maryland 2023
Friday, April 28
Doors 8 p.m. / Pageant 9 p.m.
The Lodge
21614 National Pike
Boonsboro, Md.
Facebook
If you live on the other side of the DMV, the Miss Gay Western America pageant features Miss Gay America Tatiyanna Voche’, Miss Gay Maryland America Amethyst Diamond, as well as the current reigning Miss Gay Western Maryland Dezi Minaj.
Kicks & Giggles Glow/Crazy
Friday, April 28
9 p.m.
The Green Lantern
1335 Green Court, N.W.
Facebook
Kicks & Giggles present a glow party at Green Lantern on Friday.
Trans Agenda
Friday, April 28
10 p.m.
As You Are
500 8th Street, S.E.
Instagram
Mas Vusi hosts a show with Mota, Bootsy Omega and Silver Ware Sidora to support Transformations. Music is provided by Franxx.
Class Act Drag Brunch
Saturday, April 29
Doors 11:30 a.m. / Show 12:30 p.m.
Sign of the Whale
1825 M Street, N.W.
Eventbrite
Tiffany D. Carter hosts the Class Act Drag Brunch at Sign of the Whale on Saturday.
Annie’s 75th Anniversary
Saturday, April 29
12-6 p.m.
Annie’s Paramount Steak House
1609 17th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Storied community restaurant Annie’s Paramount Steak House celebrates its 75th anniversary with a party on Saturday.
HUMP Film Festival
Saturday, April 29
– Doors 6:30 / Show 7 p.m.
– Doors 9 p.m. / Show 9:30 p.m.
Black Cat
1811 14th Street, N.W.
$25
Facebook | Tickets
Dan Savage’s HUMP! Film Festival comes to Washington, D.C. on Saturday with two showings at the Black Cat.
Mx. Tater Tot
Saturday, April 29
7 p.m.
Crazy Aunt Helen’s
713 8th Street, S.E.
Eventbrite
Tara Hoot and Logan Stone host this month’s Mx. Tater Tot Pageant on Saturday at Crazy Aunt Helen’s. This month’s contestants include Alec Tricity, Blas Femme, D’manda Martini, Shoujo-A-Go-Go and Venetian.
Afterglow: An Epic EDM Journey
Saturday, April 29
7 p.m. – 3 a.m.
Bunker
2001 14th Street, N.W.
No cover happy hour. Priority entry tickets $30
Tickets
Come by early for the happy hour and get in free, or avoid the line later by getting a priority ticket: either way a late night of dancing to music by J Warren is slated to be “an epic EDM journey.”
Freddie’s Follies
Saturday, April 29
9 p.m.
Freddie’s Beach Bar
555 23rd Street S
Arlington, Va.
Facebook | Website
The ever-popular Freddie’s Follies holds a show on Saturday hosted by Destiny B. Childs.
Brunchin’ at St. Arnolds
Sunday, April 30
11:30 a.m.
St. Arnold’s on Jefferson
1827 Jefferson Place, N.W.
Reservations
Logan Stone hosts “Brunchin’ at St. Arnolds” on Sunday.
Drag Star Search
Sunday, April 30
Happy hour 7 p.m. / Showtime 8 p.m.
Dupont Italian Kitchen
1637 17th Street, N.W.
Catch a showcase of all types of drag in the Drag Star Search show on Sunday.
Bars & Parties
20 LGBTQ events this week
Sasha Colby at Pitchers; Victory Fund Brunch and Cannabis Festival among highlights
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
Reign: Drag Variety Show
Monday, April 17
8:30 p.m.
Dupont Italian Kitchen Bar
1637 17th Street, N.W.
Logan Stone hosts a drag roulette show at Dupont Italian Kitchen Bar on Monday.
Sasha Colby at Pitchers
Wednesday, April 19
7-11:30 p.m.
Pitchers DC
2317 18th Street, N.W.
No Cover / 21+
Facebook
Fresh off her win from RuPaul’s Drag Race, Sasha Colby goes to Pitchers for a meet-and-greet and free show. Arrive early (7 p.m.) if you want to get to the meet-and-greet by 9: expect it to be packed. The show also includes performances from local favorites Cake Pop! (voted Best Drag Queen in the Blade’s 2022 readers’ poll), Venus Valhalla, Brooklyn Heights, Christina Doll and Sasha Adams Sanchez.
Daddy Issues
Wednesday, April 19
9 p.m.
Kiki
915 U Street, N.W.
No cover
Instagram
Crystal Edge leads the queens at Kiki for Daddy Issues on Wednesday.
Halfway to Halloween
Friday, April 21
9 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Company
209 M Street, N.E.
Facebook
Join Desiree Dik at a spooky Halfway to Halloween party at Red Bear Brewing Company on Friday. Performers include Evry Pleasure, MOTA, The Baphomette and Thea Trickality.
Rough House
Friday, April 21
10 p.m.
Green Lantern
1335 Green Court, N.W.
$10 cover (includes clothes check)
Facebook | Tickets
The infamous lights off, hands on dance party Rough House is held at Green Lantern on Friday. Music is provided by DJ Lemz, DJ Sean Morris, DJ Dean Sullivan and The Barber Streisand.
Dirty Dancin’
Friday, April 21
10 p.m.
UPROAR Lounge & Restaurant
639 Florida Avenue, N.W.
No cover / 21+
Facebook
Get down and dirty on the dance floor with DJ Popperz and go go dancers at UPROAR on Friday night.
Charlemagne Sucks!
Friday, April 21
10:30 p.m.
DC Corazón
3903-3905 14th Street, N.W.
$20
Tickets
Charlemagne hosts a “Night of a Thousand Charlemagnes” show with performers Sasha E Mi, Vee Vee Majesty, Logan Stone and Tiffany D. Carter at DC Corazón on Friday.
We the Kingz
Friday, April 21
10 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
No cover / 21+
Instagram
Ricky Rosé hosts an all drag king show at JR.’s on Friday.
Monarch Drag Brunch
Saturday, April 22
11:30 a.m.
Dupont Italian Kitchen
1637 17th Street, N.W.
$35
Reservations | Call (202) 328-3222
Logan Stone hosts a drag brunch at Dupont Italian Kitchen on Saturday.
National Cannabis Festival
Saturday, April 22
12-9 p.m.
RFK Stadium
2400 East Capitol Street, S.E.
$85
Facebook | Tickets
The National Cannabis Festival returns to D.C. on Saturday at RFK Stadium. Listen to live music acts, visit tons of vendors, pig out on food trucks, and have a good time. While not specifically an LGBTQ event, you will certainly not be alone among other queer cannabis fans at the festival.
Freddie’s Follies
Saturday, April 22
9 p.m.
Freddie’s Beach Bar
555 23rd Street S
Arlington, Va.
Facebook
Destiny B. Childs leads a troupe voted “Best Drag Show” in the Blade’s “Best of LGBTQ DC” readers’ poll at Freddie’s Beach Bar in Arlington on Saturday.
House of Colour!
Saturday, April 22
10 p.m.
Hook Hall
3400 Georgia Avenue, N.W.
$25
Facebook | Tickets
The Flashy Group is holding a “House of Colour” celebration of house and techno music at Hook Hall on Saturday. DJ Twin, Sean Morris and Keenan Orr provide the music.
Looney’s Brunch
Saturday, April 22
11 a.m.
Looney’s Pub College Park
8150 Baltimore Avenue
College Park, Md.
website
Freida Poussay hosts a brunch show with Katrina Colby, Erotica, Druex Sidora and Amber St. Lexington at Looney’s Pub in College Park, Md. on Saturday.
Locker Room
Saturday, April 22
doors 7 p.m. / party starts at 10 p.m.
Bunker
2001 14th Street, N.W.
$20 presale
Instagram | Tickets
DJ Alex Acosta brings the music for a locker room-themed party at Bunker on Saturday. Dress in your sexiest sports and athletic gear.
Victory Fund National Champagne Brunch
Sunday, April 23
11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
JW Marriott
1331 Pennsylvania Avenue, N.W.
$275+
Register
The LGBTQ Victory Fund holds its annual National Champagne Brunch at the JW Marriott on Sunday. While tickets start at $275, the funds raised go to the worthy cause of electing openly LGBTQ officials to every level of government.
Looney’s Maple Lawn Brunch
Sunday, April 23
11 a.m.
Looney’s Pub Maple Lawn
8180 Maple Lawn Boulevard
Fulton, Md.
website
Frieda Poussay leads another show at a different Looney’s Pub: this time in Fulton, Md. Performers include Vagenesis, Dabatha Christie, Logan Stone and Nubia Love Jackson.
Hello Betty Drag Brunch
Sunday, April 23
12 p.m.
Hello Betty
940 Rose Avenue
Bethesda, Md.
Reservations
Dustyn Dawn leads a “Bratz vs. Barbie” drag brunch at Hello Betty in Bethesda, Md. on Sunday with performers Sirene Noir Sidora Jackson, Sage Angel and Chanel Belladonna.
DC Gaymers Tabletop Sunday
Sunday, April 23
1:30 – 4:30 p.m.
Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library (Room 401-A)
901 G Street, N.W.
Facebook
DC Gaymers host a board game gathering on Sunday at the MLK Memorial Library.
Dulles Triangles Spring Tea Dance
Sunday, April 23
4:30 – 7:30 p.m.
Old Ox Brewery
44652 Guildford Drive
Ashburn, Va.
$5 for non-members
Facebook
The Northern Virginia LGBTQ social group Dulles Triangles is holding a Spring Tea Dance at Old Ox Brewery in Ashburn, Va. on Sunday.
La Loca
Sunday, April 23
7 p.m.
Bunker
2001 14th Street, N.W.
No cover
Instagram
Bunker holds Noche Latina “La Loca” on Sunday. Music is provided by DJ Milko.
Bars & Parties
Here’s your guide to the merriest gay holiday season!
Cocktails, music and dancing at upcoming parties
“LGBTQ Social Mixer – Pride On The Patio at Showroom” will be on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 5:30 p.m. at Showroom.
There will be happy hour cocktails and dinner on the heated patio at the venue. Dress is casual, fancy, or comfortable. Guests are encouraged to bring their most authentic selves to chat, laugh, and get a little crazy.
Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
The Iconic International House of Balenciaga will host “Naughty or Nice: A Holiday Extravaganza” on Thursday, Dec. 22 at 10 p.m. at Privilege.
There will be a limited buffet and open bar, hookah, VIP packages, bottle specials and music by DJ Dave Thom and DJ Obie. There will also be a sweater contest with a cash prize.
Tickets are $20 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
“Hip Hop Garden DC Day Party” will be on Saturday, Dec. 24 at 4 p.m. at Lost Society. This exclusive day party experience will feature non-stop music, dancing, and good vibes. Music played will be a crossover of genres and fusion of cultures.
Tickets are $20 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
