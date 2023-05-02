20 LGBTQ events this week

Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.

Goldilocks Trivia

Tuesday, May 2

8-9:30 p.m.

JR.’s Bar

1519 17th Street, N.W.

Facebook

Meet up with friends for a game of trivia with questions in the Goldilocks zone.

(Opening Reception) Survive, Glamorously: Images of Drag in the District

Pussy Noir by Farrah Skeiky (Image via haus of bambi Facebook event listing)

Wednesday, May 3

6-9 p.m.

Ron David Studio at Union Market

1262 5th Street, N.E.

Facebook

The opening reception to the exhibition, “Survive, Glamorously: Images of Drag in the District” will be held at the Ron David Studio in Union Market. Haus of bambi Director Banbi Woofter says, “’Survive, Glamorously’ brings together portraits depicting the breadth of DC’s queerness to remind us of the belligerent tenacity of drag particularly during this second culture war.”

Taste of Point

Wednesday, May 3

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Room & Board

1840 14th Street, N.W.

$150

Facebook | Tickets

Raise money for the Point Foundation to provide scholarships and mentorships to LGBTQ students by attending Taste of Point.

Mocktail Night

Wednesday, May 3

6-10 p.m.

The Dugout at Pitchers DC

2317 18th Street, N.W.

Instagram

Enjoy a night with those who celebrate sobriety at a non-alcohol mocktail night at The Dugout in Pitchers DC.

Pagina Heals at Pitchers

Wednesday, May 3

Meet & greet 9 p.m. / Showtime 10 p.m.

Pitchers DC

2317 18th Street, N.W.

Free show / 21+

Facebook

Cake Pop! and Venus Valhalla host a drag show with Citrine, Labella Mafia and Washington Heights. Pangina Heals of “Drag Race Thailand” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs. the World” will be on hand at the show and ahead of time for a meet & greet.

Daddy Issues

Wednesday, May 3

9 p.m.

Kiki

915 U Street, N.W.

Instagram

Crystal Edge leads a weekly drag show at Kiki on Wednesdays.

Electro POP Thursdays

Thursday, May 4

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Bunker

2001 14th Street, N.W.

No cover

Instagram

Electrox brings ElectroPOP Thursdays alive.

ThurSLAY with KC B Yoncé

Thursday, May 4

9 p.m.

Number Nine

1435 P Street, N.W.

Instagram

KC B. Yoncé leads a show with Bootsy Omega and Orpheus Rose on Thursday at Number Nine. DJ Sean McClafferty brings the music.

Kinky Bears

Friday, May 5

6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

UPROAR Lounge & Restaurant

639 Florida Avenue, N.W.

No cover

Facebook

DJ Popperz entertains the bears on Friday at UPROAR.

We Are: A Benefit Concert for NCTE

Friday, May 5

7:30-10:30 p.m.

Songbyrd Music House

540 Penn Street, N.E.

$12.88+

Facebook | Tickets

The Hello, We Are benefit for the National Center for Transgender Equality (NCTE) is Friday at Songbyrd Music House.

La Loca: Cinco de Mayo

Friday, May 5

8 p.m. – 3 a.m.

Bunker

2001 14th Street, N.W.

Instagram

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at a La Loca party at Bunker on Friday. The drag show starts at 9:30 and dancing goes late into the night.

Osos de Mayo!

Friday, May 5

10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

UPROAR Restaurant & Lounge

639 Florida Avenue, N.W.

No cover / 21+

Facebook

Party with the bears at Osos de Mayo at Uproar on Friday.

Underwear Party

Saturday, May 6

8 p.m. – 3 a.m.

Bunker

2001 14th Street, N.W.

8-10 happy hour no cover, Priority tickets available here.

Instagram

Check your heavy clothes at an Underwear Party at Bunker on Saturday. Music by Deanne.

Song Birds Drag Cabaret

Saturday, May 6

9 p.m.

Shaw’s Tavern

520 Florida Avenue, N.W.

$15

Facebook | Eventbrite

Anja Dick hosts the hit sensation Song Birds live music drag cabaret.

Freddie’s Follies

Freddie’s Follies (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Saturday, May 6

9 p.m.

Freddie’s Beach Bar

555 23rd Street S

Arlington, Va.

Facebook

Destiny B. Childs leads Freddie’s Follies drag show at Freddie’s Beach Bar on Saturday.

Brunch 4 Mother’s Day

Sunday, May 7

11 a.m. / 3 p.m.

Lost Ark Distilling Co.

9570 Berger Road

Columbia, Md.

$30

Eventbrite

Take out mom for Brunch 4 Mother’s Day with Dustyn Dawn, De’ior Koture, Chanel Belladonna and Javon Love at Lost Ark Distilling Co. on Sunday.

Sisters Bingo

Sunday, May 7

1 p.m.

Red Bear Brewing Company

209 M Street, N.E.

Facebook

The DC Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence lead a game of bingo at Red Bear Brewing Company on Sunday.

Invisible History: The Collected Poems of Walta Borawski

Sunday, May 7

6:30 p.m.

Little District Books

737 8th Street, S.E.

Facebook | Eventbrite

Editor Philip Clark holds a reading and Q&A signing of “Invisible History” at Little District Books on Sunday.

Gay Day at the Zoo

Sunday, May 7

10 a.m.

Smithsonian National Zoo

3001 Connecticut Avenue, N.W.

Free / must reserve ticket

Website | Tickets | Facebook

This annual event has become a popular LGBTQ family destination over the years. Enjoy a day out at the Smithsonian National Zoo.

Daddy Disco

Sunday, May 7

7 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Bunker

2001 14th Street, N.W.

No cover

Instagram

Aytonh brings the music to Daddy Disco Sunday at Bunker.

Dirtee Disco

Sunday, May 7

10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

The Green Lantern

1335 Green Court, N.W.

Facebook

Clothes check is available for this “dirtee” underwear party at Green Lantern on Sunday.