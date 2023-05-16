PHOTOS: Miss Freddie’s

Annie’s Paramount Steak House held a celebration for its 75th anniversary on Saturday, April 29. Drag artists Kimberly Di’Nitta, Victoria Di’Nitta, Jayzeer Shantey, Genocide Abrasax and Candi H. Fuentes performed and the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington sang. Several games were set up along the sidewalk near Annie’s.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)