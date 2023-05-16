Photos
PHOTOS: Miss Freddie’s
Alvion Davenport crowned the winner
The 2023 Miss Freddie’s pageant was held at Freddie’s Beach Bar in Arlington, Va. on Friday, May 12. Performers at the competition included Miss Freddie’s 2022 Brooklyn Heights, Destiny B. Childs, Eclipse B. Childs, Ophelia Bottoms, Gigi Paris Couture, Bambi Necole Ferrah, Sasha Adams Sanchez, Patti Lovelace, Sandra Onassis Lopez and Monet Dupree. Alvion Davenport took home the title.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: Gay Day at the Zoo
DC Center sponsors annual LGBTQ community outing
The DC Center held its annual Gay Day at the Zoo at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo on Sunday, May 7.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: Roanoke Pride
Annual event held in Elmwood Park in Virginia city
The Roanoke Pride Festival was held at Elmwood Park in Roanoke, Va. on Sunday, April 30.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: Annie’s celebrates 75
Dupont Circle steak house marks milestone with party
Annie’s Paramount Steak House held a celebration for its 75th anniversary on Saturday, April 29. Drag artists Kimberly Di’Nitta, Victoria Di’Nitta, Jayzeer Shantey, Genocide Abrasax and Candi H. Fuentes performed and the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington sang. Several games were set up along the sidewalk near Annie’s.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering Annie’s Paramount Steak House 75th anniversary for @WashBlade pic.twitter.com/IG6FuiPsEW— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) April 29, 2023
Homeland Security reports anti-LGBTQ threats are rising, intensifying
PHOTOS: Miss Freddie’s
Karine Jean-Pierre presents GLAAD Award to the Blade
‘All Hail The Queens’ with the 2023 DC Brau Pride Pils can
Tanzanian man convicted of violating country’s sodomy law, sentenced to 30 years in prison
FDA finalizes new blood donation guidelines
Spain joins global LGBTQ, intersex rights initiative
Calendar: May 12-18
Biden nominates Sean Patrick Maloney to ambassadorship
New D.C. Transgender Oral History Project launched
