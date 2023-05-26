Connect with us

Music festival to celebrate house music DJ

Salute to Sam The Man Burns include performances from Oji, Tantra and more

Published

5 hours ago

on

Capital House Music Festival will host “Capital House Music Festival Salutes Sam The Man Burns” on Saturday, May 27 at 11 a.m. at Franklin Park D.C. 

This ode to the legendary house music DJ will feature performers such as DJ Spen, Oji, Tantra, Sedrick and many others. There will also be opportunities for vendors. 

This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

25 LGBTQ events this week

Mr./Miss/Mx. Capital Pride, Trans Pride and Con Acento among highlights

Published

1 week ago

on

May 18, 2023

By

From left, events this week include the Mr./Miss/Mx. Capital Pride Pageant tonight, then Saturday's Trans Pride and Con Acento. (Washington Blade file photos by Michael Key)

Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.

DC Boys of Leather May Happy Hour

Thursday, May 18
6-9 p.m.
Trade
1410 14th Street, N.W.
The DC Boys of Leather hold its monthly happy hour at Trade tonight.

LIYT Nights and Drag Duels

Thursday, May 18
6:30-10 p.m.
Veterans Plaza
1 Veterans Place
Silver Spring, Md.
Catch a drag duel with “music, comedy performances, choreographed dance, and more” in Silver Spring tonight at Veterans Plaza.

Potomac Motorcycle Club Bar Night

Thursday, May 18
7-11 p.m.
The Green Lantern
1335 Green Court, N.W.
The Potomac MC holds its bar night at the Green Lantern at 7 p.m. tonight.

Mr./Miss/Mx. Capital Pride Pageant

Thursday, May 18
7-11 p.m.
Penn Social
801 E Street, N.W.
$17.01+
The long tradition of a Capital Pride pageant returns after a few dormant years tonight at Penn Social.

LGBTQ+ Social at Puro Gusto

Friday, May 19
7 p.m.
Puro Gusto Cafe
1345 F Street, N.W.
Go Gay DC welcomes you to a night out of conversation and dinner at Puro Gusto Cafe on Friday.

DTF

Friday, May 19
8 p.m.-3 a.m.
Bunker
2001 14th Street, N.W.
No cover before 10 p.m.
Bunker holds a leather and pup happy hour with no cover from 8-10 on Friday, with a party featuring Boomer Banks into the morning.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8” Viewing Party

Friday, May 19
8-9:30 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
Watch “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8” with other fans at JR.’s Bar on Friday at a show hosted by Citrine.

Dirty Dancin’

Friday, May 19
10 p.m.-2 a.m.
UPROAR Lounge and Restaurant
639 Florida Avenue, N.W.
No cover / 21+
DJ Popperz brings the music to Dirty Dancin’ at UPROAR Lounge on Friday.

Trans Pride

(Washington Blade photo by Michael Key.)

Saturday, May 20
9:30 a.m.
Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Library
901 G Street, N.W.
There is a full day of workshops planned at Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Library on Saturday for Trans Pride.

LGBTQ+ Brunch

(Washington Blade file photo by Hugh Clarke)

Saturday, May 20
10 a.m.
Freddie’s Beach Bar
555 23rd Street S
Arlington, Va.
Hang out with friends new and old at a brunch in Arlington, Va. on Saturday.

Class Act Brunch

Saturday, May 20
Doors 11:30 a.m. / Show 12:30 a.m.
Sign of the Whale
1525 M Street, N.W.
Tiffany D. Carter hosts the Class Act Drag Brunch at Sign of the Whale on Saturday and Sunday.

PrEP for Pride

Saturday, May 20
12-7 p.m.
4545 Crain Highway
White Plains, Md.
Head out to Charles County for a day of Pride activities.

Team DC Night OUT at Washington Prodigy Women’s Football

Saturday, May 20
6 p.m.
Anacostia Senior High School
1601 16th Street, N.W.
$10-$15
Catch the Washington Prodigy vs. the Tennessee Trojans at a Team DC Night OUT game on Saturday.

The Mx. Tater Tot Pageant

Saturday, May 20
6 p.m.
Crazy Aunt Helen’s
713 8th Street, S.E.
DJ Phil Reese spins the tunes as Logan Stone and Tara Hoot find a new Mx. Tater Tot.

Trans Pride After Party

Saturday, May 20
6:30-8:30 p.m.
As You Are
500 8th Street, S.E.
Trans Pride finishes up with an afterparty on Saturday at As You Are.

Freddie’s Follies

Patti Lovelace performs at Freddie’s Follies. (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Saturday, May 20
9 p.m.
Freddie’s Beach Bar
555 23rd Street S
Arlington, Va.
The weekly drag show, consistently one of the best in the city, always draws a crowd.

The Bear Cave

Saturday, May 20
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
The Green Lantern
1335 Green Court, N.W.
No cover
The Bear Cave features DJ Popperz and dancers Kobra, Ricardo and Marshall on Saturday.

Con Acento

Saturday, May 20
9:30 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
Evry Pleasure leads a drag show celebrating hispanic heritage with Domingo, Labianna and Osiris Romanov on Saturday.

Elevate Drag Brunch

Sunday, May 21
11 a.m.
Officina at the Wharf
1120 Maine Avenue, S.W.
$25
Chanel Belladonna hosts a drag brunch with Druex Sidora, Citrine and Jasmine Blue at Officina at the Wharf on Sunday.

Equality Prince William Pride

Sunday, May 21
12-4 p.m.
Harris Pavilion
9027 Center Street
Manassas, Va.
Meet at Harris Pavilion in Manassas, Va. for Equality Prince William Pride 2023 on Sunday.

The Nail Salon

Sunday, May 21
4:30 p.m. lounge / 6 p.m. curtain
St. Vincent Wine
3212 Georgia Avenue, N.W.
$15
Check out an evening of queer cabaret at St. Vincent Wine on Sunday.

LGBTQ+ Dinner and Conversation

Sunday, May 21
7-11 p.m.
Federico Ristorante Italiano
219 23rd Street S
Arlington, Va.
The folks at Go Gay DC invite everyone to meet up at Federico for an evening of dinner and conversation.

DC Rawhides: Country Western Dancing

DC Rawhides (Blade file photo by Molly Byrom)

Sunday, May 21
7-11 p.m.
Eastern Market
225 7th Street, S.E.
Practice your country line dancing skills at Eastern Market on Sunday.

Drag Show for Charity

Freddie’s Beach Bar (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Sunday, May 21
8 p.m.
Freddie’s Beach Bar
555 23rd Street S
Arlington, Va.
Join up with others to give money to charity at a drag show at Freddie’s on Sunday.

Reign Drag Variety Show

Monday, May 22
8:30 p.m.
Dupont Italian Kitchen Bar
1637 17th Street, N.W.
Second floor

Logan Stone hosts “Reign” at DIK Bar on Monday.

20 LGBTQ events this week

Taste of Point, Cinco de Mayo parties, Gay Day at the Zoo among highlights

Published

3 weeks ago

on

May 2, 2023

By

Event highlights this week include, from left, Taste of Point at Room & Board, Cinco de Mayo parties like La Loca at Bunker as well as Gay Day at the Zoo.. (Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.

Goldilocks Trivia

Tuesday, May 2
8-9:30 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
Meet up with friends for a game of trivia with questions in the Goldilocks zone.

(Opening Reception) Survive, Glamorously: Images of Drag in the District

Pussy Noir by Farrah Skeiky (Image via haus of bambi Facebook event listing)

Wednesday, May 3
6-9 p.m.
Ron David Studio at Union Market
1262 5th Street, N.E.
The opening reception to the exhibition, “Survive, Glamorously: Images of Drag in the District” will be held at the Ron David Studio in Union Market. Haus of bambi Director Banbi Woofter says, “’Survive, Glamorously’ brings together portraits depicting the breadth of DC’s queerness to remind us of the belligerent tenacity of drag particularly during this second culture war.”

Taste of Point

Wednesday, May 3
6:30-8:30 p.m.
Room & Board
1840 14th Street, N.W.
$150
Raise money for the Point Foundation to provide scholarships and mentorships to LGBTQ students by attending Taste of Point.

Mocktail Night

Wednesday, May 3
6-10 p.m.
The Dugout at Pitchers DC
2317 18th Street, N.W.
Enjoy a night with those who celebrate sobriety at a non-alcohol mocktail night at The Dugout in Pitchers DC.

Pagina Heals at Pitchers

Wednesday, May 3
Meet & greet 9 p.m. / Showtime 10 p.m.
Pitchers DC
2317 18th Street, N.W.
Free show / 21+
Cake Pop! and Venus Valhalla host a drag show with Citrine, Labella Mafia and Washington Heights. Pangina Heals of “Drag Race Thailand” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs. the World” will be on hand at the show and ahead of time for a meet & greet.

Daddy Issues

Wednesday, May 3
9 p.m.
Kiki
915 U Street, N.W.
Instagram

Electro POP Thursdays

Thursday, May 4
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Bunker
2001 14th Street, N.W.
No cover
Electrox brings ElectroPOP Thursdays alive.

ThurSLAY with KC B. Yoncé

Thursday, May 4
9 p.m.
Number Nine
1435 P Street, N.W.
Instagram

Kinky Bears

Friday, May 5
6 p.m. – 10 p.m.
UPROAR Lounge & Restaurant
639 Florida Avenue, N.W.
No cover
DJ Popperz entertains the bears on Friday at UPROAR.

We Are: A Benefit Concert for NCTE

Friday, May 5
7:30-10:30 p.m.
Songbyrd Music House
540 Penn Street, N.E.
$12.88+
The Hello, We Are benefit for the National Center for Transgender Equality (NCTE) is Friday at Songbyrd Music House.

La Loca: Cinco de Mayo

Friday, May 5
8 p.m. – 3 a.m.
Bunker
2001 14th Street, N.W.
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at a La Loca party at Bunker on Friday. The drag show starts at 9:30 and dancing goes late into the night.

Osos de Mayo!

Friday, May 5
10 p.m. – 2 a.m.
UPROAR Restaurant & Lounge
639 Florida Avenue, N.W.
No cover / 21+
Party with the bears at Osos de Mayo at Uproar on Friday.

Drag Brunch

Saturday, May 6
Showtime 11:30
City Tap
1250 Connecticut Avenue, N.W.
Crystal Edge hosts a drag brunch at City Tap on Saturday.

Underwear Party

Saturday, May 6
8 p.m. – 3 a.m.
Bunker
2001 14th Street, N.W.
8-10 happy hour no cover, Priority tickets available here.
Check your heavy clothes at an Underwear Party at Bunker on Saturday. Music by Deanne.

Song Birds Drag Cabaret

Saturday, May 6
9 p.m.
Shaw’s Tavern
520 Florida Avenue, N.W.
$15
Anja Dick hosts the hit sensation Song Birds live music drag cabaret.

Freddie’s Follies

Saturday, May 6
9 p.m.
Freddie’s Beach Bar
555 23rd Street S
Arlington, Va.
Destiny B. Childs leads Freddie’s Follies drag show at Freddie’s Beach Bar on Saturday.

Brunch 4 Mother’s Day

Sunday, May 7
11 a.m. / 3 p.m.
Lost Ark Distilling Co.
9570 Berger Road
Columbia, Md.
$30
Take out mom for Brunch 4 Mother’s Day with Dustyn Dawn, De’ior Koture, Chanel Belladonna and Javon Love at Lost Ark Distilling Co. on Sunday.

Sisters Bingo

Sunday, May 7
1 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Company
209 M Street, N.E.
The DC Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence lead a game of bingo at Red Bear Brewing Company on Sunday.

Invisible History: The Collected Poems of Walta Borawski

Sunday, May 7
6:30 p.m.
Little District Books
737 8th Street, S.E.
Editor Philip Clark holds a reading and Q&A signing of “Invisible History” at Little District Books on Sunday.

Gay Day at the Zoo

Sunday, May 7
10 a.m.
Smithsonian National Zoo
3001 Connecticut Avenue, N.W.
Free / must reserve ticket
This annual event has become a popular LGBTQ family destination over the years. Enjoy a day out at the Smithsonian National Zoo.

Daddy Disco

Sunday, May 7
7 p.m. – 12 a.m.
Bunker
2001 14th Street, N.W.
No cover
Aytonh brings the music to Daddy Disco Sunday at Bunker.

Dirtee Disco

Sunday, May 7
10 p.m. – 2 a.m.
The Green Lantern
1335 Green Court, N.W.
Clothes check is available for this “dirtee” underwear party at Green Lantern on Sunday.

25 LGBTQ events this week

Annie’s celebrates 75, book signing at The Corner, Miss Gay Arlington among highlights

Published

1 month ago

on

April 24, 2023

By

From left, Annie's Paramount Steak House celebrates 75 years; Blade editor Kevin Naff discusses his book 'How We Won the War for LGBTQ Equality' at a book signing; India Larelle Houston is honored at Miss Gay Arlington Pageant. (Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.

Spike Hellis & Void Vision w/ Struggle & DJ Mindjacket

Monday, April 24
8:30 p.m.
The Runway DC
3523 12th Street, N.E.
$10-$15
Vanguard Dark Dance Party and EBM Worldwide present Spike Hellis and Void Vision with Struggle and DJ Mindjacket at Runway DC tonight.

Reign: Drag Variety Show

Monday, April 24
8:30 p.m.
Dupont Italian Kitchen Bar
1637 17th Street, N.W.
Every Monday, wind down with some carefree drag at Dupont Italian Kitchen Bar.

JR.’s Showtunes

Monday, April 24
9 p.m. – 12 a.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
You can belt out your favorite songs among friends at Showtunes Monday tonight.

Party & Prance: Ballet Class and Kiki

Tuesday, April 25
6:30 – 7:30 p.m.
Trade
1410 14th Street, N.W.
Haus of bambi holds a free queer ballet class and kiki at Trade! Come sip, spin, and learn some ballet fundamentals with your sibs and a drink in your hand. All are welcome to join in or cheer on from the sidelines.

Impulse Group College Game Night

Tuesday, April 25
7-10 p.m.
Party HQ
15606 Emerald Way
Bowie, Md.
The Impulse Group is holding ‘LGBTQ+ College Game Night’ with games food, drinks, bowling and laser tag at Party HQ on Tuesday.

Drag Bingo

Tuesday, April 25
7 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Company
209 M Street, N.E.
Desiree Dik leads a game of Drag Bingo at Red Bear Brewing Company on Tuesday at 7.

Goldilocks Trivia

Tuesday, April 25
8-9:30 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
Go to JR.’s on Tuesday when you are in the mood for a trivia game that is ‘Not too easy. Not too hard.’

Daddy Issues

Wednesday, April 26
9 p.m.
Kiki
915 U Street, N.W.
Crystal Edge hosts the weekly drag show at Kiki on Wednesday.

“How We Won the War for LGBTQ Equality” book signing

Thursday, April 27
5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
The Corner at Whitman Walker
1701 14th Street, N.W.
Kevin Naff, author of ‘How We Won the War for LGBTQ Equality’ and editor of the Washington Blade, speaks about his new book at a book signing at The Corner at Whitman Walker on Thursday.

Team DC Spring Sports Mixer

Thursday, April 27
6-8 p.m.
Kiki
915 U Street, N.W.
The umbrella LGBTQ sports organization Team DC holds a mixer at Kiki on Thursday.

DC Boys of Leather April Happy Hour

Thursday, April 27
6-9 p.m.
Trade
1410 14th Street, N.W.
Wear your gear for an evening out at Trade on Thursday.

Thirst Trap Thursdays

Cake Pop! performs at Pitchers DC. (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Thursday, April 27
10 p.m.
Pitchers DC
2317 18th Street, N.W.
Cake Pop! and Venus Valhalla host a fabulous drag show every Thursday at Pitchers.

Trans/Queer+ Empowerment Boxing Classes

Friday, April 28
6-7 p.m.
Healey Family Student Center
3700 Tondorf Road, N.W.
Take a class among friends at Trans/Queer+ Empowerment Boxing on Friday.

Miss Gay Arlington 2023

Friday, April 28
7 p.m.
Freddie’s Beach Bar
555 23rd Street S
Arlington, Va.
India Larelle Houston will be honored at ‘A Night in Rio’ at Freddie’s Beach Bar in Crystal City. The pageant will see a new Miss Gay Arlington crowned.

Miss Gay Western Maryland 2023

Friday, April 28
Doors 8 p.m. / Pageant 9 p.m.
The Lodge
21614 National Pike
Boonsboro, Md.
If you live on the other side of the DMV, the Miss Gay Western America pageant features Miss Gay America Tatiyanna Voche’, Miss Gay Maryland America Amethyst Diamond, as well as the current reigning Miss Gay Western Maryland Dezi Minaj.

Kicks & Giggles Glow/Crazy

Friday, April 28
9 p.m.
The Green Lantern
1335 Green Court, N.W.
Kicks & Giggles present a glow party at Green Lantern on Friday.

Trans Agenda

Friday, April 28
10 p.m.
As You Are
500 8th Street, S.E.
Mas Vusi hosts a show with Mota, Bootsy Omega and Silver Ware Sidora to support Transformations. Music is provided by Franxx.

Class Act Drag Brunch

Saturday, April 29
Doors 11:30 a.m. / Show 12:30 p.m.
Sign of the Whale
1825 M Street, N.W.
Tiffany D. Carter hosts the Class Act Drag Brunch at Sign of the Whale on Saturday.

Annie’s 75th Anniversary

Saturday, April 29
12-6 p.m.
Annie’s Paramount Steak House
1609 17th Street, N.W.
Storied community restaurant Annie’s Paramount Steak House celebrates its 75th anniversary with a party on Saturday.

HUMP Film Festival

Saturday, April 29
– Doors 6:30 / Show 7 p.m.
– Doors 9 p.m. / Show 9:30 p.m.
Black Cat
1811 14th Street, N.W.
$25
Dan Savage’s HUMP! Film Festival comes to Washington, D.C. on Saturday with two showings at the Black Cat.

Mx. Tater Tot

Saturday, April 29
7 p.m.
Crazy Aunt Helen’s
713 8th Street, S.E.
Tara Hoot and Logan Stone host this month’s Mx. Tater Tot Pageant on Saturday at Crazy Aunt Helen’s. This month’s contestants include Alec Tricity, Blas Femme, D’manda Martini, Shoujo-A-Go-Go and Venetian.

Afterglow: An Epic EDM Journey

Saturday, April 29
7 p.m. – 3 a.m.
Bunker
2001 14th Street, N.W.
No cover happy hour. Priority entry tickets $30
Come by early for the happy hour and get in free, or avoid the line later by getting a priority ticket: either way a late night of dancing to music by J Warren is slated to be “an epic EDM journey.”

Freddie’s Follies

Destiny B. Childs performs at Freddie’s Follies. (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Saturday, April 29
9 p.m.
Freddie’s Beach Bar
555 23rd Street S
Arlington, Va.
The ever-popular Freddie’s Follies holds a show on Saturday hosted by Destiny B. Childs.

Brunchin’ at St. Arnolds

Sunday, April 30
11:30 a.m.
St. Arnold’s on Jefferson
1827 Jefferson Place, N.W.
Logan Stone hosts “Brunchin’ at St. Arnolds” on Sunday.

Sunday, April 30
Happy hour 7 p.m. / Showtime 8 p.m.
Dupont Italian Kitchen
1637 17th Street, N.W.

Catch a showcase of all types of drag in the Drag Star Search show on Sunday.

