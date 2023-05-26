Out & About
NLGJA to host annual Pride happy hour
LGBTQ journalist group to hold event at Kiki
The Association of LGBTQ Journalists will host “NLGJA-DC’s Pride Happy Hour 2023” on Thursday, June 1 at 6 p.m. at Kiki.
This annual event is open to members, their guests and all others interested in attending.
Attendance is free of charge and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Calendar
Calendar: May 26-June 1
LGBTQ events in the days to come
Friday, May 26
Center Aging Monthly Yoga & Lunch will be at 12 p.m. at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. Lunch will be held in the climate-controlled atrium at the Reeves Center. To RSVP for this event, visit the DC Center’s website.
Women in Their Twenties and Thirties will be at 8 p.m. on Zoom. This event is a social discussion group for queer women in the D.C. area and a great way to make new friends and meet other queer women in a fun and friendly setting. For more details, join WiTT’s closed Facebook group.
Trans Support Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This group is intended to provide emotionally and physically safe space for trans* people and those who may be questioning their gender identity/expression to join together in community and learn from one another. For more details, email [email protected].
Saturday, May 27
Virtual Yoga Class with Charles M. will be at 12 p.m. online. This is a weekly class focusing on yoga, breathwork, and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the DC Center’s website, providing your name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions you may have. A link to the event will be sent at 6 pm the day before.
Black Lesbian Support Group will be at 11 a.m. on Zoom. This peer-led support group is devoted to the joys and challenges of being a Black Lesbian. For more details, email [email protected].
Sunday, May 28
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Coffee & Conversation” at 12 p.m. at As You Are. This event is for those looking to meet new faces in the LGBTQ community. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
“Largest LGBTQIA+ Singles Flamingle” will be at 7 p.m. at THRoW Social DC. Guests can enjoy signature cocktail and wine specials, food, games, and live music while mingling with single people in the local LGBTQ community. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Monday, May 29
Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.
AYA Art Collective will host “AYA Art Exchange” at 6 p.m. at Eaton House. This event will be an evening of Afrocentric Performance Art and will be centered around Black queer and trans performers in the DMV area who will showcase their artistic talents and gifts. Tickets start at $7.77 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Tuesday, May 30
Institute for Sexual & Gender Minority Health will host “Inclusion and Advancement of LGBTQ+ People in STEM Fields” at 1 p.m. at American Association for the Advancement of Science. The goal of the festival is e to educate attendees about the current landscape impacting LGBTQ people in STEM, share the personal and professional experiences, and offer real and actionable ideas for addressing disparities. Attendance is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
The Mayor’s Office for LGBTQ Affairs will host “Creative Connections – Collaborative Drawing w/ the Washington Spirit” at 5 p.m. at Frank D. Reeves Center of Municipal Affairs. This event will be a chance to draw on a decal that will be showcased on the sidelines during the Washington Spirit Game. This is a unique opportunity to participate in the office’s Pride Night Out at Audi Field. Attendance is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Wednesday, May 31
Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit thedccenter.org/careers.
Thursday, June 1
API Queer Support Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a support group for the Asian and Pacific Islander Queer Community co-sponsored by Asian Pacific Islander Queer Society DC and Asian Queers United for Action. For more details, email [email protected].
Out & About
Check out these D.C. Black Pride events
Here’s where to celebrate Blackness and queerness in the city
Pride festivities in the capital city will kick off this weekend with D.C. Black Pride. Below is a partial list of events you can attend to get your energy revved up for a month of activities:
Welcome To DC Happy Hour will be on Thursday, May 25 at 4 p.m. at 640 Rhode Island Ave., N.E. This kickoff event will allow guests to drink and mingle with friends while celebrating Black Pride. There will be music by DJ MoMoney. Attendance is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
The 4th Annual DC Black Pride Unity Ball will be at 7 p.m. at Renaissance Washington, D.C. The Capitol Ballroom Council in collaboration with Icon Charles West, Legends Twiggy Garcon, Duante’ Balenciaga, and Domo Alpha Omega will come together to celebrate D.C.’s ballroom community. There will be more than $3,000 in cash prizes across various categories. For more details, visit DC Black Pride’s website.
For The Culture Brunch Cruise will be on Friday, May 27 at 12 p.m. at 580 Water St. This Saturday Morning at the DC Wharf will have food, bottomless drinks, and amazing music. Tickets start at $125 and include bottomless mimosas, bottomless Bloody Marys, a brunch buffet, sounds by DJ Obie, and a live performance by Le’Andria Johnson. Le’Andria will be performing on Deck 1.
Rainbow Row: Organization & Vendor Expo will be at 5 p.m. at Renaissance Washington, D.C. Downtown. This event will be a vendor and organizations expo to support the Black community. For more details, visit DC Black Pride’s website.
DMV Black Pride Gospel Explosion 23 will be on Sunday, May 28 at 3:30 p.m. at The Community Church of Washington, D.C. United Church of Christ. There will be music performances from DMV gospel artists, churches, singers and the DMVP Mass Choir. Offerings collected at this event will be donated to a local nonprofit. For more information, contact Deidre Gay at 301-383-3850.
The Finale Rooftop Day Party will be on Sunday, May 28 at 4 p.m. at Twelve After Twelve. This indoor and outdoor experience will feature multiple rooms with multiple DJs and drink specials. Advance tickets cost $15. For more details, email [email protected].
Pride Super Party (Wet Dreamz) will be at 10 p.m. at The Park at 14th. This event will be hosted by Daryl Wilson Promotions. There will be a stage show, food trucks, frozen drinks and more. For more details, visit Daryl Wilson’s Instagram.
Brunch & Babes: 2nd Annual DC Black Pride Iconic Drag Brunch will be at 12 p.m. at Hook Hall. This event will be hosted by the iconic Sophia McIntosh and feature the icons of “Atlanta” including Stasha Sanchez Garcon and Raquell Lord Balenciaga. There will also be appearances from Exotic Lord Mugler, Syria Synclaire, Paris Brooks-Bonet Ebony and Haven Garcon. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
PRIDE In The Park will be on Monday, May 29 at 12 p.m. at Fort Dupont Park. At this festival, guests will be treated to free food, games, axe throwing, henna tattoos, and more, all for free. There will be a lineup of performers, including Reesa Renee, Deja B. and Meeche Korrect. The event will be hosted by Royce and MC Boom.
Out & About
Get ready for Trans Pride in D.C.
Full day of workshops planned
DC-Baltimore Pride @ Work will host “Trans Pride Washington DC” on Saturday, May 20 at 9:30 a.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library.
This year’s Trans Pride event is organized by a group of dedicated volunteers looking to revitalize the event since the onset of the pandemic. Following in the footsteps of Trans Pride in DC founder, SaVanna Wanzer, this event will feature workshops, panel discussions, art activities for youth, a resource fair and much more.
Some of the workshops include: “Living History of Trans Pride DC,” “Trans Liberation: Where Do We Go From Here?,” “Name & Gender Name Change Clinic” hosted by Whitman-Walker Health, and the Engendered Spirit Award Ceremony.
To access the event’s full agenda, visit Trans Pride, Washington DC’s website.
