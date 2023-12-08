Calendar: December 8-14

Friday, December 8

“Center Aging Friday Tea Time” will be at 12 p.m. on Zoom. This is a social hour for older LGBTQ adults. For more information, contact [email protected].

Women in their Twenties and Thirties will be at 8 p.m. on Zoom. This is a social discussion group for queer women in the Washington, D.C. area. For more information, join WiTT’s closed Facebook group.

Saturday, December 9

Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Brunch” at 11 a.m. at Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant. Guests are encouraged to come enjoy brunch with other LGBTQ+ folk. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

“Dynamic Lesbians Ugly Sweater Party” will be at 5 p.m. at Kiki. Guests should come ready to rock their ugliest sweater for a night of dynamic fun, laughter, and fabulousness. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

Sunday, December 10

Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Happy Hour” at 6 p.m. at Clare & Don’s Beach Shack. This event will be a fun happy hour with other LGBTQ folk. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

AfroCode DC will be at 4 p.m. at Decades DC. This event will be an experience of non-stop music, dancing, and good vibes and a crossover of genres and a fusion of cultures. Tickets cost $40 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Monday, December 11

Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.

Tuesday, December 12

Coming Out Discussion Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This event is a safe space to share experiences about coming out and discuss topics as it relates to doing so. For more details, visit Facebook.

Trans Support Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This group is intended to provide emotionally and physically safe space for trans* people and those who may be questioning their gender identity/expression to join together in community and learn from one another. For more details, email [email protected].

Wednesday, December 13

Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit thedccenter.org/careers.

Thursday, December 14

Virtual Yoga Class with Charles M. will be at 12 p.m. online. This is a weekly class focusing on yoga, breathwork, and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the DC Center’s website, providing your name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions you may have. A link to the event will be sent at 6 p.m. the day before.

The DC Center’s Fresh Produce Program will be held all day at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. People will be informed on Wednesday at 5 p.m. if they are picked to receive a produce box. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245.