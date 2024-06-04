Mayor Bowser leads LGBTQ Pride flag raising ceremony at city hall

Four members of the D.C. City Council joined D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser in the second annual LGBTQ Pride flag raising ceremony on Monday, June 3, outside the John A. Wilson Building, which serves as the D.C. city hall.

Close to 200 people, most members of the local LGBTQ community, attended the event and cheered loudly as the mayor raised the Progress Pride flag on one of two tall flag poles located on each side of the front steps of the Wilson Building.

A statement released by the mayor’s office announcing the event says the Progress Pride flag “represents the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, and asexual communities, as well as other marginalized gender identities and sexual orientations.”

Joining Bowser at the ceremony and who, like the mayor, spoke at the event, were D.C. Council Chair Phil Mendelson (D-At-Large) and Council members Brianne Nadeau (D-Ward 1), Brooke Pinto (D-Ward 2), Matthew Frumin (D-Ward 3), and Zachary Parker (D-Ward 5), who is the Council’s only gay member. Each expressed strong support for the LGBTQ community and the city’s annual Pride events, including the annual Pride Parade scheduled for Saturday, June 8.

Also speaking at the event were Japer Bowles, director of the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs; Bernie Delia, an official with the Capital Pride Alliance that organizes D.C.’s Pride events; D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb; and Elliott Ferguson, president and CEO of Destination D.C., which promotes D.C. as a tourist destination and location for conventions and events such as the city’s LGBTQ Pride events.

Ferguson told the gathering, as did Bowser, that the city was gearing up to host World Pride 2025, the international LGBTQ Pride event that is expected to draw more than two million people from across the U.S. and countries throughout the world.

The mayor noted that at her request, the Council approved $5 million in the city’s fiscal year 2025 budget to support World Pride 2025, which she also pointed out will coincide with the 50th anniversary of the first LGBTQ Pride event held in D.C.

The mayor also told the gathering she was proud of the D.C. government’s longstanding support for LGBTQ rights.

“The same year we achieved home rule in 1973, some of you weren’t born, we voted ahead of the nation to update D.C.’s Human Rights Law to ban discrimination based on sexual orientation,” she said.

“We added gender identity and expression in 2006. And today, the D.C. Human Rights Act remains one of the most comprehensive laws in the nation,” she said. As if that were not enough, she pointed out that D.C. became one of the first jurisdictions in the nation to legalize same-sex marriage in 2009.

“I’m proud that we are the gayest city in the world,” she said.