District of Columbia
Mayor Bowser leads LGBTQ Pride flag raising ceremony at city hall
‘I’m proud that we are the gayest city in the world’
Four members of the D.C. City Council joined D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser in the second annual LGBTQ Pride flag raising ceremony on Monday, June 3, outside the John A. Wilson Building, which serves as the D.C. city hall.
Close to 200 people, most members of the local LGBTQ community, attended the event and cheered loudly as the mayor raised the Progress Pride flag on one of two tall flag poles located on each side of the front steps of the Wilson Building.
A statement released by the mayor’s office announcing the event says the Progress Pride flag “represents the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, and asexual communities, as well as other marginalized gender identities and sexual orientations.”
Joining Bowser at the ceremony and who, like the mayor, spoke at the event, were D.C. Council Chair Phil Mendelson (D-At-Large) and Council members Brianne Nadeau (D-Ward 1), Brooke Pinto (D-Ward 2), Matthew Frumin (D-Ward 3), and Zachary Parker (D-Ward 5), who is the Council’s only gay member. Each expressed strong support for the LGBTQ community and the city’s annual Pride events, including the annual Pride Parade scheduled for Saturday, June 8.
Also speaking at the event were Japer Bowles, director of the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs; Bernie Delia, an official with the Capital Pride Alliance that organizes D.C.’s Pride events; D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb; and Elliott Ferguson, president and CEO of Destination D.C., which promotes D.C. as a tourist destination and location for conventions and events such as the city’s LGBTQ Pride events.
Ferguson told the gathering, as did Bowser, that the city was gearing up to host World Pride 2025, the international LGBTQ Pride event that is expected to draw more than two million people from across the U.S. and countries throughout the world.
The mayor noted that at her request, the Council approved $5 million in the city’s fiscal year 2025 budget to support World Pride 2025, which she also pointed out will coincide with the 50th anniversary of the first LGBTQ Pride event held in D.C.
The mayor also told the gathering she was proud of the D.C. government’s longstanding support for LGBTQ rights.
“The same year we achieved home rule in 1973, some of you weren’t born, we voted ahead of the nation to update D.C.’s Human Rights Law to ban discrimination based on sexual orientation,” she said.
“We added gender identity and expression in 2006. And today, the D.C. Human Rights Act remains one of the most comprehensive laws in the nation,” she said. As if that were not enough, she pointed out that D.C. became one of the first jurisdictions in the nation to legalize same-sex marriage in 2009.
“I’m proud that we are the gayest city in the world,” she said.
District of Columbia
New chapter for Dupont Circle’s Fireplace bar
Longtime owners retire, sell business
If you ask patrons of Number Nine or Larry’s Lounge about the Fireplace bar, they might respond, Is the Fireplace still open? This might be explained partially by the fact that the Fireplace did close for 15 months during the COVID lockdown, but there is more.
West Dupont Circle served as the center of the D.C. gay world in the 1990s, around when the Fireplace opened. There were nine gay bars, including Omega, Badlands, and Friends, but now only one, Fireplace. Then even the Pride parade would begin at 22nd and P Streets, N.W. Over time, the gay world moved east, first to 17th Street where JR.’s is located and then to 14th Street and today, maybe even 9th and U Streets, N.W.
Today marks a new chapter for the Fireplace. The original owners have sold the establishment to Mark Steven Bertini and his partner Daniel Simmons, both real estate agents. Bertini is a longtime D.C. resident and has been involved with the Fireplace since its opening as a supporter and patron. He has been active in the LGBTQ community for decades including being “a friend” of Food and Friends for 35 years.
The Fireplace has attracted its share of controversy over the years. This West Dupont Circle area is known as a business area during the day and entertainment area at night. In fact,, at the last (2023) Alcohol Beverage and Cannabis Administration license renewal, every nearby residential unit objected to the liquor license. Past owners and staff claimed that these objections revolved around the Blackness of the Fireplace patrons. On their Facebook page, the Fireplace is promoted as “an international Black Gay Bar.” The past owners and staff quote one resident objector who asked, “Could you play country music instead of hip hop and rap so you don’t attract those people?” Other critics claim the objections revolve around nightlife noise, trash, and drug dealing in and around the Fireplace.
The Fireplace has sustained its liquor Retailer’s Class CT license by compromising and entering Settlement Agreements. The existing agreement requires the use of MPD Reimbursable Detail (RDO) 12AM-4AM (costly at $640 per night) on Fridays and Saturdays for extra security. They also installed double pane glass windows to reduce the music noise. ABCA has consistently ruled that the Fireplace does not have an adverse impact on the peace, order, and quiet within the neighborhood. ABCA notes that there are 21 other liquor licensees within 1,200 feet of the Fireplace.
In the late 19th century, this was the site of a corner grocery store. Ernie Boyd in 1963 opened a female strip bar that continued through the 1970s until Glen Thompson transformed the site into P Street Station that included a piano bar and a small rotating train that highlighted the ceiling. In 1989, Steve Weinstein, Joel Weinstein, and others bought the bar and changed the name to The Fireplace operating it for 36 years. Steve and Joel are now 75 years old.
“It’s been 36 good years, but we feel it is time to retire,” Steve said. “Furthermore, it has been a struggle to recover after having to close for 15 months due to COVID. We feel that bringing in new owners, who are younger and have more incentive to continue the business, will be a benefit both to the customers and the neighborhood.”
Based on a series of interviews, patrons enjoy the dive atmosphere, the good pour, prices and the familiar, friendly bartenders. Will the new owners bring changes? They indicate they want to make improvements and upgrades that will include accepting credit cards rather than being cash only. They would also like a sidewalk café along 22nd Street, N.W.
Larry Ray teaches Negotiation at The George Washington University School of Law and is former Dupont Circle and Columbia Heights ANC.
District of Columbia
HIPS announces GoFundMe appeal for purchase of building
Seeks support for down payment for ‘DC’s Harm Reduction Home’
HIPS, the LGBTQ supportive organization that described itself as a leading advocate and service provider for individuals impacted by sex work and substance use in the D.C. area, has launched a GoFundMe appeal to help raise funds for a down payment to enable it to obtain financing to purchase the building it has operated in for the past eight years at 906 H St., N.E.
“Raising $350,000 or more by July 30 will allow us to secure the financing needed to make this purchase,” according to a statement on the HIPS GoFundMe page, which was posted by HIPS Development Manager Bo Belotti.
“Together, we can help HIPS raise the money for the needed down payment on the place that has been our home for the past 8 years,” the statement says. “We’ve done our research, we are in negotiations, and we just need a little help from the community,” it says.
“For the past 30 years, HIPS has been the driving force for harm reduction and respectful, compassionate services to people who do sex work, people who use drugs, and the unhoused LGBTQ+ community in Washington, D.C,” the statement continues. “We envision a world where all people engaged in sex work and drug use are empowered and can live healthy, self-determined, and self-sufficient lives free from stigma, violence, criminalization, or oppression.”
The statement adds, “Once financing is secured, HIPS will have the resources to easily pay the mortgage. In fact, it will allow us to spend more money on programming. We won’t be forced to move due to the inevitable future building sale, and we will be able to plan for the long-term expansion of services and opportunities for the community.”
HIPS Executive Director Cyndee Clay told the Washington Blade that HIPS, which stands for Honoring Individual Power & Strength, currently occupies the entire two-story building it rents at 906 H St., N.E. The building is in what has become known as the H Street, N.E. business and entertainment district that some have said has significantly increased the real estate value of the commercial buildings along that section of H Street, which is served, among other things, by D.C. ‘s Streetcar trolley system.
Clay said HIPS feels this is the time to purchase the building to ensure HIPS can remain in its current location and not be forced to find a new location if the owner of the building, which is listed in D.C. property records as MDP 908 H Street, LLC, decides to place it on the market for sale. She said the sale price of the building is under negotiation.
“HIPS has given so much to the DC community – please help us make our dreams of a DC harm reduction home a reality,” the GoFundMe statement concludes.
The HIPS GoFundMe page can be accessed here.
District of Columbia
5 family-friendly Pride events in D.C. area
Basketball, a parade, art museums, and more
Pride month is finally here and with Capital Pride just days away, here are five ways the entire family can celebrate and reflect this June.
Pride Family Day
Kick off the month at the Smithsonian American Art Museum on June 1. There will be an Afro-Brazilian percussion performance, rainbow crafts and a LGBTQ art scavenger hunt through the museum and more. The event is free and up to four people can be registered at a time online.
Pride Amidst Hardship: LGBTQ+ Homelessness and the Road to Equality
The Washington Blade is hosting the 5th annual Pride on the Pier and fireworks show during D.C. Pride weekend on Saturday, June 8, 2024, from 2-10 p.m. The event will include the annual Pride on the Pier Fireworks Show presented by the Leonard-Litz Foundation at 9 p.m. Pride on the Pier extends the city’s annual celebration of LGBTQ visibility to the bustling Southwest waterfront with an exciting array of activities and entertainment for all ages. The District Pier will offer DJs, dancing, drag, and other entertainment. Local DJ’s Heat, Eletrox and Honey will perform throughout the event. The event is free and open to the public. Limited VIP tickets available HERE.
Capital Pride Parade
D.C.’s historic Pride Parade will fall on June 8 with the theme “Totally Radical.” Ryan Bos, Capital Pride’s executive director said, “Having Pride is key to reminding us to continue to fight for equality” in reference to recent legislative threats to roll back queer rights. Even though the entire parade is family friendly, Bos said that there is a specified family fun time area at Stead Park. The free event will include drag story hour, crafts, and cooking demonstrations.
Arlington Reads: George M. Johnson
Take your teens to Arlington on June 13 for an author talk with George M. Johnson, author of “All Boys Aren’t Blue: A Memoir Manifesto.” This event is part of a spring series in celebration of what would have been James Baldwin’s 100th birthday. The Black queer coming-of-age book is one of the most banned books in the United States according to NPR but still rose to a New York Times bestseller.
Washington Mystics Pride Game
The Mystics will take on the Dallas Wings on June 22 for their annual Pride game. The WNBA team is off to a slow start this year with a 0-7 record to begin the season. However, they hope to turn things around and will need to in order to beat the 3-2 Wings led by Arike Ogunbowale. Tickets are nearly sold out but can be purchased online.
