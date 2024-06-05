Opinions
Be afraid: MAGA wants a Christian theocracy
Fight back and vote or Pride 2024 could be our last
Eight years ago on June 8, 2016, I wrote the Blade’s Pride op-ed warning about the candidacy of Donald Trump for president.
Specifically, I worried about the Supreme Court and about the damage Trump could do via executive order to LGBTQ rights. Unfortunately, I was right on both counts. Here’s what I wrote then: “With one Supreme Court seat vacant and three more justices aged 77 or older, it is imperative that Trump not be allowed to make selections to the high court. The names he’s floated so far for the high court are a who’s who of anti-LGBT bigotry.”
We all know what happened next. Trump got three picks to the high court. If he’s re-elected, you can bet that Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas, who are already under fire, will retire, giving Trump two more picks and a majority five of nine MAGA justices.
The Blade cover that year warned that 2016 could be our last Pride celebration given Trump’s attacks on the LGBTQ community. Just four days later on June 12, our greatest fears were realized when a gunman opened fire in the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, killing 49 mostly LGBTQ patrons.
The more things change. Here we are eight long years later and Trump is back not only as a presidential candidate for the third time but as a newly minted felon following his conviction on 34 counts in the Stormy Daniels hush money case. After all the skilled politicians who’ve taken on Trump — everyone from Hillary Clinton to Jeb Bush — who could have predicted it would be a porn star who would take him down?
Of course, he’s down but not out. And now it’s the American electorate that is on trial instead of Trump. Will we really entertain a convicted felon as our president? Or will common sense prevail as it did in 2020 and will the voters of Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania send Trump into political oblivion? Time will tell.
In the meantime, equality voters — that is, all LGBTQ Americans and their supporters, families, and friends — must unite and vote to re-elect Joe Biden, no matter what’s happening in Gaza, Ukraine, or anywhere else. The stakes are far more grave than in 2016, when a neophyte Trump threatened us with mere executive orders and hostile Supreme Court picks. Fast forward eight years, and Trump and his toadies are experienced in operating the government and will use it to our detriment in myriad ways, as outlined in the ominous “Project 2025.”
The 2025 project is an 800+ page governing agenda for the next Republican administration that was created by the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank. Among other targets, the plan calls for the replacement of secular public education with teachings based on the Bible, outlawing all pornography, and eroding protections for LGBTQ Americans, as the Blade has reported.
Contrary to what many believe, Trump isn’t seeking an authoritarian state, he and his Republican supporters want a Christian theocracy that would criminalize all abortions, overturn marriage equality, and more. A Biden campaign memo obtained exclusively by the Blade earlier this year states that, “Trump’s Project 2025 will be even worse for LGBTQ+ Americans, going beyond the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill. A second Trump presidency will make it a mission to erode LGBTQ+ Americans’ rights, and undermine their existence.” For instance, the document notes, Trump would:
• Remove nondiscrimination protections for LGBTQ+ Americans;
• Overturn same-sex marriage and protections against anti-sodomy laws;
• Reverse Title IX to remove protections for transgender students;
• Ban and expel transgender military members;
• Ban LGBTQ books;
• Restrict IVF and surrogacy;
• And appoint more extreme judges who will repeal LGBTQ+ rights.
A Biden campaign official warned that these laws go further than targeting the rights of LGBTQ Americans but in many cases seek “to really undermine their existence in public” — and do not constitute “one-off” issues in states like Florida, Alabama, or Tennessee, but rather a blueprint for national policy that “Trump and Project 2025 would bring to Americans.”
Make no mistake that if Trump wins back the White House, the LGBTQ community will take the brunt of his attacks, especially the trans community. This year’s Pride celebrations must serve as a stark reminder of what’s at stake in November. In 2016, my warnings about the end of Pride may have sounded like hyperbole, but in 2025, Trump’s political enemies will be in jail; his antagonists in the media will be tied up in lawsuits; and the United States as we know it will be gone. We will be a nation in steep decline headed for a Christian theocracy. Only we the voters can prevent that dark future.
Kevin Naff is editor of the Washington Blade. Reach him at [email protected].
Featured Local Savings
Opinions
Trump betrayed his country and must be defeated
Jury convicts former president on all 34 counts
A jury of 12 New Yorkers has found Donald Trump guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records. I was going to say a jury of his peers, but then that would be an insult to the jury. They are not equal to Trump. He thinks they are below him, and I think they are above him. I don’t know them, but to be a real peer of Trump they would also have to be lying cheats, philanderers, racists, homophobic pigs, found liable for sexual assault. But they, nevertheless, did a good job in deciding he is guilty.
They understood the concept of not confusing Michael Cohen with Trump. They understood this was a case against Trump, not Cohen. Cohen has already been convicted, and served time for his crimes. The prosecutor was correct when he suggested they didn’t choose a liar to work for Trump, he did. Guess it backfired. In his own warped mind Trump will surely forever believe if he had testified, he would have been acquitted. I think if he had testified, the jury would have needed even less than the nine hours it took them to reach the guilty verdicts.
So now we move forward. The judge will decide what punishment Trump gets. He said sentencing will occur on July 11 just days before the Republican convention. I don’t believe he will send him to jail in the middle of an election. Each count he was convicted of is a lower class felony in New York. That means the highest punishment could be four years in jail on each count, but they would all be served concurrently. Or the judge, who will determine the sentence, could just give him probation, which is the logical sentence during the campaign. That means Trump would have to regularly report to a probation officer. But we know Trump will appeal this case, and usually the sentence is held until after the appeal. But upon sentencing, the news media, and the rest of us, will be able to refer to him as a convicted felon. I know I will.
So, from now on when I write about Trump, I will say racist, sexist, misogynist, homophobic pig, found liable for sexual assault, and convicted by a jury of 34 felony counts. The description of Trump keeps getting longer. He will have the distinction of being the first former president convicted of a felony. And there are more possible felonies to go. But judging by what we are seeing and hearing, it wouldn’t surprise me if none of those cases, the ones in Washington, D.C., Georgia, and Florida, get heard before the election.
I have confidence in the decent people of the United States, that they will not make him the first felon elected president, no matter how loud his MAGA cult is. What will be interesting to see as the campaign moves forward, with Trump as a convicted felon, is whether there are any decent Republicans who have the nerve to finally say NO to him being president. What will Nikki Haley and Gov. Sununu do? Will they still stick with him, and go down in history as just two more Trump sycophants.
If we, the decent people in the United States, want to show a proud face to the rest of the world, we will say a loud and resounding NO to Trump. We will relegate him to the garbage heap of history, where he belongs. He is a man who has betrayed his country. A man who is only out for himself, a grifter.
While many believe this election is still close, it will be interesting to see how many of Trump’s voters walk away from him. Nate Cohn wrote in the New York Times, it is definitely winnable for Biden, and that was before Trump’s conviction. He suggested Biden could definitely take Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, and that is enough for him to reach 270 electoral college votes, even if he loses Florida, North Carolina, Georgia, Nevada, and Arizona. I believe he will win those three states, along with Arizona and Nevada. It is now up to the American people, and once again I have trust in them.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
Opinions
LGBTQ employees in D.C. and their legal rights
Strong protections on the books but discrimination persists
Considering the growing presence of LGBTQ+ individuals in Washington, D.C.’s workforce, it is crucial for LGBTQ+ employees and employers to be aware of their rights in the workplace. According to the Williams Institute, 5.9% of the labor force identifies as LGBTQ+. A significant portion of this figure is younger employees. Specifically, 17% of adults under 30 identify as lesbian, gay, or bisexual, and more than 5% identify as trans or nonbinary. D.C. stands out with a significant LGBTQ+ population. The Williams Institute estimates that 9.8% of the D.C. population is LGBTQ+, the highest percentage in the United States.
Though in 2020 the Supreme Court affirmed in Bostock v. Clayton County that Title VII protections include discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity, workplace discrimination against LGBTQ+ individuals remains pervasive. Forty-five percent of employees reported having heard anti-LGBTQ+ remarks in the workplace, and 29.8% report experiencing hiring or termination decisions that were made due to their gender identity or sexual orientation. As these issues persist through employment of all kinds, it is important to be aware of your rights and protections under the law.
Protections for LGBTQ+ employees
In Washington, D.C., LGBTQ+ employees have rights and protections available to them under federal and D.C. law. Under federal law, Title VII protects against employment discrimination on the basis of a protected characteristic, which includes sexual orientation and gender identity. Similarly, under the District of Columbia Human Rights Act (DCHRA) it is illegal to discriminate based on actual or perceived sexual orientation or gender identity or expression of an individual.
D.C. law extends workplace discrimination protections even further than federal law. For example, under Title VII, harassment has to be “severe or pervasive” to be actionable but D.C. prohibits all forms of harassment and “no specific number of incidents or specific level of egregiousness is required.” That means that harassing conduct that would not be unlawful under Title VII could allow for recovery under D.C. law. Moreover, while federal law only applies to employers with 15 or more employees, the DCHRA applies to all employers. Also, unlike federal law, D.C. law protects independent contractors from discrimination.
This protection can come in many forms. Employers must treat LGBTQ+ individuals equally in the workplace, for example with respect to opportunities like job promotions or project assignment. Employers also must provide equitable provisions of employee benefits, regardless of gender or sexual orientation. At bottom, no employers in D.C. may treat their employees less well because of their sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression.
Under the DCHRA, an employee can file a complaint where the actual discriminatory action occurred in D.C., even if the employee does not live or work there. So if an employee who works and lives in Texas, for example, experiences a discriminatory employment action in D.C., they will be protected under the DCHRA. And unlike many other jurisdictions, employees who wish to file claims under the DCHRA can file either an administrative complaint with the D.C. Office of Human Rights, who will investigate the claim and may offer mediation processes, or go straight to filing a lawsuit in D.C. court. Either way, for non-D.C. government employees, the complaint must be filed within a year of the discriminatory action.
People who file discrimination complaints are often concerned about retaliation, and rightfully so. But both federal and city law provide causes of action for retaliation for filing a complaint or complaining about discrimination at the workplace.
In sum, D.C. offers strong protections against discrimination for LGBTQ+ employees. Yet despite the strength of these protections, LGTBQ+ discrimination remains a stubborn feature of working life, in D.C. and elsewhere. Knowing your rights and educating your peers are the first step to chipping away at this persistent problem.
This article is authored by Sanford Heisler Sharp fellow Erica Roberts, senior legal assistants Serena Bernal and Xan Wolstenholme-Britt and legal intake and operations specialist Erin Simard. Sanford Heisler Sharp is a national civil rights and social justice law firm known for its experience in employment rights. Visit sanfordheisler.com or contact [email protected] to learn more.
Opinions
Trump thinks he can say anything — even quote Hitler — and win
Listen to his words and be very afraid
Trump believes he can say anything, even using Hitler’s words, and be elected. My faith is in the decent people in America; they will reject him. It was reported “a video posted on Trump’s social media profile featured mock-up headlines and newspaper clippings envisioning coverage after a Trump victory. One headline read: ‘What’s next for America?’ with text underneath that referred to “the creation of a unified Reich.”
The word “Reich” is associated with Germany under Adolf Hitler, who designated his Nazi regime the “Third Reich.” Then it was reported in an interview with political analyst Jon Delano on KDKA-TV of Pittsburgh, “Trump was asked whether he supports any restrictions on a person’s right to contraception?” He responded, “We’re looking at that, and I’m going to have a policy on that very shortly, and I think it’s something you’ll find interesting. I think it’s a smart decision. We’ll be releasing it very soon.”
This despite polls showing nearly 8 in 10 Americans believe contraception should be legal, and available. After the backlash, he appeared to backtrack. Blaming someone else for the post on his website, and saying he supports contraception, but adding, it should be left to the states. I say believe what he says first, and be afraid. Women should be very afraid, if Trump is elected. Leaving it to the states gets you this: Louisiana lawmakers voted to classify abortion pills as controlled substances. This would make possession of the drugs without a prescription a crime in Louisiana, punishable by jail time. This when the Guttmacher Institute reports 63% of all abortions in the U.S. in 2023 were medication abortions. Yes, Trump is scary.
While Trump continues to say these crazy things and seems to get away with it, the mind-boggling thing is most of the media continue to focus on Biden’s age, and a few misspoken words. Where is the rationale for that? We see misleading polls in this election cycle, in every race. Recently, Joe Scarborough had major questions about the New York Times/Siena polls, and the methodology used. It appears some respondents listed as most likely voters, actually hadn’t voted in a couple of years. Many of the polls where Trump is leading are within the margin of error. If we look at polls over the last couple of years on legislative races, and abortion, they have been wrong. Democrats ended up winning even if the polls said they were even, or behind. Maybe people just don’t want to talk to pollsters anymore, or maybe even lie to them. I haven’t responded to a pollster for at least five years. I get calls from pollsters on my land line (yes, I still have one), my cell phone, and get surveys and polling questions by email. I never respond. My advice is to disregard the public polling.
I know candidates do internal polling, and that is fine for their purposes. But the general public would do better to listen to the candidates, hear what they say, read what they write, and believe them. Trump actually says he wants to become a dictator, and uses terms like ‘The Reich.’ He watches what states are doing about abortion and contraception and continues to say that’s fine by him. He calls the people who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, great patriots, and says he will pardon them. He invites a known white supremacist, Nick Fuentes, to dinner with him at Mar-a-Lago. He opposes doing anything about the border now, telling members of his party to vote against the first bipartisan bill to do something about immigration in years. He uses the slogan ‘America First’ and thinks naively, in this world, we can pretend the rest of the world doesn’t exist. He wants to cozy up to Putin, and thinks that is good for America.
Young people need to be scared because he is a climate denier, and they will live with the results of that the longest. Just look at the estimate of the hurricanes for this coming season, you see what will happen if we do nothing. Trump promises a group of energy billionaires if they raise a billion dollars for him, they can “drill baby drill.” Bloomberg reports, “A victory by Republican Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential election threatens $1 trillion in energy investments and future support for low-carbon energy sources,” according to a Wood Mackenzie report.
Americans must simply listen to what Trump says. That should scare, at a minimum, every woman, African American, Latino, member of the LGBTQ+ community, and young person. If we hear him, we must believe him; and we must soundly defeat him.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
Be afraid: MAGA wants a Christian theocracy
Five pro-LGBTQ Council members projected winners in D.C. primary
Chilean lawmakers reject proposed nondiscrimination law reforms amid tense anti-LGBTQ debate
D.C. Pride celebration to include parade, festival, fireworks, and more
PHOTOS: Rockville Pride
Claudia Sheinbaum elected Mexico’s first female president
Mayor of Salisbury, Md. cancels Pride flag display
New chapter for Dupont Circle’s Fireplace bar
Biden honors Pride Month, issues LGBTQI+ Community Safety Partnership resources
BLADE EXCLUSIVE: Vice President Kamala Harris details what’s at stake in November
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
Mexico2 days ago
Claudia Sheinbaum elected Mexico’s first female president
-
Maryland5 days ago
Mayor of Salisbury, Md. cancels Pride flag display
-
District of Columbia1 day ago
New chapter for Dupont Circle’s Fireplace bar
-
The White House5 days ago
Biden honors Pride Month, issues LGBTQI+ Community Safety Partnership resources