PHOTOS: Pride on the Pier and Fireworks Show

The Washington Blade and the Ladies of LURe held the Pride on the Pier and Fireworks Show at The Wharf on Saturday, June 8. The fireworks were presented by the Leonard-Litz LGBTQ Foundation.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key and Emily Hanna; Wildside Media photos used with permission; @marvimage photo used with permission)

At the Washington Blade’s Pride on the Pier. Awaiting the fireworks! Covering for @WashBlade #pride pic.twitter.com/SgcPSGfJb5 — Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) June 9, 2024